The End of Video Coding?
An anonymous reader writes: Netflix's engineering team has an insightful post today that looks at how the industry is handling video coding; the differences in their methodologies; and the challenges new comers face. An excerpt, which sums up where we are:
"MPEG-2, VC1, H.263, H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, VP9, AV1 -- all of these standards were built on the block-based hybrid video coding structure. Attempts to veer away from this traditional model have been unsuccessful. In some cases (say, distributed video coding), it was because the technology was impractical for the prevalent use case. In most other cases, however, it is likely that not enough resources were invested in the new technology to allow for maturity.
"Unfortunately, new techniques are evaluated against the state-of-the-art codec, for which the coding tools have been refined from decades of investment. It is then easy to drop the new technology as "not at-par." Are we missing on better, more effective techniques by not allowing new tools to mature? How many redundant bits can we squeeze out if we simply stay on the paved path and iterate on the same set of encoding tools?"
What else would one do?
Should they just adopt new and inferior solutions and hope for the best?
To me this is the "science" part of Computer Science. Do research into new algorithms and methods of video encoding, but it would be stupid to start adopting any of that into actual products or live usage until and unless it tops the more traditional methods in performance.
Usable bandwidth to the dwelling would allow for 4K, HD and other video resolutions on demand.
In many parts of the world, that's already standard. I got gigabit fiber to my home for cheap in a 3rd world country.
So as far as me and my countrymen are concerned, we're good, even for 4K@60fps.
Its not the codec.
Its not like having to work on Multiple sub-Nyquist sampling encoding https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Want a good looking 4K movie? Thats going to need a better network. The movies and shows are ready. The payment system works. New content is getting paid for and making a profit.
Bandwidth and the network is the last part that needs some support.
They actually did.
The "hired very large codec dev team" they were contributing to is called "AOMedia - Alliance for Open Medi", and one of the potential rabbit hole that got considered and worked on was Daala by Xiph (tons of new crazy idea, including stuff like extending block as lapped blocks, a perceptual vector quantisation that doesn't rely on residual coding, etc.)
At the end of the day, the first thing that currently came out of AOMedia, by combining work such as Xph's Daala, Google's VP10 and Cisco's Thor, is AV-1.
It
Should they just adopt new and inferior solutions and hope for the best?
I think the idea here is that the follow-up science/engineering to academic initiatives doesn't actually get funded/done because the unoptimized first cut of a new methodology isn't instantly better than the state of the art. It's basically arguing that the technology is undergoing path dependence [wikipedia.org], which is no big surprise as it happens all the time in lots of areas.
That said, the AV crowd has sure made a complete and utter mess of their formats. Piles of CODECs all with various levels of support for pile
Internal combustion engine
Video codecs are not the only example of this, there are many.
Article is much more interesting than summary
This is one case where the actual article is well worth reading, with a ton of links off to other areas to explore, and more interesting detail than the summary presents... well worth taking a look if you are at all interested in video compression and where the state of the art is going.
Huh?
What a stupid statement.
Is the expectation we adopt crappy replacements to "allow them to mature?"
They can mature until they're as good as what we have, not replace it with something which doesn't work to give i
What's the weissman score?
If the math says a new technique is better, it won't matter if the first implementation isn’t good. Someone will fix the implementation and then it will match the mathematically predicted performance (or the guy who did the math with fix his error).
I'd say we're moving at a pretty healthy pace.
H.264 was king. Now we've got H.265 and AV1 which have not entirely replaced H.264 due to compatibility purposes, but have still gained significant traction.
On the audio side, AAC replaced MP3, and Opus is set to replace AAC. Opus can generally reach the same quality as MP3 in less than half the bits!
So I don't see this stagnation they talk about. These algorithms are generally straightforward and codec devs, even if they don't have a hyper-efficient implementation yet, will be able to see the benefit -- it
Missing a word: Research
Seriously the title and summary would have been much better and easier to understand if they used a single word "Research": "The End of Video Coding Research". The article discusses that while video coding use is pretty much everywhere, there hasn't been much progress or change made into newer standards despite lots of interest and investment. New codecs are coming out but there are all variations of the "block-based hybrid video coding structure" of MPEG-2/H.264/VP9, etc. Netflix is one company that would
Clients aren't getting any faster
AV1
We should invest a shitton of money in order to create a new codec that everyone can use and benefits everyone... You literally just described AV1. The entire process of it "being inferior while being iterated until better" also directly describes the past few years of AV1 until recently where it started to pull ahead in the compression vs quality game compared to other leading codecs.
I hope it's the end
We should just declare one of the current schemes as "good enough", use it long enough for all relevant patents to expire, universally implement it on all devices, and serve it by default from almost all media sources.
It would be kind of like mp3 and jpg, and it would lower everybody's stress level.
The value of entropy and psychovisual perception
The biggest ongoing cost for streaming movies today is CDN storage, in the sense of having enough bitrates and resolutions to be able to accommodate all target devices and connection speeds. As much as people would like to deliver an HD picture to a remote village in the Philippines over a mobile connection on a feature phone, it isn't feasible at the