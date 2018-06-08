Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
United States Medicine

Suicide Rates Are Up 30 Percent Since 1999, CDC Says (nbcnews.com) 442

Posted by BeauHD from the upsetting-trends dept.
New submitter Austerity Empowers writes: Amidst all the name calling and straw man arguments about the overall health of America, sometimes it helps to look at data from people who sacrificed everything based on their perception of reality. Whatever politics you subscribe to, the feeling of hopelessness is evidently real, and frightening. NBC News: "Suicide rates are up by 30 percent across the nation since 1999, federal health officials reported Thursday. And only about half the people who died by suicide had a known mental health condition, even though depression had been thought to be the major cause of suicide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. While many cases of mental illness may have been diagnosed, the CDC also noted that relationship stress, financial troubles and substance abuse were contributing to the trends."

Suicide Rates Are Up 30 Percent Since 1999, CDC Says More | Reply

Suicide Rates Are Up 30 Percent Since 1999, CDC Says

Comments Filter:
  • It would be nice to see a year by year increase. "Since 1999" makes it hard to see the reason. Did it improve in some years and get worse in others? If so what policy changes may have caused this

    • With the way things are going on Slashdot lately, I'm sure we can expect a few replies to be "it's Trump's fault" or some other political bullshit.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Chrisq ( 894406 )

        With the way things are going on Slashdot lately, I'm sure we can expect a few replies to be "it's Trump's fault" or some other political bullshit.

        The thing is we don't even have an indication. It might have increased more under Trump, or it might have decreased - the "rise since 1999" tells us nothing.

  • Many more types of suicide not counted (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 08, 2018 @06:31AM (#56748344)

    As a former drug addict I can tell you from first hand experience many drug-heads are suicidal who are too timid to commit real suicide - so they choose the alternative --- drug themselves until they forget their pain

    I guess a lot of alcoholics are in similar circumstance as well

    Officially those who died of OD or those who drank themselves to death are not counted as suicide --- and they should be

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fisted ( 2295862 )

      Probably because it's kind of hard to ask them, after the fact, whether they OD'd because they wanted to kill themselves, or whether they were just looking for the best trip ever. Not ever OD is suicide.

  • Hmmm... (Score:5, Informative)

    by CrimsonAvenger ( 580665 ) on Friday June 08, 2018 @06:33AM (#56748350)
    A quick check of older data shows that suicide rates, even though up 30% since the turn of the century, are about the same as a century ago.

    And well below the peak 90 years ago.

    Well below where it was 110 years ago, for that matter.

    Note that the previous peak corresponded with the beginning of the Great Depression. Not really sure what was happening 110 or so years ago to cause a bounce in suicide rates - it overlapped with WW1, but got started well before then....

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      The financial crisis is really taking a toll on people. It's not wonder they are turning to populists and anyone who promises to fix things.

      What's interesting is that relatively speaking the US came out of the crash fairly quickly. Countries like the UK that went the austerity route are still well below 2008 levels for things like wages and quality of life. Where the US differs is that there are fewer safety nets. If you lose you lose big time and can very quickly end up with nothing and little hope of reco

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DarkOx ( 621550 )

        Yes but the US is going to crash again. SS and Medicare are headed from problems in less than 10 years. Sure there are fixes like moving the retirement age up, increasing SS taxes, reducing the benefits etc. Any of those changes will seriously upend the financial plans of a very large portion of the American public.

        It will drastically reduce the spending money they have (or think they have) which will lower velocity and create an entirely new crisis.

        We have pretended our way out of the crash by propping

        • The whole developed world has underfunded the baby boom's retirement. There are exceptions, but they're rare.

