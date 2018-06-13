Bitcoin's Price Was Artificially Inflated Last Year, Researchers Say (nytimes.com) 138
A concentrated campaign of price manipulation may have accounted for at least half of the increase in the price of Bitcoin and other big cryptocurrencies last year, according to a paper released on Wednesday by an academic with a history of spotting fraud in financial markets. From a report, first shared to us by reader davidwr: The paper by John Griffin, a finance professor at the University of Texas, and Amin Shams, a graduate student, is likely to stoke a debate about how much of Bitcoin's skyrocketing gain last year was caused by the covert actions of a few big players, rather than real demand from investors. Many industry players expressed concern at the time that the prices were being pushed up at least partly by activity at Bitfinex, one of the largest and least regulated exchanges in the industry. The exchange, which is registered in the Caribbean with offices in Asia, was subpoenaed by American regulators shortly after articles about the concerns appeared in The New York Times and other publications. Mr. Griffin looked at the flow of digital tokens going in and out of Bitfinex and identified several distinct patterns that suggest that someone or some people at the exchange successfully worked to push up prices when they sagged at other exchanges. To do that, the person or people used a secondary virtual currency, known as Tether, which was created and sold by the owners of Bitfinex, to buy up those other cryptocurrencies.
Anybody who looks at a graph of bitcoin prices can see it's artificial. It goes in stairsteps, not the sloping ups and downs of human buying. Sometimes the humans come in and mess it up but watch it for a few days and you'll see it clearly. Robotrading.
(find a 12 or 24 hour view of prices to see it best)
It goes up a step, up a step, up a step,
... then crashes down again. Somebody definitely a lot of robots set up doing the pumping and dumping.
It has no intrinsic value (Score:5, Insightful)
It actually does (Score:5, Interesting)
If you want to see Bitcoin's price _really_ tank legalize drugs, crack down on money laundering and kill the securities scams. It'll go back to a few bucks a coin while the rest of the currencies will be worthless.
That fact that you think Bitcoin is used for illegal things is a sure sign you're clueless. Bitcoin is not an anonymous currency. For all your untraceable things you use Monero.
The fact that you think Bitcoin isn't used for illegal things in spite of its lack of built-in anonymity features is a sure sign that you're being obtuse. Early darknet black markets primarily used Bitcoin. You don't need to provide a name or address to have a wallet.
Google "Layering" (Score:3)
As for buying drugs with bitcoin, yeah, and lots of folks get caught. Lots of folks don't. Right now in a lot of the world drug laws are selectively enforced. In America if you're middle class or above and white you can pretty much do drugs with impuni
Nixon's old aids admitted to it.
Good thing Nixon's aids aren't running the country right now.
*froth froth* fiat currency *froth froth* inflation *froth froth* tax *froth froth* Venezuela *froth froth*.
(roman_mir is temporarily indisposed)
We're told by many here on
/. that music HAS no intrinsic value because it CAN be copied. That pirating music OK, because the artist made their money once on the sale of the first recording, so there is no need for them to make money on later sales of that product.
Who says that? All value is relative and individual.
*Many* people are willing to pay eighty-nine cents or a buck twenty nine for a song. Others are willing to pay fourteen dollars a month for unlimited music.
Some people are willing to pay three
We're told by many here on
/. that music HAS no intrinsic value because it CAN be copied.
Unfortunately (or not, depending on your outlook) that's very true. People today aren't paying for the music, they are paying for the service that make it available to them; the slick app that manages the music on their PC or mobile devices, the data center that provides fast downloads and streaming of the music, the licensing deals with publishers that provide acccess to a large catalog from a single subscription, and so on.
Re: (Score:3)
That's not really true. It's like saying that because music can be copied it has no intrinsic value.
Depends what you mean by music.
I have a mp3 file of Beethoven's Piano Concerto #5. What is the value of my mp3 file? How much will I get if I were to sell it? What is its liquidity?
Answer is zero. On the other hand if you're talking about the artistic value of the piece or its contribution to human culture, then the answer is priceless.
Re:It has no intrinsic value (Score:4, Funny)
Beethoven's Piano Concerto #5 is priceless.
