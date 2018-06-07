YouTube Can Be Liable For Copyright Infringing Videos, Court Rules (torrentfreak.com) 168
An anonymous reader shares a report: YouTube is known to be a breeding ground for creators. At the same time, however, it's also regularly used to share copyrighted material without permission. While copyright holders can issue takedown notices to remove infringing content, a preliminary ruling by the Commercial Court in Vienna has decided this is not sufficient. The ruling follows a complaint from local television channel Puls 4. After a thorough review of YouTube's functionalities, the Court concluded that YouTube has an obligation to prevent third parties from uploading infringing content. In its defense, YouTube argued that it's a neutral hosting provider under the provisions of the E-Commerce Act. As such, it should be shielded from direct liability for the actions of users. However, the Commercial Court disagreed, noting that YouTube takes several motivated actions to organize and optimize how videos are displayed. By doing so, it becomes more than a neutral hosting provider.
Venice Austria this time, not California
RTA Its Vienna Austria it says so in the first line of the article
Is that near Melbourne?
What a bunch of wieners...
They're called "snags", mate.
Do not infringe on our cookies, or questionable meat products!
I went to Austria during the winter almost 10 years ago. I don't know how the kangaroos can handle that cold year after year
Austria [youtube.com]
Jokes on you:
https://www.thelocal.at/201501... [thelocal.at]
A kangaroo in Austria (Europe) in winter. Ok, I've seen everything, time to shut it down.
Whoosh..
No this is a whoosh whoosh whoosh. Missing a geographical joke is one thing. Missing a geographical joke in reply to a geographical joke in reply to everyone stuffing up the geographical part of a former Slashdot article is another thing altogether.
Re: This is not for US-ians (Score:5, Funny)
But don't those whooshes flow in the opposite direction below the equator?
But don't those whooshes flow in the opposite direction below the equator?
So Whoosh + Whoosh + (-Whoosh) = Whoosh?
Sand n1gger refugees have invaded stupid Europe. Time to open up safaris and hunt for crocks.
Were you born like this or did you hone this level of intelligence over many years?
Google/Youtube has been documented as taking an active and proactive role in removing and suppressing videos that run against the inbred leftist bent of the SJWs that run the Google/Youtube operation.
Their argument of being a neutral hosting provider hasn't been true for a long time. It's about time they're held up to their responsibilities of being the curators of everything that's published on their web site. It was their decision to make, to advocate socialist positions, and suppress conservative viewpo
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
That is not what the court said. It said that since Youtube's recommendations (and ads) functionality tries to optimize cash flow (both short- and long-term), it's not a neutral provider. Being a neutral provider has nothing to do with removing videos.
While that's true, the court could have called bullshit on YouTube in a more substantial fashion. What they actually objected to is nothing remotely like "curation". It's a stupid ruling because of that.
I agree with your comment; YouTube/Google has been activly partaken in political censorship thus they canâ(TM)t use the we just an essential facility argument; although they are and should not be allowed to censor.
> Private parties and companies can censor all they want.
Your eagerness to replace a government tyrant with a corporate tyrant is duly noted.
The problem with that is that such censorship nullfies even American protections given to "common carriers".
Frankly, I doubt that this has much chance of surviving the whole process including appeals.
And even if it does, all that would happen would be geoblocking of Austria by YouTube.
And even if it does, all that would happen would be geoblocking of Austria by YouTube.
Isn't Austria part of the EU?
If this ruling stands, it could influence the rest of the EU.
Re: *Premliminary* is the key word, here (Score:5, Interesting)
It's practically impossible to prevent copyrighted things from being uploaded illegally.
One of the things that people seem to misunderstand is that, basically, you have to start with the assumption that all video has a copyright. Not only does the video itself have a copyright, but it may have elements within it that have their own copyright. If the video includes music, or a video clip from something else, or even just some words quoting another work, each of those things may have copyright issues.
So fundamentally you have to ask, at what level is Google responsible for vetting the content
It's practically impossible to prevent copyrighted things from being uploaded illegally. So if it comes to that, Google may decide to shut down youtube in the EU because there is no other option. What a shame that would be.
