The World Isn't Prepared for Retirement (bloomberg.com) 130
An anonymous reader writes: Most online quizzes are relatively mindless, promising to reveal which vegetable, sandwich or rock band best represents your personality. That was not the case for a short online test given to 16,000 people in 15 countries this year. It revealed just how unprepared a good chunk of the world is for retirement. The three-question test, given as part of the Aegon Retirement Readiness Survey 2018, measured how well people understand basic financial concepts. Many of the participants failed the quiz, with big potential consequences for their future security.
Beyond the sobering lack of financial literacy, there were some rather curious data in Aegon's annual survey, published on Tuesday. For example, some 20 percent of workers surveyed in China envisioned spending retirement with a robot companion. But before we get to that, take a look at this question -- which only 45 percent of people around the world got right: Q. Do you think the following statement is true or false? "Buying a single company stock usually provides a safer return than a stock mutual fund."
The possible answers? True, false, do not know and refuse to answer. Sixteen percent of people got it wrong. "Do not know" was chosen by 38 percent. In the U.S., 46 percent of workers got it right. Good for you, America -- though Germany beat you handily. (The answer, in case you were wondering, is false.) It was an inflation question that had the highest percentage of wrong answers, however. More than 20 percent of workers didn't grasp how higher inflation hurts their buying power. Given that declining health was the most-cited retirement worry, at 49 percent, and health care is an area (in the U.S., especially) with high cost inflation, well, that makes the subject something older folks should have down cold.
Q. Do you think the following statement is true or false?
“Buying a single company stock usually provides a safer return than a stock mutual fund.”
Thanks for posting the question.
The difference in risk is so much that it's a fundamentally different activity, for the most common types of "single stock" people buy, and the most common type of mutual fund.
Typically when people buy a single stock they choose a new company with a lot of hype. The "value" of the stock is based on the hype. The most common mutual funds are index funds and the like, where you're invested in not only 100 different companies, but 100 different *mature*, profitable companies. It
Typically when people buy a single stock they choose a new company with a lot of hype.
Not true. When people have their entire retirement savings in one stock, it is usually in the company they work for, acquired through an ESOP.
Making more money by putting it somewhere and not doing anything at all with it only works under very specific circumstances like deflation, it having some collector value that makes it worth more than its face value. Or of course there's always the option that if you're so stupid with finances that in any other case you'd lose more due to your terrible choices than through inflation. Come to think, maybe it's better for you specifically to
Making more money by putting it somewhere and not doing anything at all with it only works under very specific circumstances
Like converting it to physical gold and silver, and putting it in a personal vault.
Mutual funds are pretty much a scam these days with so many fees,
This is nonsense. Fees are lower than ever.
Most of my retirement savings are in Vanguard [vanguard.com] index funds. No upfront or backend fees, 0.04% annual maintenance fee.
Here's some free advice:
1. Invest in index funds, and never in actively managed funds.
2. Never take financial advice from someone trying to sell you something.
Trick question. The risk depends on the specific single stock and the specific Mutual Fund in question.
Some mutual funds are at a different level of risk than other funds, and some stocks at are a different level of risk than other stocks ---- the highest risk funds can very well have less safety than some of the lower risk stocks.
“Buying a single company stock usually provides a safer return than a stock mutual fund.”
Trick question. The risk depends on the specific single stock and the specific Mutual Fund in question.
Of course there are exceptions, but the question is a trick if you ignore the word "usually". As the question is posed, "false" is the correct answer because usually individual stocks are riskier than professionally managed investment funds.
How about a random stock from the S&P 500?
***USUALLY***
Considering you can buy bitcoin and gold and real estate mutual funds, the embedded risk is much higher than buying almost any fortune 500 company stock.
When you toss in the broker fees and backend fees many mutual funds charge, espcially the shady actively managed ones.
Well there's room to say the question is ambiguous.
However, I suspect that most people being polled are not doing this sort of reflective analysis on the question itself. They just are not sure how one picks a safe mutual fund.
One the other
And nobody's going to convince me that half Americans are just irresponsible spend thrifts or lazy bums; especially since Europe is having none of these problems. Even if they are, what the hell is wrong with our civilization if tha
constant assault on Unions means they have no opportunity and with most living paycheck to paycheck they have no opportunity to save.
Very many, probably the vast majority of the people supposedly living paycheck to paycheck ARE overpurchasing discretionary items, such as Junk Food, Cable TV, Smartphone Plans/Cellular data, Netflix, extra Gas/Vehicle miles for non-essential travel such as to go out and socialize, other Toys/Games/Entertainment.