Bitcoin's value is price-less.
Ergo, Beethoven invented Bitcoin.
Bitcoin has found a real niche and it's not going to collapse to nothing unless another coin fully takes its place.
Yes and it's niche is transactions on the gray or black market where you have no other choice but to use it.
Doesn't the same go for all money since we went off the gold standard?
Isn't that true when we were on the gold standard? The value of gold had to be artificially be held down in order to make gold the standard of trade. Ultimately all any form of money represents is an intermediate form to convert the value of your work into goods you desire, though gold at least has some value in electronics but I think that value is swamped by the perceived value for jewelry.
"Doesn't the same go for all money since we went off the gold standard?"
A gold standard MIGHT have some provide some stabilization. Sometimes. Maybe.
But unless all borrowing and lending is prohibited or at least the exchange of IOUs is prohibited, the money supply can expand or contract and inflation/deflation/speculation etc can still occur. Further, any new supply of Gold will be inflationary and any failure to find more Gold will be deflationary. Gold based currency is only perfectly stable if just e
You mean like most modern currencies, US dollar, Euro, etc? None of them are backed by anything tangible and most of their supply (85%+) is virtual.
No value at all (Score:2, Insightful)
Bitcoin has no value. It is just smoke and mirrors.
Paper money is only mildly better, especially now that it has no gold backing.
Gold backed was also not real.
Gold in fact has no real value other than what it can actually be used for to make things of use.
To find something with real value we need to go back to beans, firewood, pork, tools, etc. These sorts of things have real value.
But how can we be sure what we perceive is real? What is the value of firewood in a computer simulation?
To repeat the common sense argument made by G. E. Moore for an external world:
Here is one hand,
And here is another.
There are at least two external objects in the world.
Therefore, an external world exists.
You don't have to fully agree, just accept that it's probably real enough and that actions are likely to have consequences and you'll be fine.
Re: (Score:3)
What is the value of firewood in a computer simulation?
It is L$99 which would translate into about say, 90 cents depending on the exchange.
https://marketplace.secondlife... [secondlife.com]
Utility is what you can use it for.
Value is what you can trade it for.
Money has no utility beyond it's value. People trade it for shit.
the dollar is tied to the utility of the full faith and credit of the United States
Ahhhh, the utility of "faith". Uh huh. ok, I can roll with that: Bitcoin is tied to the utility of the full faith of hard encryption and math. So far all the servers in the NSA, FBI, CIA, Amazon, and Google combined would still take millennia to crack hard encryption and thwart about $5 of electricity on commodity hardware. Maybe you can call that "Real Power", but I
Bitcoin uses SHA-256. Child, teach thyself [wikipedia.org].
Again, the US dollar likewise has no intrinic utilty. If the mechanics of bitcoin's scarcity being tied to math and encryption doesn't count, then the fact that all those US soldier are paid in US dollars doesn't count either.
But they both count. The US dollar is strong, for a whole variety of reasons, and I can trust that certain people will accept bitcoins as a form of payment.
Disagree (Score:2)
Value is a perceived desire within someone for something.
So based on your list of valuable things.. Did you post this from 1840's rural Minnesota?
Re:No value at all (Score:4, Funny)
To find something with real value we need to go back to beans, firewood, pork, tools, etc. These sorts of things have real value.
Thanks for your 2c^H^H^H half a bean
Bitcoin has no value. It is just smoke and mirrors.
Also, Justin Beiber has no value, because I can't stand his music or his personality.
Also, Windows 10 has no value, because I don't like Microsoft and only use MacOS and Linux.
Also, stating that "X has no value" has no value, since that's really just a statement of your personal opinion of X's value to you. X obviously has some value, at least to the people who are using X, otherwise they would not be willing to pay money for X. It's a buyer's willingness to pay for X that defines X's value -- at least fo
slashdot is like a nocoiner HQ.. they really want bitcoin to go away and stop trammeling their lawn.
Yep and hauling around firewood in your pocket does not go very well. Gold and silver as high density value items, that represent the value of what they can be traded for more than intrinsic value, works great. Paper money even better in that it is even more value dense, electronic money is closing on infinitely value dense (I can carry entire country's value on my phone) is amazing, except for how easy it can be manipulated.
"except for how easy it can be manipulated."
Well that, and the theft thing. The fact that anonymous entities somehow manage to walk off with other anonymous entities' cryptocurrency despite the purported difficulty of doing so is less than encouraging.
>Bitcoin has no value. It is just smoke and mirrors. Paper money is only mildly better, especially now that it has no gold backing.
The difference between Bitcoin & cash is how easy it is to lose your Bitcoin. Lose the private key to your Bitcoin wallet, and you'll never be able to recover it. Lose the key to a safe that money's kept in, at least you can still open the safe. Sure, you can burn money and destroy it, but lost money can usually still be found.
Gold backed was also not real. Gold in fact has no real value other than what it can actually be used for to make things of use. To find something with real value we need to go back to beans, firewood, pork, tools, etc. These sorts of things have real value.
Isn't that true about anything, including beans, firewood, pork, tools, etc.? How much value do beans have to someone allergic to them? How much value does firewood have to someon
And that's because god has taught us to like gold so that we would search for it, refine it, store it, etc. And once god comes back they will take all the gold from us.
p.s.: god is aliens.
On the other hand, how much value does gold have to someone who is starving? If the starvation is serious enough, the Jew or Muslim will eat the pork in order to live. Most vegetarians will as well.
Insightful, yet the analysis of paper money misses the point. The things that have "real" value at the things that other peopl
The value of beans is as real as the value of anything, bitcoin included.
Before you start making claims about what has value, consider defining value first.
If you feel value is a thing that enables you to use something to actually do something, get something, trade something or get something done, then beans are as valuable as bitcoin is.
But from your comment about "smoke and mirrors", it seems like perhaps you feel that value is only real if it is somehow permanent, unchanging, unfleeting. If that's your
Bitcoin has no value. It is just smoke and mirrors.
Paper money is only mildly better, especially now that it has no gold backing.
Gold backed was also not real.
Gold in fact has no real value other than what it can actually be used for to make things of use.
To find something with real value we need to go back to beans, firewood, pork, tools, etc. These sorts of things have real value.
Real currencies are debt backed. They are backed by everybody talking loans to buy things, and that way tied to the value of all those things bought on a loan. Assuming most companies would always want to have most of their economic worth fully active, that makes the majority of the worth of the entire country being the backing of the country's currency.
Value depends solely on belief (Score:2)
Real currencies are debt backed.
Not really they aren't. What every currency and every asset for that matter are backed by is nothing more than belief. People believe it has value and so it does. Usually there is some rationality to this belief but not always. You cannot explain the price of gold based on any sort of rational valuation. (Which is why a gold standard is a stupid idea) You can say a currency is backed by something but all you are doing in that case is making a derivative [wikipedia.org] and the value still ultimately depends on belief
Paper money is only mildly better, especially now that it has no gold backing.
Um, what? Your BTC lost ~20% of it's value over the last week. The dollar in my pocket pretty much has the same buying power as it did a year ago.
"Researchers" (Score:1)
And how do we know these "researchers" are not artificially pushing down the price of Bitcoin now...
It's true Bitcoin is really volatile, but it could also be true that it has long term viability especially as there are a lot of people who want currencies not tied to a particular country.
Good news for all though, this should hopefully bring down the GPU prices again!
Re:"Researchers" (Score:4)
And how do we know these "researchers" are not artificially pushing down the price of Bitcoin now...
They are actually real researchers who have written a paper describing their findings. Previous to this they released a paper about manipulation of the VIX. To describe and expose asset manipulation publicly while being held to the standards of science is their career, and they are doing quite well. To suggest that they also secretly engage in asset manipulation seems far fetched at best.
Shocked! (Score:2)
Shocked, shocked is anyone?
Just like video cards thanks F***ing miners! (Score:2)
Just like video cards thanks F***ing miners!
The only crypto-currency that is guaranteed to keep its value is Dogecoin. Since the beginning, one Dogecoin has always had a value of one Dogecoin.
Well, at least some non-fraud profit in BC (Score:3)
This is an excellent research opportunity into how unregulated markets will be manipulated. I am glad to see somebody took it.
Pity the fool.. (Score:2)
Pity the fool who jumped in at $15k expecting a rocket ride to riches..
Welcome to the Modern World (Score:2)
Smaller the pool, the easier it is for wealthy parties to manipulate it. I wish I could remember the actual events, but I can recall years ago in class we went over case studies of firms or even individuals able to manipulate the currencies of small/poor nations. Cryptocurrency, even all the coins put together, is still well within the range of what well financed individuals can screw with and fleece other investors.
My point is that in the modern age, with electronic coins, people can manipulate the exchanges directly via hacking, exploiting the coin's algorithms, etc. Yes, it is clear that many of the crypto-currencies are basically closely held by a few individuals or organizations and can be easily manipulated by old-school brute force financial trickery too,
Childs play (Score:2)
Cryptocurrency, even all the coins put together, is still well within the range of what well financed individuals can screw with and fleece other investors.
The British Pound is well within the range [thebalance.com] of what well financed individuals and hedge funds can screw with. Bitcoin and other so called cryptocurrencies are childs play by comparison.
Just like LIBO (Score:2)
Color me surprised (Score:2)
Raise your hand if you're surprised.
Don't rule out government's intervention (Score:1)
The Great Simoleon Caper [wikipedia.org] — written in 1995 (!) — is a cautionary tale...
Discrediting an alternative currency, which the government can not control, to protect their own fiat papers is the motive. As for the means — recall the NSA buying computing power by the acres...
If the US government decides to bring down bitcoin via sustained 51% attacks then bitcoin is going down. It's not a "discrediting" it's literal destruction of the currency's functionality. Much the same way as if the US government decided to bring down the currency of some small nation by conquering it.
Now,
Destroying it may be too much — and will stink, if the attempt (successful or not) becomes known. Discrediting is far more subtle and easier to deny, yet achieves the same goal. Oh, and it also allows a few people with advance knowledge to make a tidy profit...
Of course, I have no proof, but it is obvious, there is motive and there is capability...
Pump And Dump (Score:3)
It's almost as if investment stuff is regulated for a reason: https://www.investopedia.com/t... [investopedia.com]
No Fucking Shit Sherlock (Score:2)
Anyone that watched the buy/hold/sell orders on any exchange knew that was what was happening.
Not quite (Score:2)
Scams in cryptocurrencies? (Score:2)
Pump and dump (Score:2)
It's Tulips all the way down..... (Score:2)
to Zero.
Investors? (Score:2)
Bitcoin.
rather than real demand from investors
Investors in... bitcoin. You've ready entered crazy town. It's an internet currency. People speculating on it are already nuts. The fact that things are crazy in crazy town isn't shocking at all. And frankly it doesn't subtract from it's utility. IF you get $50 worth of bitcoin, do your transactions, and then sell your coins for cash, bitcoin still does it's job. Cheaper, faster, more secure international money transfers.
...And laundering. That too.
So what? (Score:2)
Securities fraud is what (Score:2)
What exactly is the problem here?
Please go research what a Ponzi scheme [wikipedia.org] is and maybe you'll comprehend. Then go research Pump and dump [wikipedia.org]. Finally try to understand the meaning of the term securities fraud [wikipedia.org].
Even if it was with the intent to push the prices up, isn't that also done with everything?
No it isn't.
No shit. (Score:2)
The entire thing is a get rich quick scam of one form or another. Really, why would you invest in this stuff?
Surprising absolutely no one (Score:2)
A concentrated campaign of price manipulation may have accounted for at least half of the increase in the price of Bitcoin and other big cryptocurrencies last year,
Just say it. It's a Ponzi scheme. Admit it and you'll feel better.
If you are an honest believer in cryptocurrencies I admire your earnest faith in humanity but virtually everything about cryptocurrences virtually screams scam to anyone with a functioning brain and any sense of skepticism. It is nothing more than a bunch of greedy people trying to make a fast buck from credulous fools using the latest financial fad.