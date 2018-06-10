Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


The World Isn't Prepared for Retirement (bloomberg.com) 130

An anonymous reader writes: Most online quizzes are relatively mindless, promising to reveal which vegetable, sandwich or rock band best represents your personality. That was not the case for a short online test given to 16,000 people in 15 countries this year. It revealed just how unprepared a good chunk of the world is for retirement. The three-question test, given as part of the Aegon Retirement Readiness Survey 2018, measured how well people understand basic financial concepts. Many of the participants failed the quiz, with big potential consequences for their future security.

Beyond the sobering lack of financial literacy, there were some rather curious data in Aegon's annual survey, published on Tuesday. For example, some 20 percent of workers surveyed in China envisioned spending retirement with a robot companion. But before we get to that, take a look at this question -- which only 45 percent of people around the world got right: Q. Do you think the following statement is true or false? "Buying a single company stock usually provides a safer return than a stock mutual fund."

The possible answers? True, false, do not know and refuse to answer. Sixteen percent of people got it wrong. "Do not know" was chosen by 38 percent. In the U.S., 46 percent of workers got it right. Good for you, America -- though Germany beat you handily. (The answer, in case you were wondering, is false.) It was an inflation question that had the highest percentage of wrong answers, however. More than 20 percent of workers didn't grasp how higher inflation hurts their buying power. Given that declining health was the most-cited retirement worry, at 49 percent, and health care is an area (in the U.S., especially) with high cost inflation, well, that makes the subject something older folks should have down cold.

  • The missing question: (Score:3)

    by BankRobberMBA ( 4918083 ) on Sunday June 10, 2018 @10:03AM (#56759738)

    Q. Do you think the following statement is true or false?

    “Buying a single company stock usually provides a safer return than a stock mutual fund.”

    • The real missing question? TFS helpfully gives us the answer to that but fails to provide the question itself.

    • Thanks for posting the question.

      The difference in risk is so much that it's a fundamentally different activity, for the most common types of "single stock" people buy, and the most common type of mutual fund.

      Typically when people buy a single stock they choose a new company with a lot of hype. The "value" of the stock is based on the hype. The most common mutual funds are index funds and the like, where you're invested in not only 100 different companies, but 100 different *mature*, profitable companies. It

      • Typically when people buy a single stock they choose a new company with a lot of hype.

        Not true. When people have their entire retirement savings in one stock, it is usually in the company they work for, acquired through an ESOP.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      Trick question. The risk depends on the specific single stock and the specific Mutual Fund in question.

      Some mutual funds are at a different level of risk than other funds, and some stocks at are a different level of risk than other stocks ---- the highest risk funds can very well have less safety than some of the lower risk stocks.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        “Buying a single company stock usually provides a safer return than a stock mutual fund.”

        Trick question. The risk depends on the specific single stock and the specific Mutual Fund in question.

        Of course there are exceptions, but the question is a trick if you ignore the word "usually". As the question is posed, "false" is the correct answer because usually individual stocks are riskier than professionally managed investment funds.

      • Considering you can buy bitcoin and gold and real estate mutual funds, the embedded risk is much higher than buying almost any fortune 500 company stock.

        When you toss in the broker fees and backend fees many mutual funds charge, espcially the shady actively managed ones.

        Well there's room to say the question is ambiguous.

        However, I suspect that most people being polled are not doing this sort of reflective analysis on the question itself. They just are not sure how one picks a safe mutual fund.

        One the other

    • in the stock market [google.com]. And that includes retirement programs. The gig economy, outsourcing & offshoring eliminating middle class jobs and the constant assault on Unions means they have no opportunity and with most living paycheck to paycheck [google.com] they have no opportunity to save.

      And nobody's going to convince me that half Americans are just irresponsible spend thrifts or lazy bums; especially since Europe is having none of these problems. Even if they are, what the hell is wrong with our civilization if tha

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mysidia ( 191772 )

        constant assault on Unions means they have no opportunity and with most living paycheck to paycheck they have no opportunity to save.

