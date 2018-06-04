Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


The Almighty Buck Earth Power

'Carbon Bubble' Could Spark Global Financial Crisis, Study Warns (theguardian.com) 30

Posted by BeauHD from the impending-doom dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: The existence of a "carbon bubble" -- assets in fossil fuels that are currently overvalued because, in the medium and long-term, the world will have to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions -- has long been proposed by academics, activists and investors. The new study, published on Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change, shows that a sharp slump in the value of fossil fuels would cause this bubble to burst, and posits that such a slump is likely before 2035 based on current patterns of energy use. Crucially, the findings suggest that a rapid decline in fossil fuel demand is no longer dependent on stronger policies and actions from governments around the world. Instead, the authors' detailed simulations found the demand drop would take place even if major nations undertake no new climate policies, or reverse some previous commitments. That is because advances in technologies for energy efficiency and renewable power, and the accompanying drop in their price, have made low-carbon energy much more economically and technically attractive.

  • Not so fast (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Waffle Iron ( 339739 ) on Monday June 04, 2018 @11:46PM (#56728928)

    Crucially, the findings suggest that a rapid decline in fossil fuel demand is no longer dependent on stronger policies and actions from governments around the world.

    This dangerous trend can and will be stopped: We will use a combination of tariffs, executive orders and obscure WWII-era federal statutes to nationalize the energy sector and stamp out this "change" nonsense, ensuring that fossil fuel jobs in key voting districts will endure for decades to come!

    • Or more likely individuals and companies with sunk costs and investments like cars and power plants will switch over when it makes economic sense, which will take decades.

    • Dont worry, peak oil should cancel it out nicely ;)

      (for the idiots, yes, joking, get a sense of humor.....)

      • I don't think it's a joke, really. There's been no lack of demand for oil, and it's doubtful that this is going to change any time soon. Peak oil may well hit us first.

        • Fear is still a major motivator of the news. The slide will be a slow one, as it has been for many years, and unlikely to be a bubble that bursts quickly, by itself, as we transition away from fossil fuel. We're not all moving to electric cards until they are cheaper and can easily and quickly recharge when traveling, and not until our old gas burners die on us. Power companies have been moving to wind power for years. Coal burning power generation is the only real loser here.

          • I don't expect there to be a sudden transition either. Even if demand for oil starts to drop, prices will drop even harder, and that makes it less attractive to switch to electric.

  • In a 4,5 billion $ pipeline... kill me now plz
  • It seems as though our vaunted financial indicators must be...a trifle off...in some way if a combination of cheaper energy efficiency measures and increase in availability of energy sources cheaper than the current low cost options would have negative effects on the economy.

    How do you do that? The cost of a fair amount of energy(and often a lot of petrochemicals that will presumably be cheaper if less demand for using them as fuel means lower cost for purchasing them as feedstocks) is baked into pretty
    • if you want to see the effects of dropping oil prices look at Venezuela. Yeah, some of those wounds were self inflicted, but the big issue was the sudden drop in oil prices pulling the rug out from under them (plus a drought shutting down their hydro electric dam, folks forget how small they are, that was a big deal).

      Now, imagine what's gonna happen when the price of oil gets low enough that the middle eastern countries can't afford to keep up their militaries and their social welfare programs. Don't fo

      • The sane thing to do is to provide aid to modernize these countries.

        You can't modernize an old mindset of tribal warfare with aid.

  • EROI Will burst the carbon bubble (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I've read that a mix of lower Energy Reruns On Investment (EROI) I.E higher energy inputs to extract carbon fuels (one barrel of light crude equivalent) and lower ore grades for mining raw materials (more energy to move more rock for less ore) will cause the bubble to burst eventually.

    But the true wildcard is the adoption or non carbon energy sources and how much of a market share it will take from carbon fuel sources.

    Worse case scenario, carbon fuel EROI will be very low I.E high extraction costs. In a

  • We've known using fossil fuels is terrible for the planet since, what, at least the 50's? When "Clean, ATOMIC Energy" was supposed to fix all the ills caused by them. We've been in that bubble since then, enriching countless (Well, probably countful, if you're into that sort of things, but I'm not) despotic regimes, giant assholes and, for some of us, enabling a lifestyle that was not sustainable or available to most of the people on the planet.

    Sooo... Sorry Africa. And millenials. And, well, millenial ch

