Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
United States China Government Security

China Hacked a Navy Contractor and Secured a Trove of Highly Sensitive Data on Submarine Warfare (washingtonpost.com) 14

Posted by msmash from the breaking-news dept.
Ellen Nakashima and Paul Sonne, reporting for The Washington Post: Chinese government hackers have compromised the computers of a Navy contractor, stealing massive amounts of highly sensitive data related to undersea warfare -- including secret plans to develop a supersonic anti-ship missile for use on U.S. submarines by 2020, according to American officials. The breaches occurred in January and February, the officials said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. The hackers targeted a contractor who works for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, a military organization headquartered in Newport, R.I., that conducts research and development for submarines and underwater weaponry. The officials did not identify the contractor. Taken were 614 gigabytes of material relating to a closely held project known as Sea Dragon, as well as signals and sensor data, submarine radio room information relating to cryptographic systems, and the Navy submarine development unit's electronic warfare library. The Washington Post agreed to withhold certain details about the compromised missile project at the request of the Navy, which argued that their release could harm national security.

China Hacked a Navy Contractor and Secured a Trove of Highly Sensitive Data on Submarine Warfare More | Reply

China Hacked a Navy Contractor and Secured a Trove of Highly Sensitive Data on Submarine Warfare

Comments Filter:

  • ... it was in the book 'The Cuckoo's Egg'.

  • I think that horse has bolted and is grazing happily in a field right now.

    You'd think a defense contractor would know not to store top secret information on internet accessible machines but I guess there's stupid in every organisation.

    • Yeah they were probably internet attached using Windows 7 Pro instead of the much more secure Windows 10 Enterprise

  • Ever seen a knockoff sneaker with Niiikee printed on it that you can wear for 2 weeks before it comes apart? Or an AyePhone X with a 800 x 460 pixel screen and Android running on it? Or a Chinese knockoff of a Ford SUV that crumbles to dust when it hits an obstacle at a mere 30MPH? Well... heeeeere comes the submarine equivalent of that: The engine makes enough noise to be detected from a continent away. The sub can dive to about 150 feet before the hull cracks and everybody on board dies. And when they try
  • Is it just a coincidence that data on Sea "Dragon" is being reported as stolen by China? If you were to bait a hook for a Chinese hacker, might you consider adding "Dragon" to the bait?
  • I needed to do this to get plans detailed enough to be able to finally build 1/32 scale models of yours (cool) secret projects, but I promise not to do it again ok?

Slashdot Top Deals

This login session: $13.76, but for you $11.88.

Close