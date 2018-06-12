Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Senate Will Try To Reverse ZTE Deal Via a Must-Pass Defense Bill (politico.com) 42

Posted by BeauHD from the checks-and-balances dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Senate leaders agreed Monday to include language in the annual defense spending bill that would reverse the Trump administration's decision to save Chinese telecommunications company ZTE after it was caught violating the terms of a 2017 penalty agreement by making illegal sales to Iran and North Korea. The language will be part of an amendment in the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, a $716 billion defense policy bill, H.R. 5515 (115).

If the Senate amendment becomes law, it would automatically reinstate the seven-year prohibition until Trump has certified to Congress that ZTE has met certain conditions. It also would ban all U.S. government agencies from purchasing or leasing telecommunications equipment and/or services from ZTE, a second Chinese telecommunications firm, Huawei, or any subsidiaries or affiliates of those two companies. The amendment language "prohibits the federal government from doing business with ZTE or Huawei or other Chinese telecom companies" and puts the company back on the sanctions list and "holds ZTE accountable for violating their previous commitment," Cotton said. The senators supporting the amendment include Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer and two Republican Senators -- Sen Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). "I and obviously every other senator believes the death penalty is the appropriate punishment for their behavior," Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) told reporters after Ross briefed senators on the department's latest ZTE action. "They're a repeat bad actor that should be put out of business. For eight years, ZTE was able to run wild and be able to become the fourth-largest telecom company in the world." If the Senate amendment becomes law, "I would expect there wouldn't be a ZTE," Cotton added.

  • Why allow Wells Fargo to live?

    • Let's start by punishing the bad actors that we can. Build up a body of precedent. Then use that to go after other bad actors.

    • It is amazing to me that Wells Fargo stock still keeps going up, even after the fines, the stock price is almost back to the midpoint.

  • America cant have this cake and eat it too. The nation insisted on a two-party system that discriminated against independents to guarantee the unilateral ability of the ruling class to dictate the terms of 'freedom' and 'democracy' both at home and abroad. Now, its saddled with an illiterate profiteer as its head of state, and hes doing a rather poor job of keeping the curtain closed on who actually runs america. In other words, America cannot paradoxically insist on trade partners they also consider ene

  • ZTE is going down! Where will the Dollar Store source their phones from now?

