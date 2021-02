NYT: 'Firefox Is Back. It's Time to Give It a Try.'

Another high-profile endorsement for Firefox -- this time from the lead consumer technology writer for The New York Times. ( Alternate link here ).The Times cites privacy features like Firefox's "Facebook Container," which prevents Facebook from tracking you after you've left their site.While both Chrome and Firefox have tough security (including sandboxing), Cooper Quintin, a security researcher for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, tells the Times that Google "is fundamentally an advertising company, so it's unlikely that they will ever have a business interest in making Chrome more privacy friendly."