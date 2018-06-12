Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Judge Rules AT&T Can Acquire Time Warner (wsj.com) 15

Posted by msmash from the breaking-news dept.
A federal judge said Tuesday that AT&T's $85.4 billion purchase of Time Warner is legal, clearing the path for a deal that gives the pay-TV provider ownership of cable channels such as HBO and CNN as well as film studio Warner Bros. From a report: U.S. District Judge Richard Leon announced his decision in a packed courtroom, ruling that antitrust enforcers at the Justice Department had not proven their case against the merger. The decision, in one of the biggest antitrust cases in decades, is a milestone victory for AT&T as it looks to reposition itself in a rapidly evolving media landscape. Its deal for Time Warner, valued at roughly $80 billion, has been pending since October 2016. The acquisition means AT&T will be the nation's top pay-TV distributor, through its ownership of DirecTV, as well as the owner of some of the country's most sought-after channels: Time Warner's Turner networks -- including CNN, TBS and TNT -- as well as HBO, the most popular U.S. premium network.

  • Are you fucking kidding me? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Tuesday June 12, 2018 @04:52PM (#56773726)
    Now, our business has the choice of exactly *one* shitty ISP. Fucking wonderful.

    It's really difficult to run a business in the US due to our shocking lack of regulations.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Merk42 ( 1906718 )
      The Invisible Hand of the Free Market will work it out of course, regulation is bad.

    • Now, our business has the choice of exactly *one* shitty ISP. Fucking wonderful.

      What are you talking about? AT&T wants to buy a media company, not another ISP.

      It's not that an ISP buying a media company doesn't concern me (especially with net neutrality now dead.) It's just that this doesn't reduce your choice of ISP.

      It's really difficult to run a business in the US due to our shocking lack of regulations.

      I'm certainly not anti-regulation. It's just not clear to me what regulation you think is missing here.

      Now I'll grab some popcorn and watch as the libertarians flame both of us.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        It's just not clear to me what regulation you think is missing here.

        We desperately need ISP's to be regulated like our electrical utilities are. Our options for Internet access are either shitty mega-corporation #1 (AT&T) or shitty mega-corporation #2 (Time-Warner... apparently NOT the same Time-Warner...?).

        It's so bad that we have to have dual connections at each of our locations, so when one fails (as they often do), we can still have basic connectivity.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by swb ( 14022 )

        No offense, but what rock have you been living under where "media companies" haven't become ISPs and often the only alternative ISPs to existing ILECs?

    • Now, our business has the choice of exactly *one* shitty ISP. Fucking wonderful.

      There are a lot of reasons to hate this, mostly dealing with concentrated content/IP ownership. However, IIRC, the ISP service is being (or already was) spun off.

  • Monopolies are like candy to a culture of protectionism.

  • Not a problem (Score:3)

    by PPH ( 736903 ) on Tuesday June 12, 2018 @05:08PM (#56773800)

    Just have AT&T divest its wireless and broadband services as a condition of the merger.

  • now fox will be sold to Comcast or Disney

