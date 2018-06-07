The Gig Economy is Actually Smaller Than It Used To Be, Labor Department Says

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


The so-called gig economy is actually slightly smaller than it used to be, according to a new Labor Department report released Thursday that chronicles the jobs market in the age of Uber. From a report: In May 2017, the Labor Department counted 5.9 million people, or 3.8% of workers, in what it calls contingent jobs, which are those that the workers don't expect to last or that workers call temporary. In 2005, the last time the government looked into the issue, there were 4.1% of workers who classified themselves this way. "Taken at face value, the results indicate that the role of non-traditional work arrangements in the U.S. economy has remained largely unchanged during the past 20 years, even as excitement and media coverage of the growth of the 'gig economy' has increased," said Brian Schaitkin, senior economist for The Conference Board.

  • Oh crap, this fact doesn't fit the narrative I heard on TV from my favorite comedian. It must be false.

  • which are those that the workers don't expect to last or that workers call temporary.

    Isn't that all jobs these days . . . ?

    I've been with the same employer for more than 30 years, but change jobs every few years.

    • Isn't that all jobs these days . . . ?

      Average job tenure is higher today than it was 30 years ago.

      The "Golden Age" of lifetime employment is a myth. It never happened for most people, especially if they were not both white and male.

  • They are all "contigent" jobs nowdays. (Score:3)

    by CaptnCrud ( 938493 ) on Thursday June 07, 2018 @05:55PM (#56745754)

    3-5 years tops in the tech industry. Unless you do gov work your not getting a pension or even thinking of lasting there till retirement. They wouldn't keep you, but odds are good they wouldn't exist anyway...

    • 3-5 years tops in the tech industry. Unless you do gov work your not getting a pension or even thinking of lasting there till retirement. They wouldn't keep you, but odds are good they wouldn't exist anyway...

      There is a certain amount of truth to this because the moment the economy takes even a slight dip or the company might be slightly less profitable, your job may well vanish. For the most part employment is contingent upon profitability.

  • Staffing companies == pimps (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    ..and everything that implies (i.e. you work for them, you're a whore -- and are treated like one). Prove me wrong.
    Opaque 'company policies', intended to create a gulf between you and the people you're pimped out to.
    Work for years, never get more money, living paycheck-to-paycheck? Tough shit, the 'customer' and the 'pimps' all point fingers at each other, claiming it's 'out of their hands', they can't pay you more.
    Treated like a second-class (or third, or fourth..) citizen -- because you're a whore.

  • My 0.02 (Score:3)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Thursday June 07, 2018 @06:00PM (#56745780)
    The gig economy is ultimately not sustainable. For one thing, the gig economy cheapens real world skills. For example, the recent law school graduate that might be in an area saturated with lawyers might advertise basic services for dirt cheap just to get money coming in the door. But this amount of money comes nowhere near to both providing food and shelter and paying off the enormous student debt. For another, the worker participating in the gig economy must continue to chase micro jobs that pay peanuts in the hope of getting enough volume to make it remotely worthwhile. And, there are more service providers than there are people to consume them virtually ensuring that gig economy participants are competing for scraps. I kind of liken it to being the low ranking wolf in a pack - it's competition for scraps that still won't fill the belly.

  • and for the first time in our history we have more job openings than job seekers. Just sucks for those of us that oppose him that he is keeping campaign promises.

  • That makes sense. People take "gigs" to tide them over until they can get a real job. But real jobs are more available now.

    There was a bunch of people out of work a decade ago when rising gas prices made the housing bubble burst leading to the Econopocalypse that everyone likes to references with "These hard economic times". But those times are over. We've had steady (if slow) employment growth and now unemployment is creeping below 4%. Down into rates we haven't seen since the 1960's.

  • to Meg economy?

  • ... the tipping point.

    Unemployment is at an all-time low.

    That means lots of room for entry-level jobs.

    Those jobs pay even if you're taking a smoke, shit, or a coffee break.

    When jobs become scarce, the gif economy will expand again.

    Even so, that number hasn't changed much in 20 years and is so low that it represents "noise."

