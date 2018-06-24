Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Firefox Mozilla

NYT: 'Firefox Is Back. It's Time to Give It a Try.' (nytimes.com) 282

Posted by EditorDavid
Another high-profile endorsement for Firefox -- this time from the lead consumer technology writer for The New York Times. (Alternate link here). The web has reached a new low. It has become an annoying, often toxic and occasionally unsafe place to hang out. More important, it has become an unfair trade: You give up your privacy online, and what you get in return are somewhat convenient services and hyper-targeted ads. That's why it may be time to try a different browser.

Remember Firefox...? About two years ago, six Mozilla employees were huddled around a bonfire one night in Santa Cruz, Calif., when they began discussing the state of web browsers. Eventually, they concluded there was a "crisis of confidence" in the web. "If they don't trust the web, they won't use the web," Mark Mayo, Mozilla's chief product officer, said in an interview.... After testing Firefox for the last three months, I found it to be on a par with Chrome in most categories. In the end, Firefox's thoughtful privacy features persuaded me to make the switch and make it my primary browser.
The Times cites privacy features like Firefox's "Facebook Container," which prevents Facebook from tracking you after you've left their site.

While both Chrome and Firefox have tough security (including sandboxing), Cooper Quintin, a security researcher for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, tells the Times that Google "is fundamentally an advertising company, so it's unlikely that they will ever have a business interest in making Chrome more privacy friendly."

  • Every time I see the sheer quantity of chrome or google processes on a PC, I cringe. Why does chrome need 4 processes before it displays a home/start page? Why does google schedule update checks once at logon and then *every hour*?

    Everytime I run a perforamance tuneup on someone's PC, the first place I check is Windows Task Scheduler. Change the frequency of google's updates back to once per day, and NOT at logon. Ditto Adobe's products, and a bunch of Microsoft updates/uploads/telemetry.

    • Re:Firefox? Never left it. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Sunday June 24, 2018 @05:34AM (#56837012)

      Why does chrome need 4 processes before it displays a home/start page?

      Why do you care? If anything it will ensure a single process doesn't bring down the browser. Then you also get speed increases for non-threaded workloads on multicore CPUs.
      In other news MySQL is currently using 33 processes on my machine processing a grand total of zero requests for zero users with zero CPU time. Are you running out of numbers to assign processes or something?

      Why does google schedule update checks once at logon and then *every hour*?

      Why wouldn't it? Google's threat and malware database is being continuously updated. Are you on a 28.8k modem where you can't spare the couple of kilobyte to do a web request to check if any components of your system's security have an update?

      Change the frequency of google's updates back to once per day, and NOT at logon.

      Why are you sacrafacing other people's security for no performance gain? Or are you trying to "tune" up computers that are too slow to fire up a process and run a web request? Maybe they should consider browsing the internet on a computer instead of a TI-84.

      Ditto Adobe's products

      Ditto the above. Adobe's update service uses less than 1MB of RAM and 0% CPU time while it exists. If you're getting a "performance tuneup" as a result of disabling it then maybe it's time to throw the old 486 away.

      • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

        by dwywit ( 1109409 )

        Not everyone has the latest and greatest hardware, or a decent, let alone high-speed internet connection. 1.5MBit/s is common around here. Nor - like a lot of my retired customers - do they have the money for the latest and greatest. I haven't seen a 486 for a while, but core2duos with Vista are still common. Do I tell them to upgrade? Sure I do. But they're mostly pensioners and have better things to spend the money on. I also tell them what will happen if malware gets in. Then I do a performance tuneup as

        • Not everyone has the latest and greatest hardware

          Yeah I stopped reading right there because you clearly missed the absurdity of disabling something that uses effectively no resources for "performance gains".

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by tepples ( 727027 )

            so many programs think they need to do it at logon - while the owner waits, staring at a spinning hourglass.

            you clearly missed the absurdity of disabling something that uses effectively no resources for "performance gains".

