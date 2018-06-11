Net Neutrality Repeal Is Official (cnet.com) 9
The Federal Communications Commission's repeal of net neutrality rules, which had required internet service providers to offer equal access to all web content, took effect on Monday. The rules, enacted by the administration of President Barack Obama in 2015, prohibited internet providers from charging more for certain content or from giving preferential treatment to certain websites. CNET: FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has called the Obama-era rules "heavy-handed" and "a mistake," and he's argued that they deterred innovation and depressed investment in building and expanding broadband networks. To set things right, he says, he's taking the FCC back to a "light touch" approach to regulation, a move that Republicans and internet service providers have applauded.
But supporters of net neutrality -- such as big tech companies like Google and Facebook, as well as consumer groups and pioneers of the internet like World Wide Web creator Tim Berners-Lee -- say the internet as we know it may not exist without these protections. "We need a referee on the field who can throw a flag," former FCC Chairman and Obama appointee Tom Wheeler said at MIT during a panel discussion in support of rules like those he championed. Wheeler was chairman when the rules passed three years ago. We expect to see some protests today as the tussle to convince House representatives to reinstate the regulations continues. Some members of Congress are still fighting to overturn the ruling, so there's hope for a net neutrality return if legislators agree to it.
Further reading: The Washington Post published an interview of Pai over the weekend. In the interview, Pai remained bullish that the FTC could stop abuses. He also criticized Senate Dems and others for spreading misinformation during net neutrality debate. Over at CNET, Ajit Pai has written an op-ed, in which ... he is defending his move.
"He also criticized Senate Dems and others for spreading misinformation during net neutrality debate"
Like using bots to spam comments in your favor, or fake a DDoS attack to stop people petitioning against you?
And when the political power flips again in the future, the new administration will bring back the regulations.
This is why Internet regulation shouldn't be run by the FCC in the first place with their 5 votes. It's always going to flip flop based on which party controls the president.
I'd like to see congress pass some Internet regulations and let the FTC enforce it.
Changes of administration bring changes of executive branch policy.
Until this is codified by statute or case law one way or the other OR one "side" concedes to the other politically, businesses and industry should be prepared to have their chains yanked every time the White House changes parties.
Not just with Net Neutrality but by any other issue with an active political tug-of-war. Health care, environmental rules, trade and tariffs, the list goes on.
If Google and Facebook are in favor of it then be very suspicious.