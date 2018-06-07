Honolulu Lawmakers Pass 'Surge Pricing' Cap For Ride-Hailing Companies (reuters.com) 8
Honolulu could become the first U.S. city to limit fares ride-hailing companies can charge when demand spikes, following a city council vote on Wednesday, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser newspaper reported. From a report: Ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft use a model known as "surge pricing" in which the fare for a ride rises when factors such as rush hour and bad weather increase demand for the service. The practice could be limited in the future in Hawaii's largest city after the Honolulu City Council approved by a 6-3 vote a bill requiring city officials to cap surge pricing by ride-hailing companies, the newspaper reported. For the bill to become law, however, it still needs to be signed by the Mayor Kirk Caldwell, whose administration appears to oppose the measure, Hawaiinewsnow.com reported.
Any economist worth his salt knows how to create a shortage. Fix prices. If you cap surge prices, drivers won't want to deal with all the drunks at 2 am or after the game lets out. This will result in a shortage of drivers. Sure, some people would be happy to pay them more so they could have the convenience, but the government won't let them. Shitty....
The argument for surge pricing pretty much boils down to the idea that sellers should be able to charge whatever they think buyers will pay (thus when there is scarcity prices increase) and that the existence of surge pricing encourages sellers to operate when demand is higher increasing supply. I'm yet to be persuaded that surge pricing really makes that much difference to
I think it's important to assess the social consequences of any given policy. For example, a major sporting effect (where some people drink heavily) can often cause high surge pricing. As has been shown time and time again, the higher the price of alternative modes of transportation, the more likely intoxicated people are to drive.
If surge pricing isn't really turning out "new" supply - if it's just that the existing supply goes idle in off-peak times - then is it actually a good thing to have the price flu
I for one hope it passes. I'm sure there are many people out there who can theorize what such a cap would do, but nothing beats real world data. So, if it passes, a few years from now if some other city tries to pass such a measure, there will be data to show what actually happened, so people won't end up being labeled as haters for arguing for or against such a law.