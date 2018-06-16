Prosecution of UK News Photographer Collapses After Recording Disproves Police Testimony (wordpress.com) 136
Slashdot reader Andy Smith writes: Slashdot reported last September how I was arrested while standing in a field near a road accident, as I photographed the scene for a newspaper. I was initially given a police warning for "obstruction", but the warning was then cancelled and I was prosecuted for resisting arrest and breach of the peace. These are serious charges and I was facing a prison sentence. Fortunately we had one very strong piece of evidence: A recording of my arrest. Not only did the recording prove that two police officers' testimony was false, but it caught one of them boasting about how he had conspired with a prosecutor to arrest and prosecute me. Yesterday the case was dropped, and now the two police officers and the prosecutor face a criminal investigation.
That badge does not make them good people, but it does give them significant power over you.
It appears that it has indeed been invalidated.
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/freedom-learn/201310/why-zimbardo-s-prison-experiment-isn-t-in-my-textbook [psychologytoday.com]
Summary: the players knew the expected results and acted to achieve them.
Papers published in the Journal of Internet Manufactured Outrage are not falsifiable, cannot be retracted, and echo back and forth through blogs until the end of time. The Stanford experiment and the Wakefield anti-vax paper are examples.
And from another psychologist, I'd say his criticism is overblown.
Lol.
You'd need to perform the experiment again and that's not ethical.
It's not his "opinion"; it's a documented fact that Zimbardo and others told both the guards and the prisoners what to do.
But sure, let's just keep citing an unethical and discredited "experiment" because redoing it would be unethical. What could possibly be wrong with that.
It's not his "opinion"; it's a documented fact that Zimbardo and others told both the guards and the prisoners what to do.
But sure, let's just keep citing an unethical and discredited "experiment" because redoing it would be unethical. What could possibly be wrong with that.
Let's see you debunk these - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Like the Dunning-Krueger effect? I wonder why that sprang to mind!
Try searching the same way for earth+is+flat.
Then make the argument what that proves..
The so called Stanford Prison Experiment is equal parts mythology and bunk. Stop citing it.
What's neither myth nor bunk are the multiple strip search phone call scams
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Excessively Punitive (Score:5, Insightful)
Resisting Arrest should be a fine, and Breaching the Peace is a catch-all law that should be used for e.g. putting a drunk in a cell overnight. Neither should have prison sentences attached.
Police or those in related positions (working at a PD) are often excluded from juries for various reasons. Some of it is because they may be too intimately knowledgeable about police procedures, but mostly it's because they will be biased. However it's not necessarily because they will be biased to believe police testimony, but because they're often the most dubious of that testimony.
I was on a jury once, and we had one guy that absolutely assumed the guy was guilty precisely because he was arrested. 11
Bad things don't happen to good people, bad thing happened, QED guilty.
And yet you apparently have no difficulty believing some random yobbo on the internet when *he* has no corroborating evidence...
Law enforcers lie all day every day. It's their culture, and the kangaroo courts encourage it.
OF COURSE I would believe a random Joe before I believe a law enforcer. Who wouldn't?
Law enforcers lie all day every day. It's their culture, and the kangaroo courts encourage it.
Whereas random internet yahoos who pretend to be reporters are bastions of truth and virtue.
Random internet yahoos are random. One doesn't know what to expect. Whereas with law enforcers, one expects duplicity.
Which we haven't seen, because he won't show us. Does it exist?
Re:Excessively Punitive (Score:5, Interesting)
8 years ago I fought a B.S. resisting arrest charge from some Long Island NY office who'll never make Sgt. for good reason. After the slightest of a tap of the vehicle in front of me in slow moving traffic, I had an extremely angry driver who called the cops. The 1st young officer was doing everything right getting our information, then a 2nd police car with lights and siren blasting screeches onto the scene like some scene from the Dukes of Hazzard tv show. He gets out, points at me yelling, "Stay in your car!!!"
"This is different.", I said to myself. 2nd cop talks with the other driver & young-cop, comes to me as I'm leaning on my car and says to me, "You're under arrest for assault!" I tell him, "That's his word against mine, I never touched him!" He grabs my wrist and forces my arm down to the 6 O'clock position. I keep an eye lock on him and, just because I was mad at the obvious wrongness bring my arm back up to the 12 O'clock position. He pulls a practiced maneuver on me by twisting my arm and 'walks me forward' while I instinctively try to keep my knees from buckling. I fall onto my stomach, he comes down with his knee full force onto my lower back while yelling, "STOP RESISTING! STOP RESISTING!" I yell back, "I'm not resisting and you know it! STOP OVER-ACTING!!!" "But, I can't get the cuffs on!" "JUST DO IT!" I tell him. Got released in the morning on an ROR by the judge. Told my public attorney, "There's no plea deal on this one. Either the D.A. drops all charges or I want my trial." 11 months of going to court every month until the trials, first was the resisting arrest charge. My lawyer had read a synopsis of my account of what happened and after the cop testified that I was holding onto a fence while kicking at him, she got him to admit that he never actually witnessed any assault. Some conferences between lawyers and judge happen, and 2 weeks later charges were dropped. The 2nd trial from the driver happened and I explained my side of the story which included a few disposable camera pics of the scene which showed an unkempt, angry plaintiff, found not guilty, and I'm done with it all. The D.A. originally wanted me to plea out to a deal that included 3 years probation. A cop friend of mine told me how I should have, "Sue that asshole!" cop, I told him, "I don't sue cops." After a year my back stopped aching.
