Fake Earthquake Detected In Mexico City After Player's Goal In World Cup Match (abc7.com) 59
According to officials in Mexico, an artificial earthquake was reported in Mexico City that was possibly caused by "massive jumps during the goal from the Mexico national soccer team" on Sunday. KABC reports: Hirving Lozano scored the lone goal in the 35th minute, picking up Javier Hernandez's pass inside the penalty area and beating Mesut Ozil before shooting past Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer from 10 yards. The goal decided the match -- a match Germany didn't expect to lose. Mexico upset Germany, the defending champion, 1-0. The loss meant Germany became the third defending champion in the last 16 years to lose its opening match at the World Cup. "Two monitoring stations in Mexico City picked up the temblor the same time Lozano scored, 35 minutes into the match," reports USA Today. "Seismologists in Chile also said that their instruments detected an artificial temblor at the same time."
People idolize the past. Romanticize it. Meanwhile everyone left there because it didn't offer something core to them that they were willing to uproot their entire life and everyone they know. Safety. Comfort. Employment. Opportunity.
You are not the real APK. You're just a 4chan Breitbart incel pretending to be someone you're not. The real APK may be many things, but he is not a racist.
During the World Cup, why do so many immigrants to the US fly the flag of the shithole country that they left? I've seen numerous cars flying flags for terrible places like Morocco, Tunisia, Nigeria, and Colombia. It's fine if you legally immigrate to the US to live a better life, but please don't do something disrespectful like flying the flag of some shithole nation that you fled from!
Don't forget to list Confederate (civil war loser participation flag) and Nazi (WW2 loser participation flag) flags as disrespectful trashy nation flags that various Americans fly for unknown reasons!
During NASCAR events, why do so many crackers fly the battle flag of the shithole country that lost the Civil War?
Only in the fantasy world of the NHRA.
An a marketing exercise they set up sensors on the start line next to the damn things and, what a shock, could measure them!
Guess what,flicking a sensor with your fingernail will also register, rather largely, because there is just a small difference between direct measurement
and measuring through a few (dozens of) miles of dirt and rock - who would have thought!
They measured as a 'magnitude 2.3 earthquake' and then reported that as a 'minor earthquake'. really?
I don't think they should jump to any conclusions.
Maybe someone should make a mat for that?
It's a good thing (Score:2)
they build their stadiums pretty well.
It would be a shame if over exuberant fans caused another collapse of the seating areas.
Oh, and soccer is almost as boring as hockey to watch on television.
Fake Headlines (Score:2)
Is it just me, or has "Fake" now become one of those annoying headline clickbait words?
Anyhow, it's just a man-made seismic event. And it's not like this hasn't been happening for a very long time. I recall various local sports events triggering nearby seismometers, which seems to be a favorite story in local news. These instruments are incredibly sensitive, and will pick up stadium crowds, construction, excavation blasts, and of course, underground nuclear tests.
What If (XKCD) did it (Score:3)
It was similar to one of the question sent to XKCD : "What would happen if everyone on earth stood as close to each other as they could and jumped, everyone landing on the ground at the same instant?"
https://what-if.xkcd.com/8/ [xkcd.com]
Who edits this place anymore?
"detected an artificial temblor"
temblor=tremor in English.