Microsoft Is Talking About Acquiring GitHub, Says Report

Posted by BeauHD from the symbiotic-relationships dept.
The Welcome Rain shares a report from ZDNet: Microsoft officials have been talking to GitHub about possibly acquiring the company, according to a June 1 report in Business Insider. BI claims that the two have discussed the possibility of an acquisition on an on-and-off-again basis over the years "but in the last few weeks talks have grown more serious." BI is citing unnamed "people close to the companies" as its sources. "This isn't as surprising as it would have been ten or more years ago," writes The Welcome Rain. "Microsoft is investing a lot in git, including GVFS, a Git Virtual File System to help Git work with very large codebases. What might this mean for the future of Github?"

  Zombie

    by gigne ( 990887 ) on Friday June 01, 2018 @06:04PM (#56712542) Homepage Journal

    A few years ago I would have said it is the end of GitHub. Now it is most likely to be turned into a zombie

    Re:Zombie

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, 2018 @06:07PM (#56712566)

      No, no, it wont be that bad, it will just auto update all repos, insert ad's into every code and break on every 2nd tuesday in a month...

    Re:

      by Em Adespoton ( 792954 )

      Well, it's better than being acquired by Oracle. At least Microsoft lets things die a slow death and eventually pulls the plug, pushing people to a new product,instead of pretending to support a product while refusing to update it, meanwhile pulling a few key features from it to further bloat their database offerings.

    • A few years ago I would have said it is the end of GitHub. Now it is most likely to be turned into a zombie

      That seems reasonable...
      If GitHub lets this happen they should already be out seeking BRAINS ...

    • R.I.P. Github.

  What does this mean?

    by Anonymous Coward

    It means it's time to migrate your projects and close your Github account.

    • At the very least I think it is safe to say this would be good news for gitlab!

      • Agreed, created an account there just to camp on my username. I'm not migrating from GitHub *yet*, but I will jump at the first mention of "migrating to windows".

  Approve my Pull Request !

    by Anonymous Coward
    Bill Gates wants to Merge Github into the master branch.

  What would it mean for VSTS?

    by Anonymous Coward

    For those of us that work on VSTS based systems and like everything all together, this is actually bad news.

    I LIKE the calmness of VSTS over GitHub. (Sure, for social / open development, GitHub is great. For private, within the organisation? VSTS is just plain calmer.) Problem is, there will be this push to use private GitHub for things that are just easier in VSTS. And, often, what is technologically the best isn't really what matters, it's what people are paying attention to.

  • Microsoft is a master in killing off good services and scaring away users by bad product management.

  • ... if this should ever happen. And exactly because I never wanted to have relevant data fall into the hands of an evil corporation like M$, I did not use anything besides pure public git hosting at github - a function that can easily be transferred elsewhere, as the data in the git repository itself is the only content.

    Re:

      by Anonymous Coward

      Came here to read exactly that type comment from slashdotters. Was not disappointed.

      You're such a predictable bunch.

  Bad idea

    by c++horde ( 5004541 ) on Friday June 01, 2018 @06:20PM (#56712622)
    As a former Microsoft developer, I can tell you, this is a really bad idea. Microsoft internally has one of the best revision control systems I've ever used (Source Depot), so we know they won't use it, but they will control how source code is managed and he who controls the keys to the repository also controls the builds. I vote really, really bad idea. Start moving your projects back to SourceForge.

    Re:Bad idea

      by Actually, I do RTFA ( 1058596 ) on Friday June 01, 2018 @06:24PM (#56712642)

      Microsoft has good build tools. They have build chains that build onto iOS and Android (mostly to try to tempt people into also building for Windows Phone).

    Re:Bad idea

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, 2018 @07:27PM (#56712860)

      As a former Microsoft developer, I can tell you, this is a really bad idea. Microsoft internally has one of the best revision control systems I've ever used (Source Depot), so we know they won't use it, but they will control how source code is managed and he who controls the keys to the repository also controls the builds.

      I vote really, really bad idea. Start moving your projects back to SourceForge.

      The Windows code base is already hosted on Git. It was migrated from Source Depot to Git and in the process GVFS was created to allow Git to scale. This is no secret, it's been reported in the news for over a year.

