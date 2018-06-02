MIT Issued Blockchain Diplomas, But Doesn't Know If Employers Actually Use Them (techtarget.com) 13
dcblogs writes: Last summer, MIT ran a pilot program creating verifiable, tamper-proof "digital diplomas" for a small number of graduates. But they don't know how the pilot turned out, and there's a lot of experimentation underway. Eventually, all your credentials -- resume, employment history, occupational licenses, diplomas -- may be in a blockchain. The use of blockchain enabled digital credentials is growing. This could speed employment verification, and make lying on resumes harder.
The article points out that while a number of universities are exploring blockchain, MIT "has not heard of a case where a student's digital diploma was either consumed or accepted by an employer," although "Many certificates were verified..."
"MIT's pilot illustrates the state of blockchain in HR. It is in a beta, proof-of-concept, experimental phase. Blockchain verification is currently not a practical option for employers and recruiters."
Training employees is a foreign concept thes
What exactly is the advantage over digitally signed digital diplomas?
There is not much advantage, but there are a few. A blockchain is basically "distributed trust". So it may be harder to spoof, since verification is done by more than one entity. It would also be possible to revoke diplomas and other credentials as well as issue them. It may be easier for an employer, since they could use a single interface to verify qualifications, rather than acquiring and verifying public keys for every authority. As an applicant, an advantage is that the blockchain is a permanent r
Blockchain is about a distributed ledger. There's no fucking point for education or employment bona fides to be recorded that way. MIT is the central authority for granting MIT diplomas. Employer X is the central authority for validating job history at Employer X. Each organization has its own private key, signs a digital diploma or job history object, and publishes the public key so those signatures can be validated.
You don't understand, MIT just found a way to make diplomas transferable! Like, if you have a job where you don't need your diploma, you'll be able to sell it. Or get two diplomas and sell one of them. Imagine the possibilities!
These days, only people with ASIC rigs living next to a hydroelectric power station have any chance of mining an Ivy League-class degree. The rest of us with GPU cards and PCs have little hope of scratching out much more than an associate's degree from the local community college.
Very few people lie to employers about having gone to MIT or any other prestigious US school. Very few of those who do go through the trouble of faking any sort of transcript or diploma, because no one ever checks those except maybe for a first job. If the employer (or their background check agency) does check, they do it by contacting the school.
I suspect more lying about international schools, since employers might find it harder to check. (Maybe more lying outside the US about US schools, for similar
This sounds more like another excuse for HR people to not do their actual jobs. If we want to move towards intelligent systems for job screening - and what we currently have even at very high tech employers is most certainly