            You claim that the dozen updaters that run every time the user logs in are "something that uses effectively no resources". I doubt this claim. This goes double for Windows, on which it's common practice for Windows Defender or some other real-time virus scanner to scan every executable every time it runs.

            To resolve this, I'm interested in benchmarks of the most common automatic updaters on the decade-old yet paid-for PCs that pensioners have, many of which have a Core 2 Duo CPU and a conventional HDD. Data

            • You don't need to doubt the claim. You can actually *measure* it using the startup optimisation tools MS offers. In there you'll see you can happily use your computer while those nasty background services you incorrectly claim are making the hourglass spin (they don't, that's the whole point of background service) are quickly loaded. (yes I went back and read the rest of your post... we'll get to that)

              To be clear you're talking about people running Vista, widely know for taking forever to boot, and are spee

    • Re:Firefox? Never left it. (Score:5, Informative)

      by TheRaven64 ( 641858 ) on Sunday June 24, 2018 @07:19AM (#56837168) Journal

      Why does chrome need 4 processes before it displays a home/start page?

      It's been a few years since I looked, but as I recall:

      • One is the parent process which manages the rest and holds all the rights that the program is started with.
      • One is the credential store. It manages passwords and hands them out only to the correct renderers.
      • One is the zygote for renderer processes. This does all of its initialisation and then fork()s clones so that each new tab can have a pristine renderer.
      • One is the owner for plugins (or possibly the zygote for plugins). NAPI plugins run in a separate process with reduced privileges, so that they can't compromise the rest of the tab's state.

      For something that deals with as much untrusted data and code as a web browser, I'd want it to be compartmentalised as much as possible.

  • might be a valid strategy (Score:5, Insightful)

    by jarkus4 ( 1627895 ) on Sunday June 24, 2018 @03:50AM (#56836808)

    This might be a valid strategy for Firefox future. They destroyed their original advantage of powerful extensions, so they need something new to attract people. Privacy focus just might be it, but if so they really need to emphasize it in their advertising. At least Chrome is unlikely to truly compete with them in this field.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

      Most of the useful extensions are back, only a few aren't.

      But I miss the alternative of creating a new container window instead of a tab. And each window type should be a clean slate with its own set of bookmarks.

    • This might be a valid strategy for Firefox future.

      What makes you say that? All the Facebook users? The people who happily click "next" whenever they see a privacy statement? All those Windows 10 users happily sending data to the borg?

      If there's one thing that is clear it is that privacy is NOT a valid strategy for increasing market share. All but a few people stopped caring about that long ago.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by epine ( 68316 )

        All but a few people stopped caring about that long ago.

        Whatever you do, don't buy yourself a boomerang, because you've yet to even pass the basic pendulum test.

        It's human nature to overreact to the most recent catastrophe.

        Did you sleep all the way through the Facebook privacy catastrophe 2016–2018? For 50.1% of the American population, what we are now living through is an ongoing catastrophe.

        Half the parents in American are now going "hey, kids, look at that pompous know-nothing bozo blowhard—w

        • what we are now living through is an ongoing catastrophe.

          I know, I see the Facebook posts about it. From the #deletefacbook movement we have officially reached peak-missing-the-point.

          By the way half of America* has a short attention spam. They are too busy worrying about crying babies on the border to even remember why Facebook was in the news.

          *Nearly all of America.

    • They destroyed their original advantage of powerful extensions

      No they haven't. They did a necessary change in architecture which killed off anything using the old API. They've been working hard to make the new, more secure and (importantly) concurrent system up to scratch.

      And they've more or less succeeded. Even pretty intrusive extensions like NoScript work just fine now. Even better is that extensions have a good chance of working on firefox mobile as well as desktop so I get noscript on my phone as well.

      • They've been working hard to make the new, more secure and (importantly) concurrent system up to scratch.

