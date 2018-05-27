Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Bitcoin Businesses United States

Bitcoin Backlash as 'Miners' Suck Up Electricity, Stress Power Grids in Central Washington (seattletimes.com) 82

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Public hearings for rural electric utilities are rarely sellout events. But the crowd that showed up in Wenatchee two weeks ago for a hearing about Bitcoin mining in Chelan County was so large that utility staff had to open a second room with a video feed for the overflow. The turnout wasn't surprising. Chelan County, along with neighboring Douglas and Grant counties, has been at the center of the U.S. Bitcoin boom since 2012, when the region's ultracheap hydropower began attracting cryptocurrency "miners."

[...] As a result, an area famous for apples, wheat and conservative politics has been transformed into a kind of cyber-boomtown, with Bitcoin mining operations that range from large-scale, state-of-the-art warehouses to repurposed cargo containers to backyard sheds. By the end of this year, according to some estimates, the Mid-Columbia Basin could account for as much as 30 percent of the global output of new Bitcoin and large shares of other digital currencies, such as Litecoin and Ethereum. But as in any boomtown, success has come at a cost. As the cryptocurrency industry morphs into larger, more energy-intensive operations, the Basin's three public utilities districts (PUDs) are reassessing how they deal with it, and whether they can -- or should even try to -- keep up.

Bitcoin Backlash as 'Miners' Suck Up Electricity, Stress Power Grids in Central Washington More | Reply

Bitcoin Backlash as 'Miners' Suck Up Electricity, Stress Power Grids in Central Washington

Comments Filter:

  • Insanity (Score:3, Funny)

    by senileoldfart ( 1146807 ) on Sunday May 27, 2018 @05:20PM (#56685084)
    Is there any evidence of intelligent life on Earth?

  • Code enforcement, tiered pricing (Score:4, Funny)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Sunday May 27, 2018 @05:22PM (#56685092)
    I hope the Bitcoin mining hardware and its installation conforms exactly to the local electrical code. Also, home users of more than a certain number of kWh per month should expect to pay more per kWh. Bitcoin is interesting, but it's a horribly wasteful way of transacting business.

    • Re:Code enforcement, tiered pricing (Score:4, Interesting)

      by The New Guy 2.0 ( 3497907 ) on Sunday May 27, 2018 @05:41PM (#56685196)

      The problem isn't that these machines are out of electrical code, but the combination of all these machines is putting a strain on an otherwise not busy electrical grid.

      • The invisible hand of the market should fix this, you know, by spotting an opportunity and throttling it with price scales that kill it off entirely.

        0-50kWh/day at 10c (or whatever it is now)
        50+ at $1

        No worries.

        • The invisible hand of the market should fix this

          You are proposing abuse of monopoly pricing power. That is not "the invisible hand of the market".

          0-50kWh/day at 10c (or whatever it is now)
          50+ at $1

          No worries.

          That would put a lot of local companies out of business.

          How about this instead: Charge enough to cover costs, and don't worry about what customer is doing with it. They paid for it, so it is theirs.

          • There was a fair bit of sarcasm in there, but "Charge enough to cover costs" is a lot more complex when you need to run up more capacity AND your market is artificially saturated by users that will evaporate if you increase pricing to cover the increased capacity.

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by AuMatar ( 183847 )

            They haven't paid for it. They've paid for what they've used in the past, and nobody is suggesting charging them again for it. They haven't paid for the generation of future electricity, and there's every right to increase the cost of it for that electricity, or to limit the amount they're able to buy.

    • You missed the part about “conservative politics.” But, those are the right solutions to the problem.

    • Charge $1 for each killowatt used over 40,000 in a month, and you'll see the whole problem change

    • It only makes financial sense to do this if the power cost is extremely low. If they had to pay the average rate for commercial electricity across the US they'd go out of business fast. So they target the ultra low cost regions where the hydro electricity intended for local residents and businesses can be tapped. Like leeches, but not as cuddly.

  • The electric utilities have the authority for any new electrical service to say "we will give you this many amps for this size of building". And many of them do just for this reason.
    • 200A at 240V (what most US houses have) can mine a lot of coin. Remember that amps are PEAK load, and most houses use maybe 1/10 of that on average through a day. So there's still room for Bitcoin mining even with average electrical service.