There are a lot of copyrighted movies on youtube. I came across them by accident.
Not logged in on tablet and playing the recomended selections. Ones I saw had a very large titles that didn't relate to the movie.
The movies are backwards, sped up or down to avoid auto detection. I watched avatar for free, only one the speed was bearable.
Re: *Premliminary* is the key word, here (Score:2)
Well, they can certainly tell when the same content is uploaded repeatedly after they've already received a formal notification that it is infringing. Fixing that problem alone would already be quite helpful to a lot of smaller content producers, whose overheads issuing takedown notices every time can be significant.
They have some arrangements with the big content creators.
From direct personal experience, they do not even acknowledge their legal obligations under the DMCA and its counterparts if you're a small creator that is reporting repeated infringement by the same account.
The post you are replying to may be thinking about what was discovered during
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org].
I summarize:
> Google stated that Viacom itself had "hired no fewer than 18 different marketing agencies to upload its content to the site".
Quote from Zahavah Levine, Chief Counsel, YouTube
> As a result, on countless occasions Viacom demanded the removal of clips that it had uploaded to YouTube, only to return later
> to sheepishly ask for their reinstatement. In fact,
That still leaves people who have proper licenses for the copyrighted material
Maybe, but if someone has already had the exact same content taken down four times this week because of formal notifications that they are infringing, what are the odds that they are suddenly a properly licensed distributor of that content when they upload it again the following day?
You are being far too kind to them. From direct personal experience, you can have the exact same account uploading the exact same infringing content they have already been notified about just hours after it's been taken down in response to a formal notification, and they still don't do anything.
Three strikes and you're out and any revenue is confiscated.
I personally saw that happen well over three times with the exact same content and more times with other content in a period of just a few days by the same user. There was no apparent consequence for them at all and no acknowledgement from YouTube that they had any obligation to act on the repeated infringement despite this being actively drawn to their attention. The user only backed off when we made it clear to them that we knew who they were and they were about to be in court.
Moreover, confiscating their
My understanding is that you have it backwards. Even if the judicial system of Austria doesn't thow this out before reaching the highest court in Austria, because Austria is part of the EU it could be appealed to the EU courts as contradicting the EU "E-commerce Directive" (possibly identical with the "Act" which was cited in the post).
IIRC, Germany and Spain both handed decisions to Google that Google News needed to pay for the "snippets" and all Google did was either shut down the service (Spain) or only
This ruling will never survive. Otherwise, Youtube and all other sites in the business of hosting user content will just block IPs from Europe. Of course, maybe that's the plan.
Once they do that, the rest of Europe will file a similar suit. Just because a company is big and the product is wanted by many does not make it ok to do things that are deemed illegal. If that means that said company stops doing business, so be it.
The fact that Copyright is stupid the way it is now is a pity. I blame Mickey Mouse. Still not OK to do illegal things.
Allowing a company to do something illegal because they are wanted and/or big is like looking away when a sports person rapes somebody, so he ca
Once they do that, the rest of Europe will file a similar suit. Just because a company is big and the product is wanted by many does not make it ok to do things that are deemed illegal. If that means that said company stops doing business, so be it.
Cutting them off is the proper response.
Once Europe is cut off from Youtube, the electorate will go WTF? and hopefully elect governments who fix the laws to nullify these court rulings so they can have Youtube back.
For the copyright lawsuit sector it could well end up being a case of "be careful what you wish for".
If people want a YouTube with video recommendations, then making those recommendations should be legal. If people want a YouTube which allows anyone to upload without having a judge's prior approval, then that should be legal. Otherwise someone in Austria can start their own YouTube that abides by what appears to be insane Austrian copyright
> If enough people want it, then it shouldn't be illegal.
Ah, mob rule. It has a very long and distinguished history. Just hope the crowd with pitchforks and torches doesn't show up in front of your door.
Some businesses outside the EU are already doing that because of the perceived threat of the GDPR. The potential damages for a site like YouTube, which has had a very comfortable ride in recent years given the nature of what it does and the normal effects of copyright law if not for the safe harbour schemes, could easily be high enough to justify pulling out.