That cop smoothly lied and committed perjury so easily, fortunately for me the judge was firm but fair. After I did a fist pump when the "Not Guilty" words came from his mouth, we joked a bit about how my Public Defender and I had a running joke between us after she got the resisting arrest charge dealt with. I told the judge, "Ms. N***r here, she's my Matlock!" I'm blond haired/blue eyed, the whitest white looking guy in a white power structer life in NY, and I know that if I was darker skinned I might've had to take the D.A.'s deal. But damn, if the cop lied so easily on the stand he'd done that for a long time with other arrests. I feel so bad for all darker skinned than I people who get railroaded by immoral police. I've worked on 'good cops' homes here on this island, but if this ever happens to me again you can be damned sure I'll sue for all I can get, won't get fooled again. (Rant over now, I'm glad that I got this experience out of me here, thanks all for reading through my story.)
There was a case in New Zealand a few years ago where the evidence of two policeman was contradicted by the video recorded by the camera on a taser gun.
https://www.tvnz.co.nz/one-new... [tvnz.co.nz]
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/... [nzherald.co.nz]
A cop friend of mine told me how I should have, "Sue that asshole!" cop, I told him, "I don't sue cops."
By not suing, you allowed this to go unchecked, and thus -- by omission -- contributed to the problem. I hope you've learned your lesson. It's ok to not sue because you're too busy or stressed or apathetic, but to not sue rogue cops out of "principle" is just a big "thanks, may I have another" for them.
It's ok to not sue because you're too busy or stressed or apathetic, but to not sue rogue cops out of "principle"
UGh... If you are able to sue, then it is wrong not to sue, because these evil villains dressed in Offiers' clothing will have other victims that Don't have the same knowledge or resources to protect themselves.
Re:Excessively Punitive (Score:4, Insightful)
A police officer caught giving false testimony should be put in prison for the remainder of his life.
"We cain't hang these fellers! The scrawny one don't weigh enough, and the fat one's got no neck!"
Then the American experiment failed
I read TFA and it's actually bullshit as far as I can see. The guy's prosecution was dropped at the last moment, but he doesn't know why. He speculates that it's because of the recording, but he doesn't know.
The claim that the police are facing investigation is speculative too. There is no evidence of that. He says he plans to sue them to recover costs.
Unfortunately the police usually do get away with this kind of thing in the UK. They are pretty much untouchable. Even when there is video of then murdering
Yeah, especially when actual "breaching the Peace", i.e. starting a war not only doesn't get you punished, but even gets you re-elected...
The ongoing Tommy Robinson episode is even more terrifying. There's a gag order which prevents journalists from even discussing his arrest. Crazy.
The use of gag orders
Doing something wrong? (Score:1)
This just shows the lengths that the police will go to intimidate photographers and others to try to make them afraid to photograph or record the police! If the police are doing nothing wrong, why would they care if they are recorded or photographed?
Why would they care? Because it is improper for subordinates to hold their superiors accountable.
And that is exactly how police see themselves, as your superiors. Anything you do that could block their ability to bully you to their heart's content, no matter how legitimate, is seen as a moral offense against them, deserving of punishment no matter what the law says.
This is not particular to police. ALL people with power over others think this way. It is a natural consequence of how the brain responds, n
If they have nothing to hide, they ought have nothing to fear. Right?
1984 was a warning, not an instruction manual. (Score:2)
Past convictions of other suspects arrested by those officers and convictions obtained by the prosecutor should be voided if they depended on testimony by the officers or the accuracy of statements made to the court by the prosecutor.
Does anyone here know if English law works that way? Do the previous victims of the dishonest officers and prosecutor now have a right to re-trial?
Past convictions of other suspects arrested by those officers and convictions obtained by the prosecutor should be voided if they depended on testimony by the officers or the accuracy of statements made to the court by the prosecutor.
Does anyone here know if English law works that way? Do the previous victims of the dishonest officers and prosecutor now have a right to re-trial?
For some of those convicted, yes: those with the resources to hire competent legal representation to bring this to light before the court.
Unfortunately, many/most defendants agree to plead guilty in exchange for a sentencing deal from the prosecutor, and this agreement typically includes forfeiting the right to appeal.
Re:1984 was a warning, not an instruction manual. (Score:4, Informative)
Plea deals are almost unheard of in the UK - there are rare cases where they are handled, but usually it's an odd case to begin with.
Anyone convicted using witness statements from these officers can apply to have their conviction overturned at a Court of Appeal, and the appeals court will examine their case and either dismiss the appeal, or overturn the conviction - if overturned, it goes back to the Crown Prosecution Service, who can bring another prosecution or not.
There's a big scandal going on right now about prosecutors not disclosing evidence. Not quite the same thing, but if there's doubt about a conviction there is an appeal mechanism.
