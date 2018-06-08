Suicide Rates Are Up 30 Percent Since 1999, CDC Says (nbcnews.com) 442
New submitter Austerity Empowers writes: Amidst all the name calling and straw man arguments about the overall health of America, sometimes it helps to look at data from people who sacrificed everything based on their perception of reality. Whatever politics you subscribe to, the feeling of hopelessness is evidently real, and frightening. NBC News: "Suicide rates are up by 30 percent across the nation since 1999, federal health officials reported Thursday. And only about half the people who died by suicide had a known mental health condition, even though depression had been thought to be the major cause of suicide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. While many cases of mental illness may have been diagnosed, the CDC also noted that relationship stress, financial troubles and substance abuse were contributing to the trends."
With the way things are going on Slashdot lately, I'm sure we can expect a few replies to be "it's Trump's fault" or some other political bullshit.
The thing is we don't even have an indication. It might have increased more under Trump, or it might have decreased - the "rise since 1999" tells us nothing.
As a former drug addict I can tell you from first hand experience many drug-heads are suicidal who are too timid to commit real suicide - so they choose the alternative --- drug themselves until they forget their pain
I guess a lot of alcoholics are in similar circumstance as well
Officially those who died of OD or those who drank themselves to death are not counted as suicide --- and they should be
Probably because it's kind of hard to ask them, after the fact, whether they OD'd because they wanted to kill themselves, or whether they were just looking for the best trip ever. Not ever OD is suicide.
s/ever/every/
And well below the peak 90 years ago.
Well below where it was 110 years ago, for that matter.
Note that the previous peak corresponded with the beginning of the Great Depression. Not really sure what was happening 110 or so years ago to cause a bounce in suicide rates - it overlapped with WW1, but got started well before then....
The financial crisis is really taking a toll on people. It's not wonder they are turning to populists and anyone who promises to fix things.
What's interesting is that relatively speaking the US came out of the crash fairly quickly. Countries like the UK that went the austerity route are still well below 2008 levels for things like wages and quality of life. Where the US differs is that there are fewer safety nets. If you lose you lose big time and can very quickly end up with nothing and little hope of reco
Yes but the US is going to crash again. SS and Medicare are headed from problems in less than 10 years. Sure there are fixes like moving the retirement age up, increasing SS taxes, reducing the benefits etc. Any of those changes will seriously upend the financial plans of a very large portion of the American public.
It will drastically reduce the spending money they have (or think they have) which will lower velocity and create an entirely new crisis.
We have pretended our way out of the crash by propping
The whole developed world has underfunded the baby boom's retirement. There are exceptions, but they're rare.
In the USA we've taken the SS trust fund off book, but are requiring dying government agencies (e.g. the post office) to fund their employee retirements. In England they've taken _all_ government retirement funds off book.
A quick check of older data shows that suicide rates, even though up 30% since the turn of the century, are about the same as a century ago.
And well below the peak 90 years ago.
So, it's regressing to the mean - big deal, right?
This isn't some natural phenomena that just happens. These are people making the choice to off themselves. The suicide rate should be going to zero.
And the fact that it's going back up is indicative of some underlying problem that shouldn't be ignored.
Re:Hmmm... (Score:4, Interesting)
And yet, before that peak 110-odd years back, suicide rate was lower than now (roughly comparable to 1999 levels). And afterwards, likewise.
What changed to cause that peak? What changed to cause that peak to go away?
Talk about male privilege (Score:4, Interesting)
According to the CDC more than 3/4 of suicides are men, yet the article makes it all about women. Do you feel privileged yet?
I actually think that this has to do with the gradual erosion of male values. Men seem increasingly unnecessary and vilified, male employment has taken a serious downturn, husbands/fathers are less societally respected, and the sexual market of old (goodJob->getGirl->getMarried->haveSex) is now nearly entirely vanished (gotoBar->Gamechicks->haveSex). I feel like it is gradually turning to a winner-takes-all system where the top 20% of men get the majority of both money and women. On an ind
Re:Talk about male privilege (Score:5, Informative)
In the UK there's also a sizeable funding issue. The government spends more on 'violence against women and girls' than it does on suicide prevention/support, even though men are 25 times more likely to kill themselves than a woman.
