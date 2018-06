New York's Last Remaining Independent Bookshops

An anonymous reader shares an excerpt from a report via The Guardian , written by Hermione Hoby:"[I]ndie bookshops are outposts of idealism," writes Hoby. "And if they seem like the most romantic places in the city, it might be down to this -- to the way their owners and customers might all be engaged in the same project, a kind of sanctuary building in the unsheltered world."She goes on to mention Bonnie Slotnick Cookbooks , "a small space crammed with vintage titles," as well several closed bookshops "which have fallen to astronomically rising rents." " Three Lives & Company [...] narrowly escaped closure in 2016 after an upswell of neighborhood support," writes Hoby. The group that owns the building decided to "provide it with stability," given how well-loved it is in the West Village.