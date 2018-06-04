5 Years on, US Government Still Counting Snowden Leak Costs (apnews.com) 29
National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden blew the lid off U.S. government surveillance methods five years ago, but intelligence chiefs complain that revelations from the trove of classified documents he disclosed are still trickling out. From a report: That includes recent reporting on a mass surveillance program run by close U.S. ally Japan and on how the NSA targeted bitcoin users to gather intelligence to combat narcotics and money laundering. The Intercept, an investigative publication with access to Snowden documents, published stories on both subjects. The top U.S. counterintelligence official said journalists have released only about 1 percent taken by the 34-year-old American, now living in exile in Russia, "so we don't see this issue ending anytime soon." "This past year, we had more international, Snowden-related documents and breaches than ever," Bill Evanina, who directs the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said at a recent conference. "Since 2013, when Snowden left, there have been thousands of articles around the world with really sensitive stuff that's been leaked."
Good (Score:4, Interesting)
And 200+ years on (Score:3)
Not preventing Snowdon 2.0 (Score:5, Interesting)
The government isn't really doing anything to prevent a Snowden 2.0 either. They're still after prosecuting him, which means the next Snowden will also flee overseas and leak to the media. There isn't really a "legal" way for someone like Snowden to report government abuses; the only alternative is through the media.
I've not seen the government make any steps to prevent the next Snowden from following the same steps Snowden made.
Let me play you a song (Score:5, Funny)
Yeesh, would it be cheaper... (Score:3)
Wouldn't it be cheaper to, you know, not rely on extraordinary rendition, illegal spying, extra-constitutional structurally biased special courts, intra-agency webs of secrecy, and all that?
This seems more than a bit like "If it weren't for those darn meddling kids, everything would have been fine, JUST FINE," then complaining how expensive that now-ruined mask on the floor was.
Ryan Fenton
Re: (Score:1)
Right. It's not even clear who their audience is here. The people in power will spend whatever it costs to cement and maintain their power. The people in power also stay there by transferring money from the middle class to their special interests, for instance the intelligence contractors, so if more money is being spent in intelligence, it's not clear who loses besides the people who are being spied on themselves.
It's telling that they're especially interested in Bitcoin because its only the value of th
It cost me nothing (Score:2)
It cost the guilty nothing either. How many were fired after they were exposed? I haven't heard of a single person going to jail over any of it. It just cost them their reputation. Which is and will always be nothing. It only exposed what we already suspected. Our government will go to any lengths to keep their crimes secret.
There is no cost greater than.. (Score:2)
the biggest crime: embarrassing the NSA (Score:3)
I sleep better.
Greatest Cost (Score:2)
The fact that the U.S. government continue to persecute this whistle-blower is much more damning than the things he revealed.
IMO Snowden should be pardoned & given a medal.
TLDs upset that people realize spying on US exists (Score:1)
Look, I still don't think Snowden helping Russia is a good thing, especially the many attempts in the US, Australia, Canada, and the UK to interfere (which are still ongoing, regardless of my personal viewpoint that Scotland deserves to be it's own nation, as it has always been, and the Soviet-backed Brexit was atrocious).
But, the agencies (five of which you know about, others which you don't) that are actively spying on US citizens both at home and abroad, did in fact go too far.
That said, using clouds or