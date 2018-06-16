Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
United Kingdom Crime The Courts

Prosecution of UK News Photographer Collapses After Recording Disproves Police Testimony (wordpress.com) 136

Posted by EditorDavid from the entering-into-evidence dept.
Slashdot reader Andy Smith writes: Slashdot reported last September how I was arrested while standing in a field near a road accident, as I photographed the scene for a newspaper. I was initially given a police warning for "obstruction", but the warning was then cancelled and I was prosecuted for resisting arrest and breach of the peace. These are serious charges and I was facing a prison sentence. Fortunately we had one very strong piece of evidence: A recording of my arrest. Not only did the recording prove that two police officers' testimony was false, but it caught one of them boasting about how he had conspired with a prosecutor to arrest and prosecute me. Yesterday the case was dropped, and now the two police officers and the prosecutor face a criminal investigation.

Prosecution of UK News Photographer Collapses After Recording Disproves Police Testimony More | Reply

Prosecution of UK News Photographer Collapses After Recording Disproves Police Testimony

Comments Filter:

  • Lucky for you... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If you were in the US instead of the UK, you may well be dead right now.

    "STOP RESISTING!"

  • Do not talk to the police. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 16, 2018 @06:41PM (#56796198)

    That badge does not make them good people, but it does give them significant power over you.

  • Excessively Punitive (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mentil ( 1748130 ) on Saturday June 16, 2018 @06:43PM (#56796206)

    Resisting Arrest should be a fine, and Breaching the Peace is a catch-all law that should be used for e.g. putting a drunk in a cell overnight. Neither should have prison sentences attached.

    • Re:Excessively Punitive (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 16, 2018 @07:12PM (#56796290)

      A police officer caught giving false testimony should be put in prison for the remainder of his life.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward
        How about hanged by the neck until dead?

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          "We cain't hang these fellers! The scrawny one don't weigh enough, and the fat one's got no neck!"

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        I read TFA and it's actually bullshit as far as I can see. The guy's prosecution was dropped at the last moment, but he doesn't know why. He speculates that it's because of the recording, but he doesn't know.

        The claim that the police are facing investigation is speculative too. There is no evidence of that. He says he plans to sue them to recover costs.

        Unfortunately the police usually do get away with this kind of thing in the UK. They are pretty much untouchable. Even when there is video of then murdering

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ecuador ( 740021 )

      Yeah, especially when actual "breaching the Peace", i.e. starting a war not only doesn't get you punished, but even gets you re-elected...

    • Re: Excessively Punitive (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The ongoing Tommy Robinson episode is even more terrifying. There's a gag order which prevents journalists from even discussing his arrest. Crazy.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Zocalo ( 252965 )
        Stop spreading FUD. Tommy Robinson talked to journalists outside court about an on-going case. the judge on the case cautioned him to desist, and he did it again anyway, repeatedly. When a judge tells you not to do something relating to a case and you ignore them on multiple instances that's a textbook case of Contempt of Court and you can - and should - expect the judge to respond. Tommy Robinson apparently even admitted he was in the wrong on this during his trial for contempt.

        The use of gag orders

  • Doing something wrong? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This just shows the lengths that the police will go to intimidate photographers and others to try to make them afraid to photograph or record the police! If the police are doing nothing wrong, why would they care if they are recorded or photographed?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Why would they care? Because it is improper for subordinates to hold their superiors accountable.

      And that is exactly how police see themselves, as your superiors. Anything you do that could block their ability to bully you to their heart's content, no matter how legitimate, is seen as a moral offense against them, deserving of punishment no matter what the law says.

      This is not particular to police. ALL people with power over others think this way. It is a natural consequence of how the brain responds, n

    • If they have nothing to hide, they ought have nothing to fear. Right?

  • Past convictions of other suspects arrested by those officers and convictions obtained by the prosecutor should be voided if they depended on testimony by the officers or the accuracy of statements made to the court by the prosecutor.

    Does anyone here know if English law works that way? Do the previous victims of the dishonest officers and prosecutor now have a right to re-trial?

    • Past convictions of other suspects arrested by those officers and convictions obtained by the prosecutor should be voided if they depended on testimony by the officers or the accuracy of statements made to the court by the prosecutor.