Without a fuck-ton of false positives..... (Score:3, Insightful)
The very *best* case scenario here if Austria gets what they are asking for is that this is going to result in entirely legal videos which might contain parody, satire, or commentary on copyrighted works being blocked from being viewed in Austria, as well as any other entirely original works that might happen to have some superficial similarity to a copyrighted work. It only goes downhill from there.
Re:Without a fuck-ton of false positives..... (Score:4, Insightful)
They can either stop doing it wrong, or start doing it right. Either they stop censoring videos altogether, or they start requiring verification of identity before permitting video uploads. Pretending they can't solve this problem is at best a failure of imagination. They can't solve it without substantially altering the site, but so what? They don't have a right to run it any way they want. There are these things called laws...
YouTube wants to be able to pick winners but doesn't want to keep the floors clean. They need to choose one or the other.
They can either stop doing it wrong, or start doing it right.
While I mostly agree with you, it's not that clear cut, and there are other options.
YouTube believes they are "a neutral hosting provider under the provisions of the E-Commerce Act". The court disagreed. So there is a law, and it's obviously unclear where the demarcation is between neutral hosting provider and, um, "more than a neutral hosting provider" (so clear, lol).
Either they stop censoring videos altogether, or they start requiring verification of identity before permitting video uploads.
AFAICT, that's not really the issue. They have identity (of sorts) before video's are uploaded (IMO, the plaintiff should sue that person, t
So in many cases, the only person on the planet who knows a work is copyrighted is the content creator. If someone else then steals his work and uploads it to YouTube, how the hell is YouTube supposed to know it's supposed to block it because it belongs to someone else?
Re: (Score:3)
Technically, there are many ways to do this. For example, YouTube could only allow uploads from those whose identity has been verified (so that law enforcement can come and say hello to them if necessary), or YouTube could hire a huge team of moderators to review all videos before they are visible online, or they could combine both by introducing a collaborative pre-moderation system in which the users whose identity has been verified can approve a video posted by someone else (and share the liability for
Sure, except perhaps you have failed to noticed that it is Youtube, not the copyright holder, is being held responsible by this ruling for preventing the infringement from happening in the first place.
Of course, to actually accomplish this without Youtube manually vetting every single video that is uploaded (an untenable solution) is for Youtube to block any and
You're not paying attention. If YouTube promotes illegal content, it fails to be neutral. If the next video is chosen randomly, user engagement goes down aka viewers decide to stop and go elsewhere.
This is not about detecting copyright infringement, but the way YouTube chooses content you might want to watch. YouTube can put Gangnam Style up next in your playlist because it is wildly popular, but it may not be the official Psy account getting the views. There is no recommendation on avoiding that problem.
Th
And what way is that, exactly, that somehow would enable Youtube magically comply with this court ruling?
I'm betting you don't know the specifics, and I'm also pretty sure that neither did this court.
And near as I can tell, what they are asking for is technologically impossible without effectively blacklisting entirely non-infringing content as well.
Basically, computers aren't smart enough yet... and there's no indication right now of when they ever wil
Truth is, if they are themselves liable for any copyrighted content, it would seem like every video uploaded would have to be vetted by every country in the world.
The takedown notices used now are not perfect, but they allow YouTube to exist. And is a county decides that is not acceptable, then that country needs to be denied access.
Whatever happened to moocow man?
Whatever happened to moocow man?
While this might sound as a good thing to curb piracy and stop people from straight uploading copyrighted material, the consequences of a rulling like this have far reaching consequences that goes way beyond that.
It's a preliminary judgement that will most likely be appealed and end up reversed once judges understands the problems with this idea, which they most likely don't.
But if it doesn't get reversed, I fully predict YouTube and Google just ending service in Austria, because it's not feasible for the p
That would only put Austria on a similar level as countries like China, Iran, Syria, North Korea and some others. For an entirely different reason, but the results would ultimately be similar.
