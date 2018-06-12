Senate Will Try To Reverse ZTE Deal Via a Must-Pass Defense Bill (politico.com) 42
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Senate leaders agreed Monday to include language in the annual defense spending bill that would reverse the Trump administration's decision to save Chinese telecommunications company ZTE after it was caught violating the terms of a 2017 penalty agreement by making illegal sales to Iran and North Korea. The language will be part of an amendment in the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, a $716 billion defense policy bill, H.R. 5515 (115).
If the Senate amendment becomes law, it would automatically reinstate the seven-year prohibition until Trump has certified to Congress that ZTE has met certain conditions. It also would ban all U.S. government agencies from purchasing or leasing telecommunications equipment and/or services from ZTE, a second Chinese telecommunications firm, Huawei, or any subsidiaries or affiliates of those two companies. The amendment language "prohibits the federal government from doing business with ZTE or Huawei or other Chinese telecom companies" and puts the company back on the sanctions list and "holds ZTE accountable for violating their previous commitment," Cotton said. The senators supporting the amendment include Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer and two Republican Senators -- Sen Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). "I and obviously every other senator believes the death penalty is the appropriate punishment for their behavior," Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) told reporters after Ross briefed senators on the department's latest ZTE action. "They're a repeat bad actor that should be put out of business. For eight years, ZTE was able to run wild and be able to become the fourth-largest telecom company in the world." If the Senate amendment becomes law, "I would expect there wouldn't be a ZTE," Cotton added.
Re: (Score:2)
Not really since he did it to protect American jobs at Qualcomm. The agreement requires them to buy parts from American companies.
Re:Treason (Score:5, Interesting)
He did it to get a $500 million Chinese investment in a Trump property and some Chinese trademarks for Princess Ivanka.
What about the past year and a half could possibly make you think Trump cares anything about "American jobs"?
Re: (Score:1)
Thank you for showing us the level of discussion we can have with liberals nowadays. We need more of these honest comments so we can look back on those threads a few years down the road and remember how things turn ugly when democrats lose their elections.
CEO is a Job Too (Score:2)
What about the past year and a half could possibly make you think Trump cares anything about "American jobs"?
Lots...provided that "American job" is being CEO of a large company.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Treason (Score:4, Insightful)
I don't know anything about Chinese trademark...
Manifestly not. I haven't really been following the story in detail, but I do know China. Ivanka's company had been trying to get that trademark for years, and the Chinese government was dragging its feet, then denying it, repeatedly. China's protectionism extends to all parts of their economy, including trademarks. They did not want to grant that trademark to a foreign-owned business. Them suddenly granting it is rather blatantly a payoff, under the circumstances.
Re: (Score:1)
What about the past year and a half could possibly make you think Trump cares anything about "American jobs"?
Re: (Score:1)
Plus the fact he required them to pay a $1 billion dollar fine and place $400 million in escrow:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/zte-pays-1-billion-fine-after-allegedly-violating-u-s-sanctions-1528374558 [wsj.com]
in addition to buying from American suppliers as you mentioned.
Re: (Score:2)
Donald Trump is letting a Chinese company sell hacked phones used as surveillance department for the Chinese government.
The only explanation is that this is part of Trump's surrender to North Korea and China.
Is this a troll as some mod thinks (possibly Russian) or is it the simple truth? Everybody remembers that Drump got paid off promptly in the form of $500 million [nationalreview.com] real estate "investment" right?
Re: (Score:2)
Let's start by punishing the bad actors that we can. Build up a body of precedent. Then use that to go after other bad actors.
Re: (Score:2)
It is amazing to me that Wells Fargo stock still keeps going up, even after the fines, the stock price is almost back to the midpoint.
Re:What a bunch of dumbfucks on both sides of the. (Score:5, Insightful)
Wow, that is wrong.
If someone needs a phone and doesn't get it from ZTE, they will simply buy another brand. And since every phone has a SoC, the number of SoCs sold will remain about the same.
There is no reason at all to support ZTE. They flout US laws, and there are many, many competitors who will be happy to make phones for us while following US law.
Re:U.S. megalomania strikes again (Score:4, Informative)
They were filing bankruptcy in the wake of the initial sanctions. The problem is not only being shut out of their 2nd-largest market. Sanctions also prohibit US companies from selling to ZTE, which restricts their ability to acquire components.
Maybe ZTE could survive, but that is far from certain. They have strong domestic competitors in Huawei and Xiaomi, and both of those companies enjoy full access to Western suppliers and markets.
America cant have this cake and eat it too. The nation insisted on a two-party system that discriminated against independents to guarantee the unilateral ability of the ruling class to dictate the terms of 'freedom' and 'democracy' both at home and abroad. Now, its saddled with an illiterate profiteer as its head of state, and hes doing a rather poor job of keeping the curtain closed on who actually runs america. In other words, America cannot paradoxically insist on trade partners they also consider ene