    Re:Bad idea

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 01, 2018 @07:39PM (#56712906)
      GitHub to SourceForge import tool: https://sourceforge.net/p/forg... [sourceforge.net]

    Re:

      by Anonymous Coward

      Source Depot is no more - Windows is now built using Git

      https://www.reddit.com/r/windows/comments/61pnmv/source_depot_is_no_more_windows_is_now_built/

    • Sounds like you haven't worked there for a while. Source Depot is pretty much abandonware at this point, and only a few teams with a lot of legacy dependencies are using it. Most teams are moving to git.

      Have you noticed all the tight git integration occurring in Visual Studio, or how Microsoft has actually been contributing to git to improve performance on extremely large projects? It's because all their internal teams are using git, and we get the integration as a benefit.

  • So, if Microsoft is ambiguous about how it intends to handle people's confidential projects / personal code repos, and someone "deleted" all their content and wants to leave, will that actually be deleted or available to Microsoft? Hm.

  Microsoft kills products over time

    by mejustme ( 900516 ) on Friday June 01, 2018 @06:30PM (#56712682)

    What an incredibly effective way to piss off a large set of developers! The early adopters of git obviously were non-microsoft devs. Just discussing this now will be seen as a very serious threat to most of that population subset. Just look at any other product MS has purchased over the years to see what happened to the linux (or non-MS) version 1-2 years after the purchase.

    E.g., anyone had any trouble using Skype in Linux over the last year, versus 3-5 years ago?

    How long would it take before access to github is integrated into VisualStudio, and how long after that will the command-line version of git start failing to pull/push/etc to github? "Pull must be performed from within VisualStudio Team Explorer. Command-line version of git is no longer supported. Please upgrade to VisualStudio 2020."

    • Git is already supported by VS, what is the problem?

      • Git is already supported by VS, what is the problem?

        The problem is when Visual Studio becomes the *only* way to access it.

        • That is not going to happen, why would they do that? They are open-sourcing .net core, not going the other way.

          Re:Microsoft kills products over time

            by Required Snark ( 1702878 ) on Friday June 01, 2018 @09:19PM (#56713394)
            "why would they do that?"

            Because they are Microsoft and they live and die by NIH. That is why they have strangled so may other projects they acquired. They are even better at destroying other peoples work then Oracle, and that is world class competition.

            In Microsoft Land the sequence is acquisition => integration => brain death. For example if they buy GitHub then they will "integrate" it with Linkedin, and it will be like using Facebook as a development platform. Good luck with that.

            • "why would they do that?"

              Because they are Microsoft and they live and die by NIH. That is why they have strangled so may other projects they acquired.

              Yeah... about that. So go back in time to 2003 (or so) when a small company called Navision up and sold their ERP solution Axapta to Microsoft. Fast-forward to today, and Axapta 3 has morphed into the Azure-hosted Dynamics 365. The original codebase is still there, but it's a vastly superior product and expanded product.

              They acquired it; they improved it out of sight!

    • E.g., anyone had any trouble using Skype in Linux^W^W over the last year, versus 3-5 years ago?

      FTFY. It's been astounding to me how they have somehow managed to make a video chat app nearly impossible to use for video chatting.

    Re:Microsoft kills products over time

      by Xtifr ( 1323 ) on Friday June 01, 2018 @11:35PM (#56713862) Homepage

      Git itself is still GPL'd. They can't distribute modified (or unmodified) versions without also providing the source code. Which means that any changes they make to provide a "special" version can easily be taken up by the folks who make the command-line version.

      And even if they could, the result, if they tried such a thing, would be to fragment the community. Which is Github's main asset. Git, if you recall, is a distributed system. There's no need for a central point. A site like Github is merely a convenience for users. The only real benefit of Github is its community. If they damage that, they damage Github, but don't harm Git, because Git users aren't locked into Github.

      Lots of big projects (including lots of big enterprise-y projects that MS customers care about) are already hosted on other sites, especially Gitlab. Plenty of big projects (including lots of big enterprise-y projects that MS customers care about) are cross-platform, and would quickly move to something else (e.g. Gitlab) if Github tried to turn MS-only. There simply isn't enough leverage there for MS to do anything nefarious at this stage.