        Let me know when this hard work results in enough functionality in the system to allow a WebExtension counterpart to the defunct Keybinder extension [github.com], even if only for disabling accidental presses Ctrl+Q or Ctrl+Shift+Q for quit when I was aiming for Ctrl+Tab or Ctrl+Shift+Tab. (No, Restore Previous Session didn't restore text entered into a Slashdot comment composition form last I checked.) That's reportedly waiting on a fix for long-standing bug 1325692 [mozilla.org].

    • Very few people care about privacy they care about browsers working. Firefox makes it's money off the add revenue by selling default search. So it needs a _lot_ of users. A few hundred thousand privacy focused users won't keep the lights on for a project as large as a web browser.

  • It (barely) kept me with Mozilla (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Rewind ( 138843 ) on Sunday June 24, 2018 @04:01AM (#56836826)
    FWIW, the new (or Quantum) version of Firefox stopped me from switching to Chrome entirely. I had been using Chrome more and more as Firefox just seemed to stagnate. Luckily they did seem to make real progress here. I hope they keep it up. A browser monopoly has never been any good for end users.

  • "If they don't trust ..., they won't use ..." (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Nutria ( 679911 ) on Sunday June 24, 2018 @04:05AM (#56836832)

    Techno-anarchist delusions. People don't trust Facebook, and yet still use it by the billions...

    • This. If there's one thing that's clear these days it's that people don't give a crap about their privacy providing that someone doesn't look in their window and get a peek of their nipple or penis.

  • I notice that the graphic at the top of the article includes 5 browsers, but only 4 are actually mentioned in the article - while Opera is in the graphic it is never mentioned in the article. (I was actually using FF for Android when I read the article.) Given that Opera focuses a lot on the exact features he discusses (speed, security, privacy, battery life) that seems a bit cheap.

  • Facebook Container (Score:3)

    by cerberusss ( 660701 ) on Sunday June 24, 2018 @04:23AM (#56836858) Homepage Journal

    That Facebook container is golden. I wish Firefox would take it even further, though. The other day, I was browsing for a new monitor. Then what do you know, I open the desktop Spotify client (free tier) and there's an ad for the same monitor. I really, really hate this shit but I don't know what to do against this tracking. I already use uBlock Origin in Firefox.

  • FF was ditched for the same reasons as Netscape (Score:5, Informative)

    by Bonker ( 243350 ) on Sunday June 24, 2018 @04:40AM (#56836894)

    Firefox was ditched for the same set of reasons that Netscape was ditched:

    - Both Firefox and Netscape had become or were perceived as slow and bloated compared to the competition. I vividly remember my eye twitching back in the late 90s during my phone tech support days when I heard a fellow phone jockey recommend Internet Explorer 3 to a customer over Netscape because it was 'so much faster'. This was back in the 28.8/56k dial-up era, so take that into account. Chrome is widely perceived to be faster and more powerful at running webapps than Firefox... and regardless of the reality, this perception goes top to bottom. Developers frequently choose to develop against Chrome and then test against Firefox... if they bother to test against Firefox.

    - Privacy, browser configuration, and Internet safety are widely perceived to be 'too difficult'. This was as true in the 90s as it is today. People are intimidated by the reality of what it takes to be safe and private on the Internet and/or far too lazy to learn to configure their browser. Netscape and Mozilla have never quite made it as easy to 'click click click dubya dubya dubya' as their competition. Microsoft and Google both are much better at hand-holding... and leading their 'customers' down the garden path. Installing ad or script blockers *seems* more intimidating on Firefox than similar plugins for Chrome because Google has successfully 'App-Store-Ized' their plugin ecosystem.

    - Netscape and Firefox have never been 'The Internet'. Microsoft did its damndest to make sure that Windows users all directly equated that blue 'e' icon with 'The Internet'. Google is its own damn verb. Both companies' marketing divisions have made very good pushes to make themselves synonymous with 'The Internet'.

