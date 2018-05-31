America's Teens Are Choosing YouTube Over Facebook (bloomberg.com) 18
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: Three years ago, Facebook was the dominant social media site among U.S. teens, visited by 71 percent of people in that magic, trendsetting demographic. Not anymore. Now only 51 percent of kids ages 13-17 use Facebook, according to Pew Research Center. The world's largest social network has finally been eclipsed in popularity by YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook Inc.-owned Instagram. Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube is the most popular, used by 85 percent of teens, according to Pew.
Instagram is slightly more popular than Snapchat overall, Pew said, with 72 percent of respondents saying they use the photo-sharing app, compared with Snapchat's 69 percent. But Snap Inc. is holding its own, despite Instagram's frequent parroting of its features. About one-third of the survey's respondents said they visit Snapchat and YouTube most often, while 15 percent said Instagram is their most frequent destination. Meanwhile, only 10 percent of teens said Facebook is their most-used online platform. The Pew analysis was based on a survey of 1,058 parents who have a teenager from 13 to 17, as well as interviews with 743 teens themselves. The survey also found that 99% of teens own a smartphone or have access to one, and 45% said they're online "on a near-constant basis."
Back when we were looking fondly toward the future where normal people would be on the Internet, we didn't really think of participants so tremendous that more than a 10th of traffic might go their way. Just as there wasn't only one telephone number that everyone called. But that's what we got. We thought the internet would be a tool for democracy. We we ever f**king wrong.
Over time, it might turn out that the market flattens out or that distributed social networking really does catch on. I hope. Just reading about the internet as the fiefdom of a dozen companies makes me ill.
> it can be extremely difficult or near impossible to get ports unblocked so you can host your own services.
Not anymore, really. ISPs don't give a flying flock of sparrows if you run a web server on your connection. All the big ISPs don't block port 80 or 443.
The bigger problem these days is dealing with changing IP addresses, and the fact that a single web server running on a home connection can't scale up if something on it becomes even slightly popular.
Consolidation of a lucrative emerging market is the way it's done, with internet companies being no exception, and the big fish generally eat the smaller fish... IBM letting go of intellectual property to Microsoft, Blockbuster not purchasing Netflix, etc., the exceptions rather than the rule.
The top companies in the world are internet-based, and they are all great gobblers of even borderline promising companies.
People invariably believe what they want to believe and they will believe all kinds of shit well beyond the propaganda they are served. Propaganda only works in a vacuum, they need to silence all voices except the handful they approve and that is impossible on the internet.
If you were looking for an intelligent response and blossoming of awareness, perhaps you need to sit back and accept the reality that an IQ of 100 is the average so half the people are dumber than that and 100 ain't all that bright, 110
I saw it coming, Bruce. It didn't help me do anything about it, but I saw this coming. And even as I railed against colleagues, peers, and family who all got their hands dirty participating in it one way or another, everyone called me paranoid and crazy. But if I had the pulpit that you do, maybe I could have at least saved a few of them.
Instead, the result is they just trust me even less because they can't fathom how I could have known.
She seems to have trouble with the concept of "posting" vs "sending". She still assumes that if she sees something on Facebook from one of her friends they have "sent" it to her.
I am going to assume that this is not uncommon.
Nope. VLOGGING brings narcissism to a whole new level! Because Facebook just wasn't enough.
Back before I became an engineer years ago, I used to read the engineering magazines annual salary surveys. It always looked awesome. Then I looked at who they surveyed- engineering managers, who had incentive to make it sound like engineering pay was much higher than it actually was.
Who in their right mind would survey parents about what their teen-age kids are doing?
If you're going to survey people about something, you have to survey the people you want to know about. Not their parents.
Duh!
