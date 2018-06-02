Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Emacs 26.1 Released With New Features (lwn.net) 14

Posted by EditorDavid from the church-of-Emacs dept.
There's a new version of the 42-year-old libre text editor with over 2,000 built-in commands, reports LWN.net: Highlights include a built-in Lisp threading mechanism that provides some concurrency, double buffering when running under X, a redesigned flymake mode, 24-bit color support in text mode, and a systemd [user] unit file.
The Free Software Foundation has released a 10,653-word description of all the new features in Emacs 26.1. Here's a couple more:
  • The Emacs server now has socket-launching support. This allows socket based activation, where an external process like systemd can invoke the Emacs server process upon a socket connection event and hand the socket over to Emacs... This new functionality can be disabled with the configure option '--disable-libsystemd'.
  • The new function 'call-shell-region' executes a command in an inferior shell with the buffer region as input.
  • Intercepting hotkeys on Windows 7 and later now works better.
  • The new user variable 'electric-quote-chars' provides a list of curved quotes for 'electric-quote-mode', allowing user to choose the types of quotes to be used.

  • Skynet option now on by default (Score:3)

    by goombah99 ( 560566 ) on Saturday June 02, 2018 @10:40AM (#56715520)

    hit ctrl-x SK option-N to toggle it off.

    it's just like in the movie, except it talks with a LISP.

  • Once upon a time, there was a service called inet.d. With inetd it was super easy to write internet activated programs, with almost no extra effort. Service after service got added to inetd, because it was so easy.

    Then one day, someone realized that inetd was a security risk. Not that it was inherently insecure, but that it was in fact harder than you would expect to write an inetd service that was secure, so there were a lot of security holes. As the knowledge of this spread, service after service got r

  • I'm afraid I can't be bothered to switch to Emacs until it has a hypervisor, 3d rendering engine, distributed filesystem, and GPU-powered machine learning framework. Guess I'll stick with nano for a while longer...

  • ... external process like systemd can invoke the Emacs server process ...

    Let Emacs and SystemD duke it out for a while -- There can only be ONE [wikipedia.org]!

    [ We're all rooting for -- and counting on -- you Emacs to vanquish The Kurgan. ]

  • I find it amazing to have a piece of software that is 42 years old and still in active development. And usage. Think of it: Emacs invented the clipboard. And even though it recently has been beaten by other free editors in performance for larger files I do expect Emacs to take the crown again in upcoming versions.

    I always use Emacs in CLI mode which is where it belongs IMHO.

    Here's to another great 42 years!

