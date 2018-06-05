No More 'Miracles From Molecules': Monsanto's Name Is Being Retired (reuters.com) 10
Flexagon writes: Germany's Bayer announced today that in its link-up with Monsanto, it's retiring the "Monsanto" name, and with it the name of the company that originally sponsored Disneyland's "Adventure Thru Inner Space" attraction. The $63 billion takeover will wrap up on Thursday. "Bayer will remain the company name. Monsanto will no longer be a company name. The acquired products will retain their brand names and become part of the Bayer portfolio," it said.
The decision to retire the name is a smart business move. "These days Monsanto is shorthand for, as NPR's Dan Charles has put it, 'lots of things that some people love to hate': Genetically modified crops, which Monsanto invented," reports NPR. "Seed patents, which Monsanto has fought to defend. Herbicides such as Monsanto's Roundup, which protesters have sharply criticized for its possible health risks. Big agriculture in general, of which Monsanto was the reviled figurehead."
The decision to retire the name is a smart business move. "These days Monsanto is shorthand for, as NPR's Dan Charles has put it, 'lots of things that some people love to hate': Genetically modified crops, which Monsanto invented," reports NPR. "Seed patents, which Monsanto has fought to defend. Herbicides such as Monsanto's Roundup, which protesters have sharply criticized for its possible health risks. Big agriculture in general, of which Monsanto was the reviled figurehead."
Toxic brand (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, but now Bayer will be the name that attracts all the hate for Monsanto's portfolio of products.
Not that I disagree with that move, it's actually more honest, but still...
Oy Vey (Score:1)
"These days Monsanto is shorthand for, as NPR's Dan Charles has put it, 'lots of things that some people love to hate':"
MUCH better they are now called by the name of the company known for gassing Jews.
Re: (Score:2)
No, no ethic problem here. If you get sick with 'monsanto' products, they will provide you with some aspirin
:)
Sooooo (Score:2)
Monsanto name is gone, however their genetically modified crops that only grow with their products remains.
i.e. nothing has changed.
A rose^H^H^H^H turd by any other name (Score:1)
The decision to retire the name is a smart business move. "These days Monsanto is shorthand for, as NPR's Dan Charles has put it, 'lots of things that some people love to hate': Genetically modified crops, which Monsanto invented," reports NPR. "Seed patents, which Monsanto has fought to defend. Herbicides such as Monsanto's Roundup, which protesters have sharply criticized for its possible health risks. Big agriculture in general, of which Monsanto was the reviled figurehead."
And here I for one thought the smarter business move would be to retire those products and practices which are harmful to people and the environment...
Re: (Score:1)
These products are why rampant starvation is a thing of the past. Your statement is a REAL example of white privilege.
A new motto (Score:2)
Bayer is now the biotechnology migraine headache of the 21st century.