      • If you use the peak load 24/7, as you said, then you should get 1/10 of that at the rate everybody else pays for the same service. The other 9/10, you should pay significantly more.

      • They can also add terms like “residential load profile” which means they only provision 10% of capacity. But, that is really peanuts— limiting a 10,000 square foot warehouse to 150kVA rather than the 3MVA they would like is much more effective.

  • Electron neutrality (Score:4, Insightful)

    by user no. 590291 ( 590291 ) on Sunday May 27, 2018 @05:41PM (#56685202)
    A bit hypocritical to want to charge Bitcoin miners for how they use electricity while at the same time arguing that its none of ISP's business how their data pipes are used, no?

    • Nope, not even close to being comparable. It's like suggesting you should be putting the same safety restrictions on a doll house as an actual house.

    • A bit hypocritical to want to charge Bitcoin miners for how they use electricity while at the same time arguing that its none of ISP's business how their data pipes are used, no?

      It's an interesting point, but it can't work in practise. With both data connections and electricity, if you're doing industrial scale work then you have to be properly connected. If you're serving a lot of data you need to be on the trunk connection, if you're arc welding then you need to be plugged directly into the grid, and the electric providers and you need to communicate and coordinate. There is a fundamental difference between residential use and business use and is why this stuff is zoned and contr

    • A bit hypocritical to want to charge Bitcoin miners for how they use electricity...

      You are missing the point. Nobody really cares what they use it for, what they care about is that there is suddenly a huge and unsustainable demand for electricity in a region which lacks the infrastructure to deliver it without massive price increases for everyone. The network equivalent would be someone in your neighbourhood running a small server farm which completely sucks up all the local bandwidth so that your network connection gets slowed down and the cost to the ISP to upgrade it would mean that y

  • Is that something like the "la-ser"? Will it help me get my "one million dollars"?

  • I am not convinced that bitcoin mining is consuming as much as they claim.

    it just doesn't add up.

  • Gigawatt Ponzi scheme (Score:5, Insightful)

    by MillionthMonkey ( 240664 ) on Sunday May 27, 2018 @06:20PM (#56685396)
    I remember getting into an argument here about four years ago about this problem with Bitcoin- that "mining" coins is based on everyone racing to use as much electricity as possible, and the number of kilowatt-hours burned per generated coin increases with time, as part of the design. "ATMs use electricity too" was the consensus opinion.
    Now we have a "currency" that gets "mined" using more electricity than Ireland uses. The wattage devoted to this crap has increased sevenfold during the past 12 months. People only use it as an investment, making it useless as a currency. "Everyone accepts it as payment" doesn't mean anything when everyone who has it is too scared to spend it.

    • Bitcoin energy consumption is designed to decrease over time, but I've already spent too much of my life explaining this to people, so all I will say is you have no sense of scale.

      • Ooookay this has GOT to be some class 10 grade A level of delusion so lay it on us....how EXACTLY is a system that is designed to require ever increasing mathematical difficulty (thus requiring more power) to get output is "designed to decrease overtime" because I'm betting those are some flaming logic hoops that Evel Knievel would be impressed by.

        Because unless your answer is "it will eventually require more power than the sun can output to generate a coin" I call bullshit, hell even if you can somehow

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by xQx ( 5744 )

          So, I completely agree with your questioning of GP. I've no idea how anybody comes to the conclusion that "Bitcoin energy consumption is designed to decrease over time". Bitcoin is designed to lower the reward (measured in terms of BTC) over time; but that's got nothing to do with the energy consumption required to mine a block.

          But, it's important to know that Bitcoin doesn't need anywhere near the current electricity demands of the global mining network to it to function.

          The Proof of Work (PoW) function in

  • If the supply of cheap energy is not limited or is less than the demand, do nothing and share the joy.

    Otherwise:

    For residential users, have users sign an affidavit that they are not using more than a token amount of energy for business purposes, or have them provide a good-faith estimate of business use. If the business use is more than say 10% of their total usage, install a separate meter.

    Charge residences the "cheap" rate for residential use plus up to 10% over as a "too small to worry about it" allowan

    • There's a snag in that this is a highly conservative area. The thought that they might have to have regulations put in place probably causes a lot of bed wetting.

Slashdot Top Deals

Each honest calling, each walk of life, has its own elite, its own aristocracy based on excellence of performance. -- James Bryant Conant

Close