In divorce cases women can get legal aid; men can not.
In domestic violence situations there are hundreds of refuges funded for women. Very few in the whole country for men. Funding for domestic violence is almost all targeted towards helping female victims too, and at least one of the national domestic violence charities assumes men are abusers (and is demanding gendered legislation to provide protections to women but not men).
That's before you look at the gender imbalances in the justice system and the family courts, the impossibility for men to interact with women without risking a charge of harassment, the demands that men should show emotion combined with criticism when they do, the suspicion men face when alone with children, the constant barrage of media hatred towards masculinity..
It's no wonder some men are struggling to cope.
CDC itself contributes (Score:2, Insightful)
As the CDC itself issued 'guidelines' to essentially force doctors to stop giving opioid drugs even to people with chronic pain illnesses and conditions, many of these people are giving up and killing themselves because of the pain.
This report isn't the CDC soberly discussing a disturbing trend. They're bragging at how effectively they themselves are helping cull people from the Social Security and disability payments lists, thus helping their government masters kick the can down the road a bit more.
When th
So the CDC is stuck between a rock and a hard place.
There's very little serious infectious disease in the US, and those diseases that remain are low-level and stubborn to eliminate. They can chase short-term outbreaks (E. Coli and other food-borne pathogens) and predict potential apocalypse from new pandemics, but other than that they're forced to redefine non-pathogenic problems as "public health crises" and suggest social engineering solutions.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
That doesn't make sense. How do guidelines "essentially force" anything? By definition, a guideline doesn't "force" anything.
Probably more reasons now (Score:2)
Sense, meaning and enthusiasm are essential (Score:5, Insightful)
Sense and enthusiasm are essential for a happy life. In a world transitioning though cyberpunk into post-scarcity faster than any science fiction writer could've ever imagined, sense, meaning and enthusiasm are constantly upended and revised.
These are not easy times. I was suicidal for a bit 6 years back. Luckily I though about what that would do to my daughter and pulled myself out of my rut of over-emphasised self-importance that often is the cause of 1st world depression and went to work to be useful to my loved ones. I bounced back pretty quick and once again these days life is awesome again. Best sex ever, neat job, webdev in high demand and - most importantly - I'm more resilient and prepared for the next slump and emotional downer.
I recommend stoicism as a life philosophy. Get's you though tough times very neatly and helps you focus on the real things. No religion needed.
My 2 cents.
"We suffer more in imagination ... (Score:4, Insightful)
... than in realtiy." - Seneca
"You can make yourself miserable or you can make yourself happy. The amount of effort is the same." - Carlos Castaneda
Stoicism. Beats religion and any other philosophy any time, hands down.
I beat sarcasts down with my hands.
Prescribed Drug Side Effects (Score:2)
What are the side effects of anti-depressants? Suicide. Why are we over prescribing this and everything else in the US? People need to stop taking drugs if the side effects are DEATH.
They forgot a reason (Score:3)
Veterans are killing themselves in significant numbers.
Likely due to the persistent conflicts the US has participated in since Desert Storm kicked off in the 90's.
In possibly related news.... (Score:2)
Coincidence? You decide [slashdot.org]
Yeah, I'm a cynic.
Come on guys! (Score:3)
If we try really hard, I'm sure we can get that up to 100%!
Social Engineering (Score:5, Insightful)
I'd be interested in seeing the sources for that trend. I'm aware that transexual suicide rates are horribly high relative to the general population but I don't know whether that's historically the case or not.
um, no (Score:3)
This doesn't change the fact that clinical depression is the chief driver of suicide.
Most of us cling tenaciously to life, no matter how much things suck. We all have negative things happen to us; most of us do not react by taking to our beds or deciding that everything is hopeless. It's not the external event; it's the resilience against it. (A good popular work on this is Against Depression, by Peter Kramer.)
As others have pointed out, suicide rates were higher 90 years ago.
Stop trying to make everything about politics.
Sometimes it is just time to move on (Score:2)
It is / was their decistion. (Score:3)
You should respect their wishes.
Social cost (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Remember the rule of three... (Score:2)
And "diseases" of despair. (Score:2, Interesting)
Alcoholism and other drug abuse. Numb out enough and the body gives out. There's a huge problem with that in areas of the country that have been in economic decline.