Interestingly, China is doing fine with a Chinese variant of YouTube. But that's only possible with the huge Chinese market. With only 9 million people in Austria, all of them will need to give up a significant portion of their disposable income to support an Austrian YouTube, which will simply never happen, not the least because there would also be only 1/1000th the amount of videos available.
The question here for Austria's judges is which is more important for your country: YouTube, social networks... or a super heavy handed copyright system? It's ok if you value the second more, but the consequences of that wouldn't be very good for your compatriots, your economy, and your position in tech and as a modern society.
I'd say if YouTube pulls out, the vast majority of people who want YouTube would simp
There's only one way you could comply with this: (Score:4, Insightful)
But wait, there's more: That would set a legal precedent for any media hosting on the entire Internet; everyone, from the largest to the smallest company, would have to do the same vetting of uploaded media in order to protect themselves from liability. Something like Facebook, for instance, would have to have every static photograph uploaded scrutinized, too, to ensure that there's nothing in the background that's IP belonging to anyone who would sue over it.
Theoretically, a ruling like this, if it was upheld worldwide, would more or less destroy the Internet as we know it. The only entities it would serve would be large media companies; the Internet would become, even more so than it is already, just a tool for business and revenue generation, not much of anything in the interests of private individuals. Many companies providing hosting of uploaded media would simply cease to exist or stop offering the ability to upload anything for fear of being legally liable for copyright violation.
The Internet is becoming a slow-motion trainwreck. Between government censorship in so many countries, cybercrime, abuses by people and organizations pushing 'fake news', and ISPs wanting to go back to the 'walled garden' business model, the Internet is slowly but surely becoming unusable.
Tell that to the companies sending you emails as a consequence of the GDPR.
Of course. But that doesn't change the fact that foreign legislation does in fact compel action in US companies in the interest of compliance and homogeneity.
foreign legislation does in fact compel action in US
They do it for their own convenience. The EU law has real penalties and real enforcement behind it, so they cannot flout it like they can with so many American regulations.
They should be compelled by comparable privacy protections in the US, either by law or by FCC regulation. How is this country no longer a leader in protecting its citizens' rights?
We're protected from corporate abuse by fear of European laws rather than our own laws. Pathetic.
Well,
below 2.2% or something like this a beverage is not considered to contain alcohol in Europe.
I believe around 2.3%/2.4% you need to mention the percentage on the bottles etc.
(Otherwise every juice would contain something around 1.0% alcohol)
Ignore parent post if you're planning to drive in Europe. The drink drive laws definitely care about 1-2% alcohol in your drinks.
No, they don't.
The drive laws are about "permille (1/1000) " in your blood.
To get a noticeable amount of alcohol into your blood you need to drink 4 litters of juice, in a very short time frame (and need a digestive system that is quick enough to get the small amount of alcohol into the blood in a noticeable amount)
Hint: a beer, 0.5l (a bit less than a pint) has about 4.5% alcohol. It takes minimum 30minutes till you have a noticeable amount of alcohol in your blood. And after 2h - 3h the amount of one glas
some actually have a 0.0 rule
Indeed, so 3-4 pints of 1% abv and you're well outside error range, over the limit and fucked.
Nope,
... no problem. :D
not fucked. As I said before, if you only drink juice then the burn down rate is quick enough to have no significant alcohol in your blood.
Secondly, you simply proof that you spent your time at place X and were only drinking juice
A blood test alone is not enough to "fuck you"
Assuming you had 4 pints with 1% alcohol and you drink them as fast as you can, and the complete amount of alcohol would get into your blood instantly, the percentage of alcohol in your blood would be around 0.1%
So, conversely, does that mean you agree that Budweiser, which is owned by InBev, a European company, can sell alcohol to 18 year olds in America?
Of course not. American laws always apply everywhere in the world, but laws from other countries just interfere with American Freedom (TM).
The local offices can be sued.
If they do it by mail order with no local presence than US law would be powerless to stop them. But if it manages to piss off the right people could lead to a customs crack-down, and an effort to confiscate the smuggled goods.
