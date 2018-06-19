McDonald's To Test Plastic-Straw Alternatives in US Later This Year

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Under pressure by environmentalists, McDonald's has announced that it will start testing alternatives to plastic straws at select locations in the U.S. later this year. From a report: The burger giant also announced that it will adopt more eco-friendly paper straws across all its 1,361 restaurants in the United Kingdom and Ireland, a region where the company started testing the alternative to plastic straws earlier this year. The regional rollout begins in September. Single-use straws are the scourge of the packaging-waste world because they don't easily biodegrade and aren't really necessary for most people when it comes to gulping a soft drink. The activist group SumOfUs estimates that every day, McDonald's alone dispenses millions of plastic straws that customers soon discard, leaving them to litter beaches or clog waterways and fill trash dumps.

  • For those living in Louisiana ... (Score:5, Funny)

    by CaptainDork ( 3678879 ) on Tuesday June 19, 2018 @10:16AM (#56809164)

    ... the new straws will be bayou-degradable.

  • Alternative? (Score:3, Informative)

    by mchall ( 4527517 ) on Tuesday June 19, 2018 @10:20AM (#56809194)

    ... the company started testing the alternative to plastic straws earlier this year

    Some of us Slashdoters are old enough to remember a time before plastic straws. Yep, such a thing existed. Guess what we used, youngsters? That's right. Paper straws.

    So you might say that plastic straws are the alternative to paper straws, and not the other way around.

    • Dollar bills?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by sycodon ( 149926 )

      I just can't wait for those straws that went flat after the 3rd good pull on a beverage.

      Good times, the sixties,

      • Just drink from the cup, assuming you're not a baby who can't do so.

        • Tell me how that goes while you're driving.

          If your solution to climate change is a reduction in quality of life; you're doing it wrong.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by houghi ( 78078 )

            Don't drink and drive.

          • Don't drink while driving. You should be paying attention to the road.

            • Good thing straws keep the cup away from my face to keep my eyes on the road. Having a to-go cup and having a sip while driving isn't the same as texting and driving. Let's not conflate things.

              You have never been on long trips, have you? Tell you what, take a 16 hour drive to where ever you want and don't bring any road snacks or drinks.

              Sheesh. Are you really saying you have never had any drink while driving ever in your life?

          • Works fine with a proper lid with a section that tears away to make a "slot" or hole. e.g. Coffee cups. Or just stop, stretch your legs, and avoid DVT. Kick back, slow down, enjoy life, don't rush-rush-rush. Drive-in is a symptom of low quality of life, a rushed culture.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by DogDude ( 805747 )
            Oh, my God! You're right! How is my lard-ass going to suck down gallons of sugar water while driving without a plastic straw!?!?! With my fucking lips? Holy shit! This is a catastrophe! These fucking environmentalists want to ruin our lives. How dare they?

            • Oh, my God! Someone is being a sarcastic holier-than-thou pompous ass about political feel good empty platitudes on the internet. Real men chug drink their gallons of sugar without the need to suck. They are well versed practitioners of the "deep throat" arts. Holy shit! This is a catastrophe! These fucking sensationalists want to turn every issue into an existential fight. How dare they?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Mashiki ( 184564 )

          Shakes aren't made to drink from the cup. They used to give you metal straws if you were eating in for example, most people used to have metal straws at home, worked great, easy cleanup. It was the fast food places that gave you ones made out of paper. Then it moved to plastic because of two things: "environmental outrage" at trees being cut down for it, and plastic became dirt cheap. Same reason why all those grocery stores switched from paper bags to plastic, environmental outrage.

          10 seconds of feel go

          • They used to give you metal straws if you were eating in for example, most people used to have metal straws at home

            Ok, how long ago was this period of time of the metal straw?

            My neck beard is getting quite old, and I have never in my life seen a metal straw.

            I"d never heard of such a thing till an earlier /. thread on this a few months ago.

            I never saw them in the 60's through now....some time before that?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gnick ( 1211984 )

          Just drink from the cup...

          You reckless soda-slurper! [healthline.com] Drinking soda without a straw will make you lose all your teeth. Every one. Straws are soda PPE.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Teun ( 17872 )
      Hey youngster, we used...., guess what?


      Straw or reed straws!
      Yes, I know, hard to imagine.

    • Some of us Slashdoters are old enough to remember a time before plastic straws. Yep, such a thing existed.

      Yup, rolled up dollar bills worked just fine.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by houghi ( 78078 )

      Paper straws? I remember when straws where mader from, well, straw. At one moment they started to put the straws individually in a paper package. Guess because of some healthy issue law, but I am not sure if that was the case. Later they went to plastic. This because the price was just too high.

      It explains the name as well in English (Straw), German (Strohhalm), French (Paille) and Dutch (Rietje). Probably other languages as well.

      No idea if production could be chaep enough to be an alternative if done in hi

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Not only do I remember paper straws, I also remember when plastic grocery bags were replacing paper in order to 'save the environment.'