        Very many, probably the vast majority of the people supposedly living paycheck to paycheck ARE overpurchasing discretionary items, such as Junk Food, Cable TV, Smartphone Plans/Cellular data, Netflix, extra Gas/Vehicle miles for non-essential travel such as to go out and socialize, other Toys/Games/Entertainment.

        So, even for 99% that claim to live Paycheck-to-Paycheck

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Zumbs ( 1241138 )

          So, even for 99% that claim to live Paycheck-to-Paycheck it IS a choice; they could cancel their cable TV and save $50 a month and make sure NOT to substitute those savings by purchasing anything else, which is $600 a Year saved that will easily grow to a million$ if they keep consistently putting that $50/Month in for 50 years

          $600 per year x 50 years = $30,000. Where do you get interest rates that makes those savings become $1,000,000?

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Alascom ( 95042 )

            >$600 per year x 50 years = $30,000. Where do you get interest rates that makes those savings become $1,000,000?

            $50/month for 50 years = $30,000

            $50/month for 50 years earning 9.99% returns* = $869,950.48 (not a million, but close enough).

            In retirement, this can very easily provide and inflation protected $44,000/yr in additional income.

            * S&P 500 30 year period returns (http://www.moneychimp.com/calculator/compound_interest_calculator.htm)
            1926-1956: +10.77%
            1956-1986: +9.63%
            1986-2016: +9.99%

            ** 7% growt

            • First, what the _hell_ are you doing on /.. I don't think Bernie Madoff could pull that off with a pyramid scheme. You must be some kind of financial genius.

              Second, you do know what inflation is, right? At the current rate you're $1 million saved will have about $140k in buying power in 50 years based on the Cureau of Labor Statistics' calculator. Only inflation is _much_ worse than it was 50 years ago, so better plan on that being $100k.

              Also, better plan on a few major market crashes wiping out yo
        • and sitting quietly waiting to go to work (or better yet, working 16 hours a day) then the nasty little heathens deserve what they get. Maybe that's not what you intended, but it's the sentiment you're echoing whether you know it or not. It's a narrative pushed by the ruling class so they can steal all your money. Don't fall for it.

          It's a verifiable fact that Millennials are worse off than their parents and grandparents. It's kind of a big deal, since that's the first time in centuries that's happened.
  • I accidentally the whole question. Is that bad?

  • Summary (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If the quiz was phrased as poorly as this summary, it's no wonder so many people failed.

  • For most people, retirement isnt possible. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by wierd_w ( 1375923 ) on Sunday June 10, 2018 @10:33AM (#56759850)

    The continual slide of wages vs inflation, the endless fun-ride of being 'obsoleted', being excluded through ageism, the effective death of the pension, and a bevy of other factors all align to basically ensure that nobody aside from people on the far upper end of middle class and the wealthy are able to retire.

    Everybody else is just ignored by the system, and when the time comes, those that "have theirs" will fail to comprehend why they (everyone else) failed to save for retirement, will blame the victims who really would have loved to save for retirement, will refuse to take up the slack in society, because "they have theirs", and through it all, the people that have been systematically shafted because they were not born rich enough to get a suitable head start on this fun-ride will become an epicenter for systemic illnesses, and societal drains that the others will refuse to pay for.

    But dont let that bother your little heads too much. Because the downward pressure of this disadvantaged class will further pull the upper middle class down, due to mandated tax increases and a yawning social welfare crisis caused by the earning gap, which will further push the next generation of upper middle class into serfdom.

    Want to prevent this horrible nightmare future? It's really easy in principle, but impossible to implement in reality: Put a stop to the ever increasing wage gap, drive up baseline wages, and drive down top earnings, so that the middle class grows again instead of shrinks.

    No. You are not such an amazing talent that you "deserve" to earn 100 times or more than the average person.

