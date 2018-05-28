Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Earth

Coastal Megacity Karachi Is Running Out of Water (earther.com) 218

Posted by msmash from the growing-problems dept.
The Pakistani megacity of Karachi, home to more than 20 million people, is among the most water-stressed cities in the world, only able to meet half of its daily water demand. From a report: Karachi requires 1,100 million of gallons per day (mgd), but only receives 550 mgd, according to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB). Karachi's water is sourced from the Indus River via Keenjhar Lake, which sits more than 90 miles away from the city. The water shortage in Karachi is linked to myriad factors including climate change, mismanagement of water resources, and corruption. Most of all, however, a rising population increasing at a rate of 4.5 percent a year creates a strain on the finite water supply. Pakistan ranks in the top ten of countries worst affected by climate change, and water shortages are likely to deepen in both intensity and frequency in the coming decade.

Coastal Megacity Karachi Is Running Out of Water

  • That's nothing (Score:3, Funny)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Monday May 28, 2018 @01:14AM (#56686740) Journal

    I'm running out of beer and the Grocery Outlet is closed and I'm too buzzed to drive. And I'm supposed to be upset because Karachi's running out of water just because there are 20 million people there? You SJWs really suck, you know that? Who's going to stand up for me, huh? Nobody, that's who. Wait, I think I just heard my neighbor come home. I bet he's got some beer. Never mind.

    Happy Memorial Day everybody!

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by nnet ( 20306 )
      Knowing it was a holiday weekend, how could you permit yourself to even potentially run out of beer?

      • Knowing it was a holiday weekend, how could you permit yourself to even potentially run out of beer?

        it's a long story, but a thirsty friend dropped by unannounced earlier to watch the Eastern Conference Finals and the next thing you know my strategic reserves were running low. But I'm one of those loaves and fishes kind of Episcopalians who will give you the shirt of his back and the beer out his fridge, so I unselfishly and without regard for my own well-being shared what I had. Because I'm like that.

  • Quintupling your population is not sustainable (Score:5, Informative)

    by Venona2018 ( 5425598 ) on Monday May 28, 2018 @01:15AM (#56686744)
    Pakistan has gone from 40 million people in 1955 to 200 million in 2018. That is a 5 times increase in less than 65 years. Is there anyone who thinks that is sustainable? http://www.worldometers.info/w... [worldometers.info]

    • And not to mention that 'climate change' is apparently going to increase rain.
      Also notice that they dont claim any reduction in water supply, they just want something to point at that it does not magically increase as they take more and more.

      Perhaps they need to look up the work 'sustainable' and apply it a little?

      • Increases rain ... somewhere.
        Bit not where you need/want it.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by h33t l4x0r ( 4107715 )
      So you're saying the solution is more H1B visas?

    • Re:Quintupling your population is not sustainable (Score:5, Insightful)

      by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Monday May 28, 2018 @06:01AM (#56687466)

      Harsh as it sounds, that is exactly the core problem: If you bred like crazy in a resource-starved situation, you will eventually run into mass die-off that normalizes your population numbers to something far lower. Of course, this also comes with a civilization collapse when it happens to a human population. In theory, a human population can avoid this catastrophe by restricting its own breeding to what is sustainable, but apparently this one here cannot.

      Or in other words, they are going towards a horrible catastrophe, all of their own making.

      • The population growth of a city (4.5% in this case) is completely unrelated to the population growth of the country. Cities grow because people move there.
        Parkistans population growth is 2% ... which is quite ok.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      HEER DERR RELIGION. MAKE MORE BABAAAAAAIES. FTA: This is due to corruption, mismanagement, and unsustainable practices. Let them figure it out the hard way.

    • That is a 5 times increase in less than 65 years. Is there anyone who thinks that is sustainable?

      You mean another five-fold growth over the next 65 years? Funny thing about exponential curves: another 45 years of Moore's law would require re-inventing the atom.

      Exponential growth is not sustainable. That's what "exponential" actually means. There's two kinds of inflation in this world: comic inflation, and cosmic inflation. Only cosmic inflation never runs out of elbow room. News for Nerds, now in high middl

  • Obvious solution: Raise the price of water.