Re:And "diseases" of despair. (Score:5, Insightful)
Why do you think alcohol and drug use is so rampant? It's not the cause, it's an effect.
The world is an MMO, and less people see any point in continuing to play if it's set up so that they can't have any fun at all, much less win.
Re:And "diseases" of despair. (Score:5, Funny)
Stupid grinding, but the graphics are incredible!
Re:And "diseases" of despair. (Score:5, Insightful)
Yeah, but it's pay2win and the griefers are rampant, creating a toxic experience. Looks like a lot of people are abandoning it.
Re:How surprising,... (Score:5, Informative)
This is the most ignorant thing I have read this year so far. Everybody knows that the poor do not commit suicide at higher rates [nih.gov].
Re: (Score:3)
I'm not talking about the poor, I'm talking about those who were middle and upper middle or the chidlren of middle / upper middle, seeing "oh fuck, shit I'm going to be poorer than my parents"
Re: (Score:3)
It's hard to imagine someone feeling depressed enough to kill themselves simply because they're poorer than their parents. And BTW, that has been going on since Generation X, it didn't just start in 1999.
I would suggest there are more relevant factors, which may or may not have contributed, including:
- Increased financial difficulties for the bottom 98%. Wages haven't kept up with inflation after all, although I don't see the CoL as being much higher today than it was in 2012
- Increased complexity of
Re:How surprising,... (Score:5, Interesting)
People who are born into poverty are used to it and can see that other people somehow cope. When people have been comfortable for their whole lives and then a financial crash hits and end up with nothing, and don't have the mental tools to cope with that loss and uncertainty and angst and anger... That's what causes depression.
Re:How surprising,... (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm not talking about the poor, I'm talking about those who were middle and upper middle or the chidlren of middle / upper middle, seeing "oh fuck, shit I'm going to be poorer than my parents"
Offspring that are poorer than their parents is not a new phenomenon. Drive and success are not a lock between generations, in some cases, the opposite is true. I came from poor stock, but blessed or cursed with drive, I far outpaced them.
As well, in many cases, these parents only looked more wealthy. The children of the 80's and 90's were often living in families that had pretend wealth - maxed out credit cards, refinanced homes to buy that Escalade, flat or no savings.
It was the middle class playing rich, and it all blew up around them.
But experiencing being poor as well as being wealthy, I wasn't unhappy at all being poor.I had no intention to stay poor, but I wasn't even upset, much less suicidal. If young people today are committing suicide because of their financial situation not being that of their parents - we have failed them by teaching them that money is the only source of happiness, and without it, life is nt worth living.
As for my theory, I lay a lot of blame on the self esteem movement. I saw a lot of Millennials crashing and burning when they found out the world links self esteem with actual achievements, not something inculcated in a person for no other reason than thinking that they are the most important person in the whole wide world.
I'm not talking about the poor, I'm talking about those who were middle and upper middle or the chidlren of middle / upper middle, seeing "oh fuck, shit I'm going to be poorer than my parents"
No offence, but that's utter bollocks. It is not only logically absurd, it is psychologically farcical.
If you're the sort of person who bases their idea of happiness solely on how much money you've got, you're the sort of person who will do something about making money, not top yourself. Virtually anyone can do two jobs and live a frugal lifestyle if they're really that bothered just about acquiring money.
Re:How surprising,... (Score:4, Informative)
No, I'm just better at reading than you are:
Read between the lines; socioeconomic status of a person is not the primary determinant of likelihood of suicide. That's why they had to drill down to community level, in order to eliminate confounding variables. There are factors aside from wealth status that affect suicide rates by a greater amount.
Re:How surprising,... (Score:4)
significantly more likely to demonstrate lower rates of suicide among higher socio-economic areas
That very clearly and unambiguously says that suicide rates are lower among areas that are less poor and/or experiencing less strife.
No need to read between the lines, it is a simple statement that leaves little room for interpretation.
Re: (Score:3)
That very clearly and unambiguously says that suicide rates are lower among areas that are less poor and/or experiencing less strife.
No need to read between the lines, it is a simple statement that leaves little room for interpretation.
