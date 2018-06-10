Digital IDs Needed To End 'Mob Rule' Online, Says UK's Security Minister (independent.co.uk) 34
Digital IDs should be brought in to end online anonymity that permits "mob rule" and lawlessness online, the security minister of United Kingdom has said. From a report: Ben Wallace said authentication used by banks could also by employed by internet firms to crack down on bullying and grooming, as he warned that people had to make a choice between "the wild west or a civilised society" online. He also took aim at the "phoniness" of Silicon Valley billionaires, and called for companies such as WhatsApp to contribute to society over the negative costs of their technology, such as end-to-end encryption. It comes after Theresa May took another step against tech giants, saying they would be ordered to clamp down on vile attacks against women on their platforms. The prime minister will target firms such as Facebook and Twitter as she makes the pitch at the G7 summit this weekend, where she will urge social media firms to treat violent misogyny with the same urgency as they do terror threats. Mr Wallace told The Times: "A lot of the bullying on social media and the grooming is because those people know you cannot identify them. It is mob rule on the internet. You shouldn't be able to hide behind anonymity."
UK's security minister needs to go bugger a diseased goat, says anyone who's not an authoritarian skumbag...
Here in the actual Wild West, it's the possibility of having people like Ben Wallace who motivate us to cling to our guns.
His plan to make everyone who uses the Internet "show papers" aside, his commentary about the hypocrisy of Silicon Valley billionaires is to the point.
But the solution to this isn't LESS privacy, it's MORE privacy, if anything.
Provided this is coupled with significant privacy
Hahahahaha. You’re not that naive are you?
Digital ID's needed for all - so we can arrest Twitter users speaking out against the State.
Sounds farfetched? The UK is doing that today [businessinsider.com].
I mean, they do that already without digital ID"s, but it would save the police state a lot of time and bother if they could have the address pop up alongside the reported thought crim... er I mean tweet.
Except that the story doesn’t say what you claim? Where in the story does it say they were speaking out against the UK Government?
British police are arresting people in the middle of the night if they have made racist or anti-Muslim comments on Twitter following the murder of a soldier by two Muslims in Woolwich, London.
Since when do Muslims represent “The State” in the UK?
Some of the biggest trolls on the internet are not the kiddies on 4chan or the infamous "alt-right", but the leftists, progressives, and their minions.
Hey, King George was on the phone, he had some ideas about stamp taxes, too. You might like those. Are you interested, Mr Security Minister?
like forcing folks to to give the government something to target if you say something they disagree with.
The cat's out of the bag. How are you going to stop swarms, PGP, TOR? Free and anonymous speech and transfer of data is necessary for advanced societies and probably can't be effectively denied by legislation. That's what the network was designed for.
What could return the internet to a 1970's phone exchange? Every dwelling gets an internet, an ip for that dwelling and it has an ISP paper billing address on it?
How to ensure every internet user in the UK has an IP connected to one ISP?
To return to a phone network all over the UK with all UK social media use returning to an approved ip range and a dwelling.
A site that requires registration of a truly, opensource, non Government controlled unique identity that voluntarily uses such a (to be developed) technology would attract the people who want to contribute while allowing the trolls to bottom feed at the sites that don't. Soon after all these non-conforming sites will dry up when all they have are bottom feeders.
Government mandates like this never work, but as we also all know, its not about making people civil, it about more control.
Off you be fucking, Mr Wallace, off you be fucking.
But what about the children?
When it tries to claim that certain domestic politicians don't officially exist:
even to the extent of imprisoning people who mention his name, it has lost any authority to comment on what might be fake news.
I know that was the only time government failed, NOT!
