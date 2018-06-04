'Carbon Bubble' Could Spark Global Financial Crisis, Study Warns (theguardian.com) 30
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: The existence of a "carbon bubble" -- assets in fossil fuels that are currently overvalued because, in the medium and long-term, the world will have to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions -- has long been proposed by academics, activists and investors. The new study, published on Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change, shows that a sharp slump in the value of fossil fuels would cause this bubble to burst, and posits that such a slump is likely before 2035 based on current patterns of energy use. Crucially, the findings suggest that a rapid decline in fossil fuel demand is no longer dependent on stronger policies and actions from governments around the world. Instead, the authors' detailed simulations found the demand drop would take place even if major nations undertake no new climate policies, or reverse some previous commitments. That is because advances in technologies for energy efficiency and renewable power, and the accompanying drop in their price, have made low-carbon energy much more economically and technically attractive.
That's just a guess.
For many of you, this slump will happen right before you retire, crushing your savings and forcing you to stay in the working world, with now-shittier pay and even fewer job prospects.
But you are the lucky ones.
For me, it will happen just a few years after I have already retired, let my skills rust and myself age to the point of being unemployable....now with no passive income to speak of and no job prospects at all. And the costly medical issues that come with age.
Not so fast (Score:3, Interesting)
Crucially, the findings suggest that a rapid decline in fossil fuel demand is no longer dependent on stronger policies and actions from governments around the world.
This dangerous trend can and will be stopped: We will use a combination of tariffs, executive orders and obscure WWII-era federal statutes to nationalize the energy sector and stamp out this "change" nonsense, ensuring that fossil fuel jobs in key voting districts will endure for decades to come!
Peak Oil (Score:2)
Dont worry, peak oil should cancel it out nicely
I don't think it's a joke, really. There's been no lack of demand for oil, and it's doubtful that this is going to change any time soon. Peak oil may well hit us first.
I don't expect there to be a sudden transition either. Even if demand for oil starts to drop, prices will drop even harder, and that makes it less attractive to switch to electric.
And Im investing my retirement $ (Score:1)
Something seems wrong here... (Score:2)
Because people aren't rational (Score:3)
The sane thing to do is to provide aid to modernize these countries.
You can't modernize an old mindset of tribal warfare with aid.
EROI Will burst the carbon bubble (Score:1)
I've read that a mix of lower Energy Reruns On Investment (EROI) I.E higher energy inputs to extract carbon fuels (one barrel of light crude equivalent) and lower ore grades for mining raw materials (more energy to move more rock for less ore) will cause the bubble to burst eventually.
But the true wildcard is the adoption or non carbon energy sources and how much of a market share it will take from carbon fuel sources.
Yeah, For The Last 50 Years (Score:1)
