Comcast Says It Isn't Throttling Heavy Internet Users Anymore (cnet.com) 44
Comcast, which has been throttling speeds to slow down heavy internet users since 2008, has had a change of heart. From a report: Comcast has deactivated this "congestion management" system, according to an announcement this week. "As reflected in a June 11, 2018 update to our XFINITY Internet Broadband Disclosures, the congestion management system that was initially deployed in 2008 has been deactivated. As our network technologies and usage of the network continue to evolve, we reserve the right to implement a new congestion management system if necessary in the performance of reasonable network management and in order to maintain a good broadband Internet access service experience for our customers, and will provide updates here as well as other locations if a new system is implemented."
Re: (Score:3)
..waiting for the other shoe... (Score:1)
...and what more nefarious things are coming down the line?
Re: (Score:1)
Previously called a "heavy internet user," the data hog now becomes a "blessed cash cow" as the services that stream large amounts of data will soon be tapped to pay users' data bills.
"We reserve the right to implement a new congestion management system" -- a system that charges those who provide interesting data streams to users -- a system already developed in expectation of the termination of net neutrality regulations.
With a flick of the switch...
Re: ..waiting for the other shoe... (Score:2)
Good. My Grandma shouldn't be paying $40/month to check her email and subsidize your Netflix subscription.
Of course not (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Wait, if we want ISPs to be treated like a utility then it's it only fair for them that they meter the connection? How much I pay for electricity changes based on when I use it and how much I use. Don't get me wrong, I despise Comcast and their shenanigans but there is a valid argument for IPSs to charge users who use more bandwidth more for the service. When you criticize Comcast for this then you sound unreasonable while I would rather save the pitchforks for when they start shaking down Netflix again for
WTF! (Score:2)
If you do - dream on!
Re: (Score:2)
Comcast, fat chance.</p></quote>
How about M$oft?
Re: (Score:2)
Nope. Especially Comcast/Xfinity and Verizon.
Not only that, since the last "increase" in Comcast's bandwidth - I'm now at 250Mb/s, up from 200 Mb/s; oddly connections to the Internet from any wifi (sorry, "xFi" now) device is intermittently lousy. It almost seems like throttling but seems to be more application specific.
All ethernet connections are fine, and wifi to wifi looks good, but with Wifi to Internet, something is broken. Reboots of the Xfinity/Netgear cable modem/router/AP have not addressed th
I don't understand why we put up with this (Score:3, Informative)
Why the heck don't we just elect the kinds of politicians who will force Comcast to do what we want them to do? We never do. Every year we go to the polls and elect the same batch of anti-consumer clowns. At a certain point we're being complicit in the whole thing.
Re: (Score:3)
If you have a good solution, I'll subscribe to your newsletter.
Re: (Score:3)
Why the heck don't we just elect the kinds of politicians who will force Comcast to do what we want them to do?
Because someone like that would never run for election. And if they did the reigning political forces would crucify him by any means necessary. You can see it right now. Trump isn't technically a Democrat OR a Republican and he's certainly no politician. Both parties have been doing everything in their power to either oust him or bring him under their control. The reason it hasn't worked is he doesn't care about his political clout only about getting what he wants. Who wants to put themselves and their fami
Re: (Score:2)
There are some, just not many. https://www.briannawu2018.com/ [briannawu2018.com]
I think as times goes on we'll see more.
The real story (Score:1)
this is why net neutrality does not matter (Score:4, Insightful)
What is needed is to get competition going. Remove the monopoly. Likewise, allow Google and others easy access to public ways.
Finally, at a federal level, require that all local govs be allowed to put in communications utilities if the local citizens vote it in. IOW, state gov can not override the local gov choices to have this.
As long as we have gov sponsored monopolies,and esp without proper regulations on performance AND pricing, then we will always be screwed. So, allow competition to take hold and considering the importance of communication between citizens and gov, I would suggest that local gov have a real need to install the fiber, esp last mile, and then allow competition for managing it along with providing services over it.
Getting the trains to run on time. (Score:5, Insightful)
Recently after the Removing Net Neutrality decision was made (Before it went into law) Spectrum bumped its speed from 60mbs to 100mbs. And now after the law went into effect Comcast is stopping its throttling.
I feel like these companies realize how much we are afraid of ending Net Neutrality, so they are compensating (at the moment) to show how much better life is with out it. ( like how an authoritarian dictator after getting in power, can use his power to force the trains to run on time, to show the public how much life is better with him in power ). Making the public more comfortable about the process only to turn the screws on them slowly later on, when their power has been solidified.
Translation (Score:1)
Net Neutrality is gone bitches!
We're turning off the old throttling shit because that wasn't making us money.
Just wait until you see the NEW throttling system.
I guarantee you that every shareholder will absolutely love it.
Translation (Score:4, Insightful)
Thanks to the lack of Net Neutrality, we're encouraging everyone to use the Internet a bunch right now. Keep using Netflix/AmazonPrime, and strengthen our bargaining position with them. And don't worry about us, internet usage that doesn't strengthen our bargaining position (e.g. peer-to-peer networks or torrents) are about to go away entirely.
They just charge instead (Score:2)
Comcast Says It Isn't.... but I doubt it. (Score:1)
Let's fix the headline.
Comcast Says It Isn't Throttling Heavy Internet Users Anymore
to
Comcast Will Throttle All Users Now
Because what stops them? Nothing.
RIP net neutrality (Score:3)
Since the net neutrality laws expired, the only piece of this to pay attention to is "...we reserve the right to implement a new congestion management system..."
Who will the new data-hogs be? Netflix? Youtube?
Re: (Score:2)
Windows 10 updates.
How strange (Score:2)
You know their subscriber base has done nothing but increased in the past decade, yet they no longer need to throttle folks.
This can only mean one of two things:
1) They didn't need to throttle back then either, regardless of the excuse they used.
or
2) They've spent the money to upgrade their network to handle the increased traffic ( LOL )
How their statement is created (Score:2)
Just like every other large company.