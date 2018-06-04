Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


'Carbon Bubble' Could Spark Global Financial Crisis, Study Warns (theguardian.com) 270

Posted by BeauHD from the impending-doom dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: The existence of a "carbon bubble" -- assets in fossil fuels that are currently overvalued because, in the medium and long-term, the world will have to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions -- has long been proposed by academics, activists and investors. The new study, published on Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change, shows that a sharp slump in the value of fossil fuels would cause this bubble to burst, and posits that such a slump is likely before 2035 based on current patterns of energy use. Crucially, the findings suggest that a rapid decline in fossil fuel demand is no longer dependent on stronger policies and actions from governments around the world. Instead, the authors' detailed simulations found the demand drop would take place even if major nations undertake no new climate policies, or reverse some previous commitments. That is because advances in technologies for energy efficiency and renewable power, and the accompanying drop in their price, have made low-carbon energy much more economically and technically attractive.

  • Not so fast (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Waffle Iron ( 339739 ) on Monday June 04, 2018 @11:46PM (#56728928)

    Crucially, the findings suggest that a rapid decline in fossil fuel demand is no longer dependent on stronger policies and actions from governments around the world.

    This dangerous trend can and will be stopped: We will use a combination of tariffs, executive orders and obscure WWII-era federal statutes to nationalize the energy sector and stamp out this "change" nonsense, ensuring that fossil fuel jobs in key voting districts will endure for decades to come!

    • Or more likely individuals and companies with sunk costs and investments like cars and power plants will switch over when it makes economic sense, which will take decades.

      • Re:Not so fast (Score:5, Informative)

        by dehachel12 ( 4766411 ) on Tuesday June 05, 2018 @05:14AM (#56729610)
        > sunk costs and investments like cars will switch over when it makes economic sense
        That will make sense circa 2022. look at how many car companies are investing heavily in EV's.
        • I love how people pull dates out of there ass. If the thesis is even partially correct oil will get cheaper and people will continue to run gas cars. There will continue to be a demand for gas cars and auto makers will continue to make them. The world is not black and white.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Shotgun ( 30919 )

            This.

            And there will be a drawn out period of intense competition. If I live in a sunny area and have my roof covered with solar panels, the EV will make so much sense because my fuel will be essentially free. If I live in a remote village in a cloudy, low sun exposure location where I need to be able to rely on travelling long distances, I might opt to keep the ICE engine and accept the fuel expense (that may or may not have lowered due to less demand).

            The idea that there will be a sudden collapse and swi

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Hadlock ( 143607 )

            Volkswagen has spent billions developing a new electric-first platform and plan on rolling it out over the next couple of years. Every car maker plans on releasing at least one, if not three to five models by the date he stated. The cost of maintaining electric vehicles is already at parity with gas vehicles, and pretty much everyone agrees that the cost of batteries (big maintenance item, usually 50% of the value of the car at the 10 year mark) and cost of maintenance will continue to drop.

            Gas and

    • Peak Oil (Score:3, Funny)

      by thesupraman ( 179040 )

      Dont worry, peak oil should cancel it out nicely ;)

      (for the idiots, yes, joking, get a sense of humor.....)

    • Crucially, the findings suggest that a rapid decline in fossil fuel demand is no longer dependent on stronger policies and actions from governments around the world.

      This dangerous trend can and will be stopped: We will use a combination of tariffs, executive orders and obscure WWII-era federal statutes to nationalize the energy sector and stamp out this "change" nonsense, ensuring that fossil fuel jobs in key voting districts will endure for decades to come!

      What an odd conclusion. Maybe it's because you accidentally forgot to quote the next sentence:

      That is because advances in technologies for energy efficiency and renewable power, and the accompanying drop in their price, have made low-carbon energy much more economically and technically attractive.

      If that's true, then you have nothing to worry about. The economic incentives will win out.

    • No, but CONgress (both GOP and Dems) will make certain that we bail out coal, oil, and even car makers again.

  • Something seems wrong here... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by fuzzyfuzzyfungus ( 1223518 ) on Monday June 04, 2018 @11:59PM (#56728982) Journal
    It seems as though our vaunted financial indicators must be...a trifle off...in some way if a combination of cheaper energy efficiency measures and increase in availability of energy sources cheaper than the current low cost options would have negative effects on the economy.

