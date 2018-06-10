Digital IDs Needed To End 'Mob Rule' Online, Says UK's Security Minister (independent.co.uk) 145
Digital IDs should be brought in to end online anonymity that permits "mob rule" and lawlessness online, the security minister of United Kingdom has said. From a report: Ben Wallace said authentication used by banks could also by employed by internet firms to crack down on bullying and grooming, as he warned that people had to make a choice between "the wild west or a civilised society" online. He also took aim at the "phoniness" of Silicon Valley billionaires, and called for companies such as WhatsApp to contribute to society over the negative costs of their technology, such as end-to-end encryption. It comes after Theresa May took another step against tech giants, saying they would be ordered to clamp down on vile attacks against women on their platforms. The prime minister will target firms such as Facebook and Twitter as she makes the pitch at the G7 summit this weekend, where she will urge social media firms to treat violent misogyny with the same urgency as they do terror threats. Mr Wallace told The Times: "A lot of the bullying on social media and the grooming is because those people know you cannot identify them. It is mob rule on the internet. You shouldn't be able to hide behind anonymity."
UK's security minister needs to go bugger a diseased goat, says anyone who's not an authoritarian skumbag...
Here in the actual Wild West, it's the possibility of having people like Ben Wallace who motivate us to cling to our guns.
Theresa May is full of shit.
Theresa May took another step against tech giants, saying they would be ordered to clamp down on vile attacks against women on their platforms.
.....she will urge social media firms to treat violent misogyny with the same urgency as they do terror threats.
And out in the real world, you know who the most violently misogynist people are? Who commits the most "vile attacks against women"?
Muslims.
But you won't hear a word from her about that. No, It's all Facebook, Twiiter and Google's fault.
Stupid fucking cunt.
Isn't it funny that the leftists lose their shit when anonymous speech is attacked, but then demand that all political speech be tracked so that their opponents can be identified and punished for dissenting.
Re: UK's security minister (Score:5, Insightful)
The UK internet is going full Hundred Flowers Campaign https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The UK wants all the arts and the progress of approved SJW comments.
The "good" part of the US internet design. Try some of that US freedom of speech online in the UK?
Talk about the results of gov policy and its a police visit.
Mention illegal immigration? Thats a cyber investigation with interviews.
The cost of rent, housing in the UK? Thats an investigation.
Utility bill in winter and the cost of energy in the UK? Thats a political investigation for hinting at the lower cost of Russian gas exports.
What are you talking about?
"with the same urgency as they do terror threats."
"coping with the challenges of end-to-end encryption, which makes it harder for the security services to foil terror plots."
"What is illegal offline is illegal online"
"...welcome progress in banning and removing..."
The internet still has some US like freedom of speech and freedom after speech.
When the UK is ready, the internet will be under full gov control.
Complain about any aspect of UK gov policy and its a police visit.
one of the reasons UK government dabbled with the idea of leaving EU was to get rid of those pesky EU laws about spying, politics and such...
why should whatsapp care though what the UK government wants? look, the fucking governments tell people to stay secure online. then they fucking provide an end to end encryption scheme to stay secure online and they lose their shit..
Theresa May is now a leftist? lolwut?
the american spectrum is a little different than the EU spectrum. theresa may is mid-left on our spectrum and soft-right on yours. (because you guys are so far off the left end of the spectrum that you genuinely terrifying even many of our leftists)
the american spectrum is a little different than the EU spectrum. theresa may is mid-left on our spectrum and soft-right on yours. (because you guys are so far off the left end of the spectrum that you genuinely terrifying even many of our leftists)
Who is 'you' and 'us', you don't really make it clear?
Left and right are relative, so as someone is is neither American nor European, my opinion is that most of Western world is similar relatively speaking except the US. The US is extreme right (relative to everyone else) that the Democrats would be considered Right in any other Western country. I'd go so far as to say the the US is so far right that they are now in the Tinpot Dictatorship spectrum.
