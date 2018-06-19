White House Issues Strategies To Combat Growing Orbital Debris Risks (wsj.com) 21
White House space officials have explicitly ruled out international treaties to combat hazards from orbital debris, even as they roll out strategies to revamp U.S. responses to the growing problem. From a report: President Donald Trump on Monday signed a directive formally establishing the Department of Commerce as the lead agency in providing collision-risk data to commercial satellite operators. The order, as expected, also calls for stepped-up efforts to develop voluntary industry standards covering satellite construction, orbit locations, and de-orbit plans -- all intended to reduce collision risks posed by aging satellites and thousands of pieces of debris circling the earth. Mr. Trump said the changes, among others he is championing, aim to ensure that "America will always be first in space" in both military and commercial arenas. The Pentagon will continue to maintain the central catalog of orbiting spacecraft and debris posing potential hazards to U.S. government and private satellites. But commerce department officials will have the authority to pass on that information to the industry, combined with data gathered from private or foreign government sources. Further reading: President Trump Directs Pentagon To Create New 'Space Force' Military Branch.
Wouldn't this be a great test (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
The test was especially troubling because it exposed the vulnerability of America's dependence on low-orbiting satellites, which are used for military communications, smart bombs and surveillance. In theory, last week's exercise could give Beijing the capability to knock out such satellites - a realisation that underlay the protests from Washington.
Genius solution here!! (Score:2)
Know those nets polluting the ocean, yes, tie them on a rocket, and pray for no Kessler effect! Easy Humm
Oh that worked out so well for the ocean... (Score:2)
All by yourself without treaties...and voluntary self regulation? good luck with that.
.The .DoC .has .done .so .well .handling .the .internet .too .!
A Mission for the Space Patrol! (Score:3)
And right there you have ANOTHER mission for the new "Space Force". I had previously suggested that the "Space Force" should be structured like the Coast Guard; in that role, preventing or removing "hazards to navigation" would be right in their wheelhouse. SAR. Maintenance of navigational beacons. Removing - harvesting, more likely - junk or derelict satellites.
Should a U.S. president get credit for everything? (Score:2)
I think credit should be given in detail to everyone who was involved.
Re: (Score:2)
I doubt this has anything to do with the (probably violating many treaties) "Space Force" he wanted to create. But in order to get buy in from him, the agencies convinced him that this was all his idea and what he asked for. And it seems to have worked, so I really don't care who is taking credit (we don't want to burst his bubble, do we?).
Re: (Score:2)
Only when things go well. When things go poorly, the underlings are the first to fall on their sword under a bus.
huh... (Score:2)
any one else feel like Trump is trying to remove science from space by going outside of NASA.