    - Netscape and Mozilla have never had a strong pre-install base. Every Windows Install since 95 has come with IE. Every Android device comes with Chrome. Most folks simply can't be assed to install another browser. Sad but true. If Firefox ever wants to become really relevant, it's going to have to get some kind of mainstream pre-install base going. We're not talking Linux distros here. They're going to have to pull off the Firefox equivalent of an 'Android OS' or 'Chromebook'. It's doable, but Mozilla is not strongly steered the way Microsoft was or Google is. Moz has a long history of dropping the soap far too often.

    • - Netscape and Firefox have never been 'The Internet'. Microsoft did its damndest to make sure that Windows users all directly equated that blue 'e' icon with 'The Internet'. Google is its own damn verb. Both companies' marketing divisions have made very good pushes to make themselves synonymous with 'The Internet'.

      What I used to do back in the day when installing and configuring computers for my non-tech-savvy relatives was to place a shortcut for Netscape/Firefox on their desktop, but with the blue "e" icon and just labeled "Internet". I would also configure the browser appropriately, and delete any easy way for them to find/launch Internet Explorer.

      I stopped doing that after Internet Explorer acquired is terrible reputation...

  • I want my "disable Javascript" checkbox back (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 24, 2018 @04:42AM (#56836902)

    Please, Mozilla. I never used any other browser. I won't ever, because I know that you're the Good Folks (TM).

    But make it easy again to *completely switch off Javascript*. No "NoScript" plugin with cheap cop-outs. Help in keeping a small-but-significant javascript population out there to keep Web "programmers" and frameworks out there honest.

    Yeah, I know: users are too stupid to manage this one checkbox, your telemetry proves it (and those now quaint instructions on how to enable Javascript some sites still carry, as a reminiscence of the 2005s). Know what? If you treat your users as idiots, you'll get idiot users. I know how this may be in Microsoft's or Google's interest, but I don't get how it is in yours.

    I know, I know. Your perspective is too tightly intertwined with the ad industry's -- they wet-dream of a Javascript API to a brain implant which goes straight into the dopamine center, and you'll deliver because "the others are doing it and you else become irrelevant".

    Sigh. I really love you. I want to. But sometimes I hate you.

    • But make it easy again to *completely switch off Javascript*. No "NoScript" plugin with cheap cop-outs.

      What's wrong with NoScript? You can set it to block everything always.

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by fafalone ( 633739 )
        NoScript has been increasingly irritating me. I like the blocking, but even when I unblock something a site I (relatively) trust needs to work, half the time it continues to block scripts "partially". "Allow everything on this page", leaves the page unusable because a whole bunch are still partially blocked. As I haven't found a way to prevent this, I frequently find myself having to get around it by allowing scripts globally, then forgetting to turn blocking back on. Between that and the hours building whi

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Toad-san ( 64810 )

      [sniff] Wish _I_ had a dopamine center brain implant :-(

  • Did they all collectively forget the "beware predators, don't share personal information online" perma-scare that we had before "toxic" became the new buzzword?

    The internet was never safe, the only thing that changed is a bunch of people joined up who expected it to be. We wouldn't even be in this position had users not been convinced blurring their real and online identity was awesome right around when FB and Twitter showed up.

  • I haven't used used Firefox in many years. Are its developer tools every bit as good as chrome is today? If not, switching is not a consideration (I don't want to use different browsers for normal use and development)

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by SpzToid ( 869795 )

      Then in your case I urge you to spend time with the dev-tools of FireFox. I think they are far superior to anything out there. I only use chrome/edge/ie-exploder dev-tools to de-bug those respective browsers, and only when necessary. Otherwise I live the good dev life in Firefox.

      Also check out this really good add-on for maintaining multiple, simultaneous logins (identifiable via color-coded tabs): https://addons.mozilla.org/en-... [mozilla.org]

    • I recently switched to FF from Chrome and haven't noticed much difference.

