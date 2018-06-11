Wells Fargo Bans Cryptocurrency Purchases On Its Credit Cards

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: Wells Fargo customers hoping to use their credit cards to buy Bitcoin will have to look elsewhere. While putting a prohibition on such cryptocurrency purchases for now, Wells Fargo "will continue to evaluate the issue as the market evolves," Shelley Miller, a spokeswoman, said in an emailed statement. Wells Fargo joins Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, which limited cryptocurrency purchases on their credit cards in February, citing market volatility and credit risks. Lenders have said they're worried they'd be left on the hook if a borrower lost money on a digital currency bet and couldn't repay. A study conducted by LendEDU last year found that roughly 18 percent of Bitcoin investors used a credit card to fund the purchases. Of those, 22 percent couldn't pay off their balance after buying the digital coin.

  • Lenders have said they’re worried they’d be left on the hook if a borrower lost money on a digital currency bet and couldn’t repay.

    As opposed to plastic crap from big-box stores, ever-shifting expensive fashions, electronics designed to be obsolete by next CES, and all the other pointless crap we're bombarded with in advertising. When you can't pay the credit card bill, you can just flog all that stuff for beaucoup bucks on Craigslist or eBay.

    • If 22% of TV purchasers defaulted, leaving Wells Fargo to pay the bill, you bet your ass Wells Fargo would stop paying for TVs.

      The problem is people think they can later resell the Bitcoins in order to pay back Wells Fargo, so they buy more than they can afford to pay back from the paycheck. When Bitcoin prices drop to half of what they were a few months earlier, people can't pay the bill. People don't buy TVs with the thought they can resell it later and thereby pay off the debt.

  • Jeez (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    How much did those 22% buy?

    Are the banks trying to not allow new currencies?

    Why don't they just explain how currency works in education systems?

    Didn't anyone read about the tulips?

    • Ahh, but the tulips...that's...that's where I had them. They laughed at me and made jokes but I proved beyond the shadow of a doubt and with...geometric logic...

    • Didn't anyone read about the tulips?

      The tulips were zero sum. For every buyer, there was a seller. For every loser there was a winner.

      Cryptocurrencies are different because much of the money is drained out of the system to pay for power. It is negative sum, with more (or bigger) losers than winners.

  • Good (Score:4, Interesting)

    by war4peace ( 1628283 ) on Monday June 11, 2018 @05:42PM (#56768198)

    As someone who's interested in the crypto market and believes it does gave future, I applaud this decision.
    Generating debt by buying cryptocurrencies is stupid.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      But I can buy Dollars, or Pounds, or Euro's, or Yen with a credit card...I can even buy Beanie Babies and Tulips.
      Maybe Wells Farge should have LOWERed those people's credit balance instead of over-extending their credit limit.

  • What else is prohibited? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    What other charges or goods/services does Wells Fargo prohibit customers using their credit cards for?
    As long as product/service is legal, don't see how this is legal. Image Wells Fargo prohibiting purchases of Girl Scout Cookies, or changes to grocery stores that Wells Fargo doesn't own.

    • good question...off shore gambling is one that is automatically blocked by the bank under the Unlawful Offshore Gambling Enforcement Act (or some such name)
    • most banks have quite a long list of what they won't allow you to buy. In the end it is their money not yours so they get to decide what they will or will not allow you to borrow from them to buy directly. Perfectly legal as it is their money.
  • A lot of people want to go to a cashless society but I don't want a private company telling me what I can or cannot buy with my money, so fuck a cashless society for now.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I don't want a private company telling me what I can or cannot buy with my money.

      If you're using a credit card, it's not your money.

      • This is true, and a key thing for people to remember.
        A credit card is borrowing money from someone else, and paying them at a later time with a touch extra as interest.
        It's nothing more, and it's a privilege.

  • well that helps (Score:3)

    by slashmydots ( 2189826 ) on Monday June 11, 2018 @05:46PM (#56768240)
    The #1 way to get bitcoins for cash right now is one of the many "in person" local bitcoin sales services. It's like craigslist but for purchasing bitcoins for cash. So meeting some sketchy dude in a Denny's parking lot is the preferred, most reliable method for buying bitcoins. This is why people don't respect bitcoins.

  • My main credit card's bank treats it like a cash advance. It is a pretty sensible way to handle high risk buying without acting like dirtbag thugs. No one in their right mind would ever knowingly use a credit card for cash advances, but the option is there if desired. I despise payment processors who tell people what they can do with their money and act like de facto law enforcement for things that aren't even illegal.