      Does anyone here know if English law works that way? Do the previous victims of the dishonest officers and prosecutor now have a right to re-trial?

      For some of those convicted, yes: those with the resources to hire competent legal representation to bring this to light before the court.

      Unfortunately, many/most defendants agree to plead guilty in exchange for a sentencing deal from the prosecutor, and this agreement typically includes forfeiting the right to appeal.

    • Does anyone here know if English law works that way?

      This is one of those times it is important to distinguish between Britain, England and, in this case Scotland.

      This happened in Scotland and Scotland has a different legal system. You need to ask if Scottish law works that way.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Xolotl ( 675282 )
      They can appeal to the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

    • I'm not a Scottish lawyer. On the other hand, US law largely comes from the UK, and I can pretty convincingly play a US lawyer, in court.

      There are a couple of ways this could play out where people get retrials, or if there is no corroborating evidence, get set free.

      One would be for the prosecutor's office to agree to that, perhaps after some media attention. That's not a RIGHT to a retrial, but it could happen.

      If there is new evidence, a defendant can move for a new trial. In order for this to be evidence

      • I'm not a Scottish lawyer. On the other hand, US law largely comes from English law, and I can pretty convincingly play a US lawyer, in court.

        FTFY. Scottish law is not the same as English law.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by JustNiz ( 692889 )

      IANAL but as a Brit myself; I believe you're right, kinda.
      It would first require that those police officers get investigated and also found guilty of fabricating evidence. Only then could anyone previously found guilty at least partially on the testimony of either of those officers apply for a re-trial/hearing, on the grounds of a previous mis-trial. A reversal of judgement would still not just be automatic, it would still depend on the judge's decision, which would be mostly based on the degree that the te

    • Past convictions of other suspects arrested by those officers and convictions obtained by the prosecutor should be voided if they depended on testimony by the officers or the accuracy of statements made to the court by the prosecutor.

      Why? Can you prove that people never change, don't develop, and that present behaviour is representative of all past and future behaviour? I'm sure psychologists around the world will prove otherwise.

      Don't get me wrong, if he was a lying scum as alleged here then he ought to be punished for it, but that doesn't automatically cast doubt on all other convictions, if it did we wouldn't ever have a witness take a stand. Everyone lies.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by ChrisMaple ( 607946 )

        Not everyone lies under oath.

        It does immediately cast doubt on all other convictions in which these officials were involved, and in those cases the convictions should be re-examined and (if appropriate) further action taken.

        • Not everyone lies under oath.

          The only thing there that we know is that people will swear to some mythical skydaddy that they don't. Some will lie here too, and 25% do it without even believing in said skydaddy so their lies don't even have repercussions when caught.

          And again, lying about one topic does not mean you've been lying about others.

  • HTF (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Frank Burly ( 4247955 ) on Saturday June 16, 2018 @07:16PM (#56796302)

    How does this guy keep getting /. articles based on his uncorroborated, self-published, vaguely overwrought blog posts?

    Dude, can you post the video that saved your hide?

    The charging documents?

    Can you have someone from the union release a statement on what they accomplished?

    It sounds like you pissed off an asshole cop, and the prosecutor looked at the evidence and decided to drop the case. It's too bad you had to go through that, but is there a tech angle that I am missing?

    • freedom. Do we still have any? Is it important?

  • I thought this only happened in the U.S. (pretty much every day btw). Cops lying out their asses I mean.

  • Whenever you have the opportunity, record! (Score:3)

    by Applehu Akbar ( 2968043 ) on Saturday June 16, 2018 @10:55PM (#56796976)

    Always record incidents, public or private authority notwithstanding. The Dao dragging incident would have been quietly covered up had it not been for all those nearby passengers snapping away with phonecams.

    If you encounter a ban on recording incidents, record more. Today's tech makes it easier to record surreptitiously than ever before. If there is a threat of officially forced deletion, get your footage onto social media as quickly as possible. Some camera apps have an option to automatically mirror to your Dropbox account.

  • Whilst UK police seem to be better behaved than their US counterparts, they are almost never punished.

Slashdot Top Deals

Some people carve careers, others chisel them.

Close