Wells Fargo Bans Cryptocurrency Purchases On Its Credit Cards

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: Wells Fargo customers hoping to use their credit cards to buy Bitcoin will have to look elsewhere. While putting a prohibition on such cryptocurrency purchases for now, Wells Fargo "will continue to evaluate the issue as the market evolves," Shelley Miller, a spokeswoman, said in an emailed statement. Wells Fargo joins Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, which limited cryptocurrency purchases on their credit cards in February, citing market volatility and credit risks. Lenders have said they're worried they'd be left on the hook if a borrower lost money on a digital currency bet and couldn't repay. A study conducted by LendEDU last year found that roughly 18 percent of Bitcoin investors used a credit card to fund the purchases. Of those, 22 percent couldn't pay off their balance after buying the digital coin.
Invest in Baubles Instead! (Score:1)
As opposed to plastic crap from big-box stores, ever-shifting expensive fashions, electronics designed to be obsolete by next CES, and all the other pointless crap we're bombarded with in advertising. When you can't pay the credit card bill, you can just flog all that stuff for beaucoup bucks on Craigslist or eBay.
Those items don't have 22% default rate (Score:2)
If 22% of TV purchasers defaulted, leaving Wells Fargo to pay the bill, you bet your ass Wells Fargo would stop paying for TVs.
The problem is people think they can later resell the Bitcoins in order to pay back Wells Fargo, so they buy more than they can afford to pay back from the paycheck. When Bitcoin prices drop to half of what they were a few months earlier, people can't pay the bill. People don't buy TVs with the thought they can resell it later and thereby pay off the debt.
Jeez (Score:1)
How much did those 22% buy?
Are the banks trying to not allow new currencies?
Why don't they just explain how currency works in education systems?
Didn't anyone read about the tulips?
Didn't anyone read about the tulips?
The tulips were zero sum. For every buyer, there was a seller. For every loser there was a winner.
Cryptocurrencies are different because much of the money is drained out of the system to pay for power. It is negative sum, with more (or bigger) losers than winners.
Good (Score:4, Interesting)
As someone who's interested in the crypto market and believes it does gave future, I applaud this decision.
Generating debt by buying cryptocurrencies is stupid.
But I can buy Dollars, or Pounds, or Euro's, or Yen with a credit card...I can even buy Beanie Babies and Tulips.
Maybe Wells Farge should have LOWERed those people's credit balance instead of over-extending their credit limit.
What else is prohibited? (Score:1)
What other charges or goods/services does Wells Fargo prohibit customers using their credit cards for?
As long as product/service is legal, don't see how this is legal. Image Wells Fargo prohibiting purchases of Girl Scout Cookies, or changes to grocery stores that Wells Fargo doesn't own.
for now not good (Score:2)
I don't want a private company telling me what I can or cannot buy with my money.
If you're using a credit card, it's not your money.
This is true, and a key thing for people to remember.
A credit card is borrowing money from someone else, and paying them at a later time with a touch extra as interest.
It's nothing more, and it's a privilege.
well that helps (Score:3)
To hell with them (Score:1)
My main credit card's bank treats it like a cash advance. It is a pretty sensible way to handle high risk buying without acting like dirtbag thugs. No one in their right mind would ever knowingly use a credit card for cash advances, but the option is there if desired. I despise payment processors who tell people what they can do with their money and act like de facto law enforcement for things that aren't even illegal.
My credit rating is 800 and all my accounts are on full monthly autopay. They are nothing more than intermediaries that take a cut from every transaction. Even aside from that, only a complete idiot thinks that blanket credit denials for an entire category of spending involves any risk assessment.