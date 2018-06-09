Some Recycling Is Now Being Re-Routed To Landfills (wral.com) 11
"Thousands of tons of material left curbside for recycling in dozens of U.S. cities and towns -- including several in Oregon -- have gone to landfills," reports the New York Times. Slashdot reader schwit1 summarizes their report: One big reason: China has essentially shut the door to U.S. recyclables. The Times notes that about a third of recyclables gets shipped abroad, with China the biggest importer. But starting this year, China imposed strict rules on what it will accept, effectively banning most of it. That, the Times reports, has forced many recycling companies who can't find other takers to dump recyclables into landfills.
"Recyclers in Canada, Australia, Britain, Germany and other parts of Europe have also scrambled to find alternatives," reports the Times, though most major U.S. cities aren't affected, and countries like India, Vietnam and Indonesia are now importing more materials.
But at least some recycling companies are simply stockpiling material, "while looking for new processors, or hoping that China reconsiders its policy."
"Recyclers in Canada, Australia, Britain, Germany and other parts of Europe have also scrambled to find alternatives," reports the Times, though most major U.S. cities aren't affected, and countries like India, Vietnam and Indonesia are now importing more materials.
But at least some recycling companies are simply stockpiling material, "while looking for new processors, or hoping that China reconsiders its policy."
Just now? (Score:2)
Jesus tits. They've been sending lots of recycling to landfills, forever.
Paper and colored glass recycling is just a show. Getting you to sort your trash is just conditioning you to do what your told.
Re: (Score:2)
In related news: on days when my recycling driver is sick, the garbage truck picks up the recycing.
Well then, it's time to open some domestic plants. (Score:2)
C'mon, Trump! Didn't you promise jobs? Here's your opportunity.
Re: (Score:2)
Time to recycle you, your bitterness vs. the world that doesn't agree with you is toxic.