Judge Rules AT&T Can Acquire Time Warner (wsj.com) 15
A federal judge said Tuesday that AT&T's $85.4 billion purchase of Time Warner is legal, clearing the path for a deal that gives the pay-TV provider ownership of cable channels such as HBO and CNN as well as film studio Warner Bros. From a report: U.S. District Judge Richard Leon announced his decision in a packed courtroom, ruling that antitrust enforcers at the Justice Department had not proven their case against the merger. The decision, in one of the biggest antitrust cases in decades, is a milestone victory for AT&T as it looks to reposition itself in a rapidly evolving media landscape. Its deal for Time Warner, valued at roughly $80 billion, has been pending since October 2016. The acquisition means AT&T will be the nation's top pay-TV distributor, through its ownership of DirecTV, as well as the owner of some of the country's most sought-after channels: Time Warner's Turner networks -- including CNN, TBS and TNT -- as well as HBO, the most popular U.S. premium network.
Are you fucking kidding me? (Score:5, Insightful)
It's really difficult to run a business in the US due to our shocking lack of regulations.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Now, our business has the choice of exactly *one* shitty ISP. Fucking wonderful.
What are you talking about? AT&T wants to buy a media company, not another ISP.
It's not that an ISP buying a media company doesn't concern me (especially with net neutrality now dead.) It's just that this doesn't reduce your choice of ISP.
It's really difficult to run a business in the US due to our shocking lack of regulations.
I'm certainly not anti-regulation. It's just not clear to me what regulation you think is missing here.
Now I'll grab some popcorn and watch as the libertarians flame both of us.
Re: (Score:2)
We desperately need ISP's to be regulated like our electrical utilities are. Our options for Internet access are either shitty mega-corporation #1 (AT&T) or shitty mega-corporation #2 (Time-Warner... apparently NOT the same Time-Warner...?).
It's so bad that we have to have dual connections at each of our locations, so when one fails (as they often do), we can still have basic connectivity.
Re: (Score:2)
No offense, but what rock have you been living under where "media companies" haven't become ISPs and often the only alternative ISPs to existing ILECs?
Re: (Score:2)
There are a lot of reasons to hate this, mostly dealing with concentrated content/IP ownership. However, IIRC, the ISP service is being (or already was) spun off.
More monopolies (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"But you're essentially a sharecropper now!"
Not a problem (Score:3)
Just have AT&T divest its wireless and broadband services as a condition of the merger.
now fox will be sold to Comcast or Disney (Score:2)
now fox will be sold to Comcast or Disney