The reason web companies are complying with the GDPR is chiefly they have offices in the EU, that could be sued, and secondarily they don't want to risk the whole EU deciding to block their service for noncompliance.
But none of those sites, to my knowledge, has been used to host significant amounts of content that belonged to a business where I worked, in direct competition with the business itself and making real money for both the infringing poster and the hosting site through attached ads. YouTube has, and its takedown processes were absurdly onerous compared to the effort for someone to just create another new account and upload again, and it failed to comply with the rules about persistent offenders even under the
It's a "solved problem in computer science"... but the people who solved it were auditors!
Have a peek at How NASDAQ solved YouTube’s problem [wordpress.com]. While this is not a perfect fix (you tube has some unique issues), it's a pattern that has worked for large-scale, high-volume trading.
How NASDAQ solved YouTubeâ(TM)s problem.
Levying fines as an income source. That's going to work really well when the uploader may not have supplied a real identity and can just disappear into cyberspace. I'd like to see what Youtube will look like when they start requiring verified accounts with SSNs and an organization like FINRA [wikipedia.org].
Re: (Score:2)
The trouble with this approach is that it's still YouTube itself still benefits from that content being available, directly or indirectly, and potentially at the expense of the legitimate rightsholder.
Re: (Score:2)
Right, but the real question is surely why YouTube should be entitled to benefit from copyright infringement either. The safe harbour provisions under the DMCA and its counterparts are really very generous to mass content hosting sites, and it's not obvious that they deserve the special treatment they get (again, often at the expense of legitimate rightsholders) just because their business model fails without it. It's not as if the market hasn't already given us numerous authorised alternatives for people w
Re: (Score:2)
But schemes like that are typically only available to the bigger players whose work gets ripped all the time. They're not much use to small, independent content creators, who may suffer significantly even from less frequent infringement but don't have the resources to be uploading everything just in case.
All lower case is always a signal to me that the comment may safely be ignored, unless it's an e. e. cummings poem.
If the US company supplies goods and services to the foreign company then they will need to abide by their rules.
I am looking at a charger that I bought a while back.
It is from Samsung (A Korean company), Which was made in Vietnam, but the Label notes that "This device complies with part 15 of FCC Rules" Because if it didn't they will not be able to sell it in the US.
Now You Tube offers services to other countries, it shows them adds, which they get paid for. There are companies from other countries that p
If the US company supplies goods and services to the foreign company then they will need to abide by their rules.
Unless Alphabet/Google/Youtube maintain servers within Austria, they aren't actually supplying anything there. Some Austrian went to a German (or UK, or USA) site, fetched the content and imported it.
Wait for the blasphemy courts in distant nations to rule on the funny cartoons and the music they use.
Make fun of Communist party history? Will a court in China have to allow that?
Should a nation like Austria be allowed to shape US freedoms?
Every cult, faith group, Communist party will be looking into who they have in Austria to start their own court actions...
Technically Youtube is not a US company. Youtube is a subsidiary of Google LLC, which is a multinational company whose current headquarters is in the US, BUT because they do business in multiple countries: the company has to abide by the laws of EVERY country in which they operate.
Which means that if a court in Austria rules Youtube must do X, then Google LLC has to do X, so the most restrictive laws or regulations of any country Youtube does business in apply to their entire operation....
I thought YouTube was a subsidiary of Alphabet, Inc.
Imagine (... and some more crap)
Nope. It's the 21th and things changed. Get on with it.
In the U.S. at least a copyright holder can notify Youtube and the service will pull the content. That's what the DMCA is all about. It shields Youtube and other service providers from just this kind of action.
I realize that its effect does not extend beyond U.S. territory. Likewise any ruling of law Austria might impose is not effective beyond it's own boarders (or perhaps the EU.)
Geoblocking is a thing. For that matter how much revenue does YouTube get from Austria compared to the cost of the almost impo
copyright theft
There is literally no such thing as "copyright theft," and it is a stupid idea to call copyright infringement that (not only because it is factually wrong, but it sounds absurd - you don't seize the copyright by infringing on it).