The numbers speak for themselves 42 percent are attributed to a relationship problem. Only 16 percent were financially based - although I wonder how they differentiate. In my neck of the woods, there have been several suicides that were both relationship based as well as financially based. This was in nasty divorce cases where one of the ex-partners was financially decimated.
Re:How surprising,... (Score:5, Insightful)
That very clearly and unambiguously says that suicide rates are lower among areas that are less poor and/or experiencing less strife.
No need to read between the lines, it is a simple statement that leaves little room for interpretation.
The numbers speak for themselves 42 percent are attributed to a relationship problem. Only 16 percent were financially based - although I wonder how they differentiate. In my neck of the woods, there have been several suicides that were both relationship based as well as financially based. This was in nasty divorce cases where one of the ex-partners was financially decimated.
The point is that if you're really rich and you have to give half your wealth to your ex-wife/husband, you're still fairly rich. If you're just coping financially and have to give half your wealth to your ex-wife/husband, you're then suddenly poor.
Re:How surprising,... (Score:4, Insightful)
The point is that if you're really rich and you have to give half your wealth to your ex-wife/husband, you're still fairly rich. If you're just coping financially and have to give half your wealth to your ex-wife/husband, you're then suddenly poor.
Exactly. When one person has to give up the house, the car, and the Kids, then their future earnings, and gets to see their children growing in time lapse, well, they might be excused for thinking the system is out to get them, and that suicide is a fine way to opt out of it. That was exactly the case in these societal self-removals.
If you have 50 million sitting around the house and have to give up 25 million of it, you're still a millionaire. If you are making 100K a year, lose all your investments, And can look forward to paying half of your paycheck to your ex - suddenly you can be looking at not all that much more than minimum wage. That's why it is getting difficult to find people saying "Sign me up!" for that these days.
Re:How surprising,... (Score:4, Insightful)
Right and lets not pretend its not worse than it looks on paper too. A lot of those settlements require transfers of assets and sales of houses or other assets like stocks etc at inopportune times.
If your stock portfolio is evaluated at 300K and you are ordered to give 150K in cash to your ex you have to liquidate a lot of stocks which may have depreciated but you would otherwise have held on the reasonable assumption the share price would recover. Especially if its stuff you bought as dividend plays, where you don't watch the current price as closely.
Divorce is about the most economically devastating thing that can happen to someone in the middle class after perhaps some unexpected medical condition arising. Which is really another reason no-fault divorce should NOT be a thing. Neither party to a marriage contract should be permitted to unilaterally bring that kind of destruction on family and still be permitted to run off with half the assets.
Re:How surprising,... (Score:4, Interesting)
So it's not how rich YOU are, it's how rich your NEIGHBORHOOD is?
I think that's Exhibit A for why the 1% hoarding the world's wealth won't turn out well for anybody, even themselves. Sure they can lock themselves up in a gated community and try to surround themselves with other affluent people, but they'd have to pretty much avoid all contact with the outside world (TV, internet, newspapers, books, cinema, music, even video games.)
There's a reason superhero movies are so popular right now, and it's not (just) because Marvel just now figured out how to get their shit together.
Re: How surprising,... (Score:5, Insightful)
Owning stocks does not keep money in circulation. Owning overpriced property does not keep money in circulation. Owning rare artwork does not keep money in circulation. Offshoring profits to tax havens does not keep money in circulation.
The 1% absolutely does hoard their wealth and they've spent the last 40 years using their influence to get laws rewritten to exempt them from taxes so that they can hoard even more while given less than ever back to society.
Re: How surprising,... (Score:4, Insightful)
You are partly right.
Owning residential property does not keep money in circulation, but owning stocks does - it's money that can directly be used by the company to buy machinery and hire people to work.
One of the problems Australia has, is that because of certain tax deductions that can be made investing in property (negative gearing, which lets you write renal losses off against your income tax), everyone thinks it's a great idea to buy a second or third property as an "investment" even if it earns less rent than the costs of financing and other expenses.
This is pushing house prices up to stupid levels - average houses now cost more than 12x average income) while at the same time, starving the country inf investment capital, so it's very hard to get a new business up and running - there simply aren't enough people willing to invest in new businesses, instead of property. Likewise, its very hard to get a loan from the bank to start a business - but very easy to get ridiculous oversized loans to buy residential property.