So Francisco Franco was a leftist?
What'd be good for you would be a little knowledge of actual history.
Your claims regarding American politics are also highly suspect. The truth of the matter is that US Democrats would be considered "moderate right" in just any other Western country, and Republicans would be considered "far right". NO viable player on the US espouses anything like an actual leftist agenda, because, to begin with, not one of them presents any serious challenge to the 1% or the corporations.
Go and tell some neo-Nazis they're a bunch of lefties. Please. It'll be hilarious.
National socialism (nationalsozialismus) != socialism.
You cannot simply split up the word into "national" and "socialism" and then consider each word separately, because it's supposed to be one word in its native language, where the definition comes from. English doesn't do conjugated verbs, which leads to this silly (or intentional, by idiots) misunderstanding.
It should be "nationalsocialism", which is distinct from both "nationalism" and "socialism".
But I bet you already knew that, and you're just being a troll.
That way it will be easier to track down Islamophobes and put them in jail. Good move UK.
*Slow clap*
His plan to make everyone who uses the Internet "show papers" aside, his commentary about the hypocrisy of Silicon Valley billionaires is to the point.
But the solution to this isn't LESS privacy, it's MORE privacy, if anything.
Re:His "plan" aside... (Score:5, Insightful)
His plan to make everyone who uses the Internet "show papers" aside, his commentary about the hypocrisy of Silicon Valley billionaires is to the point.
But the solution to this isn't LESS privacy, it's MORE privacy, if anything.
Firstly , it's "her", not "him". Secondly, I was one of those who repeatedly warned that claiming misogyny and racism where there was none is the thin end of the wedge.
Unfortunately people who challenge unwarranted claims of sexism, racism, etc get called sexists, racists, etc. Pointing out, for example, that the gender pay gap doesn't exist gets you lynched.
The problem the moderate left has is that the moderate left allow the hard left to use shaming language rather than arguments and then fail to distance themselves from that shit. It is far easier to call people who are against affirmative action racists than to find an argument to support it (I haven't seen a good argument yet).
The end result, of course, is this - monitoring everyone for their own good. Because most people are basically good people, calling them misogynists if they don't allow the state to read their private correspondence is probably going to work.
That's also the reason that the hard left uses insults int the first place - calling an actual racist a racist is pointless - why would they care if someone identified them correctly? Same with calling an actual sexist a sexist.
Insults only work on people who aren't correctly identified. Calling a non-racist a racist or calling a non-sexist a sexist "works" because it either aggravates them (shutting down the conversation) or causes them to remain silent about your excesses. Either result is preferable to having facts introduced into a conversation.
The next time someone says trump is racist because he hates immigrants, see what happens you you introduce a fact such as "legal immigrants are different from illegal immigrants". The next time someone says something about a gender pay gap try introducing a fact or two and see what happens. Or even better, when in company of a hard left (or even moderate left these days) point out that Islam is extremely hard right, more to the right than even the KKK - IOW relative to Islam, the KKK is slightly left (how insane is that?)
Everyone must be tracked to prevent misogyny? Sure, why not? We've already given everything else to the alternative-truth brigade and anyway if you object you must be a misogynist!
How quaint to be worried about shit like that when you (or at least 99.9% of the rest of the world) voluntarily walk around 24/7 with a gps tracking device in your pocket that can also visually monitor your immediate vicinity and identify any nearby people.
You'd be surprised how much infra-red light goes right through your clothing.
Re:100% in favour (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Why can't an Internet ID be anonymous?
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
Provided this is coupled with significant privacy
Hahahahaha. You’re not that naive are you?
"GCHQ collected information from every visible user on the internet" (25 September 2015 )
https://www.independent.co.uk/... [independent.co.uk]
"IP addresses could be cross-referenced with other data" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:3)
Except removing anonymity is not really necessary with semi-sensible moderation, white/black lists, and content visibility policies.
