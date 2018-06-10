The World Isn't Prepared for Retirement (bloomberg.com) 38
An anonymous reader writes: Most online quizzes are relatively mindless, promising to reveal which vegetable, sandwich or rock band best represents your personality. That was not the case for a short online test given to 16,000 people in 15 countries this year. It revealed just how unprepared a good chunk of the world is for retirement. The three-question test, given as part of the Aegon Retirement Readiness Survey 2018, measured how well people understand basic financial concepts. Many of the participants failed the quiz, with big potential consequences for their future security.
Beyond the sobering lack of financial literacy, there were some rather curious data in Aegon's annual survey, published on Tuesday. For example, some 20 percent of workers surveyed in China envisioned spending retirement with a robot companion. But before we get to that, take a look at this question -- which only 45 percent of people around the world got right: Q. Do you think the following statement is true or false? "Buying a single company stock usually provides a safer return than a stock mutual fund."
The possible answers? True, false, do not know and refuse to answer. Sixteen percent of people got it wrong. "Do not know" was chosen by 38 percent. In the U.S., 46 percent of workers got it right. Good for you, America -- though Germany beat you handily. (The answer, in case you were wondering, is false.) It was an inflation question that had the highest percentage of wrong answers, however. More than 20 percent of workers didn't grasp how higher inflation hurts their buying power. Given that declining health was the most-cited retirement worry, at 49 percent, and health care is an area (in the U.S., especially) with high cost inflation, well, that makes the subject something older folks should have down cold.
Q. Do you think the following statement is true or false?
“Buying a single company stock usually provides a safer return than a stock mutual fund.”
Thanks for posting the question.
The difference in risk is so much that it's a fundamentally different activity, for the most common types of "single stock" people buy, and the most common type of mutual fund.
Typically when people buy a single stock they choose a new company with a lot of hype. The "value" of the stock is based on the hype. The most common mutual funds are index funds and the like, where you're invested in not only 100 different companies, but 100 different *mature*, profitable companies. It
Making more money by putting it somewhere and not doing anything at all with it only works under very specific circumstances like deflation, it having some collector value that makes it worth more than its face value. Or of course there's always the option that if you're so stupid with finances that in any other case you'd lose more due to your terrible choices than through inflation. Come to think, maybe it's better for you specifically to
Trick question. The risk depends on the specific single stock and the specific Mutual Fund in question.
Some mutual funds are at a different level of risk than other funds, and some stocks at are a different level of risk than other stocks ---- the highest risk funds can very well have less safety than some of the lower risk stocks.
Some countries now have more debt than they have economic production. They could institute a 100% tax and still go bankrupt, even if that tax didn't effect the domestic economy. So the choice involved is taking on the debt in the first place. Once you have unsustainable debt, the country is going to go bankrupt and there's nothing they can do to prevent that.
Of course the tax rate DOES effect the economy, making the situation even more dire. Would YOU spend your life savings to open a business in a country
The continual slide of wages vs inflation, the endless fun-ride of being 'obsoleted', being excluded through ageism, the effective death of the pension, and a bevy of other factors all align to basically ensure that nobody aside from people on the far upper end of middle class and the wealthy are able to retire.
Everybody else is just ignored by the system, and when the time comes, those that "have theirs" will fail to comprehend why they (everyone else) failed to save for retirement, will blame the victims who really would have loved to save for retirement, will refuse to take up the slack in society, because "they have theirs", and through it all, the people that have been systematically shafted because they were not born rich enough to get a suitable head start on this fun-ride will become an epicenter for systemic illnesses, and societal drains that the others will refuse to pay for.
But dont let that bother your little heads too much. Because the downward pressure of this disadvantaged class will further pull the upper middle class down, due to mandated tax increases and a yawning social welfare crisis caused by the earning gap, which will further push the next generation of upper middle class into serfdom.
Want to prevent this horrible nightmare future? It's really easy in principle, but impossible to implement in reality: Put a stop to the ever increasing wage gap, drive up baseline wages, and drive down top earnings, so that the middle class grows again instead of shrinks.
No. You are not such an amazing talent that you "deserve" to earn 100 times or more than the average person.
No. You arent.
No. NO YOU AREN'T.
Throughout history, people worked until they were physically unable to work.
The idea of retirement came about through FDR's "New Deal." Even then, the "retirement age" of 65 was considered very old, considering that life expectancy at the time was 61! Since then, life expectancy has risen by at least 10 years, but the "retirement age" has not risen with it.
Financial literacy is needed, yes. But is "retirement" at 65 a realistic goal for most people?
Company that makes money investing peoples retirements says more people need to use their services in order to retire.
First, let me say of course retirement is important. But lets be clear, saving for retirement is big business for the financial world. According to them you can never save enough because every penny you aren't saving is money not on their table.
Every day I go to work I see people who seem to talk about nothing but their retirement savings. And they mock the new generation coming in to replac
