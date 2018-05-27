Bitcoin Backlash as 'Miners' Suck Up Electricity, Stress Power Grids in Central Washington (seattletimes.com) 82
An anonymous reader shares a report: Public hearings for rural electric utilities are rarely sellout events. But the crowd that showed up in Wenatchee two weeks ago for a hearing about Bitcoin mining in Chelan County was so large that utility staff had to open a second room with a video feed for the overflow. The turnout wasn't surprising. Chelan County, along with neighboring Douglas and Grant counties, has been at the center of the U.S. Bitcoin boom since 2012, when the region's ultracheap hydropower began attracting cryptocurrency "miners."
[...] As a result, an area famous for apples, wheat and conservative politics has been transformed into a kind of cyber-boomtown, with Bitcoin mining operations that range from large-scale, state-of-the-art warehouses to repurposed cargo containers to backyard sheds. By the end of this year, according to some estimates, the Mid-Columbia Basin could account for as much as 30 percent of the global output of new Bitcoin and large shares of other digital currencies, such as Litecoin and Ethereum. But as in any boomtown, success has come at a cost. As the cryptocurrency industry morphs into larger, more energy-intensive operations, the Basin's three public utilities districts (PUDs) are reassessing how they deal with it, and whether they can -- or should even try to -- keep up.
The problem isn't that these machines are out of electrical code, but the combination of all these machines is putting a strain on an otherwise not busy electrical grid.
The invisible hand of the market should fix this, you know, by spotting an opportunity and throttling it with price scales that kill it off entirely.
The invisible hand of the market should fix this
You are proposing abuse of monopoly pricing power. That is not "the invisible hand of the market".
That would put a lot of local companies out of business.
How about this instead: Charge enough to cover costs, and don't worry about what customer is doing with it. They paid for it, so it is theirs.
There was a fair bit of sarcasm in there, but "Charge enough to cover costs" is a lot more complex when you need to run up more capacity AND your market is artificially saturated by users that will evaporate if you increase pricing to cover the increased capacity.
They haven't paid for it. They've paid for what they've used in the past, and nobody is suggesting charging them again for it. They haven't paid for the generation of future electricity, and there's every right to increase the cost of it for that electricity, or to limit the amount they're able to buy.
You missed the part about “conservative politics.” But, those are the right solutions to the problem.
Charge $1 for each killowatt used over 40,000 in a month, and you'll see the whole problem change
It only makes financial sense to do this if the power cost is extremely low. If they had to pay the average rate for commercial electricity across the US they'd go out of business fast. So they target the ultra low cost regions where the hydro electricity intended for local residents and businesses can be tapped. Like leeches, but not as cuddly.
If you use the peak load 24/7, as you said, then you should get 1/10 of that at the rate everybody else pays for the same service. The other 9/10, you should pay significantly more.
They can also add terms like “residential load profile” which means they only provision 10% of capacity. But, that is really peanuts— limiting a 10,000 square foot warehouse to 150kVA rather than the 3MVA they would like is much more effective.
The electrical costs of most manufacturing is less than the labor cost, which has long been the reason for outsourcing
The electrical costs of most manufacturing is less than the labor cost,
That depends on what you are manufacturing. If you are making iPhones, the labor will cost more. If you are making aluminum ingots, the electricity will cost more. So Apple manufactures in Shenzhen, China, while Alcoa manufactures in Wenatchee, Washington.
Secured glass ceiling greenhouses.
Last time I looked, it was dark at night.
Orders of magnitude different in power-draw...
Electron neutrality (Score:4, Insightful)
Nope, not even close to being comparable. It's like suggesting you should be putting the same safety restrictions on a doll house as an actual house.
It's an analogy, in that network capacity and grid capacity are only linked by the word "capacity".
A bit hypocritical to want to charge Bitcoin miners for how they use electricity while at the same time arguing that its none of ISP's business how their data pipes are used, no?
It's an interesting point, but it can't work in practise. With both data connections and electricity, if you're doing industrial scale work then you have to be properly connected. If you're serving a lot of data you need to be on the trunk connection, if you're arc welding then you need to be plugged directly into the grid, and the electric providers and you need to communicate and coordinate. There is a fundamental difference between residential use and business use and is why this stuff is zoned and contr
A bit hypocritical to want to charge Bitcoin miners for how they use electricity...
You are missing the point. Nobody really cares what they use it for, what they care about is that there is suddenly a huge and unsustainable demand for electricity in a region which lacks the infrastructure to deliver it without massive price increases for everyone. The network equivalent would be someone in your neighbourhood running a small server farm which completely sucks up all the local bandwidth so that your network connection gets slowed down and the cost to the ISP to upgrade it would mean that y
I am not convinced that bitcoin mining is consuming as much as they claim.
it just doesn't add up.
Hopefully the 'bubble effect' can be contained to this particular boil so that when it pops the pus only gets on the playas messing around with it.
Gigawatt Ponzi scheme (Score:5, Insightful)
Now we have a "currency" that gets "mined" using more electricity than Ireland uses. The wattage devoted to this crap has increased sevenfold during the past 12 months. People only use it as an investment, making it useless as a currency. "Everyone accepts it as payment" doesn't mean anything when everyone who has it is too scared to spend it.
17th century tulip bubble - 1 month
21st century bitcoin bubble - 9 years and counting
The value of a bitcoin that one has invested in is highly dependent upon influencing others to believe that bitcoin is viable and not in a bubble. Once the public loses faith in it, the value drops. Once organized crime loses faith in it, the value plummets and the game is over. So you'll never see anyone with investments in bitcoin express any form of doubt at any time.
Bitcoin energy consumption is designed to decrease over time, but I've already spent too much of my life explaining this to people, so all I will say is you have no sense of scale.
Ooookay this has GOT to be some class 10 grade A level of delusion so lay it on us....how EXACTLY is a system that is designed to require ever increasing mathematical difficulty (thus requiring more power) to get output is "designed to decrease overtime" because I'm betting those are some flaming logic hoops that Evel Knievel would be impressed by.
Because unless your answer is "it will eventually require more power than the sun can output to generate a coin" I call bullshit, hell even if you can somehow
So, I completely agree with your questioning of GP. I've no idea how anybody comes to the conclusion that "Bitcoin energy consumption is designed to decrease over time". Bitcoin is designed to lower the reward (measured in terms of BTC) over time; but that's got nothing to do with the energy consumption required to mine a block.
But, it's important to know that Bitcoin doesn't need anywhere near the current electricity demands of the global mining network to it to function.
The Proof of Work (PoW) function in
If the supply of cheap energy is not limited or is less than the demand, do nothing and share the joy.
Otherwise:
For residential users, have users sign an affidavit that they are not using more than a token amount of energy for business purposes, or have them provide a good-faith estimate of business use. If the business use is more than say 10% of their total usage, install a separate meter.
Charge residences the "cheap" rate for residential use plus up to 10% over as a "too small to worry about it" allowan
There's a snag in that this is a highly conservative area. The thought that they might have to have regulations put in place probably causes a lot of bed wetting.