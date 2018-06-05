The World Set a New Record For Renewable Power in 2017, But Emissions Are Still Rising (qz.com) 47
In 2017, the world deployed an ever-expanding amount of solar and wind power, setting a new record for renewable-power capacity added to the grid. From a report: In fact, the money spent on renewable installations was more than twice the sum spent on nuclear and fossil-fuel power, according to the annual Global Status Report published by renewables policy group REN21. Over the past 10 years, global installed renewable-power capacity, which includes hydropower, has doubled.
That growth, however, isn't enough to reduce emissions. World demand for energy increased by 2.1% last year, and low-carbon sources could not keep pace. As a result, the word's energy-related carbon emissions rose by 1.7%, the first rise in four years. It's an important reminder that, despite all the talk about the growth of renewables, we still rely heavily on fossil fuels.
But the capacity factor is low and the O&M cost is not free. The land required is not free. The capital cost is not free. The owners cost is not free. The cost of T&D is not free. Levelized cost means renewables still cannot compete with natural gas.
You will be using fossil fuel your entire lives. Get over it.
Ah yes, lines from 1979 by the great physicist, Dan Fogelberg.
High-level waste is compact and mostly solid -- shield it, store it, and don't freak out about it.
Tell that to the folks who used to live near Fukushima. Or Chernobyl. Nuclear power is very safe... until it isn't. Nuclear waste is mostly manageable but incredibly toxic and nobody wants it nearby.
Far better than pumping tons of pollutants into the air from burning fossil fools.
Probably true but definitely not without problems. And people are a lot less scared of fossil fuels even if they shouldn't be.
Nuclear fission reactors are clean and produce continuous power.
They produce little carbon pollution and other particulates but they are decidedly NOT clean. Nuclear waste is the very definition of not clean. Manageable maybe but not clean and certainly dangerous.
where do you get your numbers ?
this is the first link I got : https://c1cleantechnicacom-wpe... [netdna-ssl.com]
second link shows solar beating gas in the long term.
https://theconversation.com/wi... [theconversation.com]
But the capacity factor is low and the O&M cost is not free. The land required is not free. The capital cost is not free. The owners cost is not free. The cost of T&D is not free. Levelized cost means renewables still cannot compete with natural gas.
Capacity factor is irrelevant for levelized cost, O&M is significantly lower for newly built renewables than for most other sources, [eia.gov] and there's no shortage of unused land in the world.
You will be using fossil fuel your entire lives. Get over it.
If you're sixty or more, then maybe. Otherwise...nope.
and there's no shortage of unused land in the world.
Not all "unused" land is equally useless though. If it gets plenty of sunlight, but also plenty of rain, it's being used as farm land and the value of that land is what could have instead been earned if it were being used for farming. Alternatively if it gets plenty of sun and no rain, it's practically perfect for solar and the land will be cheap unless there are a lot of natural resources underneath of it.
The only other issue to consider is proximity to where the power will be used. Long distance transm
All fossil fules will be burned (Score:3)
Take all proven reserves and extrapolate the new finds, add 25% for extraction methods. All of this will become C02 or methane. No matter how much one tries not to, there will be burning of fossil fuels. since lifetime of CO2 in the atmosphere is longer than the time it will be reuired to burn it all you now know how much CO2 will be in the atmosphere. We will roast ourselves, and acidify the ocean. The real question is are there any positive feedback effects? such as the acidity of the ocean causing a fall off in it's absorption, the build up of oil films decrasing the flux of CO2 into the oceans, the metltng of the tundra releasing methane?
And finally there's the one big one we already have the in sedimentary layers to guide us: forests die, release carbon, and the heat kills more forests. Oddly many people think that is the origin of hysteresis that causes the iceage cylce. It's not proven but the theory says ice ages are triggered by global warming transporting more water to the cold regions.
Why is the surface of Titan covered in "fossil" fuels?
https://www.space.com/4968-tit... [space.com]
Was it the ancient forests on this moon? No. It's because hydrocarbons are a natural, low energy (much energy of combustion comes from 02) form of matter, that also occur on this planet without biological origin. Consequently, there are probably wells deeper than life ever lived in the ground, that will never be tapped.
perhaps they were produced on the super gas planet and condensed on the moon?
Now I'm confused... (Score:2)
So how does this square with this?
https://news.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]
Show just a complex topic this is, I guess, and that coordinated action is required at a truly global level if we are to effectively tackle climate change.
However, given our recent track-record on that, and tackling other man-made disasters like war, I'm not holding my breath.
The carbon bubble/fossil fuel capital abandonment issue is an issue that is looming 10+ years from now (though there are present situations that can be held up as analogies, such as the ongoing conversion of coal plants to natural gas plants https://energynews.us/2017/02/... [energynews.us] which is causing coal capital abandonment). Renewables are near the bottom of the adoption S-curve, where they're just starting to take off, so they're still a small player today even if they're starting to have a visible impact and tha
Bitcoin? (Score:2)
Most of it is probably bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies (and the rest - youtube videos, porn and other "cloud entertainment services").
Speaking cynically... (Score:2)
...in other news... (Score:1)
...The world set a new record for number of people living on it.
Carbon taxes would work (Score:2)
But they have to be high enough to start ratcheting down demand for fossil fuels and causing a switch to alternatives.
Government leaders need to have more brains and courage to implement that.
And populations need to be better educated (in systems thinking, how the dots connect, basic science and why it is more valid than random opinion) so that they begin choosing rational, well-informed, physically effective policy.
There are enough effective alternatives now for many applications that a carbon tax should n
Carbon tax == tyranny at gunpoint
All Sources then? (Score:1)
Conclusion 1: Increases in renewable energy are either not enough to compensate for total increase in demand or are being wasted
Conclusion 2: Energy usage across ALL energy production sectors in increasing
Neither conclusion is particularly surprising or enlightening.
However? (Score:2)
It's like being surprised that total population is still rising even though birth rates are plummeting.
Solar power is growing at exponential rates. And, just because last year set a record doesn't mean that fossil fuels did not also increase.
What we do know is - if this rate of growth continues for another 30-40 years we will be living in a world which does not consum
One problem with the direction we're going (Score:2)
While I applaud the concept of electric vehicles for their emissions-reducing capability, the impact they actually have on greenhouse gas emissions are probably far less than would be assumed. The electricity to recharge them is still mostly generated from coal-fired power plants, so even if the cars themselves aren't emitting as much carbon dioxide, the eplants providing the power for them are.
Also, as the summary states: "The money spent on renewable installations in 2017 was more than twice the sum spent
The math is staggering! (Score:2)
World demand increased by 2.1%, resulting in carbon emissions rising by 1.7%, so that means that new renewable energy only contributed 0.4%? We are truly on the verge of eliminating foss
It's an engineering problem (Score:2)
It's not just as simple as the number of renewable energy sources used, or total output from those sources, you have to look at the total amount of energy that went into producing that renewable generation source. Solar panels with efficiency better than 10% require a slew of rare earth minerals. A large amount of fossil fuels go into the mining, and then the refining of those minerals. Then there is the mining and refining of the metals and conductors used. Then there is the fuel for the transportation.
Whe