Re: (Score:3)
This is one of those times it is important to distinguish between Britain, England and, in this case Scotland.
This happened in Scotland and Scotland has a different legal system. You need to ask if Scottish law works that way.
Show a pattern or practice (Score:2)
I'm not a Scottish lawyer. On the other hand, US law largely comes from the UK, and I can pretty convincingly play a US lawyer, in court.
There are a couple of ways this could play out where people get retrials, or if there is no corroborating evidence, get set free.
One would be for the prosecutor's office to agree to that, perhaps after some media attention. That's not a RIGHT to a retrial, but it could happen.
If there is new evidence, a defendant can move for a new trial. In order for this to be evidence
Re:Great Britain. Ftfy (Score:4, Informative)
I agree. You do look like a foolish asshole:
"Since the Union with England Act 1707, Scotland has shared a legislature with England and Wales. Scotland retained a fundamentally different legal system from that south of the border, "
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
"England is a country that is part of the United Kingdom."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Keep reading a few lines down (Score:1)
When you get to high school, if not before, you'll learn that you never cite Wikipedia. Like Slashdot, what's written there is whatever some fool decided to post.
Since you apparently haven't yet learned the difference between a reliable source and social media, how about at least read what's on your screen. You'll see right at the top of the Wikipedia article, the tabular summary says:
Sovereign state: United Kingdom
Scroll a tad and you'll see it says the law applicable to England is made by the UK Parliame
Here is a clue for you. In the World cup, a competition between national teams, is there a UK team, or an English team? Also, I suggest you do some reading about the Scottish Parliament.
Furthermore, the page you reference notes differences in Scottish law.
IANAL but as a Brit myself; I believe you're right, kinda.
It would first require that those police officers get investigated and also found guilty of fabricating evidence. Only then could anyone previously found guilty at least partially on the testimony of either of those officers apply for a re-trial/hearing, on the grounds of a previous mis-trial. A reversal of judgement would still not just be automatic, it would still depend on the judge's decision, which would be mostly based on the degree that the te
Past convictions of other suspects arrested by those officers and convictions obtained by the prosecutor should be voided if they depended on testimony by the officers or the accuracy of statements made to the court by the prosecutor.
Why? Can you prove that people never change, don't develop, and that present behaviour is representative of all past and future behaviour? I'm sure psychologists around the world will prove otherwise.
Don't get me wrong, if he was a lying scum as alleged here then he ought to be punished for it, but that doesn't automatically cast doubt on all other convictions, if it did we wouldn't ever have a witness take a stand. Everyone lies.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Not everyone lies under oath.
It does immediately cast doubt on all other convictions in which these officials were involved, and in those cases the convictions should be re-examined and (if appropriate) further action taken.
Not everyone lies under oath.
The only thing there that we know is that people will swear to some mythical skydaddy that they don't. Some will lie here too, and 25% do it without even believing in said skydaddy so their lies don't even have repercussions when caught.
And again, lying about one topic does not mean you've been lying about others.
HTF (Score:5, Insightful)
How does this guy keep getting
/. articles based on his uncorroborated, self-published, vaguely overwrought blog posts?
Dude, can you post the video that saved your hide?
The charging documents?
Can you have someone from the union release a statement on what they accomplished?
It sounds like you pissed off an asshole cop, and the prosecutor looked at the evidence and decided to drop the case. It's too bad you had to go through that, but is there a tech angle that I am missing?
It's about, you know, (Score:2)
freedom. Do we still have any? Is it important?
Frank is complaining about how uncorroborated and verified this whole series of stories has been not about the content. It would be nice to see the video, a news article on the incident or some other source about and not just a random blog post.
Seconded. This won't be the first time some "journalist" make up a whole story to boost his own popularity or push some hidden agenda.
Evidence please.
Re:The Left thinks Only Police Should have Weapons (Score:4, Insightful)
And it's a good thing only the police had weapons in this situation. The photographer went through the legal process and won. If he had started a gun battle, he would have been shot dead and never vindicated.
Frank Burly (4247955), said:
And it's a good thing only the police had weapons in this situation. The photographer went through the legal process and won. If he had started a gun battle, he would have been shot dead and never vindicated.
It is very unlikely that the police officer was armed. UK police are rarely armed, and there's almost no reason why a policeman, such as in this case and in this location, would be carrying a gun.
Also, why would only leftist be against any idiot carrying?
Thought this only happened in the U.S. (Score:1)
I thought this only happened in the U.S. (pretty much every day btw). Cops lying out their asses I mean.
Whenever you have the opportunity, record! (Score:3)
Always record incidents, public or private authority notwithstanding. The Dao dragging incident would have been quietly covered up had it not been for all those nearby passengers snapping away with phonecams.
If you encounter a ban on recording incidents, record more. Today's tech makes it easier to record surreptitiously than ever before. If there is a threat of officially forced deletion, get your footage onto social media as quickly as possible. Some camera apps have an option to automatically mirror to your Dropbox account.
I've never heard of UK police being prosecuted (Score:2)
Whilst UK police seem to be better behaved than their US counterparts, they are almost never punished.
Re: (Score:1)