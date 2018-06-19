McDonald's To Test Plastic-Straw Alternatives in US Later This Year (usatoday.com) 116
Under pressure by environmentalists, McDonald's has announced that it will start testing alternatives to plastic straws at select locations in the U.S. later this year. From a report: The burger giant also announced that it will adopt more eco-friendly paper straws across all its 1,361 restaurants in the United Kingdom and Ireland, a region where the company started testing the alternative to plastic straws earlier this year. The regional rollout begins in September. Single-use straws are the scourge of the packaging-waste world because they don't easily biodegrade and aren't really necessary for most people when it comes to gulping a soft drink. The activist group SumOfUs estimates that every day, McDonald's alone dispenses millions of plastic straws that customers soon discard, leaving them to litter beaches or clog waterways and fill trash dumps.
... the company started testing the alternative to plastic straws earlier this year
Some of us Slashdoters are old enough to remember a time before plastic straws. Yep, such a thing existed. Guess what we used, youngsters? That's right. Paper straws.
So you might say that plastic straws are the alternative to paper straws, and not the other way around.
I just can't wait for those straws that went flat after the 3rd good pull on a beverage.
Good times, the sixties,
Tell me how that goes while you're driving.
If your solution to climate change is a reduction in quality of life; you're doing it wrong.
Don't drink and drive.
Don't drink while driving. You should be paying attention to the road.
Good thing straws keep the cup away from my face to keep my eyes on the road. Having a to-go cup and having a sip while driving isn't the same as texting and driving. Let's not conflate things.
You have never been on long trips, have you? Tell you what, take a 16 hour drive to where ever you want and don't bring any road snacks or drinks.
Sheesh. Are you really saying you have never had any drink while driving ever in your life?
Nalgene isn't made of glass. I'm not sure what your point is.
Oh, my God! Someone is being a sarcastic holier-than-thou pompous ass about political feel good empty platitudes on the internet. Real men chug drink their gallons of sugar without the need to suck. They are well versed practitioners of the "deep throat" arts. Holy shit! This is a catastrophe! These fucking sensationalists want to turn every issue into an existential fight. How dare they?
Shakes aren't made to drink from the cup. They used to give you metal straws if you were eating in for example, most people used to have metal straws at home, worked great, easy cleanup. It was the fast food places that gave you ones made out of paper. Then it moved to plastic because of two things: "environmental outrage" at trees being cut down for it, and plastic became dirt cheap. Same reason why all those grocery stores switched from paper bags to plastic, environmental outrage.
Ok, how long ago was this period of time of the metal straw?
My neck beard is getting quite old, and I have never in my life seen a metal straw.
I never saw them in the 60's through now....some time before that?
Just drink from the cup...
You reckless soda-slurper! [healthline.com] Drinking soda without a straw will make you lose all your teeth. Every one. Straws are soda PPE.
Straw or reed straws!
Yes, I know, hard to imagine.
Paper straws? I remember when straws where mader from, well, straw. At one moment they started to put the straws individually in a paper package. Guess because of some healthy issue law, but I am not sure if that was the case. Later they went to plastic. This because the price was just too high.
It explains the name as well in English (Straw), German (Strohhalm), French (Paille) and Dutch (Rietje). Probably other languages as well.
Not only do I remember paper straws, I also remember when plastic grocery bags were replacing paper in order to 'save the environment.'
Citation?
What a ridiculous premise. (Score:1, Insightful)
Plastic straws? Taking up measurable landfill space? Contamination the oceans??
Most of the plastic in the oceans comes from a handful of Rivers in Asia. My guess is that it is manufacturing waste.
This is not a hard problem to solve, and it doesn't take stupid BS efforts like making a different kind of straw.
1. Implement, and actualize, heavy and escalating fines for littering.
2. Start negotiating a treaty that limits plastic discharge to oceans, similar to the existing open water treaties regarding contami
Almost everywhere. Straws are typically made of polystyrene (#6 plastic if you go by the numbers). Very few places will accept PS for recycling.
I partially agree, the problem isn't the plastic straws, it is the lack of collection and recycling
An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. The problem isn't plastic straws, the problem is plastic. Straws are just a really frigging easy place to start dealing with the problem.
The US "only" uses 500 million straws per DAY.
And straws pose certain threats to animal life than other shaped plastics.
Here's more info:
https://news.nationalgeographi... [nationalgeographic.com]
That false statistic was based on a phone survey conducted by a nine year old kid. [reason.com]
Do you guys care about reality at all? It doesn’t seem like you do.