  • Can there be too much privacy protection? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Mandrel ( 765308 ) on Sunday June 24, 2018 @07:06AM (#56837148)
    Mozilla have to watch that they don't make Firefox's default privacy settings so restrictive that they weaken the power of the open Web relative to apps that can ask users permission to do just about anything. Apps are taking over enough already to tie the hands of website developers to do complex things, without any easy way for users to indicate that they trust a site to do certain things.

    • That's a pretty horrendous attitude. Apps need to be brought to heel, not have the competing tech (Websites) dragged down to their level of lack of privacy/control.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Mandrel ( 765308 )

        I don't have a problem with opt-in permissions.

        Even better would be if mobile apps and websites could ask for a list of essential and optional permissions. No installation or access if an essential permission is refused, but proceed with limited functionality if an optional permission is refused. At the moment app permissions are all take-it-or-leave-it.

  • knowing how to use the internet without letting the internet use you is just as important

    even if you have a good secure browser if you go to places like facebook and other malicious websites and give them your personal info to make their profit from then the secure browser is pointless

    • Even if you opt into giving Facebook some information (e.e.g name,address, friend list) you may not want them to follow you everywhere on the web. There are valid reasons to give some sites some types of personal information. Insisting that people do all or nothing is part of the reason that FB et al can spy on its users throughout the web and have that considered okay, as opposed to overstepping what their users agreed to.

  • UI still sucks (Score:5, Insightful)

    by MoarSauce123 ( 3641185 ) on Sunday June 24, 2018 @07:09AM (#56837152)
    The Firefox UI still sucks. Looks like Chrome and makes interacting with the browser quite annoying because everything is hidden behind non-descriptive glyphs. Firefox should recreate the pre 3.x UI as many have requested. Also didn't help that they needlessly changed the extension engine making many excellent extensions unusable. There still is plenty of user-ignoring arrogance at Mozilla. Their developers think they are hot stuff and the users are clueless by definition. Build something we want to use and we will use it. What they offer so far is just not compelling enough to make a switch. If it has to be a Mozilla based browser, then use Pale Moon. It is put together by an excellent team of developers who truly care what users want. Even if they disagree with a user request, they explain in detail why. This is how a FOSS project should be run....not like the trash talking in forums from Mozilla's devs and Dotzler.

  • After testing Firefox for the last three months, I found it to be on a par with Chrome in most categories. In the end, Firefox's thoughtful privacy features persuaded me to make the switch and make it my primary browser.

    First, an update to make FF "new! better!" made FireFTP unable to run in FF. So had to find and use a separate app (WinSCP) to support FTP for my website development.

    Next, FireBug got killed off in favor of an internal debugger that seemed buggy.

    Finally the FF add-on (Kee) that communicates with my password manager (KeePass) won't install on my desktop.

    So FF isn't an acceptable option for day-to-day use. I will often test new goodies I put on a website in FF, but if they don't work as expected I debug them

  • When the support for old extensions is back.

  • So no more "women's projects" as a priority? (Score:3)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Sunday June 24, 2018 @08:07AM (#56837292)

    Because that is, as I understood, the problem they had in the first place. Politics over quality and skills and a lot of money put into projects that were not core business at a time where the core business was not in too good a shape.

    Don't get me wrong, I have absolutely nothing against women as engineers. But engineers must be judged on skill, experience and capabilities, not their genetic makeup, skin color or preferences in beverages. Anything else can only cause massive problems.

  • Mainly thing just soaks up all of the memory of the computer. It isn't like I have hundreds of tabs either - maybe a dozen or so. But I can tell from task mananger that it is consuming virtually everything - minus a little bit to allow Windows to function.

    As long as I am just using Firefox, it works OK, but to launch something else, I usually start by shutting down Firefox.