So, even for 99% that claim to live Paycheck-to-Paycheck
So, even for 99% that claim to live Paycheck-to-Paycheck it IS a choice; they could cancel their cable TV and save $50 a month and make sure NOT to substitute those savings by purchasing anything else, which is $600 a Year saved that will easily grow to a million$ if they keep consistently putting that $50/Month in for 50 years
$600 per year x 50 years = $30,000. Where do you get interest rates that makes those savings become $1,000,000?
>$600 per year x 50 years = $30,000. Where do you get interest rates that makes those savings become $1,000,000?
$50/month for 50 years = $30,000
$50/month for 50 years earning 9.99% returns* = $869,950.48 (not a million, but close enough).
In retirement, this can very easily provide and inflation protected $44,000/yr in additional income.
* S&P 500 30 year period returns (http://www.moneychimp.com/calculator/compound_interest_calculator.htm)
1926-1956: +10.77%
1956-1986: +9.63%
1986-2016: +9.99%
** 7% growt
Second, you do know what inflation is, right? At the current rate you're $1 million saved will have about $140k in buying power in 50 years based on the Cureau of Labor Statistics' calculator. Only inflation is _much_ worse than it was 50 years ago, so better plan on that being $100k.
Also, better plan on a few major market crashes wiping out yo
What I'm hearing is if they're not eating gruel (Score:2)
It's a verifiable fact that Millennials are worse off than their parents and grandparents. It's kind of a big deal, since that's the first time in centuries that's happened.
Some countries now have more debt than they have economic production. They could institute a 100% tax and still go bankrupt, even if that tax didn't effect the domestic economy. So the choice involved is taking on the debt in the first place. Once you have unsustainable debt, the country is going to go bankrupt and there's nothing they can do to prevent that.
Of course the tax rate DOES effect the economy, making the situation even more dire. Would YOU spend your life savings to open a business in a country
National spending causes inflation and national taxation removes that inflation.
National spending has nothing to do with inflation. Governments printing additional money is what drives inflation whether that money is spent out by the government or a central bank loans it out privately.
For the poorest the tax rate should be effectively negative and beyond a certain point it should be in excess of 90%.
I'd disagree on both counts. In the first, I believe that everyone should pay tax or they lack any skin in the game and don't pay the necessary attention to what government is doing. People who don't pay for something, tend not to care if the government spends foolishly. After all, it's not their money. H
Some countries now have more debt than they have economic production.
So, the debt doesn't have to all be paid in one year.
The content of, and presentation style, reminded me more of an ad than some news article.
Yeah, and a pretty tone-deaf one at that. Guess what, Aegon Retirement Readiness Survey 2018? Not all of us have a barcalounger made from the dragonfire-melted swords of a thousand vanquished enemies to retire to, you insensitive clods!
If the quiz was phrased as poorly as this summary, it's no wonder so many people failed.
The continual slide of wages vs inflation, the endless fun-ride of being 'obsoleted', being excluded through ageism, the effective death of the pension, and a bevy of other factors all align to basically ensure that nobody aside from people on the far upper end of middle class and the wealthy are able to retire.
Everybody else is just ignored by the system, and when the time comes, those that "have theirs" will fail to comprehend why they (everyone else) failed to save for retirement, will blame the victims who really would have loved to save for retirement, will refuse to take up the slack in society, because "they have theirs", and through it all, the people that have been systematically shafted because they were not born rich enough to get a suitable head start on this fun-ride will become an epicenter for systemic illnesses, and societal drains that the others will refuse to pay for.
But dont let that bother your little heads too much. Because the downward pressure of this disadvantaged class will further pull the upper middle class down, due to mandated tax increases and a yawning social welfare crisis caused by the earning gap, which will further push the next generation of upper middle class into serfdom.
Want to prevent this horrible nightmare future? It's really easy in principle, but impossible to implement in reality: Put a stop to the ever increasing wage gap, drive up baseline wages, and drive down top earnings, so that the middle class grows again instead of shrinks.
No. You are not such an amazing talent that you "deserve" to earn 100 times or more than the average person.
No. You arent.
No. NO YOU AREN'T.
It's already happening. Boomers say the younger generations are irresponsible and lazy and that's why they don't have a golden final salary pension scheme and half million pound house.
It's already happening. Boomers say the younger generations are irresponsible and lazy and that's why they don't have a golden final salary pension scheme and half million pound house.
I am an older baby boomer, and I don't know any baby boomer that honestly believes "the younger generations are irresponsible and lazy ".
I'm sure there's some out there, but I'm sure there's morons in every generation. I just don't know any.
The people who are saying these things are almost all younger than we boomers, and/or are liars hoping to steal from whoever.