/. is a really good example of this. Not perfect, but browse at +2 and it's a fairly decent place. Want to dive into the madness of the AC? Change your post level settings or just click "x hidden comments".
I've got in my back pocket a couple of similar but I think better moderation schemes which include shadowbans, reputation, and friends-of-friends and foes-of-friends tweaks.
Unspoken followup (Score:2)
Digital ID's needed for all - so we can arrest Twitter users speaking out against the State.
Sounds farfetched? The UK is doing that today [businessinsider.com].
I mean, they do that already without digital ID"s, but it would save the police state a lot of time and bother if they could have the address pop up alongside the reported thought crim... er I mean tweet.
Digital ID's needed for all - so we can arrest Twitter users speaking out against the State.
Sounds farfetched? The UK is doing that today [businessinsider.com].
Except that the story doesn’t say what you claim? Where in the story does it say they were speaking out against the UK Government?
British police are arresting people in the middle of the night if they have made racist or anti-Muslim comments on Twitter following the murder of a soldier by two Muslims in Woolwich, London.
Since when do Muslims represent “The State” in the UK?
Which cave have you been in again? (Score:1)
Since when do Muslims represent âoeThe Stateâ in the UK?
Really not been keeping up on the UK, have you. Sad.
Re: Which cave have you been in again? (Score:2)
Neither have you it seems.
Unintended consequences (Score:1)
Some of the biggest trolls on the internet are not the kiddies on 4chan or the infamous "alt-right", but the leftists, progressives, and their minions.
When trolls are people you agree with, they're just being a bit too enthusiastic and it's not a serious problem. So if the leftists are in charge of the system, that won't happen.
Of course, they won't be. Someone who uses ideology (be it leftist, alt-right, or whatever) in pursuit of their own personal power will, and if you point that out you're one of the evil trolls.
Of course it will be funny when such a system turns into a circular firing squad resulting in the banning of feminists, SJWs, leftist political action committees, and the media from the internet for doing exactly what she is complaining about.
Some of the biggest trolls on the internet are not the kiddies on 4chan or the infamous "alt-right", but the leftists, progressives, and their minions.
Your activism is harassment, my harassment is activism.
King George Called (Score:2)
Hey, King George was on the phone, he had some ideas about stamp taxes, too. You might like those. Are you interested, Mr Security Minister?
So really, it ain't gonna solve ANYTHING.
That's badly wrong. It will solve the most important thing; shutting the mouths of wrong-thinkers.
Nothing cools dissent (Score:2)
like forcing folks to to give the government something to target if you say something they disagree with.
:|
Won't happen (Score:2)
The cat's out of the bag. How are you going to stop swarms, PGP, TOR? Free and anonymous speech and transfer of data is necessary for advanced societies and probably can't be effectively denied by legislation. That's what the network was designed for.
Great British Firewall (Score:2)
Obviously you're going to have to ensure any connection to the barbarians on the outside be sanitized by government protectors.
Its hard work (Score:2)
What could return the internet to a 1970's phone exchange? Every dwelling gets an internet, an ip for that dwelling and it has an ISP paper billing address on it?
How to ensure every internet user in the UK has an IP connected to one ISP?
To return to a phone network all over the UK with all UK social media use returning to an approved ip range and a dwelling.
Let the great network begin.
Username not appropriate?
Re: (Score:2)
Every UK address gets one government network. 3/1 for consumers? 5/5 for workers who have registed part of their dwelling as an approved home office?
Only one gov approved new GCHQ ready modem per ip, per isp per dwelling.
MI5/6/GCHQ ready if that UK account gets political and expects 1990's style online US freedom of speech.
might as well shutdown the internet (Score:2)
Opt In, yes - Gov Mandate, NO (Score:1)
A site that requires registration of a truly, opensource, non Government controlled unique identity that voluntarily uses such a (to be developed) technology would attract the people who want to contribute while allowing the trolls to bottom feed at the sites that don't. Soon after all these non-conforming sites will dry up when all they have are bottom feeders.