    How do you do that? The cost of a fair amount of energy(and often a lot of petrochemicals that will presumably be cheaper if less demand for using them as fuel means lower cost for purchasing them as feedstocks) is baked into pretty much every good and service imaginable. What sort of ghastly mistake does it take to turn "basically everything has become cheaper to produce" into a financial crisis?

    • Because people aren't rational (Score:4, Insightful)

      by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Tuesday June 05, 2018 @12:19AM (#56729044)
      if you want to see the effects of dropping oil prices look at Venezuela. Yeah, some of those wounds were self inflicted, but the big issue was the sudden drop in oil prices pulling the rug out from under them (plus a drought shutting down their hydro electric dam, folks forget how small they are, that was a big deal).

      Now, imagine what's gonna happen when the price of oil gets low enough that the middle eastern countries can't afford to keep up their militaries and their social welfare programs. Don't forget that most of these countries are crazy religious and several of them have big arms and nukes.

      The sane thing to do is to provide aid to modernize these countries. Instead we've been putting sanctions on a lot of these countries. We're doing the exact opposite of what we should be doing, and it's exactly what we've always done as a species. I don't have an answer because it comes down to conniving assholes taking advantage of large groups of people who aren't very bright, and I don't have an answer for that.

      • Re:Because people aren't rational (Score:5, Insightful)

        by religionofpeas ( 4511805 ) on Tuesday June 05, 2018 @12:29AM (#56729058)

        The sane thing to do is to provide aid to modernize these countries.

        You can't modernize an old mindset of tribal warfare with aid.

        • people mellow out once they've got enough food/shelter/healthcare. It's not like we don't have plenty of evidence of this either. Look at Europe. The problems they're having right now are mostly from Muslim refugees being forced to migrate because of bad economic conditions in their countries. They're a problem because they're being forced to move, so they're not integrating into their new countries. It'll be 3 generations until they do.

          TL;DR: It's cheaper to drop food than bombs.

      • Maybe the aforementioned countries' rulers should spend some of their petrodollars on something other than super-yachts and building decorative islands at which to moor them?

        • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Iran TRIED to get some nuclear power plants built to reduce their reliance on oil for their power. The US and others all screamed murder and had sanctions put on them after the US, France and Russia had all cancelled contracts to build nuclear plants in Iran and the Iranians decided to just build their own, including processing their own nuclear fuel !
          And yet, a brutal regime like Saudi is apparently "ok" to have nuclear power ?

        • They transformed themselves from a third world hell hole into a first world nation in 50 years. That's incredible when you think about it. A modern miracle they don't get enough credit for. But it was all based on the price of oil. When the petrol dollars dried up they didn't have a 200 year old banking system in place to deal with it.

          The Saudis see this coming, btw. It's why they're letting women drive. They're trying to get them into the workforce to keep their economy growing.

      • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward

        * Venezuela began struggling when oil was at 110$ a barrel.It's the incompetent regime that is at fault (incompetent because even other 'socialist' dictatorships manage to have toilet paper available).
        * Middle East oil-based countries already survived 8$ a barrel in the 1980s.
        * No ME country has nukes save for Israel, which is not an oil exporter.
        * ME countries cannot be modernized from outside. But we can stop the nastier countries from doing (more) trouble and getting nukes, which would be really bad for

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by DNS-and-BIND ( 461968 )
        Send aid to wealthy petro-states? Why? They have plenty of money. What would that accomplish?
      • The big issue in Venezuela isn't the price of oil. With good managememt, Venezuela would be like Norway right now. With moderate managent they could be like Costa Rica. It's been a stunning display of mismanagement in that country.

      • That is the most ludicrous retelling of Venezuela's recent history I've ever heard. Thanks for the chuckle.

        "....some of those wounds were self inflicted..." Some?

    • Re:Something seems wrong here... (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Krishnoid ( 984597 ) on Tuesday June 05, 2018 @01:25AM (#56729174) Journal

      If those financial indicators are predicated on the stability and reliability of the US dollar,

      The petrodollar system elevated the U.S. dollar to the world's reserve currency and through this status, the U.S. is able to enjoy persistent trade deficits, and become a global economic hegemony. The petrodollar system also provides the United States’ financial markets with a source of liquidity and foreign capital inflows through petrodollar "recycling."

