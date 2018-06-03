Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


New York's Last Remaining Independent Bookshops

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader shares an excerpt from a report via The Guardian, written by Hermione Hoby: Michael Seidenberg, pictured kingly in his throne of a wicker chair, feet spread, pipe in mouth, is one of around 50 New York indie booksellers featured in a series of portraits by Philippe Ungar and Franck Bohbot, a pair of bibliophilic Frenchmen who met and befriended each other in Brooklyn. The two, writer and photographer respectively, have taken great pleasure in traveling across the city, to neighborhoods in every borough, to meet and photograph booksellers in their habitats. Despite their diversity, the way their distinct personalities and passions are reflected and amplified in their shops, they are all, says Ungar, "looking for the same thing -- a generous vision of sharing culture". Ungar mentions Corey Farach, owner of the scruffy, adored and longstanding feminist bookshop Bluestockings. Farach, as Ungar recounts with admiration, encourages those people who can't afford to buy a $40 book to take a seat, make themselves comfortable, and just read it in the shop. "That is to me," says Ungar, "the spirit of the indie booksellers." Because, as he sees it, "a bookstore is much more than a bookstore, it's much more than selling books. It's a public shelter. Whoever you are, you don't have to buy anything, they won't ask you for your ID. You're free -- you can stay for hours and browse. There's a generosity, an optimism. And that's what we wanted to enhance." "[I]ndie bookshops are outposts of idealism," writes Hoby. "And if they seem like the most romantic places in the city, it might be down to this -- to the way their owners and customers might all be engaged in the same project, a kind of sanctuary building in the unsheltered world."

She goes on to mention Bonnie Slotnick Cookbooks, "a small space crammed with vintage titles," as well several closed bookshops "which have fallen to astronomically rising rents." "Three Lives & Company [...] narrowly escaped closure in 2016 after an upswell of neighborhood support," writes Hoby. The group that owns the building decided to "provide it with stability," given how well-loved it is in the West Village.

  • the remake, not the original. Sorry, it was the first thing that popped into my head.

  • Nonprofit Nerd Shelters? (Score:3)

    by bill_mcgonigle ( 4333 ) * on Sunday June 03, 2018 @01:24PM (#56720692) Homepage Journal

    If people want to fund nonprofit nerd shelters, cool, do that. Sell some books for additional fundraising too if that helps.

    There's no need to bemoan the loss of bookshops for the small group of people who valued bookshops over more books if the goal wasn't ever to be a bookshop; if that was the excuse rather than the purpose.

  • I bet they don't even call the police if they get a brown customer.

    • I bet they don't even call the police if they get a brown customer.

      But what do you want to bet they'd pitch a fit and try to throw out a group of several people wearing MAGA hats camping out in their four comfortable chairs all day without buying anything? We've seen other businesses eject people just for looking wrong (in the wrong hat or t-shirt) that way. Something tells me that a famously feminist book store wouldn't say they threw people out because they were all pasty white, but instead because they didn't like what they were doing. You know, sort of like that Starb

  • I love that place! I used to stop by whenever my old band was in NYC. My copy of Snow Crash came from there. Last time I was there I went to another cool bookstore called Book Thug Nation that had a massive amount of used sci-fi at surprisingly reasonable prices. It really saved my ass because I forgot to bring any books on that tour.

  • Visit the Library (Score:3)

    by scrib ( 1277042 ) on Sunday June 03, 2018 @01:53PM (#56720800)

    Looking for a cool, community-accessible place where anyone can walk in, pull a book of the shelf, and start reading without being pressured?
    Try the library!
    If, like the article, you think "a bookstore is much more than a bookstore, it's much more than selling books. It's a public shelter. Whoever you are, you don't have to buy anything, they won't ask you for your ID. You're free -- you can stay for hours and browse. There's a generosity, an optimism." What you are looking for is a library. Many will even let you check out books on exchange with other library systems, not just other branches.

  • If I'm ever homeless I'll pee at the indie bookstore.

