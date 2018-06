Net Neutrality Repeal Is Official

The Federal Communications Commission's repeal of net neutrality rules , which had required internet service providers to offer equal access to all web content, took effect on Monday . The rules, enacted by the administration of President Barack Obama in 2015 , prohibited internet providers from charging more for certain content or from giving preferential treatment to certain websites. CNET:We expect to see some protests today as the tussle to convince House representatives to reinstate the regulations continues. Some members of Congress are still fighting to overturn the ruling, so there's hope for a net neutrality return if legislators agree to it.The Washington Post published an interview of Pai over the weekend. In the interview, Pai remained bullish that the FTC could stop abuses. He also criticized Senate Dems and others for spreading misinformation during net neutrality debate. Over at CNET, Ajit Pai has written an op-ed, in which ... he is defending his move.