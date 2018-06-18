Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Google To Invest $550 Million In Chinese E-Commerce Giant JD.com

hackingbear shares a report from Yahoo News: Google will invest $550 million in Chinese e-commerce powerhouse JD.com, part of the U.S. internet giant's efforts to expand its presence in fast-growing Asian markets and battle rivals including Amazon.com. The two companies described the investment announced on Monday as one piece of a broader partnership that will include the promotion of JD.com products on Google's shopping service. This could help JD.com expand beyond its base in China and Southeast Asia and establish a meaningful presence in U.S. and European markets. For JD.com, the Google deal shows its determination to build a set of global alliances as it seeks to counter Alibaba, which has been more focused on forging domestic retail tie-ups.

  • about China [youtube.com]. It's his usual shtick, but it dovetails into this nicely. China's expanding their reach economically. That's not necessarily a good thing. Towards the end of that video they make the point that European governments have stopped talking about the Chinese government's human rights abuses. Not that my government [google.com] are saint's either. But at least they're getting called out on it without reprisal threats (that I know of to be fair).
  • Wouldn't it be funny if some years later this played out similarly to the Yahoo/Alibaba deal? Google would become a useless husk that's being sold off to a mobile carrier for brand name and parts while their stake in a Chinese company is where the majority of the value is at.

    I don't really see that happening as I haven't seen anything that would be a technological challenger to Google on a wide scale, but one never knows how the landscape will have changed in a decade.