    No. You arent.

    No. NO YOU AREN'T.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      It's already happening. Boomers say the younger generations are irresponsible and lazy and that's why they don't have a golden final salary pension scheme and half million pound house.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by clovis ( 4684 )

        It's already happening. Boomers say the younger generations are irresponsible and lazy and that's why they don't have a golden final salary pension scheme and half million pound house.

        I am an older baby boomer, and I don't know any baby boomer that honestly believes "the younger generations are irresponsible and lazy ".
        I'm sure there's some out there, but I'm sure there's morons in every generation. I just don't know any.

        The people who are saying these things are almost all younger than we boomers, and/or are liars hoping to steal from whoever.
        What the boomers I know believe is that a fundamentally dishonest media makes up all kinds of shit about people to drive sales.
        They're making up s

    • You are definitely a Westerner. "Deserve" has nothing to do with earnings. Does a person in the UK "deserve" to earn 100 times more than the same person doing the same job in India? Unless you want the UK to look like India that isn't going to happen.

    • Talk is cheap (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Okian Warrior ( 537106 )

      Want to prevent this horrible nightmare future? It's really easy in principle, but impossible to implement in reality: Put a stop to the ever increasing wage gap, drive up baseline wages, and drive down top earnings, so that the middle class grows again instead of shrinks.

      I agree with your analysis completely, now let's discuss actions.

      One thing that consistently drives down wages is cheap imported labor, and this is mostly caused in the US by unrestricted illegal immigration and specialized visa programs such as H1B.

      That unrestricted immigration drives down wages is both common sense and shown by economic models. Yes, a *little* immigration is good for the economy, but not at the level we have.

      (Of note: The US allows about 1.1 million *legal* immigrants each year, which is

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by MeNeXT ( 200840 )

      I agree with your point of view to some extent but your solution is so vague that most people won't understand how to implement it.

      I would say that people need to understand that money represents debt and that when buying a product the price listed is not what it costs you. If you are in a 50% tax bracket it means that the product is twice as expensive because you need to firs pay the taxman before you can purchase the product. In the same sense if you start saving your money, it will work for you when inv

  • Retirement is a new phenomenon (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Tony Isaac ( 1301187 ) on Sunday June 10, 2018 @10:38AM (#56759856) Homepage

    Throughout history, people worked until they were physically unable to work.

    The idea of retirement came about through FDR's "New Deal." Even then, the "retirement age" of 65 was considered very old, considering that life expectancy at the time was 61! Since then, life expectancy has risen by at least 10 years, but the "retirement age" has not risen with it.

    Financial literacy is needed, yes. But is "retirement" at 65 a realistic goal for most people?

    • that's still what people do. There's lots of adverts for retirement services because they're mostly scams to get ahold of people's money. Those ads work just like the ads for diamonds though: they create a false narrative that retirement's what everybody does and if you're not retiring there's just something wrong with you (e.g. you're lazy, a spendthrift, a bad person or maybe even you've ticked off God).

      The idea of retirement came from doing something with people who can't work productively anymore be

      • You speak like a young person. Not much use after 55? Really?

        Perhaps we should just practice euthanasia, to "clear" the old, infirm people out of the workforce.

        I'm 51. I can still code circles around my younger peers, and my experience helps me avoid traps they regularly fall into. I don't think those abilities will suddenly disappear in four years.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by swb ( 14022 )

          You're both right.

          I'm 51 and I do feel less capable in some ways than when I was 31. Lack of enthusiasm, more external interests and distractions, greater health infirmities. Which doesn't mean I'm incapable, on balance my experience and acquired wisdom balances out my constitutional inability to work 24 hours in a row -- I can't do it, but I don't need to.

          Depending on your frame of reference, I'm either less capable because I don't do marathon all-nighters or I'm more capable because I don't need to.