      Granted, I'd be watching like a hawk for their next move if they bought Github. But this move by itself doesn't really seem to give them any real opportunities, beyond the obvious of making money off of all the commercial projects hosted on Github.

      (And frankly, if they do buy Github, I predict a lot of projects move to Gitlab or some other site anyway, as a just-in-case measure. Probably not enough to damage Github, but enough to help drive the point home: we're not locked in, guys.)

    • The notion that MS would somehow lock out command-line access to GitHub or turn it into a MS or Visual Studio-only product is absurd, if for no other reason than it would screw over MS devs just as badly as everyone else. Yeah, shocker, a lot of MS and Windows devs use command line tools as well, and a lot of their stuff is on GitHub.

      I mean, MS is moving in the complete opposite direction, making Windows work better with Linux tools, Visual Studio targeting multiple platforms and using multiple toolchains,

  Big no

    by Anonymous Coward
    For Microsoft to be in charge of so much code is an existantial threat. The only thing worse if Microsoft takes over the Linux or BSD git repos or buys out the Wikimedia Foundation.

  Goodbye

    by Misagon ( 1135 ) on Friday June 01, 2018 @06:41PM (#56712732)

    I have already said goodbye to Skype and Linked-In after they had been taken over.
    If this happens, I would say goodbye to Github too for sure.

    The users of Github are not sheep. They are not like Microsoft's typical users that would accept lock-in and clunky interfaces because they don't know any better.

  • If Microsoft buys GitHub, I am moving all my code to GitLab or Bitbucket.

  Import GitHub to SourceForge

    by Anonymous Coward
    SourceForge has an importer that will import your GitHub project https://sourceforge.net/p/forg... [sourceforge.net]

  • It's pretty easy to set up your own git repo... I don't understand why more people don't do it.

    Re:

      by Xtifr ( 1323 )

      Github offers a lot more than just git. But yeah, few projects would have much difficulty moving to another system, like, say, Gitlab, if Github went rogue. Which makes me doubt that MS has any plans to turn Github rogue. There's simply not enough lock-in there.

    • Assuming you're not talking about strictly personal projects, that means managing your own internet-facing servers. What could possibly go wrong with an amateur doing that?

      GitHub is free for open source projects, and most everyone knows about it and knows how to use it. What's not to like? One of the great things about git is the fact that you always have a copy of the entire repo locally, which means lock-in is pretty much impossible.

      • Assuming you're not talking about strictly personal projects, that means managing your own internet-facing servers. What could possibly go wrong with an amateur doing that?

        At least some of us already manage internet-facing servers for a living. And while no protocol is problem-free, ssh should be easier to keep secure than most.

        But that’s mainly speaking to the people who use GitHub for work purposes. Adding a web interface, like you’d probably want to do for community projects, would indeed increase the degree of difficulty.

  • I get that they don't have good code in VSO to train their self-programming AI's on (just a bunch of business code with shitloads of patchwork by lots of maintenance devs - a true mess.) I also get that they want to stick stuff into GitHub's EULA bypassing any open source license or patent rights for themselves when code is uploaded to GitHub. But not a fucking chance will I continue using it if that traitorous corporation of so-pc-they-actually-fire-entire-departments-for-being-"too-white" globalist h1b
  • to see if any of it could be used to remove DRM.
    It looks like your trying to share code that will circumvent DRM...

  Admiral Akbar said it best...

    by Hallux-F-Sinister ( 5127197 ) on Friday June 01, 2018 @11:21PM (#56713836)
    “I am NOT a giant fish!” Oh, wait...

    ...that wasn’t the quote I was looking for. It can go about its business. Move along.

  • Once Microsoft bought it, Skype turned into the default business communication tool, but everybody else ran away.

    If they buy GitHub, businesses will use it for their own development teams. But the rest of us will probably go to Bitbucket or elsewhere.

  • Just to be ready for MS' take over!

  • Soon you will be able to login on github with the hotmail email account you created in the 90's... Gross....

  • In the event of Github selling out to Microsoft, I want to be sure I can download all issue discussion, wikis, and so on from my projects and then upload that information to a new service, say Gitlab. Could I get some people to suggest programs/scripts for accomplishing this?