Back to the topic at hand though - I personally think that income level has relatively little to do with happiness. The real problem is when you start to live outside your means, often in an attempt to keep up with the jones's. More than ever before, we are bombarded with images of how we should be living, what the "in crowd" on social media are are doing and how much that rapper guy with all his bitches is doing so great, with his mega yacht and bling..
Is it any wonder it's so hard to keep a realistic perspective on what's needed to live a happy life, and focusing on the important things like eating right, exercising well, and spending time with family and friends instead of plugged in 24/7?
I blame social media.
Re: How surprising,... (Score:4, Informative)
Dude, you're killing me.... (Score:2)
From the results of your own link [nih.gov]:
Analyses at the community level are significantly more likely to demonstrate lower rates of suicide among higher socio-economic areas than studies using larger areas of aggregation. Measures of area poverty and deprivation are most likely to be inversely associated with suicide rates and median income is least likely to be inversely associated with suicide rates. Analyses using measures of unemployment and education and occupation were equally likely to demonstrate inverse associations.
And the Conclusion:
Resources for suicide prevention should be targeted to high poverty/deprivation and high unemployment areas.
1999 data point is cherry picked (Score:5, Informative)
Also, suicide rates have been climbing up throughout the world, not just in the U.S. Curiously, homicide rates also stopped the long-term decline around 2010 and started creeping up again. So average global temperature may actually be linked (violence and higher temperatures have been correlated in the past). But nobody really knows for sure why, and anyone who claims they do is just trying to spin the story to fit their preconceptions.
Re: How surprising,... (Score:3)
Quit whining and look at a graph of say the 1900 onward. Someone picked a year with a dip to invent fake news. The suicide rate had been going up and down and up again, so picking the recent minimum as a start date makes something that resonates with the made-up head canon you have. Meanwhile nothing out of the ordinary is happening
Re: (Score:3)
No fucking shit suicides are up 30%, I have to wonder what % of the suicide people are actually mentally broken or just strong enough to say "you know what, fuck all this"
Well, I suppose it is true that things have never ever been this bad, amirite?
Never ever. This is the absolute worst time in history.
Sarcasm aside, I can't help thinking that economic conditions don't have much to do with this. The overwhelming "cause" at 42 percent is relationship issues. Interestingly in the article, other than noting that cause, nothing was done to address it, only things like housing and programs to make people feel like they belong.
We've had several around here that were people
Sad but true....
Absolutely. Stress due to financial problems and lack of sleep can be major contributing factors.
The division between the rich and poor, is without a question, worse than it was in 1999.
Numerically, perhaps. Quality of life wise, not much has changed. There's some ludicrously rich folk by the numbers, but there's some weirdness in that rarified air that make the numbers not a straghtforward thing to interpret. This is a problem, but probably not a *personal* enough problem.
On top of this, the world is straight the fuck up, dying. We're not working towards protecting it very well, we're not working towards replacing it (finding a new one elsewhere)
Again, this isn't a personal item for people. In fact, on many fronts things are improving and very promising. Sustainable lumber is now the norm rather than the exception. Per-capita energy has gone down. Sustain
Re:How surprising,... (Score:5, Informative)
This is why suicides are up, I agree.
Oh, not with your facts - your facts are almost entirely wrong, tendentious, or meaningless.
What I'm pointing to is YOUR histrionic overreaction to asserted facts that make you think that "everything is terrible"...when in fact, despite what CNN is telling you 24/7: life in 2018 is pretty fucking great by every objective measure.
"The division between the rich and poor, is without a question, worse than it was in 1999.": So? It's better than it was through the bulk of human history.
"the world is straight the fuck up, dying" No, it isn't. Humans have likely overpopulated the planet, but believe me, there will be a correction. And the earth itself? Won't even notice. The earth's ecosystems have been through FAR more cataclysmic changes than humanity could ever inflict at our worst, and after some oscillations, has returned to a fairly stable norm. Yes, likely that correction will kill lots of people but TBH with 7000+ million on the planet, losing even 50-100 million really isn't as big a deal objectively as everyone makes it out to be. (Setting aside "every life is sacred" bullshit that nobody ACTUALLY believes except at their own convenience.)