What the boomers I know believe is that a fundamentally dishonest media makes up all kinds of shit about people to drive sales.
They're making up s
Earning 1000x the average wage rather than 100x doesn't make you 10x more innovative or driven, it's doubtful it'd even makes one 2x more so. Humans simply don't work like that, and indeed the tendency of the super rich to simply beget more super rich and invest their earnings rather than found awesome startups that produce world-changing widgetry belies this.
If you have fuck tons of money, you did not earn all of that money purely out of blood, sweat and tears. You or your ancestors relied upon the machine
Want to prevent this horrible nightmare future? It's really easy in principle, but impossible to implement in reality: Put a stop to the ever increasing wage gap, drive up baseline wages, and drive down top earnings, so that the middle class grows again instead of shrinks.
I agree with your analysis completely, now let's discuss actions.
One thing that consistently drives down wages is cheap imported labor, and this is mostly caused in the US by unrestricted illegal immigration and specialized visa programs such as H1B.
That unrestricted immigration drives down wages is both common sense and shown by economic models. Yes, a *little* immigration is good for the economy, but not at the level we have.
(Of note: The US allows about 1.1 million *legal* immigrants each year, which is
I agree with your point of view to some extent but your solution is so vague that most people won't understand how to implement it.
I would say that people need to understand that money represents debt and that when buying a product the price listed is not what it costs you. If you are in a 50% tax bracket it means that the product is twice as expensive because you need to firs pay the taxman before you can purchase the product. In the same sense if you start saving your money, it will work for you when inv
Throughout history, people worked until they were physically unable to work.
The idea of retirement came about through FDR's "New Deal." Even then, the "retirement age" of 65 was considered very old, considering that life expectancy at the time was 61! Since then, life expectancy has risen by at least 10 years, but the "retirement age" has not risen with it.
Financial literacy is needed, yes. But is "retirement" at 65 a realistic goal for most people?
Except for a very, very small number of people (Score:2)
The idea of retirement came from doing something with people who can't work productively anymore be
You speak like a young person. Not much use after 55? Really?
Perhaps we should just practice euthanasia, to "clear" the old, infirm people out of the workforce.
I'm 51. I can still code circles around my younger peers, and my experience helps me avoid traps they regularly fall into. I don't think those abilities will suddenly disappear in four years.
You're both right.
I'm 51 and I do feel less capable in some ways than when I was 31. Lack of enthusiasm, more external interests and distractions, greater health infirmities. Which doesn't mean I'm incapable, on balance my experience and acquired wisdom balances out my constitutional inability to work 24 hours in a row -- I can't do it, but I don't need to.
Depending on your frame of reference, I'm either less capable because I don't do marathon all-nighters or I'm more capable because I don't need to.
I th
One thing I have stopped doing is giving a crap about politics or trying to advance in the organization having flirted with being a manager for a while and deciding it wasn't something I enjoyed doing.
That is idiotic.
Throughout history, people worked until they were physically unable to work.
The idea of retirement came about through FDR's "New Deal." Even then, the "retirement age" of 65 was considered very old, considering that life expectancy at the time was 61! Since then, life expectancy has risen by at least 10 years, but the "retirement age" has not risen with it.
Financial literacy is needed, yes. But is "retirement" at 65 a realistic goal for most people?
Try google rather than making up facts. Retirement is quite a bit older than FDR. Government pensions for military & other public workers have been around since the 1800s. Pensions from employers dates back to (look it up) 1875 when American Express started it (collect if you lived to 60) & that was before FDR was born. It's quite likely that was not the first.
Speaking of FDR & Social Security, they started it for a reason. People were starving. Living in cities working for companies the
It was certainly a realistic goal for the political class to promote during an extremely unusual period in economic history: the glorious middle class years between 1950 and 1980.
Plus with the boomer bulge, this core demographic was due to control society at the polling stations until right about now. When these industrious, retirement-fund beavers had happy thoughts (whether naive or not) politicians could plan on a second term.
Reagan was the begin
But is "retirement" at 65 a realistic goal for most people?
It could be. It is not because the prevailing attitude among the majority is to drag everyone else down rather than to build everyone else up.
I'm one of the lucky ones. I'm 53 and recently retired after a 30 year career as a network specialist for a large public sector employer. I have a good pension, and not only that, I have a well managed pension. It is fully funded and consistently makes large returns on investments so there is no risk to the taxpayers, and being part of government there is no risk
Company that makes money investing peoples retirements says more people need to use their services in order to retire.
First, let me say of course retirement is important. But lets be clear, saving for retirement is big business for the financial world. According to them you can never save enough because every penny you aren't saving is money not on their table.
