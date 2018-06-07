Net Neutrality Will Be Repealed Monday Unless Congress Takes Action (arstechnica.com) 31
With net neutrality rules scheduled to be repealed on Monday, Senate Democrats are calling on House Speaker Paul Ryan to schedule a vote that could preserve the broadband regulations. From a report: The US Senate voted on May 16 to reverse the Federal Communications Commission's repeal of net neutrality rules, but a House vote -- and President Trump's signature -- is still needed. Today, the entire Senate Democratic Caucus wrote a letter to Ryan urging him to allow a vote on the House floor. "The rules that this resolution would restore were enacted by the FCC in 2015 to prevent broadband providers from blocking, slowing down, prioritizing, or otherwise unfairly discriminating against Internet traffic that flows across their networks," the letter said. "Without these protections, broadband providers can decide what content gets through to consumers at what speeds and could use this power to discriminate against their competitors or other content." The letter was spearheaded by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), and Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii).
We can only hope.
Talk to Trump last (Score:2)
Whatever happens the person who can influence Trump to keep net neutrality intact must make sure to be the last to talk to him before he decides. That usually seems to do the trick.
Unfortunately I do not know Ivanka's phone number, I might be able to convince her that net neutrality means she can reach more working moms like herself, but she needs to act now.
And Nothing will happen.... (Score:1)
Congress should pass comprehensive net neutrality (Score:5, Interesting)
Instead of relying on the FCC using a shakey legal foundation to enforce net neutrality, Congress should pass an actual law laying out exactly what should and shouldn't occur, and assign an agency to oversee. The problem with the approach from the past few years is the FCC or FTC trying to assume this responsibility without Congress having specifically authorized it. Congress never passed laws granting the FCC to authorize ISPs under Title II, etc.
Congress should pass comprehensive net neutrality regulations and lay out exactly what needs to happen, and assign responsibilities. There's too much hemming and hawing over the FCC rather than going through the legislative process. I believe people should stop asking the FCC to change it's mind since the FCC (not backed by legislation to oversee NN) can just change it's mind in the future when the next administration comes in. Legislation is the right approach to this, not bureaucracies.
Just so.
Note that one good thing about Trump as President is that it MIGHT make Congress stop abdicating its responsibilities to the Executive Branch. They've given the Executive the power to wage war, and entirely too damn much power to (effectively) make laws over the last half century or so. About
Well that's how democracy works. We elect representatives to pass legislation. If they don't pass legislation, then that might reflect the actual wishes of the voters. New reps can be elected (and will be in a few months), and those priorities can change.
Just because legislation isn't passed doesn't mean you can subvert the legislative process with unelected bureaucracies assumed responsibilties that aren't theirs.
Drug legalization is happening across this country NOT by bureaucracies or Supreme Court
Glad I live in a blue state (Score:2)
This is one of the reasons Ryan cashed out (Score:2)
I hope so. Net neutrality isn't. (Score:1)
Everyone understands the explosive growth of the internet until the previous administration, out of the blue, unilaterally, and WITHOUT THE POPULOUS VOTING, said "Let's change it."
Doesn't that strike anyone as odd?
A single political party, of either side, wants to radically change something as successful as the Internet immediately and unilaterally and that strikes no one as being odd?
Net neutrality is as neutral as the affordable care act is affordable.
Net neutrality is a bad idea. The Internet is doing d
Except of you read what net neutrality does instead of the talking points, you would know its much more than bandwidth being 'neutral'.
Sadly, no one wants to read it. There is a reason the document is over 300 pages long.
Only at the federal level. Push NN in your state (Score:2)
Contact your state representatives and have NN enacted at the state level.
What? (Score:2)
Unless Congress Takes Action
And abandon their long-term strategy of not doing anything or being responsible representatives (or even adults)?