"Then we have the internet" which is basically the problem.
"Co2 is up, heat is up", the paleoclimate has spiked both CO2 and temps regularly about every 120k-140k years ago. Last one was about...140k years ago. Really, aside from some postmodern ethnocentric narcissism that insists humans are the center of everything, this is normal.
"methane bubbles are going off in siberia", happened before. There's clearly some feedback mechanism that reacts to send the climate plummeting again.
"animals are dying out, bees are dying off" yep, adapt or die; that's how Darwin works. Of course, you're only talking about highly specialized megafauna in regards animals, which are a vanishingly tiny part of the earth's ecosystems. Bees? Try facts, instead of popculture hysteria.
https://www.attn.com/stories/1... [attn.com] and http://www.slate.com/articles/... [slate.com]
"America is slowly crumbling into debt." America has been plunging into debt (not slowly) since Vietnam. Think about that: we are the wealthiest society ever in human history, yet we STILL can't pay for everything we want to have. Evolution works by death, and a society so wedded to consumption beyond its means gets what it deserves.
Violent crime is down. Modern politics are far tamer than they were 200 years ago. The economy is roaring ahead. Unemployment is at a long-time low (historic lows for minorities!). Women, minorities, and historically marginalized groups are treated legally fully as equals, and culturally we're getting there. People living at the "poverty line" in the US are better off than 85%+ of the rest of the world, including (by some measures) better than the middle class in Europe. (https://www.heritage.org/poverty-and-inequality/report/air-conditioning-cable-tv-and-xbox-what-poverty-the-united-states) From that link:
So really...it's you. And people like you. Buying into the tocsin of doom and gloom in the media that is calculated and designed to make you anxious, make you fearful, and make you pay attention because that's how they sell advertising (or worse, manipulate you in other ways).
Re:How surprising,... (Score:4, Informative)
The rate of debt growth in the US grew at about the same rate from WWII to 1980 (the Vietnam war ended in 1975). It wasn't "plunging". It didn't start to explode until Ronald Reagan took office. If you want to point to a cause of national debt, you can point to trickle-down economics, which has been the US flavor of late-stage capitalism since 1980 through today. Supply side doesn't work. It was voodoo then, and it's voodoo now.
Re: (Score:2)
On top of this, the world is straight the fuck up, dying. We're not working towards protecting it very well, we're not working towards replacing it (finding a new one elsewhere)
Then we have the internet,
...
Well, listen to you, Mr. glass half empty.
Re: (Score:2)
Um...while I'll agree it's depres
Re: (Score:2)
This isn't about wealth or poverty. Suicide rates have little to do with monetary wealth. In fact, studies have shown that people who live in wealthier neighborhoods and try to keep up with the Joneses are more prone to suicide than those living in poverty. http://business.time.com/2012/... [time.com]
You can be extremely happy if you're content with what you have and not constantly focused on what others' have and what you don't.
The Total Perspective Vortex (Score:5, Insightful)
Douglas Adams wrote for the Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy Radio Series (First) About this torture device called the Total Perspective Vortex. Which simply showed your place in the universe. Causing the victim to die a painful death, on realizing how insignificant they are in the perspective of the entire universe.
I expect a similar and much smaller scale effect is happening with access to the internet, and a flood of 24 hour news showing how tiny you are, and how little impact that you are doing to anything is depressing.
Back before all this or when it just started. You could be the big man in your town, the Sports Star, the business owner, the guy with a Masters or a Doctorate. Your society as relatively small, events outside you world were shown in small doses often censored to keep up with your sensibilities. Sure you may get called off to War, but you knew you part of the good guys. There are complex problems, we knew they were "Egg Heads" working on them and their solutions will fix things. But you knew your place in the world, chances are you are doing better then your parents, you have stuff that society says that you should have. You feel good about yourself.
Now being the local expert isn't a big deal, because anyone will google the answer, or watch the real pros play. Local news is mostly limited to the Weather and Traffic. All the problems of the world have half of the people blaming you/your ideals/your life style as the problem. The so called Experts show they don't have as a full grasp as you believed and can only do so much....
For me to find meaning in my life, I often need to cut myself off from the media. just because it is too much.