          In the USA we've taken the SS trust fund off book, but are requiring dying government agencies (e.g. the post office) to fund their employee retirements. In England they've taken _all_ government retirement funds off book.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by atrex ( 4811433 )
        I'm not sure that all of the US really came out of the crash. Certainly the stock market, the banks, corporations, and the rich came out of it. But it seems like a lot of the general populous got left behind to foot the bill. Taxpayer money used to bail out the banks, taxpayer money used to bail out the motor industry. And none of those bankers got prosecuted or served a day in jail. Thousands, millions of people lost their homes during the mortgage crisis. Health insurance and health care costs risin

    • So? (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      A quick check of older data shows that suicide rates, even though up 30% since the turn of the century, are about the same as a century ago.

      And well below the peak 90 years ago.

      So, it's regressing to the mean - big deal, right?

      This isn't some natural phenomena that just happens. These are people making the choice to off themselves. The suicide rate should be going to zero.

      And the fact that it's going back up is indicative of some underlying problem that shouldn't be ignored.

  • Talk about male privilege (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 08, 2018 @06:35AM (#56748356)

    According to the CDC more than 3/4 of suicides are men, yet the article makes it all about women. Do you feel privileged yet?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I actually think that this has to do with the gradual erosion of male values. Men seem increasingly unnecessary and vilified, male employment has taken a serious downturn, husbands/fathers are less societally respected, and the sexual market of old (goodJob->getGirl->getMarried->haveSex) is now nearly entirely vanished (gotoBar->Gamechicks->haveSex). I feel like it is gradually turning to a winner-takes-all system where the top 20% of men get the majority of both money and women. On an ind

      • Re:Talk about male privilege (Score:5, Informative)

        by Cederic ( 9623 ) on Friday June 08, 2018 @10:12AM (#56749478) Journal

        In the UK there's also a sizeable funding issue. The government spends more on 'violence against women and girls' than it does on suicide prevention/support, even though men are 25 times more likely to kill themselves than a woman.

        In divorce cases women can get legal aid; men can not.

        In domestic violence situations there are hundreds of refuges funded for women. Very few in the whole country for men. Funding for domestic violence is almost all targeted towards helping female victims too, and at least one of the national domestic violence charities assumes men are abusers (and is demanding gendered legislation to provide protections to women but not men).

        That's before you look at the gender imbalances in the justice system and the family courts, the impossibility for men to interact with women without risking a charge of harassment, the demands that men should show emotion combined with criticism when they do, the suspicion men face when alone with children, the constant barrage of media hatred towards masculinity..

        It's no wonder some men are struggling to cope.

  • CDC itself contributes (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    As the CDC itself issued 'guidelines' to essentially force doctors to stop giving opioid drugs even to people with chronic pain illnesses and conditions, many of these people are giving up and killing themselves because of the pain.

    This report isn't the CDC soberly discussing a disturbing trend. They're bragging at how effectively they themselves are helping cull people from the Social Security and disability payments lists, thus helping their government masters kick the can down the road a bit more.

    When th

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      So the CDC is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

      There's very little serious infectious disease in the US, and those diseases that remain are low-level and stubborn to eliminate. They can chase short-term outbreaks (E. Coli and other food-borne pathogens) and predict potential apocalypse from new pandemics, but other than that they're forced to redefine non-pathogenic problems as "public health crises" and suggest social engineering solutions.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Ryanrule ( 1657199 )
      opioids are shit for long term pain. you just want your heroin fix.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      'guidelines' to essentially force

      That doesn't make sense. How do guidelines "essentially force" anything? By definition, a guideline doesn't "force" anything.
  • The article says that suicide rate increases have traditionally correlated with economic downturns but I wonder how much incremental impact the isolating effect of social media has now had on the rates? Along with the isolation social media also enables more intense bullying that also drives some to suicide. Between this and the fact that our new ânormalâ(TM) economy just isnâ(TM)t that great could this increase be just a bump to a new normal?

  • Sense, meaning and enthusiasm are essential (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Qbertino ( 265505 ) <moiraNO@SPAMmodparlor.com> on Friday June 08, 2018 @08:23AM (#56748770)

    Sense and enthusiasm are essential for a happy life. In a world transitioning though cyberpunk into post-scarcity faster than any science fiction writer could've ever imagined, sense, meaning and enthusiasm are constantly upended and revised.

