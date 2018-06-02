'Why I'm Switching From Chrome To Firefox and You Should Too' (fastcodesign.com) 24
An anonymous reader quotes an associate technology editor at Fast Company's Co.Design: While the amount of data about me may not have caused harm in my life yet -- as far as I know -- I don't want to be the victim of monopolistic internet oligarchs as they continue to cash in on surveillance-based business models. What's a concerned citizen of the internet to do? Here's one no-brainer: Stop using Chrome and switch to Firefox... [W]hy should I continue to use the company's browser, which acts as literally the window through which I experience much of the internet, when its incentives -- to learn a lot about me so it can sell advertisements -- don't align with mine....?
Unlike Chrome, Firefox is run by Mozilla, a nonprofit organization that advocates for a "healthy" internet. Its mission is to help build an internet in an open-source manner that's accessible to everyone -- and where privacy and security are built in. Contrast that to Chrome's privacy policy, which states that it stores your browsing data locally unless you are signed in to your Google account, which enables the browser to send that information back to Google. The policy also states that Chrome allows third-party websites to access your IP address and any information that site has tracked using cookies. If you care about privacy at all, you should ditch the browser that supports a company using data to sell advertisements and enabling other companies to track your online movements for one that does not use your data at all.... Firefox protects you from being tracked by advertising networks across websites, which has the lovely side effect of making sites load faster...
Ultimately, Firefox's designers have the leeway to make these privacy-first decisions because Mozilla's motivations are fundamentally different from Google's. Mozilla is a nonprofit with a mission, and Google is a for-profit corporation with an advertising-based business model.. While Firefox and Chrome ultimately perform the same service, the browsers' developers approached their design in a radically different way because one organization has to serve a bottom line, and the other doesn't.
The article points out that ironically, Mozilla supports its developers partly with revenue from Google, which (along with other search engines) pays to be listed as one of the search engines available in Firefox's search bar.
"But because it relies on these agreements rather than gathering user data so it can sell advertisements, the Mozilla Corporation has a fundamentally different business model than Google."
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, the "mysterious plugin" fiasco was ridiculously stupid. Stupid on every level, people should have been fired, what the hell were they thinking stupid.
But it didn't compromise anyone's security. And furthermore, it doesn't change the present facts: Firefox protects your privacy better than Chrome by default, and gives you better privacy controls than Chrome as well.
It also beats IE and Edge, but that's kind of a given. Everything beats Microsoft, in this domain.
I use Firefox for this very reason. I
switch? (Score:5, Insightful)
>" What's a concerned citizen of the internet to do? Here's one no-brainer: Stop using Chrome and switch to Firefox."
Many of us, myself included, have NEVER used Chrome and still use Firefox on all our systems. Yes, that is a no-brainer if you value your privacy.
In the earlier days of Chrome, Firefox performance stagnated and Chrome was fast and lean. But that was less of a concern to many of us. Still, many switched primarily for that reason (with apparently no concern about closed binaries and privacy). Well, that reason is certainly gone now!
Oh, and make sure to not use http://google.com/ [google.com] for searching.... another no-brainer. I would recommend http://startpage.com/ [startpage.com] or similar. Same results, no tracking.
Even better (Score:4, Interesting)
Then, when Firefox Quantum rolled around, I saw myself forced to jump ship if I wanted to keep using the plugins and extensions I had come to rely on, including some extensions which I had written myself, but could not be ported to WebExtensions due to missing APIs.
That's when I decided to switch to Pale Moon, which is essentially a Firefox fork, but with significant differences, far less cruft and a truly free and open source model, without commercial involvement, like with Mozilla.
The Basilisk browser is the current preview of the next iteration of Pale Moon, and it will add some new features to Pale Moon, but retain the lean, low memory profile nature. I could honestly not be happier and would recommend that others switch to Pale Moon, Basilisk, or WaterFox (another Firefox fork).
If Mozilla were a non-profit... (Score:2)
Two browsers? (Score:4, Insightful)
There are more than just two browsers on the market... I've been a quite satisfied Opera user for years now. Ad-block without an extension. VPN without an extension. The fact the majority of the web is now designed for Webkit/Blink first, and Mozilla's rendering engine is just an afterthought. Opera is pretty much the best of all worlds.
Marginal privacy benefit (Score:3)
Google can track you just fine even if you are not using Chrome.
Just by knowing the four or five web sites you visit most is enough to ID you.
I use Chrome for Discord and that's it (Score:2)
I use the Chromium browser for Discordapp.com chat and Firefox for pretty much everything else. When you try to change your avatar or upload emoji in Firefox, Discord does not respond to a click on the upload button. (Nothing appears in the error console either.) This has been the case for roughly a year, since late May of 2017. Uploading avatars and emoji works in Chromium the same way as it works in the (Chromium-based) native app.
Or are the compelling features of Firefox themselves a reason to leave Disc
Re: (Score:2)
My report: "This feature is broken in Firefox."
Reply: "Does it work in the latest version of Chrome?"
My reply: "Yes, it works in Chrome."
Reply: "Then use Chrome. RESOLVED WONTFIX"
Firefox lost me years ago (Score:1)
The question is... (Score:2)
The question is, what the fuck were you doing on Chrome in the first place?? Run Firefox+NoScript+Adblock/Ublock Origin and call it a day.
Re: (Score:2)
Firefox+NoScript+Adblock/Ublock Origin
Yep, you would have to call it a day. Barely anything runs, there is hardly a reason to be on the Internet.
Which might be the best part of this idea.