    Higher prices will incentivize consumers to conserve, producers to produce, and distributers to fix the leaks in their pipes.

    • Re:Obvious free market solution (Score:5, Informative)

      by Bearhouse ( 1034238 ) on Monday May 28, 2018 @04:56AM (#56687366)

      Ah, sadly not. People either pay nothing for water (they steal it) or they already pay a fortune to the "tanker mafia".

      http://www.circleofblue.org/20... [circleofblue.org]

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        In other words, the situation is completely screwed up and getting worse. Well, looks like we will get to watch a historic event live here.

      • It must either be really easy to steal or all those people moving in must have plenty of money. The article mentions 4.5% population increase. If water was not affordable (or easy to steel for free) then there would be no incentives for new people to move in, and there should be people looking for a way out.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          The people "moving in" are coming out of wombs, they don't tend to have a lot of money.

          A way out? You must be a dumb ass who thinks poor people in Karachi should just move to someplace else in Pakistan where, somehow, things will be better. They move to Karachi because things are WORSE elsewhere.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Brilliant, and we can solve starvation by raising the price of food.

      Pull your head out of your ass

      Homelessness problem? Raise the the price of housing,

      If bread is too costly, let them eat cake.

    • The silly argument again.
      How high do you want to rise the prices?
      How are you dealing with the riots?

      The only way is rationing. And then education. And in the end price changes.

      • Rationing will deal with current shortages.
        And its the only way to deal with the long term psychological problems that causes shortages: Because otherwise you could end up with a social class that will ignore the shortages because they can pay for the embargoed mafiapriced water. In some cases it can be the entire of society.

        But only policy changes to infrastructure, and what happens around the waterways will impact future shortages.
        Desalination, what is happening around the rivers that supply the water, gr

  • Leave or deal with it (Score:3)

    by mveloso ( 325617 ) on Monday May 28, 2018 @01:29AM (#56686794)

    In the end, they can leave or deal with water scarcity. It sounds like things aren't bad enough for people to leave and improvements are impossible, so deal with it they will.

    • Or build desalinization plants. There is no shortage of water, it's a problem of infrastructure.

      • Or build desalinization plants.

        Patching leaky pipes is WAY more cost effective than building energy-hungry desalination plants.

        • Or build desalinization plants.

          Patching leaky pipes is WAY more cost effective than building energy-hungry desalination plants.

          In all likelihood if their population is growing at 4.5% every year; they need to do both!

        • Re: Leave or deal with it (Score:4, Insightful)

          by swb ( 14022 ) on Monday May 28, 2018 @12:12PM (#56688642)

          They've been relining the water mains here to limit leaks and pipe failures. It's been going on across the city for several years now, and this is a really well managed, self-funded (ie, water fees pay for the water system) water system that's mostly newer than 120 years (good chunks maybe less than 75 years old), run by a more or less functional city government.

          Can you imagine what Karachi's water plant is like? I'll bet just creating documentation as to where the pipes are would be a decade-long odyssey and it probably wouldn't uncover miles of unauthorized extensions and tapping into the system.

          Fixing the leaks is a good idea, but I'd bet in Karachi building a desal plant is probably actually more cost effective compared to detangling the mess they have.

          • How much do you have to lose?

            Doesn't sound like you have much of a clue. The worse the pipes, the _lower_ the cost will be for initial improvements. Granting, the finding the later, smaller leaks will suck.

      • Or build desalinization plants.

        I've occasionally wondered, what do they do with all the salt they recover? Sodium bullets and chlorine gas?

        • Re: Leave or deal with it (Score:4, Informative)

          by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Monday May 28, 2018 @02:47AM (#56687012) Journal
          It goes back into the ocean, and is (rather quickly) diluted so that there is no observable difference. Near the output 'vent' there is higher salt content in the water, which can affect the environment right around the output area, but that can be mitigated through various techniques.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by green1 ( 322787 )

            Of course in other parts of the world they do the opposite, and extract the salt and throw the fresh water back into the ocean. Salt is still a valuable commodity as well.

            What seems far less common is a plant that does both desalination, and salt production, which you would think would be a natural fit.

