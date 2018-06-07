The Gig Economy is Actually Smaller Than It Used To Be, Labor Department Says (marketwatch.com) 21
The so-called gig economy is actually slightly smaller than it used to be, according to a new Labor Department report released Thursday that chronicles the jobs market in the age of Uber. From a report: In May 2017, the Labor Department counted 5.9 million people, or 3.8% of workers, in what it calls contingent jobs, which are those that the workers don't expect to last or that workers call temporary. In 2005, the last time the government looked into the issue, there were 4.1% of workers who classified themselves this way. "Taken at face value, the results indicate that the role of non-traditional work arrangements in the U.S. economy has remained largely unchanged during the past 20 years, even as excitement and media coverage of the growth of the 'gig economy' has increased," said Brian Schaitkin, senior economist for The Conference Board.
Let's get those newborn babies and geriatrics into full-time employment. Remember, work is a moral obligation and we cannot let any human resources go unmaximized.
those that the workers don't expect to last (Score:2)
which are those that the workers don't expect to last or that workers call temporary.
Isn't that all jobs these days . . . ?
I've been with the same employer for more than 30 years, but change jobs every few years.
Isn't that all jobs these days . . . ?
Average job tenure is higher today than it was 30 years ago.
The "Golden Age" of lifetime employment is a myth. It never happened for most people, especially if they were not both white and male.
They are all "contigent" jobs nowdays. (Score:3)
3-5 years tops in the tech industry. Unless you do gov work your not getting a pension or even thinking of lasting there till retirement. They wouldn't keep you, but odds are good they wouldn't exist anyway...
3-5 years tops in the tech industry. Unless you do gov work your not getting a pension or even thinking of lasting there till retirement. They wouldn't keep you, but odds are good they wouldn't exist anyway...
There is a certain amount of truth to this because the moment the economy takes even a slight dip or the company might be slightly less profitable, your job may well vanish. For the most part employment is contingent upon profitability.
Makes sense (Score:2)
That makes sense. People take "gigs" to tide them over until they can get a real job. But real jobs are more available now.
There was a bunch of people out of work a decade ago when rising gas prices made the housing bubble burst leading to the Econopocalypse that everyone likes to references with "These hard economic times". But those times are over. We've had steady (if slow) employment growth and now unemployment is creeping below 4%. Down into rates we haven't seen since the 1960's.
Anyone in the gig
Need to look at ... (Score:2)
... the tipping point.
Unemployment is at an all-time low.
That means lots of room for entry-level jobs.
Those jobs pay even if you're taking a smoke, shit, or a coffee break.
When jobs become scarce, the gif economy will expand again.
Even so, that number hasn't changed much in 20 years and is so low that it represents "noise."