          I th

        • 47 and I am able to pick up on the latest and greatest easier than ever. It's the same patterns and anti-patterns repeated ad nauseum. Understanding databases and servers better than most operations folks helps too.

          One thing I have stopped doing is giving a crap about politics or trying to advance in the organization having flirted with being a manager for a while and deciding it wasn't something I enjoyed doing.
      • "Most folks aren't much use past 55 or so and almost everybody is useless after 65 or so.".

        That is idiotic.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Throughout history, people worked until they were physically unable to work.

      The idea of retirement came about through FDR's "New Deal." Even then, the "retirement age" of 65 was considered very old, considering that life expectancy at the time was 61! Since then, life expectancy has risen by at least 10 years, but the "retirement age" has not risen with it.

      Financial literacy is needed, yes. But is "retirement" at 65 a realistic goal for most people?

      Try google rather than making up facts. Retirement is quite a bit older than FDR. Government pensions for military & other public workers have been around since the 1800s. Pensions from employers dates back to (look it up) 1875 when American Express started it (collect if you lived to 60) & that was before FDR was born. It's quite likely that was not the first.

      Speaking of FDR & Social Security, they started it for a reason. People were starving. Living in cities working for companies the

    • But is "retirement" at 65 a realistic goal for most people?

      It was certainly a realistic goal for the political class to promote during an extremely unusual period in economic history: the glorious middle class years between 1950 and 1980.

      Plus with the boomer bulge, this core demographic was due to control society at the polling stations until right about now. When these industrious, retirement-fund beavers had happy thoughts (whether naive or not) politicians could plan on a second term.

      Reagan was the begin

    • But is "retirement" at 65 a realistic goal for most people?

      It could be. It is not because the prevailing attitude among the majority is to drag everyone else down rather than to build everyone else up.

      I'm one of the lucky ones. I'm 53 and recently retired after a 30 year career as a network specialist for a large public sector employer. I have a good pension, and not only that, I have a well managed pension. It is fully funded and consistently makes large returns on investments so there is no risk to the taxpayers, and being part of government there is no risk

  • News at eleven (Score:3)

    by sunking2 ( 521698 ) on Sunday June 10, 2018 @10:39AM (#56759860)

    Company that makes money investing peoples retirements says more people need to use their services in order to retire.

    First, let me say of course retirement is important. But lets be clear, saving for retirement is big business for the financial world. According to them you can never save enough because every penny you aren't saving is money not on their table.

    Every day I go to work I see people who seem to talk about nothing but their retirement savings. And they mock the new generation coming in to replace them because at least according to them they aren't doing anything and in stead are actually living life.

    Somewhere is a happy medium. I'd rather take off to NZ in August for a weeks snowboarding now than take a cruise when I'm 70. Of course there are long term costs associated with that. But that's life, sometimes you have to actually life it.

    • You don't have to go to New Zealand to snowboard. The happy medium is to go somewhere more affordable to snowboard if that is your thing.
  • A good single stock to purchase is Tesla (TSLA). I have put all my retirement funds in it. They are the GM of this century!

  • No surprise, financial planning is fraud (Score:3)

    by swb ( 14022 ) on Sunday June 10, 2018 @11:09AM (#56759958)

    It's hardly a surprise. In the US we're filled with "financial planners" and other similar people who pitch themselves as helping improve your financial life, when in fact they aren't even really obligated to make their clients fiduciary interests primary. They're nothing more than glorified stock salesmen, pushing high-load, low-yield branded mutual funds, crappy stocks and high-activity trading which they benefit from.

    The sales pitch, even when its half-informative, is often a deceptive lure. Guy with shitty retirement planning breaks down and goes to a financial planner. Is told he's way behind the curve. Guy says "what about a no load mutual fund", and the planner is like "you could do that, but these days they only return 3% and based on my magic spreadsheet you need a more aggressive return, like my portfolio of targeted mutual funds and some individual company stocks where you can get that 10% yield you need to catch up".