    • Indeed. And plastic straws were developed in response to the environmentalists who didn't want us killing trees to make paper straws. Just like plastic grocery bags - developed for the same reason. So - we do what environmentalists demand, and it turns out that the alternative is worse than the original problem. That sounds familiar...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        And plastic straws were developed in response to the environmentalists who didn't want us killing trees to make paper straws.

        Citation?

  • What a ridiculous premise. (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Plastic straws? Taking up measurable landfill space? Contamination the oceans??

    Most of the plastic in the oceans comes from a handful of Rivers in Asia. My guess is that it is manufacturing waste.

    This is not a hard problem to solve, and it doesn't take stupid BS efforts like making a different kind of straw.

    1. Implement, and actualize, heavy and escalating fines for littering.
    2. Start negotiating a treaty that limits plastic discharge to oceans, similar to the existing open water treaties regarding contami

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Teun ( 17872 )
      I partially agree, the problem isn't the plastic straws, it is the lack of collection and recycling.

      • I partially agree, the problem isn't the plastic straws, it is the lack of collection and recycling .

        An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. The problem isn't plastic straws, the problem is plastic. Straws are just a really frigging easy place to start dealing with the problem.

    • Its the anti-straw lobby at it again. Funded by the gulpers no doubt. Kind of hypocritical if you think about the mass consumption habits of gulpers.

    • The US "only" uses 500 million straws per DAY.

      And straws pose certain threats to animal life than other shaped plastics.

      Here's more info:
      https://news.nationalgeographi... [nationalgeographic.com]

    • I support it, one doesn't need a straw to drink.
      As much as other sources of plastic contamination are important, plastic straws are part of the problem:
      http://www.smash.com/harrowing... [smash.com]

  • Charge $5 for the cup, don't charge for the soda, or charge a nominal amount. People will start bringing their own reusable cups or bottles very quickly.

    Or (assuming they're not doing away with lids), design the lids like takeaway coffee lids -- tear out a portion to have a small "hole" for drinking.

  • Yet another control-freak ruse (Score:5, Funny)

    by RogueWarrior65 ( 678876 ) on Tuesday June 19, 2018 @10:41AM (#56809328)

    It's pretty obvious that this is coming from the group of people who are hell-bent on restricting people's freedom of movement. How are people supposed to be able to move freely about the country if they can't eat and drink while driving?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Among the alternatives offered are paper straws. Remember when milk came in paper cartons too?

      • I'm old enough to remember a) when straws were paper and b) when milk came not only in glass bottles but was delivered by a milk truck from the local dairy. I'll see your bullsh*t weekly famer's market with all the gourds and beeswax you want and raise you not one but three full-time farm markets with permanent structures, their own bakeries, and their own butcher shops.

        Also, paper straws sucked...or didn't as the case may be. Pfft.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          I remember paper straws from my childhood and don't recall any issues with them... Why do they under-perform?

          Personally I'd prefer if I could bring my own vacuum insulated cup/bottle. Less ice, more drink and stays cool for longer. That's what I do on road trips.

  • I'm not an activist about almost anything (privacy, I'm looking at you!) but this is a thing I can get behind. I've been on dives and collected trash. I do a dive every year specifically to collect trash. The ocean is a pretty amazing place and the amount of litter in certain places is depressing (not hyperbole). I picked up a variety pack of silicone and metal straws and we keep those in the car. I get weird looks and have to explain it a couple times that I don't want a straw but it's not really a bi

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by JD-1027 ( 726234 )
      I have a question on this. Do we think the straws that end up in the oceans/lakes are from people that throw them away appropriately? Or are they from people that throw things away on the street?

      For example, do you need to "carry your own straw" or "not use a straw" in a restaurant as long as you make sure to throw it away in the trash can?

      If I put my straw in a trash can at McDonald's, what are the chances it will end up in a lake? Instead of in the landfill along with it's cup I put in the McDonald's

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      Underwater aesthetics should decide how we all live our lives?

  • You run out of straw before you run out of drink. First they came for your bags, now they're coming for your straws, next in line are spoons and forks, then lids. The militant environmentalists won't be happy until you are eating with your fingers off the floor.

  • Back in my day we used Papyrus, and WE Liked It!

    You have no idea how hard it is to suck an Asp through a Papyrus Straw!

  • Where I live, it seems everyone has one of those 30oz RTIC / Yeti / Ozark cups within 6 inches of them at all times with a hard plastic self-retaining straw. Many gas stations give you a small discount for filling one of those rather than using one of their cup and straw combos. Fast food places should follow suit.

  • When I was a young whippersnapper, we would drink drinks by pressing the rim of the glass to our lips and tipping it up at an angle calculated to bring the liquid just in contact with the aforementioned lips, between which we would then slurp the aforementioned liquid.

    I know it sounds crazy, but it's true.

    • Citation, or it didn't happen.

    • Drinking straight from the cup became a nuisance once they began putting ice into drinks (so around the 1940s, when electric freezers became commonplace). Not only would the ice chill your lips, but sometimes it would spill out all over you. The straw solved these problems. The straw combined with the lid also allowed you to drink inside a moving car without spilling anything.
  • Hope the new ones can be popped like the old ones.