Re:How surprising,... (Score:4, Insightful)
Read my post history, I no longer identify as a leftie. I'm a centrist.
The far right (climate deniers, most hard religious folk) are fucking idiots.
SJW's are censoring dipshits.
No, I'm just a realist, with a dose of common sense and the simple ability to understand mathematics, sustainability, very very basic economics.
If you don't see how fucked we are, you're in denial. This ain't about politics, it's about logic.
Re:How surprising,... (Score:4, Insightful)
Read my post history, I no longer identify as a leftie. I'm a centrist. The far right (climate deniers, most hard religious folk) are fucking idiots.
Very true.
SJW's are censoring dipshits
You forgot to add Racist, Sexist, and soft fascist. But otherwise, yeah.
No, I'm just a realist, with a dose of common sense and the simple ability to understand mathematics, sustainability, very very basic economics.
You should give some thought to pragmatist. Both sides of the political spectrum - actually far left and fr right are almost identical in aim if not the details - have some concepts that work, and some that are dopey.
You're most of the way there. Becoming a pragmatist means you'll piss most everyone off. Far right will call you a socialist, far left a fascist, but they'll be really confused because you pick positions that make sense, not party/ideology dictated.
If you don't see how fucked we are, you're in denial. This ain't about politics, it's about logic.
Things have been fucked up before, they will be fucked up again. The best thing about pragmatism is that once you accept it, the rage eventually goes away.
Although it is fun to troll the far right and far left. You must do this because they deserve it.
I'll look into it, I'm definitely finding myself agitating people on both sides significantly more than I used to.
Re: (Score:3)
There is no real "left" in the US. your choices are right and far right. with varying degrees of authoritarian.
https://politicalcompass.org/u... [politicalcompass.org]
Actually no. That is one of those things that can be used by either far left or right to spread FUD. It also paints CLinton as far right while right wingers painted her as socialist.
Even that article surmised that Old Bernie - Is he right wing? - would have done better than Clinton against Dear Leader. And Trump's actions since taking office include some left wing tactics of protectionism and tariffs .
So its a nasty hodgepodge of randomicity.
When you are too biased, the center often looks to be the other side.
Re:How surprising,... (Score:5, Insightful)
I've been on this Earth now for almost 59 years. I've seen bad times and good. Some things are better now than they were when I was a child in the 60s and 70s and many are better. Poor people today in the US, and I'm lower middle class, live better than at any time in history. This country has people desperate to come here from places that know what real poverty is. While challenges exist there is no reason to run around screaming the sky is falling. Get a grip!
Re:How surprising,... (Score:4, Insightful)
You have to remember that it has always been a political tactic of those seeking to gain power to convince people that things are worse than ever and they're only getting worse. With modern communication giving a platform to all dissenters, one would tend to assume that such a mass of people saying the same thing over and over would be correct.
Yes, the gap between the rich and not-rich is widening and has been widening for the last 40 years, but the poorest are still living better than the poorest did 40 years ago. On the whole, the quality of life for the vast majority of people in American has gone way up, but a some people are doing even better.
Where I think the activists don't really really fail is describing the effective class contract between the mega-rich and the less-well-off.
"We work unpreferable jobs with little job satisfaction so you can get rich. All we ask for in return is a livable wage so that we do not go hungry, we can afford safe housing, and so that our towns can afford good infrastructure and schools."
Were they able to consistently describe such a contract, they would then be able to say, "Since the 1970s, the rich have strayed from this agreement. It is time they return."
Thanks for the response, you said it more eloquently than I could.
Re: How surprising,... (Score:5, Informative)
Except the stats [theguardian.com] don't back up the 'sky is falling' position...the world is much better now than ever before. And it is much better for the poor than it was before.
I, for one, don't miss polio, small pox, massive deaths in wars [ourworldindata.org], and a lack of access to information.
Leftist, centrist, rightist...the one thing they all have in common is they are pessimists. Put on some Louis Armstrong [youtube.com], enjoy the sun, and then make the world even better for the future.
Re:How surprising,... (Score:4, Insightful)
Listening to all that shit is enough to want to off myself.
Seriously, it's finger pointing and blaming you lefties are doing which is driving everyone down the hole.