    So the guy buys into shitty funds and stocks that mostly likely just help the financial planner retire.

    Financial planning education is non-existent in schools, fixing that would help. It would also help to crack down fucking hard on "financial planning" and require SIMPLE, BOLD PRINT, PLAIN ENGLISH, UP FRONT disclosures that planners are in the business of selling products, not in caring about your outcome. Or better yet, REQUIRE that financial planners (or whatever label you want to invent) MUST PLACE THEIR CLIENTS FIDUCIARY INTERESTS AHEAD OF THEIR OWN. If we had financial services that were about client interests and not just pushing shitty investments it would help everyone.

    Brokers and salesman can continue their line of chicanery and fraud, but at least there would be a legitimate category of financial planners people could trust.

  • Stock is such an American concept. (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    TFS is ridiculoisly American.
    You can have your own views, of course.
    But don't be surprised, if the world considers your mindsets a bit ... "special".

    In most countries of this planet, people do not even consider stock trading legitimate concepts. (Due to profit essentially being immoral and anti-social, harming society, and being very close if not equal to stealing.)
    Hell, you expect Chinese and other unamerican people to know the intricacies of capitalsim?

    Come-on! I know "you Americans" are not "all like thi

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by godrik ( 1287354 )

      I came to say something similar.
      The summary (haven't read the article of course, this is slashdot afterall) assumes that the world considers money based investments as a way of funding retirement. Not all the world agree with that model.

      In France (for instance), retirement is mostly paid by taxation on the next generation. In many places, the community will take care of you. If my future well being is not based on market investment, why would I even need to understand it. This would be a purely academic ski

  • From the result, 80% of people understand how inflation affects the value of their money, and 45% percent understand something about stocks, even though investing in stocks is required to manage retirement money (and only 16% got it wrong). All in all, not bad.

  • Millennial alert (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Believe it or not, retirement isn't and has never amounted to, 'You stop working and the government takes care of you.'. That is a just not the case and never has been. People have always had to plan for these things. A better headline would be, 'Study Finds That Many People Have Prepared Inadequately For Their Own Retirements.' That is also nothing new, it's just that as recently as forty years ago the earth's population was half of what it is now, and there was no social media to pump out a million naive

  • ...puts out an online quiz about economics (which very few people understand), gets the results back, and declares that most people don't know how to manage a pension fund.

    Yes, we should definitely all have pensions, especially from you... until the next financial crisis (created by you f**kers) decimates our pensions and makes them next to worthless, and/or you force our governments to impose austerity on us so that our healthcare and social security systems start to fail and people start dying.

    So no, the

  • The US isn't. (Score:3)

    by getuid() ( 1305889 ) on Sunday June 10, 2018 @12:39PM (#56760294) Homepage

    It's the US that isn't prepared, not "the world". Civilised countries with a mentality not stuck in the early 20th century have retirement programs, medical insurance and a social welfare at least trying to offer a dignified retirement to everybody.

    Or at least we try, and in details in which we don't succeed, we recognise that as a problem that's to be fixed.

  • The world? Huh... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    > The World Isn't Prepared for Retirement
    > ...
    > Stock market blah-blah

    Does it occur to slashdotters that in many countries of the world, retiree need not worry about such financial wisdom? As long as they work, the pay taxes and social security participation to the guvmint (TM) i.e. unified nation state and as soon as they retire, the guvmint pays them a pension month after month. (This usually means medical and medicine service is nationalized too, with a parallel private sector where you can opti

  • Keep in mind that the control group of people questioned fall into the following category:
    -Surf the internet looking for quizzes to take.
    -Have nothing more important to do than take online quizzes.

    Extrapolating that the world isn't ready for retirement based on a three question survey delivered via online quiz is bad science.

    Here's a better headline:

    The more likely you are to know what kind of fruit represents your personality, the less likely you are to be prepared for retirement.

    That says it all.

