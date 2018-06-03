New York's Last Remaining Independent Bookshops (theguardian.com) 21
An anonymous reader shares an excerpt from a report via The Guardian, written by Hermione Hoby: Michael Seidenberg, pictured kingly in his throne of a wicker chair, feet spread, pipe in mouth, is one of around 50 New York indie booksellers featured in a series of portraits by Philippe Ungar and Franck Bohbot, a pair of bibliophilic Frenchmen who met and befriended each other in Brooklyn. The two, writer and photographer respectively, have taken great pleasure in traveling across the city, to neighborhoods in every borough, to meet and photograph booksellers in their habitats. Despite their diversity, the way their distinct personalities and passions are reflected and amplified in their shops, they are all, says Ungar, "looking for the same thing -- a generous vision of sharing culture". Ungar mentions Corey Farach, owner of the scruffy, adored and longstanding feminist bookshop Bluestockings. Farach, as Ungar recounts with admiration, encourages those people who can't afford to buy a $40 book to take a seat, make themselves comfortable, and just read it in the shop. "That is to me," says Ungar, "the spirit of the indie booksellers." Because, as he sees it, "a bookstore is much more than a bookstore, it's much more than selling books. It's a public shelter. Whoever you are, you don't have to buy anything, they won't ask you for your ID. You're free -- you can stay for hours and browse. There's a generosity, an optimism. And that's what we wanted to enhance." "[I]ndie bookshops are outposts of idealism," writes Hoby. "And if they seem like the most romantic places in the city, it might be down to this -- to the way their owners and customers might all be engaged in the same project, a kind of sanctuary building in the unsheltered world."
She goes on to mention Bonnie Slotnick Cookbooks, "a small space crammed with vintage titles," as well several closed bookshops "which have fallen to astronomically rising rents." "Three Lives & Company [...] narrowly escaped closure in 2016 after an upswell of neighborhood support," writes Hoby. The group that owns the building decided to "provide it with stability," given how well-loved it is in the West Village.
She goes on to mention Bonnie Slotnick Cookbooks, "a small space crammed with vintage titles," as well several closed bookshops "which have fallen to astronomically rising rents." "Three Lives & Company [...] narrowly escaped closure in 2016 after an upswell of neighborhood support," writes Hoby. The group that owns the building decided to "provide it with stability," given how well-loved it is in the West Village.
Save "The Shop Around the Corner"!!! (Score:2)
the remake, not the original. Sorry, it was the first thing that popped into my head.
Nonprofit Nerd Shelters? (Score:3)
If people want to fund nonprofit nerd shelters, cool, do that. Sell some books for additional fundraising too if that helps.
There's no need to bemoan the loss of bookshops for the small group of people who valued bookshops over more books if the goal wasn't ever to be a bookshop; if that was the excuse rather than the purpose.
Re: (Score:1)
Sorry to be so blunt but that's probably because you haven't read many books yet. In case you haven't gotten the memo, books are the cornerstone of modern society, not 5 min Youtube videos.
On a side note, do you have any actual statistics that shows that books are - in total, including the whole live-cycle - more dangerous and destructive to the environment than ebook readers+phones+PCs that are trashed after 3-5 years? Books last hundreds of years so I kind of doubt that...
Re: (Score:3)
Well, no, books rarely last hundreds of years. The acid in the paper makes them too brittle to read after a few dozen years and by that time no one wants to read them anyway. Most books these days are some form of paperback, which are not meant to last. On a good day they wind up pulped and recycled, and on a bad day just wind up in a landfill. I don't know of a valid study comparing books to bytes as far as reading is concerned, but hauling that paper across the country in diesel trucks can't be good, nor
Liberals (Score:1)
I bet they don't even call the police if they get a brown customer.
Re: (Score:2)
I bet they don't even call the police if they get a brown customer.
But what do you want to bet they'd pitch a fit and try to throw out a group of several people wearing MAGA hats camping out in their four comfortable chairs all day without buying anything? We've seen other businesses eject people just for looking wrong (in the wrong hat or t-shirt) that way. Something tells me that a famously feminist book store wouldn't say they threw people out because they were all pasty white, but instead because they didn't like what they were doing. You know, sort of like that Starb
Bluestockings! (Score:1)
Visit the Library (Score:3)
Looking for a cool, community-accessible place where anyone can walk in, pull a book of the shelf, and start reading without being pressured?
Try the library!
If, like the article, you think "a bookstore is much more than a bookstore, it's much more than selling books. It's a public shelter. Whoever you are, you don't have to buy anything, they won't ask you for your ID. You're free -- you can stay for hours and browse. There's a generosity, an optimism." What you are looking for is a library. Many will even let you check out books on exchange with other library systems, not just other branches.
Re: (Score:2)
Here in Europe there is an https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Online_public_access_catalog [slashdot.org] that will let you order a book from say, a Madrid university library while perusing the Vienna Technical University's library. Hundreds and hundreds of libraries participating.
where to pee? (Score:2)