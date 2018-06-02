Emacs 26.1 Released With New Features (lwn.net) 14
There's a new version of the 42-year-old libre text editor with over 2,000 built-in commands, reports LWN.net: Highlights include a built-in Lisp threading mechanism that provides some concurrency, double buffering when running under X, a redesigned flymake mode, 24-bit color support in text mode, and a systemd [user] unit file.
The Free Software Foundation has released a 10,653-word description of all the new features in Emacs 26.1. Here's a couple more:
- The Emacs server now has socket-launching support. This allows socket based activation, where an external process like systemd can invoke the Emacs server process upon a socket connection event and hand the socket over to Emacs... This new functionality can be disabled with the configure option '--disable-libsystemd'.
- The new function 'call-shell-region' executes a command in an inferior shell with the buffer region as input.
- Intercepting hotkeys on Windows 7 and later now works better.
- The new user variable 'electric-quote-chars' provides a list of curved quotes for 'electric-quote-mode', allowing user to choose the types of quotes to be used.
Re: (Score:1)
Hillary WILL vim in 2020
FTFY?
Skynet option now on by default (Score:3)
hit ctrl-x SK option-N to toggle it off.
it's just like in the movie, except it talks with a LISP.
inetd (Score:2)
Then one day, someone realized that inetd was a security risk. Not that it was inherently insecure, but that it was in fact harder than you would expect to write an inetd service that was secure, so there were a lot of security holes. As the knowledge of this spread, service after service got r
Not enough features to be useful (Score:2)
I'm afraid I can't be bothered to switch to Emacs until it has a hypervisor, 3d rendering engine, distributed filesystem, and GPU-powered machine learning framework. Guess I'll stick with nano for a while longer...
Finally, a Highlander sequel I want to watch! (Score:2)
... external process like systemd can invoke the Emacs server process
...
Let Emacs and SystemD duke it out for a while -- There can only be ONE [wikipedia.org]!
[ We're all rooting for -- and counting on -- you Emacs to vanquish The Kurgan. ]
I'm a bit of an Emacs fan. (Score:2)
I find it amazing to have a piece of software that is 42 years old and still in active development. And usage. Think of it: Emacs invented the clipboard. And even though it recently has been beaten by other free editors in performance for larger files I do expect Emacs to take the crown again in upcoming versions.
I always use Emacs in CLI mode which is where it belongs IMHO.
Here's to another great 42 years!