    These are not easy times. I was suicidal for a bit 6 years back. Luckily I though about what that would do to my daughter and pulled myself out of my rut of over-emphasised self-importance that often is the cause of 1st world depression and went to work to be useful to my loved ones. I bounced back pretty quick and once again these days life is awesome again. Best sex ever, neat job, webdev in high demand and - most importantly - I'm more resilient and prepared for the next slump and emotional downer.

    I recommend stoicism as a life philosophy. Get's you though tough times very neatly and helps you focus on the real things. No religion needed.

    My 2 cents.

  • "We suffer more in imagination ... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Qbertino ( 265505 ) <moiraNO@SPAMmodparlor.com> on Friday June 08, 2018 @08:28AM (#56748790)

    ... than in realtiy." - Seneca

    "You can make yourself miserable or you can make yourself happy. The amount of effort is the same." - Carlos Castaneda

    Stoicism. Beats religion and any other philosophy any time, hands down.

  • What are the side effects of anti-depressants? Suicide. Why are we over prescribing this and everything else in the US? People need to stop taking drugs if the side effects are DEATH.

  • They forgot a reason (Score:3)

    by nehumanuscrede ( 624750 ) on Friday June 08, 2018 @08:46AM (#56748866)

    Veterans are killing themselves in significant numbers.

    Likely due to the persistent conflicts the US has participated in since Desert Storm kicked off in the 90's.

  • Coincidence? You decide [slashdot.org]

    Yeah, I'm a cynic.

  • Come on guys! (Score:3)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Friday June 08, 2018 @08:49AM (#56748884)

    If we try really hard, I'm sure we can get that up to 100%!

  • Social Engineering (Score:5, Insightful)

    by jamlam ( 1101193 ) on Friday June 08, 2018 @08:56AM (#56748932)
    We've spent the last 50 years "deconstructing the pillars of society" that pretty much everyone adhered to up until then. As an engineer, I'm wondering if anyone ever checked to see what they were holding up.

  • um, no (Score:3)

    by cascadingstylesheet ( 140919 ) on Friday June 08, 2018 @09:15AM (#56749040)

    This doesn't change the fact that clinical depression is the chief driver of suicide.

    Most of us cling tenaciously to life, no matter how much things suck. We all have negative things happen to us; most of us do not react by taking to our beds or deciding that everything is hopeless. It's not the external event; it's the resilience against it. (A good popular work on this is Against Depression, by Peter Kramer.)

    As others have pointed out, suicide rates were higher 90 years ago.

    Stop trying to make everything about politics.

  • People should have the right to end their own life when they chose to. I think there comes a point where many people think 'I have had a full life, I am getting older, I don't want to deal with aches and pains, reduced mental capacity, the inability to do the things I enjoy. I want to go on my own terms.'. It doesn't have to be linked to depression- - it's just a decision based on a realization.

  • It is / was their decistion. (Score:3)

    by Blinkin1200 ( 917437 ) on Friday June 08, 2018 @09:36AM (#56749192)

    You should respect their wishes.

    • To some extent I agree. But if there is something about society that could be changed, willingly, that would make people less likely to make that choice, then I might be for it. If the cause is external, why can't the solution be external?
  • The wife and I were talking just the other day about how even people who are 'struggling' in TV shows seem to be able to afford wonderful New York apartments. The people in the dingy apartments are always the bad guys, or the people with alcohol issues, or whatever. Furthermore, these characters are always well dressed, even though the joke is they have a shitty job. People move away from their support structure in search of this image of the American dream, to more condensed places where proper lodging
    • Another thought.. recent Slashdot article indicating there are more open jobs then people to fill them, yet many comments indicating that it is still a struggle out there. That's kind of a brain fuck in itself.
  • Kate Spade and Anthoney Bourdain committed suicide this week. Who is the next celebrity suicide?

Slashdot Top Deals

All this wheeling and dealing around, why, it isn't for money, it's for fun. Money's just the way we keep score. -- Henry Tyroon

Close