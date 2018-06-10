Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Bitcoin Tumbles Most in Two Weeks Amid South Korea Hack (bloomberg.com)

Posted by msmash from the for-the-record dept.
Bitcoin extended losses for a third day, tumbling as much as 6 percent Sunday as South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Coinrail said there was a "cyber intrusion" in its system. From a report: The largest cryptocurrency declined 4.6 percent to $7,277 as of 10 a.m. time, the biggest drop since May 23, according to data compiled by Bloomberg from Bitstamp pricing. That widens Bitcoin's losses for the year to 49 percent. Peer cryptocurrencies Ethereum and Ripple fell 5 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively.