    • In the end, they can leave or deal with water scarcity. It sounds like things aren't bad enough for people to leave and improvements are impossible, so deal with it they will.

      I know. Life can be tough in the country. I suggest they all move to a big city where they have these luxuries ... WCPGW

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      The only real chance they have is to stop population growth. But it looks like they are incapable of even thinking that.

  • Climate Change? (Score:5, Informative)

    by DatbeDank ( 4580343 ) on Monday May 28, 2018 @01:32AM (#56686812)

    Pretty sure the order of causes are corruption and water mismanagement followed by climate change being the crack that drained their fresh water supply.

    • Re:Climate Change? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by gravewax ( 4772409 ) on Monday May 28, 2018 @03:38AM (#56687126)
      corruption, water mismanagement AND a massive population explosion over the last half century. climate change on top of all that I doubt has even a measurable effect by comparison.

    • Pretty sure the order of causes are corruption and water mismanagement followed by climate change being the crack that drained their fresh water supply.

      As often, a climate change denier fails to justify why he is sure of something. And what about overpopulation, by the way ?

    • A far better story: (Score:5, Informative)

      by Futurepower(R) ( 558542 ) <MJennings.USA@NOT_any_of_THISgmail.com> on Monday May 28, 2018 @04:53AM (#56687356) Homepage
      A far better story: Parched for a price: Karachi's water crisis [aljazeera.com]

      Quotes:

      Perween Rehman: "It is not the poor who steal the water. It is stolen by a group of people who have the full support of the government agencies, the local councillors, mayors and the police; all are involved."

      "Shortly before her murder, Rehman spoke to a documentary crew, who were making a film about her work."

      More:

      "The scale of the theft is staggering. ... stealing water in Karachi is an industry worth more than half a billion dollars." (each year)

      "Ali Asghar, 75, says he still has to pay bills to the utility company for water that never comes in the pipes."

      Another problem:
      Family size.

      "... Farzana Bibi, 40, ... manages a household of 5 people on an income of roughly $190 a month.

      "... his entire household of 17 people is dependent on water bought from tankers."

      Al Jazeera is generally a good place for such news. However, this story has no date. It was apparently written in 2017.

      So, the parent comment is exactly correct.

  • First of all, is that US or UK gallons? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    3.79 liters per gallon or 4.55 liters per gallon? Get with the fucking times, hicks. Then, are you trying to tell me that they really NEED more than 200 liters per person per day? Surely that includes industrial uses, because that's a lot for personal use in an arid country. And surely industrial use can pay for desalination, you know, with the city being on the coast, i.e. right next to practically unlimited amounts of water.

  • Exceeded carrying capacity (Score:4, Insightful)

    by sickre ( 917795 ) on Monday May 28, 2018 @05:04AM (#56687372)
    Cut off all emigration from Pakistan and let them deal with their own problems. Overpopulation has its consequences. China knew it and implemented the One Child Policy to great success. Europe (and colonies) and East Asia have dealt with their population problems and now have stable or declining rates. If South/West Asia, the Mid East and Africa can't figure it out themselves, we're not going to bail them out by taking millions of their excess people.

    • Re:Exceeded carrying capacity (Score:4, Insightful)

      by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Monday May 28, 2018 @06:12AM (#56687488)

      Harsh as it sounds, getting population growth under control and eventually down to zero is a critical step for survival of a nation today. Looks like Pakistan will be one of those that do not make it. Even if they can fix the water issue this time, if they continue to grow like crazy, the problem will just return far worse in the near future until it cannot be fixed anymore.

    • 2018 folks, the year casual fascism was no longer met with instant derision.

      [ Note: Not the emigration bit, that's something for each country to legitimately decide for themselves who and how many people immigrate. I was referring to the praise for a clearly fascist intrusion on a core element of personal freedom by an obviously fascist government. A "great success"! ]

    • If South/West Asia, the Mid East and Africa can't figure it out themselves, we're not going to bail them out by taking millions of their excess people.

      Except that we literally are. And anyone who objects "is" a fascist, racist, etc. ...

