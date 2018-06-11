US Sanctions Russians Over Military, Intelligence Hacking (reuters.com) 36
The U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on three Russian individuals and five companies on Monday, saying they had worked with Moscow's military and intelligence services on ways to conduct cyber attacks against the United States and its allies. From a report: "The United States is engaged in an ongoing effort to counter malicious actors working at the behest of the Russian Federation and its military and intelligence units to increase Russiaâ(TM)s offensive cyber capabilities," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. "The entities designated today have directly contributed to improving Russia's cyber and underwater capabilities through their work with the FSB and therefore jeopardize the safety and security of the United States and our allies," Mnuchin said, using an acronym for Russia's Federal Security Service.
Collusion (Score:3)
I won't be either the first or the last to point this out, but this looks like staged chaff to distract the feeble-minded American public away from the new psy-ops operations now gearing up for the next election cycle.
So easy to think: "Ha. If Trump was colluding with the Russians would he allow this!" (stupid libs.)
Obvious answer: No.
Correct answer: Not so fast.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
So.... You are saying Trump, who is supposed to be the stupidest man to ever serve as president, is smart enough to actually arrange for this kind of diversionary tactic, but the American public is stupid enough to fall for it, but the press is willing to overlook it? (Not likely, perhaps, no way in HE double tooth picks.)
Who's off in the weeds here?
Could it just possibly be the government working as it is currently implmented? That the Russians have been hacking and we are dealing with it in the standar
Sanctions for how long (Score:2)
But isn't Trump working for Putin? (Score:2)
And he did the same last month
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/0... [nytimes.com]
Sure seems like it. (Score:2)
But isn't Trump working for Putin?
Honestly, we don't know for sure but he's "working overtime" to try and shut down the investigation that would allow us to find out.
Re: (Score:2)
How long do you suppose it would take to find out? Muller has pretty much a blank check and authorization to investigate pretty much any leads he finds into pretty much anything. He's been going over a year now and the FBI 9 months before that.
Are you sure we don't already know enough to be reasonably sure? You cannot prove a negative, but if you cannot come up with some kind of prove of the positive after a year, it's starting to look like nothing happened. Of course, you can keep looking until you f
Pot meets kettle (Score:1)
As if Snowden can't name a lot of people who can forsee Russian sanctions for doing the same and more.