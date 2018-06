Emacs 26.1 Released With New Features

The Emacs server now has socket-launching support. This allows socket based activation, where an external process like systemd can invoke the Emacs server process upon a socket connection event and hand the socket over to Emacs... This new functionality can be disabled with the configure option '--disable-libsystemd'.

The new function 'call-shell-region' executes a command in an inferior shell with the buffer region as input.

Intercepting hotkeys on Windows 7 and later now works better.

The new user variable 'electric-quote-chars' provides a list of curved quotes for 'electric-quote-mode', allowing user to choose the types of quotes to be used.

There's a new version of the 42-year-old libre text editor with over 2,000 built-in commands, reports LWN.net The Free Software Foundation has released a 10,653-word description of all the new features in Emacs 26.1 . Here's a couple more: