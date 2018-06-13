Bitcoin's Price Was Artificially Inflated Last Year, Researchers Say (nytimes.com) 48
A concentrated campaign of price manipulation may have accounted for at least half of the increase in the price of Bitcoin and other big cryptocurrencies last year, according to a paper released on Wednesday by an academic with a history of spotting fraud in financial markets. From a report, first shared to us by reader davidwr: The paper by John Griffin, a finance professor at the University of Texas, and Amin Shams, a graduate student, is likely to stoke a debate about how much of Bitcoin's skyrocketing gain last year was caused by the covert actions of a few big players, rather than real demand from investors. Many industry players expressed concern at the time that the prices were being pushed up at least partly by activity at Bitfinex, one of the largest and least regulated exchanges in the industry. The exchange, which is registered in the Caribbean with offices in Asia, was subpoenaed by American regulators shortly after articles about the concerns appeared in The New York Times and other publications. Mr. Griffin looked at the flow of digital tokens going in and out of Bitfinex and identified several distinct patterns that suggest that someone or some people at the exchange successfully worked to push up prices when they sagged at other exchanges. To do that, the person or people used a secondary virtual currency, known as Tether, which was created and sold by the owners of Bitfinex, to buy up those other cryptocurrencies.
It was Willybot (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It has no intrinsic value (Score:5, Insightful)
It actually does (Score:4, Interesting)
If you want to see Bitcoin's price _really_ tank legalize drugs, crack down on money laundering and kill the securities scams. It'll go back to a few bucks a coin while the rest of the currencies will be worthless.
Re: (Score:2)
That fact that you think Bitcoin is used for illegal things is a sure sign you're clueless. Bitcoin is not an anonymous currency. For all your untraceable things you use Monero.
Re: (Score:2)
*froth froth* fiat currency *froth froth* inflation *froth froth* tax *froth froth* Venezuela *froth froth*.
(roman_mir is temporarily indisposed)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's not really true. It's like saying that because music can be copied it has no intrinsic value.
Depends what you mean by music.
I have a mp3 file of Beethoven's Piano Concerto #5. What is the value of my mp3 file? How much will I get if I were to sell it? What is its liquidity?
Answer is zero. On the other hand if you're talking about the artistic value of the piece or its contribution to human culture, then the answer is priceless.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't the same go for all money since we went off the gold standard?
Isn't that true when we were on the gold standard? The value of gold had to be artificially be held down in order to make gold the standard of trade. Ultimately all any form of money represents is an intermediate form to convert the value of your work into goods you desire, though gold at least has some value in electronics but I think that value is swamped by the perceived value for jewelry.
No value at all (Score:2)
Bitcoin has no value. It is just smoke and mirrors.
Paper money is only mildly better, especially now that it has no gold backing.
Gold backed was also not real.
Gold in fact has no real value other than what it can actually be used for to make things of use.
To find something with real value we need to go back to beans, firewood, pork, tools, etc. These sorts of things have real value.
Re: (Score:2)
Disagree (Score:2)
Value is a perceived desire within someone for something.
So based on your list of valuable things.. Did you post this from 1840's rural Minnesota?
Re: (Score:2)
To find something with real value we need to go back to beans, firewood, pork, tools, etc. These sorts of things have real value.
Thanks for your 2c^H^H^H half a bean
Re: (Score:2)
Bitcoin has no value. It is just smoke and mirrors.
Also, Justin Beiber has no value, because I can't stand his music or his personality.
Also, Windows 10 has no value, because I don't like Microsoft and only use MacOS and Linux.
Also, stating that "X has no value" has no value, since that's really just a statement of your personal opinion of X's value to you. X obviously has some value, at least to the people who are using X, otherwise they would not be willing to pay money for X. It's a buyer's willingness to pay for X that defines X's value -- at least fo
Re: (Score:2)
slashdot is like a nocoiner HQ.. they really want bitcoin to go away and stop trammeling their lawn.
Re: (Score:2)
Yep and hauling around firewood in your pocket does not go very well. Gold and silver as high density value items, that represent the value of what they can be traded for more than intrinsic value, works great. Paper money even better in that it is even more value dense, electronic money is closing on infinitely value dense (I can carry entire country's value on my phone) is amazing, except for how easy it can be manipulated.
Re: (Score:2)
>Bitcoin has no value. It is just smoke and mirrors. Paper money is only mildly better, especially now that it has no gold backing.
The difference between Bitcoin & cash is how easy it is to lose your Bitcoin. Lose the private key to your Bitcoin wallet, and you'll never be able to recover it. Lose the key to a safe that money's kept in, at least you can still open the safe. Sure, you can burn money and destroy it, but lost money can usually still be found.
Gold backed was also not real. Gold in fact has no real value other than what it can actually be used for to make things of use. To find something with real value we need to go back to beans, firewood, pork, tools, etc. These sorts of things have real value.
Isn't that true about anything, including beans, firewood, pork, tools, etc.? How much value do beans have to someone allergic to them? How much value does firewood have to someon
"Researchers" (Score:1)
And how do we know these "researchers" are not artificially pushing down the price of Bitcoin now...
It's true Bitcoin is really volatile, but it could also be true that it has long term viability especially as there are a lot of people who want currencies not tied to a particular country.
Good news for all though, this should hopefully bring down the GPU prices again!
Re: (Score:2)
And how do we know these "researchers" are not artificially pushing down the price of Bitcoin now...
They are actually real researchers who have written a paper describing their findings. Previous to this they released a paper about manipulation of the VIX. To describe and expose asset manipulation publicly while being held to the standards of science is their career, and they are doing quite well. To suggest that they also secretly engage in asset manipulation seems far fetched at best.
Shocked! (Score:2)
Shocked, shocked is anyone?
Just like video cards thanks F***ing miners! (Score:2)
Just like video cards thanks F***ing miners!
Well, at least some non-fraud profit in BC (Score:3)
This is an excellent research opportunity into how unregulated markets will be manipulated. I am glad to see somebody took it.
Pity the fool.. (Score:2)
Pity the fool who jumped in at $15k expecting a rocket ride to riches..
Welcome to the Modern World (Score:2)
Just like LIBO (Score:2)
Color me surprised (Score:2)
Raise your hand if you're surprised.
Don't rule out government's intervention (Score:2)
The Great Simoleon Caper [wikipedia.org] — written in 1995 (!) — is a cautionary tale...
Discrediting an alternative currency, which the government can not control, to protect their own fiat papers is the motive. As for the means — recall the NSA buying computing power by the acres...
Pump And Dump (Score:2)
It's almost as if investment stuff is regulated for a reason: https://www.investopedia.com/t... [investopedia.com]
No Fucking Shit Sherlock (Score:2)
Anyone that watched the buy/hold/sell orders on any exchange knew that was what was happening.
Not quite (Score:2)