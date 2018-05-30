Thailand is New Dumping Ground For World's High-Tech Trash, Police Say (trust.org) 6
Thailand is a new dumping ground for scrap electronics from around the world, say police and environmentalists, the latest country to feel the impact of China's crackdown on imports of high-tech trash. From a report: Police at Laem Chabang port, south of Bangkok, showed on Tuesday seven shipping containers each packed with about 22 tonnes of discarded electronics, including crushed game consoles, computer boards and bags of scrap materials. Electronic refuse, or e-waste, is turning up from Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, police said, some of it imported by companies without the required permits. "This ... shows that electronic waste from every corner of the world is flowing into Thailand," Deputy Police Chief Wirachai Songmetta said as he showed the containers to the media. While "e-waste" -- defined as any device with an electric cord or battery -- can be "mined" for valuable metals such as gold, silver and copper, it can include hazardous material such as lead, mercury and cadmium. Police said they filed charges against three recycling and waste processing companies in Thailand. Anyone found guilty could be jailed for up to 10 years.
Mending is better than ending. (Score:2)
Buck the trend! Remember Brave New World? "Ending is better than mending" was not supposed to be the prime directive in an instruction manual...
Buy phones with either removable or easily replaceable batteries and upgradable storage. Buy "pro quality" laptops that are modular and can be upgraded, not consumer-quality "Surface" or "Macbook" junk that's glued together. Or use a desktop. This kind of stuff can last 5-10 years -- throwing it away after a year or two is stupid and environmentally nasty.
Do yo
Responsiblity (Score:2)
All companies producing electronics (phones, laptops, washing machine, IoT,
....) are responsible for this mess. Especially companies producing phones and other stupid "connected" IoT. They "force" consumers to change their phone/connected gadget by making it obsolete too quickly and/or preventing us to use 3rd party OS/software on it to extends device's life.
Thailand should send back every device to the company who built it. Apple will receives thousand of containers of iPhone, MacBook, iGarbage,
...
Re: (Score:2)