AT&T Completes $85 Billion Time Warner Acquisition

AT&T on Thursday evening said that it has completed its $85 billion purchase of Time Warner , just two days after a judge ruled that the deal, originally announced two years ago could proceed over objections from U.S. antitrust regulators . From a report:In a statement, Randall Stephenson, chairman and chief executive of AT&T said moving forward his company will bring a fresh approach to how the media and entertainment industry works for consumers, content creators, distributors and advertisers. "The content and creative talent at Warner Bros., HBO and Turner are first-rate. Combine all that with AT&T's strengths in direct-to-consumer distribution, and we offer customers a differentiated, high-quality, mobile-first entertainment experience," he said.