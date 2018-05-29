In China's Booming Tech Scene, Women Battle Sexism and Conservative Values (reuters.com) 17
In recent years, even as China's tech industry has boomed, many women say they make far less than their male counterpart for the same job. An anonymous reader shares a report: Reuters spoke to more than a dozen women -- and some men -- in the sector, from entry-level employees to executives, who described an industry where female engineers and coders battle against ingrained biases favoring men. "The traditional view is simply to think that women aren't suitable to be programmers," said Chen Bin, a former Microsoft engineer and the Beijing-based founder of Teach Girls Coding, a campaign to get more women into the sector. "Things are better now than ten years ago, but overall the number of women getting into tech is really small," he said.
China is not the only country where the tech industry has faced heat over a lack of diversity in the workplace. But unlike U.S. peers that have faced legal action over discrimination, including Uber, Alphabet's Google and Microsoft, Chinese technology companies are relatively opaque about gender issues. Most give little data on hiring and none of the industry leaders share the diversity reports that are now customary in the United States, shedding doubt on whether women in Chinese firms hold a comparable number of technical or leadership roles.
Given your moderation score, it looks like the gamergate crowd is still going strong here. I, too, fully expect to hit -1 for trolling, becaue there's nothing quite so trollish as demanding evidence that someone accused of doing all sorts of bad things (e.g. Anita Sarkeesian) actually did them!
It's telling that people are still trying to cover up the GamerGate harassment campaign like this. As a movement it's long dead, but the vindictive campaign never ends for some people. Even now, years later, they want to hurt those people.
It seems that there is also a men's rights activist/anti-feminist aspect to it, as evidenced by the bogus "men are always guilty" claim. Maybe that is why this lie endures.
" Remember #gamergate?"
Yes, and I remember it started with a woman who made a game sleeping around with game reviewers, and getting outed for it by none other than one of her exes.
Apparently, you failed to be present at the beginning of the whole thing, so you're brainwashed by the false narratives put forth by Zoe Quinn, Anita Sarkeesian, and more.