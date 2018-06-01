Tesla Starts To Release Its Cars' Open-Source Linux Software Code (zdnet.com) 6
An anonymous reader writes: Tesla cars are powered not only by batteries but by open-source software. Until recently, though, Tesla hasn't lived up to its obligations under open-source licenses, but now Tesla is finally releasing some of its Linux source code for the Model S and X cars. The Tesla GitHub repository contains the code for the Model S/X 2018.12 software release. Specifically, it holds the system image on the Tesla Autopilot platform, the kernel sources for its underlying hardware, and the code for its Nvidia Tegra-based infotainment system.
Tesla will release additional open-source code for other systems in their cars soon. According to Tesla, "Work is underway on preparing sources in other areas as well, together with a more coordinated information page. We wanted to let you know about this material as it is available now while work continues on the other parts." The electric car thought-leader will also update its code as updated software releases are made.
Tesla will release additional open-source code for other systems in their cars soon. According to Tesla, "Work is underway on preparing sources in other areas as well, together with a more coordinated information page. We wanted to let you know about this material as it is available now while work continues on the other parts." The electric car thought-leader will also update its code as updated software releases are made.
This is a good sign (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
How does taking years to come into GPL compliance make Tesla and thought-leader?
Point of order (Score:2)
This seems like a thread where I can expect the usual Tesla haters to use this topic to illustrate how corrupt, lawless, out-of-control, stupid or just plain evil (probably all) Tesla is.
So I thought I would just get ahead of all that and leave this [sfconservancy.org] here:
While our preference is that companies provide adequate CCS immediately, we realize that this can be a challenging process and recognize that Tesla has struggled for years with upstreams to yield proper CCS. We believe Tesla's new approach also has merit, because it allows the entire community to discuss and contribute in public and collaboratively assist Tesla in complying with the GPL.
I have struggled with this myself in the past. What do you do when your source code reveals an API to some licensed module which is not itself open source and you are under NDA not to reveal its details? I am sure Telsa's work involves a lot of that.
Re: (Score:2)
Strange how other companies are not given this benefit of the doubt on Slashdot. Other companies are simply painted as evil with a broad brush. *cough* VMWare *cough* But, hey, it’s Tesla so it’s okay that they’ve violated the GPL for many years. Because being consistent and holding them to the same standard laughably as anyone else makes you a “hater.” *rolls eyes*
Dupe (Score:2)