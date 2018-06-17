Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Fake Earthquake Detected In Mexico City After Player's Goal In World Cup Match (abc7.com) 59

Posted by BeauHD from the goal-goal-goal dept.
According to officials in Mexico, an artificial earthquake was reported in Mexico City that was possibly caused by "massive jumps during the goal from the Mexico national soccer team" on Sunday. KABC reports: Hirving Lozano scored the lone goal in the 35th minute, picking up Javier Hernandez's pass inside the penalty area and beating Mesut Ozil before shooting past Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer from 10 yards. The goal decided the match -- a match Germany didn't expect to lose. Mexico upset Germany, the defending champion, 1-0. The loss meant Germany became the third defending champion in the last 16 years to lose its opening match at the World Cup. "Two monitoring stations in Mexico City picked up the temblor the same time Lozano scored, 35 minutes into the match," reports USA Today. "Seismologists in Chile also said that their instruments detected an artificial temblor at the same time."

  • What If (XKCD) did it (Score:3)

    by Eloking ( 877834 ) on Sunday June 17, 2018 @08:22PM (#56800766)

    It was similar to one of the question sent to XKCD : "What would happen if everyone on earth stood as close to each other as they could and jumped, everyone landing on the ground at the same instant?"

    https://what-if.xkcd.com/8/ [xkcd.com]

  • Who edits this place anymore?

    "detected an artificial temblor"

    temblor=tremor in English.