Every day I go to work I see people who seem to talk about nothing but their retirement savings. And they mock the new generation coming in to replace them because at least according to them they aren't doing anything and in stead are actually living life.
Somewhere is a happy medium. I'd rather take off to NZ in August for a weeks snowboarding now than take a cruise when I'm 70. Of course there are long term costs associated with that. But that's life, sometimes you have to actually life it.
Re: (Score:2)
It's hardly a surprise. In the US we're filled with "financial planners" and other similar people who pitch themselves as helping improve your financial life, when in fact they aren't even really obligated to make their clients fiduciary interests primary. They're nothing more than glorified stock salesmen, pushing high-load, low-yield branded mutual funds, crappy stocks and high-activity trading which they benefit from.
The sales pitch, even when its half-informative, is often a deceptive lure. Guy with shitty retirement planning breaks down and goes to a financial planner. Is told he's way behind the curve. Guy says "what about a no load mutual fund", and the planner is like "you could do that, but these days they only return 3% and based on my magic spreadsheet you need a more aggressive return, like my portfolio of targeted mutual funds and some individual company stocks where you can get that 10% yield you need to catch up".
So the guy buys into shitty funds and stocks that mostly likely just help the financial planner retire.
Financial planning education is non-existent in schools, fixing that would help. It would also help to crack down fucking hard on "financial planning" and require SIMPLE, BOLD PRINT, PLAIN ENGLISH, UP FRONT disclosures that planners are in the business of selling products, not in caring about your outcome. Or better yet, REQUIRE that financial planners (or whatever label you want to invent) MUST PLACE THEIR CLIENTS FIDUCIARY INTERESTS AHEAD OF THEIR OWN. If we had financial services that were about client interests and not just pushing shitty investments it would help everyone.
Brokers and salesman can continue their line of chicanery and fraud, but at least there would be a legitimate category of financial planners people could trust.
TFS is ridiculoisly American.
... "special".
You can have your own views, of course.
But don't be surprised, if the world considers your mindsets a bit
In most countries of this planet, people do not even consider stock trading legitimate concepts. (Due to profit essentially being immoral and anti-social, harming society, and being very close if not equal to stealing.)
Hell, you expect Chinese and other unamerican people to know the intricacies of capitalsim?
Come-on! I know "you Americans" are not "all like thi
I came to say something similar.
The summary (haven't read the article of course, this is slashdot afterall) assumes that the world considers money based investments as a way of funding retirement. Not all the world agree with that model.
In France (for instance), retirement is mostly paid by taxation on the next generation. In many places, the community will take care of you. If my future well being is not based on market investment, why would I even need to understand it. This would be a purely academic ski
From the result, 80% of people understand how inflation affects the value of their money, and 45% percent understand something about stocks, even though investing in stocks is required to manage retirement money (and only 16% got it wrong). All in all, not bad.
Believe it or not, retirement isn't and has never amounted to, 'You stop working and the government takes care of you.'. That is a just not the case and never has been. People have always had to plan for these things. A better headline would be, 'Study Finds That Many People Have Prepared Inadequately For Their Own Retirements.' That is also nothing new, it's just that as recently as forty years ago the earth's population was half of what it is now, and there was no social media to pump out a million naive
...puts out an online quiz about economics (which very few people understand), gets the results back, and declares that most people don't know how to manage a pension fund.
Yes, we should definitely all have pensions, especially from you... until the next financial crisis (created by you f**kers) decimates our pensions and makes them next to worthless, and/or you force our governments to impose austerity on us so that our healthcare and social security systems start to fail and people start dying.
So no, the
It's the US that isn't prepared, not "the world". Civilised countries with a mentality not stuck in the early 20th century have retirement programs, medical insurance and a social welfare at least trying to offer a dignified retirement to everybody.
Or at least we try, and in details in which we don't succeed, we recognise that as a problem that's to be fixed.
> The World Isn't Prepared for Retirement
...
>
> Stock market blah-blah
Does it occur to slashdotters that in many countries of the world, retiree need not worry about such financial wisdom? As long as they work, the pay taxes and social security participation to the guvmint (TM) i.e. unified nation state and as soon as they retire, the guvmint pays them a pension month after month. (This usually means medical and medicine service is nationalized too, with a parallel private sector where you can opti
Keep in mind that the control group of people questioned fall into the following category:
-Surf the internet looking for quizzes to take.
-Have nothing more important to do than take online quizzes.
Extrapolating that the world isn't ready for retirement based on a three question survey delivered via online quiz is bad science.
Here's a better headline:
The more likely you are to know what kind of fruit represents your personality, the less likely you are to be prepared for retirement.
That says it all.