Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses The Almighty Buck United Kingdom

London Launches World's First Contactless Payment Scheme For Street Performers (theverge.com) 11

Posted by msmash from the moving-forward dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Here's a casualty of the cashless society you might not have previously thought of: the humble street performer. After all, if more of us are paying our way with smartphones and contactless cards, how can we give spare change to musicians on the subway? London has one solution: a new scheme that outfits performers with contactless payment terminals. The project was launched this weekend by the city's mayor, Sadiq Khan, and is a collaboration with Busk In London (a professional body for buskers) and the Swedish payments firm iZettle (which was bought this month by PayPal for $2.2 billion). A select few performers have been testing iZettle's contactless readers on the streets for the past few weeks, and Khan now says the scheme will be rolled out across London's 32 boroughs.

London Launches World's First Contactless Payment Scheme For Street Performers More | Reply

London Launches World's First Contactless Payment Scheme For Street Performers

Comments Filter:
  • has ever been dumb enough to give money to a street performer?

    Oh yeah, the same people who will happily charge 2 pounds...oops...decimal point...200 pounds to a random person on the street.
  • Not the crusty jugglers. Who's next? Homeless people?

  • London is being crushed by one violent knife attack after another, the murder rate is astronomical and rising rapidly - and not coincidentally, the city is almost universally known as Londonistan. The entire country is being overrun by Muslim extremists. And getting cashless payments to street bums is something they consider important?

  • ...that some enterprising busker does not put the reader at waist height in a crowded area and gain hundreds of "taps" from unsuspecting passersby.
  • So their modest income is now trackable by the government, if not now, very soon. It’s only a matter of time until even the oldest profession in the world is monitored by governments for taxes due.

Slashdot Top Deals

You will have many recoverable tape errors.

Close