Government mandates like this never work, but as we also all know, its not about making people civil, it about more control.
Be cautions.
Nopety nope (Score:2)
Off you be fucking, Mr Wallace, off you be fucking.
The same old same old (Score:2)
But what about the children?
Don't take seriously anything that government says (Score:2, Insightful)
When it tries to claim that certain domestic politicians don't officially exist:
https://www.independent.co.uk/... [independent.co.uk]
even to the extent of imprisoning people who mention his name, it has lost any authority to comment on what might be fake news.
Amazing. Everything you wrote. Is untrue.
You just linked to a major national newspaper "mentioning the name" of your supposed unperson. More than "mentioning" it, in fact - it's the focus of a whole story, headline and all.
When you can link to a story about the editorial staff of The Independent being jailed for that, then you'll maybe have a talking point that isn't complete fantasy. Right now all you have is a link to a story that directly contradicts everything you wrote.
Re: (Score:2)
The court's gag order didn't last long. It had to be abandoned after the story broke internationally. Since it had been suppressed in the compliant press, the government is hopping mad that the Internet saw their gag order as damage, and routed around it.
I love it when the government wants to fix things. (Score:2)
I know that was the only time government failed, NOT!
Just my 2 cents
Trump Agrees (Score:2)
civilisation == heirarchal society (Score:5, Insightful)
Or at least that is what the people on the top want the rest of us to believe. An authoritarian's ideal structure is one with a small number at the top and the rest of the people on the bottom. Online communication is the most profound change to society in the last few centuries, perhaps in all of human history. So of course authoritarian-leaning people want to be the gatekeepers to it.
Fear mongering would be telling you that we'll have a lawless wild west if we don't quickly transfer authority to a central entity. As if this is an either or scenario.
Re: civilisation == heirarchal society (Score:2)
All civilizations are hierarchical because it is necessary to organize people who do not know one another. Even in some fantasy scenario where everyone is equal, but some act as liaisons to organize society, those liaisons are de facto heads of state.
All civilizations are hierarchical because it is necessary to organize people who do not know one another. Even in some fantasy scenario where everyone is equal, but some act as liaisons to organize society, those liaisons are de facto heads of state.
That argument is weaker than the intelligent design one: "There must be an intelligent designer because things in nature are so complex they could not have come about by chance".
Simply put, a central planner is not essential for people to achieve productive co-operation. Markets, for example, afford remarkable efficiency using prices as their primary co-ordination mechanism.
Re: (Score:2)
You are an incredible moron. There has never been a completely unregulated market (and if there's regulation, who is imposing it?) that hasn't devolved into a dictatorship (in economics terms, a monopoly).
Re: (Score:2)
Online communication is the most profound change to society in the last few centuries, perhaps in all of human history.
Probably, but that doesn't mean it's necessarily a good thing
So of course authoritarian-leaning people want to be the gatekeepers to it.
Fear mongering would be telling you that we'll have a lawless wild west if we don't quickly transfer authority to a central entity. As if this is an either or scenario.
I'm expecting that most posts here will reflect the same OMGZ Big Brother! tone, but I agree that some sort of digital ID could be useful. And I'll stress that a digital identity doesn't mean the same thing as a single government ID.
Identity is an interesting subject and there are plenty of existing ways of implementing it without giving up privacy or anonymity.
Re: (Score:2)
However many IDs Theresa May has, they are all bad. (For all possible readings of this phrase).
The danger here is that... (Score:1)
Once we give them that power over the internet, it will need to be replaced wholesale with a TRULY dark internet, which works for them, because they mostly just want to ensure the continuance of the status quo, while themselves having access to 'undocumented' channels to illegal wares.