      -- How Petrodollars Affect The U.S. Dollar [investopedia.com].

      it could be more than a trifle off. How much, though, I don't know enough to say.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      The USA likes to set aside its own raw materials in "national" parks and other gov controlled wilderness areas.
      No rail to a mine, no new mine, no US citizens finding mineral wealth and exporting the raw materials.
      A car park and a forest is what the USA sets aside.
      That allows a US company to extract the raw materials for cents in the $ from an Asia, Africa, South America.
      No pollution in the USA. No tailings dam. No new rail road up into Alaska to open up new mines.

      The USA never used a lot of its ener

    • Re:Something seems wrong here... (Score:5, Interesting)

      by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Tuesday June 05, 2018 @05:03AM (#56729594)

      It's not the cost of the primary energy that will upset the economy. It is the cost of the disposal of assets, the sunk investments, the many jobs supported, etc. It isn't about newer and cheaper, it's about too big to fail actually failing and also being too big to prop up.

    • On the nose. In fact, the economy usually booms when energy prices go down. There is no kind of economic stimulus quite like it. It puts money in the pockets of average consumers AND money in the pockets of most productive businesses. (Not all, of course.)

      As one factor analysis goes, I do not think you can do better than look at the correlation between average energy prices one year to economic growth in the following year. Better than tax cuts/rises, military spending increases/decreases, which party

  • EROI Will burst the carbon bubble (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I've read that a mix of lower Energy Reruns On Investment (EROI) I.E higher energy inputs to extract carbon fuels (one barrel of light crude equivalent) and lower ore grades for mining raw materials (more energy to move more rock for less ore) will cause the bubble to burst eventually.

    But the true wildcard is the adoption or non carbon energy sources and how much of a market share it will take from carbon fuel sources.

    Worse case scenario, carbon fuel EROI will be very low I.E high extraction costs. In a

  • The authors are a condensed matter physicist and a lawyer. No economists there. So the "global financial crisis" they refer to could be that some countries benefit, others lose, that some companies make higher profits and others go bankrupt. How is that different from today's "crises"? An economist could help.
  • I was under the impression that the oil bubble was finally what pushed the US economy over the edge and into recession back in the summer of 2008. Are we in another oil bubble now? Maybe or maybe not?
  • Price goes down, people can afford more of it, demand goes up.

    Price goes up, people can no longer afford it, demand goes down.

    The price of petroleum products will only ever keep going up (on average). Humanity won't stop burning oil until there's none left to burn.
  • I've been hearing garbage like this for years. The Peak Oil Apocalypse is a similar doomer line of thought by people who don't seem to understand the energy density of liquid fossil fuels. Since we are talking about someone's bullshit cockamamie theories how about we throw this one into the ring? Fossil fuels keep selling until significant amounts of vehicles and equipment becomes electric. At that point, the fossil fuels get cheaper, and as folks transition away jobs open up on the electric side (nowhere d

  • Nope. The bubble is people's interest in climate change. People aren't giving a sh*t about it because they have come to the realization that solving it is too expensive for them.

  • That is because advances in technologies for energy efficiency and renewable power, and the accompanying drop in their price, have made low-carbon energy much more economically and technically attractive.

    There's a basic stupidity here. By implied extrapolation, the PR wonks are trying to lump energy technology in with Moore's law, as it applies to silicon: a die shrink only ever gets better (which itself is barely true any more, though it certainly enjoyed a stellar half century).

    Environmental energy is not

  • A crash in fossil fuel prices will certainly be disruptive, but it takes more than just disruption to cause a major financial crash.

    Certainly many specific areas will face some pretty severe consequences from such a crash. States where fossil fuel exports make up a large fraction of their economy, such as Alaska or North Dakota, will be hit pretty severely. Nations that are doing similar, such as Saudi Arabia, will get it even worse. But most countries and areas are likely to sail through without dire co

  • A few dozen billionaires become millionaires, a few millionaires go bust and thousands of employees head for the solar and wind industry.

    It has happened before, the world didn't end.