As much as other sources of plastic contamination are important, plastic straws are part of the problem:
http://www.smash.com/harrowing... [smash.com]
You don't have to be a genius to see the obvious accessibility issues with eliminating straws entirely. What might be more reasonable is to not supply a straw unless one is asked for.
The biggest problem I can see with paper straws is that if you take too long to finish your drink, then you can end up with pulp in your soda or juice or what have you from the straw, and putting a coating on the straws to prevent this usually makes the straw not significantly better than plastic from a recycling point of v
Recycling paper is a waste anyway, absolutely no point. Takes far too much energy, chemicals, and more energy to do it. Easier to engage in sustainable forestry then anything else. Besides, the old paper straws were coated in wax and were fairly durable. I'm guessing metal straws will make a comeback fairly quickly, for anyone wanting to get in on the ground floor.
I think it definitely needs to be start with a general plastic straw ban. Then you can have exceptions.
If you need a straw for accessible reasons, then you can request one. Heck, I know this is unpopular to say, but maybe if you really need a straw to drink for health reasons...maybe you carry a straw with you. That doesn't seem unreasonable in terms of personal responsibility. It's no different than any other health condition that requires you as a person to do something. Maybe you need to carry an Epi-Pen
In theory, yes... but biodegradable wax coatings on straws can affect the taste of whatever you are drinking, giving it a slight bitter flavour. The types of coatings that are more inert tend to be less environmentally friendly.
The paper cups that the straw goes in to are already coated in wax.
Aren't the paper cups impregnated in wax? They certainly were in the not-too-distant past. It's been a while since I drank a sugary beverage from the waxy cups, but I don't remember any kind of off-flavour.
Wouldn't you think someone pretty small in choosing more long-lived pollution over a "slight bitter flavour"? I would.
Starbucks has lids that don't need a straw http://www.starbucksmelody.com... [starbucksmelody.com]
Price them out... (Score:2)
Charge $5 for the cup, don't charge for the soda, or charge a nominal amount. People will start bringing their own reusable cups or bottles very quickly.
Or (assuming they're not doing away with lids), design the lids like takeaway coffee lids -- tear out a portion to have a small "hole" for drinking.
Yet another control-freak ruse (Score:5, Funny)
It's pretty obvious that this is coming from the group of people who are hell-bent on restricting people's freedom of movement. How are people supposed to be able to move freely about the country if they can't eat and drink while driving?
Among the alternatives offered are paper straws. Remember when milk came in paper cartons too?
I'm old enough to remember a) when straws were paper and b) when milk came not only in glass bottles but was delivered by a milk truck from the local dairy. I'll see your bullsh*t weekly famer's market with all the gourds and beeswax you want and raise you not one but three full-time farm markets with permanent structures, their own bakeries, and their own butcher shops.
Also, paper straws sucked...or didn't as the case may be. Pfft.
I remember paper straws from my childhood and don't recall any issues with them... Why do they under-perform?
Personally I'd prefer if I could bring my own vacuum insulated cup/bottle. Less ice, more drink and stays cool for longer. That's what I do on road trips.
plastic straws of course degrade in nature, polypropylene and polyethylene especially so in sunlight...but will decompose anyway.
might be slower than we like, but they do go away
no most articles do say "they won't degrade for X-ish years".
Even this article summary says
Dude you lie like the president, in ways that are so easily proven wrong I don't understand why you tried.
Thoughts from a diver (Score:2)
I'm not an activist about almost anything (privacy, I'm looking at you!) but this is a thing I can get behind. I've been on dives and collected trash. I do a dive every year specifically to collect trash. The ocean is a pretty amazing place and the amount of litter in certain places is depressing (not hyperbole). I picked up a variety pack of silicone and metal straws and we keep those in the car. I get weird looks and have to explain it a couple times that I don't want a straw but it's not really a bi
For example, do you need to "carry your own straw" or "not use a straw" in a restaurant as long as you make sure to throw it away in the trash can?
If I put my straw in a trash can at McDonald's, what are the chances it will end up in a lake? Instead of in the landfill along with it's cup I put in the McDonald's
Underwater aesthetics should decide how we all live our lives?
Paper straws suck (Score:1)
You run out of straw before you run out of drink. First they came for your bags, now they're coming for your straws, next in line are spoons and forks, then lids. The militant environmentalists won't be happy until you are eating with your fingers off the floor.
Papyrus! (Score:2)
Use reusable cups with discounts (Score:2)
Olden days (Score:2)
When I was a young whippersnapper, we would drink drinks by pressing the rim of the glass to our lips and tipping it up at an angle calculated to bring the liquid just in contact with the aforementioned lips, between which we would then slurp the aforementioned liquid.
I know it sounds crazy, but it's true.