Keep in mind UK Parliament is the one that had a non-trivial pedophile ring abusing its authority to sexual abuse children for 30+ years, had it covered up by MI5, then destroyed evidence and tried to pretend it didn't exist/n
You have never been AC to Slashdot. To demonstrate this, try to post 'anonymously' more frequently than the limit. I would bet that not just ip but user agent is also tracked.
Why wouldn't it be?
When they came for our online civil rights... (Score:2)
... I thought for sure it was going to be in the name of protecting us from child porn, not online bullying.
False analogy (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Now its time for the same type of 24/7 collection in the cyber world.
Anonymity isn't the cause. (Score:4, Informative)
Every few years, someone comes out with a social thing for forum thing or whatever, and they insist that using "real" names will make people better-behaved. Every time they are proven wrong. People we well-behaved in small groups, people are not well-behaved in large groups. Full stop. There's surely a marginal size where knowing who people are will make a difference, like when you grow from 50,000 people to 100,000 people maybe, but "online" or "The Internet" are far far far beyond that region, so it doesn't matter.
This isn't just a problem in online forums. I've seen it in workplaces, a workplace with under a thousand people can feel fairly homey and interconnected and grounded, 5,000 people starts to get a little dicey but workable, but when you get up to like 25,000 people, even with the best intentions things routinely get out of control and mobs are always forming. It's not only that people fell they can get away with stuff, it's that people stop standing up for what's right. In a smaller group, when someone gets drunk at a company event and starts making an ass of themselves, unrelated people step up and usher them out. In a larger group, everyone feels like they aren't responsible for the group, so nobody steps up, and the asshole just keeps on going until something horrible happens.
Every few years, someone comes out with a social thing for forum thing or whatever, and they insist that using "real" names will make people better-behaved. Every time they are proven wrong. People we well-behaved in small groups, people are not well-behaved in large groups. Full stop.
Welcome to the Monkeysphere [cracked.com]
Democracy *IS* mob rule (Score:2)
Digital IDs should be brought in to end online anonymity that permits "mob rule" and lawlessness online
What... Like the fact when voting during an election, your vote is supposed to be anonymous
The secret ballot is a voting method in which a voter's choices in an election or a referendum is anonymous, forestalling attempts to influence the voter by intimidation, blackmailing, and potential vote buying. The system is one means of achieving the goal of political privacy.
Democracy *IS* mob rule... right?
Telling the wrong people (Score:2)
If Digital IDs were available, tech companies wouldn't have to require them. Just make them optional, and give people the ability to filter out messages from anyone who isn't IDd. I doubt it would take long for users to choose to filt
Yeah, let's pre-dox everyone! (Score:2)
This authoritarian idiot's solution to tyranny of the majority is to effectively pre-dox everyone? What could possibly go wrong with that idea?
Tired discourse (Score:2)
I'm getting so fucking tired of immature ignorant whinning of dim prepotent politicians trying to vilify and polarize technologies they don't understand and trying to paint a black and white picture that only exists in their fantasy land... or more likely, don't exist at all because they never tried to understand the stuff they are talking about.
That is the true problem we have today. This sorta shit. If we had less shitheads berating against anonymity, privacy and encryption - and by now we had a very long
Perspective... (Score:2)
"saying they would be ordered to clamp down on vile attacks against women on their platforms"
The thing with anonymity is that your gender and race do not need to be disclosed, you can claim anything or be anyone. Everyone is equal online and that's the whole point.
As for the word "attack", you can't attack anyone online, you can only throw insults at them, it's only words from random people who you don't know and who don't matter to you. Ignore them, respond in kind or better yet just laugh and ridicule their feeble attempts to insult you.
People need to take the internet for what it is and embrace
OOOh (Score:2)
OOOh vile attacks on women, good excuse to get rid of secure encryption.
Great (Score:2)
Sometimes anonymity is necessary (Score:1)
There are other methods for rooting out trolls, and more importantly methods people can learn to recognize, and discount the opinion of, online trolls.
Thi
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]