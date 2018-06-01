Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Facebook Social Networks United States

Facebook, Amazon, and Hundreds of Companies Post Targeted Job Ads That Screen Out Older Workers (vox.com) 25

Posted by msmash from the older-people-need-not-apply dept.
Older workers are accusing Facebook, Ikea, and hundreds of other companies for discriminating against job seekers in their 50s and 60s through targeted job ads posted on Facebook. From a report: The Communications Workers of America, a labor union representing 700,000 media workers across the country, added the companies to a class-action lawsuit on Tuesday, which was filed in California federal court in December. In its original complaint, the labor union accused Amazon, T-Mobile, and Cox Media Group of doing the same thing. The case, Bradley v. T-Mobile, has major implications for US employers, who routinely buy job ads on Facebook to reach users. The plaintiffs argue that Amazon, T-Mobile, Ikea, Facebook, and hundreds of other companies target the ads so they are only seen by younger Facebook users.

The lawsuit revolves around Facebook's unique business model, which lets advertisers micro-target the network's users based on their interests, city, age, and other demographic information. In the past, equal rights advocates have sued Facebook for accepting ads that discriminate against consumers based on their religion, race, and gender. Facebook has argued that the company is not legally responsible when other companies buy ads that violate the law.

Facebook, Amazon, and Hundreds of Companies Post Targeted Job Ads That Screen Out Older Workers More | Reply

Facebook, Amazon, and Hundreds of Companies Post Targeted Job Ads That Screen Out Older Workers

Comments Filter:

  • First question.. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by fluffernutter ( 1411889 ) on Friday June 01, 2018 @10:42AM (#56709922)
    The first question that comes to my mind is, why would ANYONE be honest when entering their information into Facebook?

    • places are not honest about how many hours per week they want you to work.

      Japan is really bad but they still have the room where older people are paid to sit on ass all till retirement age

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        paid to sit on ass

        like their own or someone elses
        pls this is important in planning the next phase of my career

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I signed up on Facebook to stay connected with my relatives and reconnect with old friends I hadn't seen in a while. A few of the old friends I looked up, I couldn't find--so I figured we'd connect later when they created accounts. I assumed their finding me would be eased by my posting my correct info.

      I read a lot of stuff on Slashdot about how bad it is that Facebook knows everything about us, but y'all haven't successfully articulated just what I should fear.
      What are the potential negative consequences i

    • The second question is: Doesn't facebook know that and use the age group estimation derived from your browsing behavior rather than what you have entered?

  • Preferably kids who are just out of college and set away 100+ unsuccessful applications. Ones happy to spend from morning till night doing drudge work for little pay.

  • so sexual deviants can run recruitment ads for underage teens? ISIL can too? child porn ads?

  • There is an enabler.

  • After I went back to school to get another degree ten years ago, I dropped my first degree from my resume. Most recruiters look for three years in each of the last three positions, so I list my experience from the last ten years. Since I get hired over the phone, most hiring managers are shocked to see that my beard is snow white. Never mind that the color of my beard is irrelevant to the job.

  • Older workers need better job protection -- Too easy / tempting to let them go, chances of getting hired at a similar pay rate as the lost job are slim, and contrary to what people think, the days of fat retirements are long gone. Older workers are at great risk. Greater than other classes, I would say.

    But of course, the public at large don't see it like that, the politicians can't be bothered to care, and companies only care about moneymoneymoney.

  • Duplicate (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You had this story just a day or two ago!

  • Dupe (Score:3)

    by OneAhead ( 1495535 ) on Friday June 01, 2018 @11:11AM (#56710098)

    Here [slashdot.org], and I thought I saw it passing by much more recently on /. as well.

    That makes 2 stale stories in a row. *Pours bucket of water on msmash.* Wake up man, you're in the driver's seat!

  • I have nothing against targeted ads, but advertiser should be forced to reveal their target to the receiver of the ad. I think this would stop most of the abuse and would easy way to regulate this.

Slashdot Top Deals

"I've seen the forgeries I've sent out." -- John F. Haugh II (jfh@rpp386.Dallas.TX.US), about forging net news articles

Close