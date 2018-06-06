President's Most Senior Technology Advisor Says the White House is Quietly Pursuing an Aggressive AI Plan (technologyreview.com) 33
Speaking at a conference held at MIT, Donald Trump's chief technology advisor, Michael Kratsios, said this week that the U.S. government would release any data that might help fuel AI research in the United States, although he didn't specify immediately what kind of data would be released or who would be eligible to receive the information. From a report: Kratsios, who is deputy assistant to the president and deputy US chief technology officer, said the government is looking for ways to open up federal data to AI researchers. "Anything that we can do to unlock government data, we're committed to," Kratsios told MIT Technology Review. "We'd love to hear from any academic that has any insights." Data has been a key factor behind recent advances in artificial intelligence. For example, better voice recognition and image processing have been contingent on the availability of huge quantities of training data. The government has access to large amounts of data, and it's possible that it could be used to train innovative algorithms to do new things. "Anything we can do to figure that out, we will work very hard on," Kratsios added.
The Trump administration has faced criticism for a more laissez-faire approach to artificial intelligence than many other countries have taken. Kratsios argued that the White House is quietly pushing an aggressive policy, pointing to examples of research projects that have received federal funding. When asked about the president's interest in artificial intelligence, Kratsios said, "The White House has prioritized AI, and he obviously runs the White House."
And by AI, I mean Artificial Insanity.
Well, they perfected the first half.
Trump Headroom
Quetly persuing it?
To me that reads as if POTUS is either not aware or they try to do it behinds his back. Otherwise he would be yellling how great the AI would be. It will be a great AI, it will be the best AI. You'll see!
this White House is likely to see would be artificial. They are certainly lacking in the real kind.
That jackass is so incompetent I wouldn't bet on anything of note happening in AI over this.
From the three-letter-agencies that brought you More Surveillance: Say "welcome!" to your new AI surveillance-data-processing overlords!
That's about where I think this is going. Since what they keep trotting out as 'AI' is shitty, that means the analysis will be wrong part of the time, and some innocent citizens will end up dropped in a blacksite oubliette and never heard from again.