"Finger pointing" is usually taken to mean singling out a person or group for blame. I didn't see that anywhere in the post you're whining about. OTOH - "lefties"? Who's doing the finger pointing here? Look in the mirror, Mr. AC Dolt!
Sanctimonious bunch of hypocrites the lot of you... Keep destroying the family... Keep promoting divisions between folks.
Who's more sanctimonious and divisive? The OP, who is simply pointing out legitimate problems? Or you, who clings to 'family values' tropes, and blames a statement of verifiable facts for "promoting divisions"?
You're all so blind you've lost touch with reality.
Say what? You've just stuck your fingers in your ears and started singing "la la la la", so don't be lecturing others about their hold on reality.
You cross the line, forget to respect the boundries that maintain a healthy medium for everyone else.
In the context of this discussion, there's so much out of place in what you've just said, that it's hard to know where to start. What line was crossed in the OP? What "boundries" weren't respected? How does one maintain a "healthy medium" when the suicide rate is up 30% and the planet is crumbling? Here's a hint - your cherished family values ain't worth shit unless you accept that your "family" is the entire human race. That includes the creepy uncles, serial killers, and despots, as well as the kind aunts, great artists, and those who put their lives on the line for their fellow man - and everybody in between.
If you were trolling - and I suspect you were - then please continue. I'm happy to build houses with your sticks and stones - especially when they fail to hit the mark and simply fall at my feet, ready to be turned into something that's possibly helpful.
I can't believe stupid people are actually thinking my post is political. I'm literally no longer what would be classed as a leftist and I'm regularly moderated on this very site by the extreme left here. I'd almost say I'm probably in some posters "omg ugh, he's an alt-right!!" list.
This isn't about politics, it's about common sense.
Off yourself now, it's for the best.
Re: (Score:2)
I can't believe stupid people are actually thinking my post is political. I'm literally no longer what would be classed as a leftist and I'm regularly moderated on this very site by the extreme left here
One enjoyable thing I often see is when I get email notices on some of my posts that get yo-yo'd up and down between Insightful and Troll.
When that happens, you know you are on to something real.
I'm also seeing a lot of that lately too, quite a bit.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm also seeing a lot of that lately too, quite a bit.
I've been hoping to achieve the goal of -1 Insightful. I don't know if that is possible, but I've reached 0 Insightful IIRC.
Or was that Inciteful?? 8^)
Re:How surprising,... (Score:5, Insightful)
I know this post is probably a troll, but I'm going to respond anyway.
If you're actually considering committing suicide, maybe you should stop focusing on responding to posts that piss you off and call a suicide hotline.
Or, if you're unwilling to try to get help, go the fuck outside and enjoy what's left or your life and stop dwelling on online arguments. You might find that life is actually a lot more livable without the influx of garbage that comes from being online all the time.
Re: (Score:2)
A guy just literally burned himself to death because of it. [nypost.com]
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
If your comment here is serious (yes, this is how far sites like SlashDot have sunk), you ought to know that you can reach out for help.
This attitude is what pisses me off more than anything. The belief that anyone who plans or attempts suicide needs help. That's incredibly condescending, and shows off your cultural bias based on a fairy tale belief that "life is sacred". Sure, some people might have their life changed in one way or another, making suicide no longer their choice. But that still does not make it right. Who are you to say that life is better than no life for others? Do you say the same about being hetero being better th
Re: (Score:3)
The right to end one's life on their own terms is an essential liberty that should not be denied. But every attempt should be made to ensure that it is a decision based out of conviction from sound mind, and not impaired judgement due to mental illness or extreme duress. Since the AC provided no reason, there is no basis for attacking someone who only merely offers valid advice and showed a bit of concern for their fellow human being.
Why? Because many people who attempt suicide go on to live normal lives
This is the second dipshit to assume I'm a leftie responding. Look at my post history and walk away embarrassed.
Congratulations on seeing politics everywhere, you're as bad as the SJWs you think you're mocking (you're missing, by a long shot, I sit right in the middle)
Re: (Score:2)
Found the internet tough guy.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure some countries have laws were suicide is punishable by death.
Obligatory Family Guy (Score:2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
we'll see resources devoted to help
Cynically I don't just think you're right, I think the resources will be targeted to women too.