  • The number of children per woman in Pakistan has decreased rapidly in the last decades to now around 3 children per woman (2.3 is required for population to just be static in the long run). The only reason the population still grows is many children growing up and having (on average 2-3) kids of their own. There is no statistic link between religion and population growth.

    See here: https://www.google.com/publicd... [google.com]

    Or if you do only trust the US, check the CIA:

    https://www.cia.gov/library/pu... [cia.gov]

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Wrong interpretation! World population growth is heavily influenced by the growth of Muslim population. One should rather compare the rate of population growth of Muslims vs that of non-Muslims.

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I was skeptical, but the Pew center corroborates [pewforum.org] your claim for the period from 2010-2015.

        • My original source is this highly recommended and entertaining Ted Talk youtube video from Hans Gosling - "Religions and Babies".

          https://www.google.com/url?sa=... [google.com]

          • Thank you for that! That was a very interesting talk! So, we top out at 10B and will do that if we can lift some of those high birth rate countries out of poverty. Watching the charts on that video I was struck by a really obvious trend: how much more money people make compared to 60 years ago. With capitalism being the dominant, driving force (especially in China...wow), birth rates have declined and people are better off. It's not explicitly mentioned in the video but it seems pretty obvious if you l

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Megane ( 129182 )
        Correlation is not causation. It's actually a third-world thing more than a religious thing. With certain exceptions (like Mormons), the western world has had low or negative population growth because of societal change, not religion. Until children stop becoming an asset and start becoming a hindrance to lifestyle, humans will reproduce more. On the other hand, there might be some indirect causation in that Muslims tend to live in the third world and hold back progress, keeping them in charge of third-worl
      • Muslim, Catholic, Mormon, Hindu, judiasm, evangelism, etc ALL encourage large families.

    • Wouldn’t that be 2 children per women for stable population? I have never understood the 2.3 or any number higher than 2 except to account for more males being norn.

      Even if you don’t count female children as “women”, that would imply a huge childhood mortality rate if 11% of children do not make it to adulthood (breeding age).

      In fact, I would think the number would actaully be less than 2 since not all females in any given population have finished having children.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by green1 ( 322787 )

        The number of children per woman is more properly the number of children per woman of child-bearing age. Therefore a number higher than 2 is to account for children who do not reach the age to have more children.

        If you were to define it instead as children per female born, then yes, 2 would be the magic number (plus or minus the number required to adjust for different birth rates between the genders)

        Additional adjustments may be needed to account for immigration/emigration if you are talking stable populati

      • Actually, due to lifetime being extended, the global average would be 2.1 for stable population ( early deaths, sterility, genetic issues, etc require the .1 ). Something like 30-50 years ago, it was 2.3 for stability.
  • Quit fucking. You're producing too many people. I can't continue supporting you. Try oral sex or jerk off, just quit fucking!!

  • same with Cape Town South Africa (Score:3)

    by FudRucker ( 866063 ) on Monday May 28, 2018 @08:46AM (#56687844)
    they had a water shortage too, all these coastal cities have no excuse sitting next to HUGE bodies of water, they need to build desalination plants and turn sea water in to potable drinking water

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by green1 ( 322787 )

      And they all have one thing in common. Political sources of the problem.

      Any time you have a massive increase in population, and no increase in water source, you're going to have a shortage. This is simple economics, not climate science.

    • We need to be doing more of that in America. We are going to see shortages sooner, rather than later.

  • Some will just have to pay more for it.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And if they can't afford it, they die of thirst. Perfect market efficiency.

  • Desalination! (Score:3)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Monday May 28, 2018 @09:58AM (#56688068)

    They need to use Desalination

  • Zero Fucking Excuse (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    There is zero fucking excuse for any coastal town or city to have water shortages.

    D E S A L I N I Z A T I O N

    I too live in a a coastal city and have to endure preemptive water rationing"to preserve resource availability". It's utter bullshit. Build additional desalinization plants to meet demand and charge accordingly. Fuck shortages and restrictions.

  • America west is dependent on several streams that are shared amongst states. Problem is, these are drying up, while states like AZ, are playing games. But with our Congress solving nothing, the water issue is only going to get worse.

