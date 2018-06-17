Venmo Is Going All In On Mobile Payments (appleinsider.com) 10
Venmo, the PayPal-owned, peer-to-peer payments app, is ending web support for its service. When the changes are all rolled out, users will only be able to make payments and charge users via the iOS or Android app. TechCrunch reports: The message to users was quietly shared in the body of Venmo's monthly transaction history email. It reads as follows: "NOTICE: Venmo has decided to phase out some of the functionality on the Venmo.com website over the coming months. We are beginning to discontinue the ability to pay and charge someone on the Venmo.com website, and over time, you may see less functionality on the website -- this is just the start. We therefore have updated our user agreement to reflect that the use of Venmo on the Venmo.com website may be limited."
The decision represents a notable shift in product direction for Venmo. Though best known as a mobile payments app, the service has also been available online, similar to PayPal, for many years.
I say this as someone who does most of his texting via a desktop computer, but if something doesn't work with a real computer, then it's just toy tech. It's bad enough when social media sites go mobile only (more sad when it's just a web view for the app) and will only do push notifications vs email alerts. Something that's supposed to be universal should not be restricted to mobile devices.
With a desktop app, they can't track location and it is easier to share an account, and thus makes it harder to track payments to a particular individual. For instance, my family all share one PayPal account.
Venmo is "free", so you are the product. You are worth less, and are apparently worthless, when accessing the service from the desktop.
This is why Zelle is killing Venmo. It is a product provided by banks to their customers. If banks don't want to get on board with Zelle, they risk losing customers to banks that do.
This is exactly the reasons this will not get used.
I don't use mobile apps because of the tracking, location and otherwise. F*cking vampires want all of your blood, not just what you agree to share.
Those were the two main reasons my company dropped our web site and went to only an iOS app. We wanted to confirm the location of our users and record a verbal confirmation of actions. It's terrible for privacy, but has saved us several times when someone claimed they didn't do something and we could play the recording and show their location to their boss. It's hard to deny, for example, placing an order after we recorded the employee's location at their house.
I’m in favor of anything that prevents even a fraction of the population from using that insecure service.