  • Except for a year or so of trying Opera, FF has been my browser. Right up until the point a couple of years ago when I couldn't take it anymore. So much instability, performance problems, and the change for the sake of change being rammed down my browser. I tried Chromium (I'm on Linux) and I just didn't care for the way Chrome does some things. I then found Pale Moon, and I felt like I was back home with good-ol' FF. I've been using it since, on my home machine and at work (Win10). I can simplify the

    • Hate replying to my own post... but I thought I would try the new FF. I actually still had it on my machine, as Mint has been keeping it up to date.
      First thing - backed up my bookmarks from Pale Moon to a json file.

      Then tried unsuccessfully for about 10 minutes to FIND the bookmark restore in FF. It was hidden down in the Library > Bookmarks > Show all bookmarks. This is the kind of thing that FF implemented that drives me nuts. In Pale Moon it's under Bookmarks > Organize Bookmarks. They impo

  • Sorry, but I don't buy it... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by The Cynical Critic ( 1294574 ) on Sunday June 24, 2018 @08:49AM (#56837420)
    They may claim to be all about privacy and all that stuff, but in reality their main source of reoccurring income has always been from the embedded search features, provided primarily by Google, the company they're talking up as the main enemy of privacy. Because of that I'm genuinely skeptical as to how truly committed they are to privacy as a proper committing to it would require them to stop using Google as the a search provider and we're not seeing anything even hinting towards this. Not only that, they also rather conveniently try to allude they're the only company trying to dedicate themselves to privacy when Opera has been doing that for years and Chromium is also basically a Chrome fork with much of the privacy-compromising stuff removed.

    However the core of Mozilla's problems is that they've spent many years more focused on moonshot projects like FirefoxOS and politics, which includes everything from firing their CTO as he was taking the role of CEO on purely political grounds to spending a considerable amount of money modifying the codebase to modify any functionality using Master/Slave naming to not use it. To make up for this shortfall in spending on actual browser development they've also gone ahead and tried to streamline development by removing features despite very vocal opposition from their userbase. Hell, this isn't even the first time they've tried copying what their competition is doing, the last time they did major changes to the UI those changes ended up only making Firefox look more like Chrome and their users naturally hated that because if they'd want to use Chrome, then they'd actually use Chrome.

    No, the real fundamental problem Firefox has had for the last decade or so is simply unfocused and incompetent management. Until they can to a complete management "flush" and replace their management with people focused on the actual product rather than everything else, I can't see Firefox going anywhere in terms of it's already small market share.

  • I went back to Firefox... and left again (Score:4, Interesting)

    by rnturn ( 11092 ) on Sunday June 24, 2018 @08:50AM (#56837428)
    Intrigued by the claims that Firefox used a third less memory than--was it Chrome? Or older Firefoxes?--I decided to try using it again. That trial only lasted for a week or so. I'd stopped heavily using Firefox a couple of years ago and switched to Chrome. The main reason was that Firefox seemed to handle Javascript so badly. I'd grown tired of the "A script seems to be running slowly..." messages that popped up five minutes after Firefox had become catatonic. Plug-ins helped to a degree but I found that I was spending way too much time fiddling with filters, allowing this, disallowing that: "Great, I've finally tuned Firefox and its helper plug-ins to render this page with screwing up. But what about next week?" In my latest bout with Firefox, I didn't notice those messages popping up as much but with many web pages I still saw the CPUs pegged at 100% until I got to a console and could issue "killall -9 firefox". They may have done some good things with regard to privacy but until they do more--a lot more--about the poor performance I'll stay away.
  • ... obviously doesn't use plug-ins, or care about sites rendering properly. I've had too many sites not render properly with Firefox. It's not surprising, given the very low market share of Firefox. Web developers do not seem to want to test against it.

  • I switched to FF a couple months ago because I finally got sick of Chrome's wonky special and completely broken handling of scroll direction.

  • That way, you get a stable browser for a full year, that is widely supported on the internet and Big-Boy applications, and your browser is not changing:

    Every Six months (Like Edge).
    Every 3 months (Like Firefox mainstream)
    Every 2 months (Like Chrome)

    The new ESR 60 is Fingerlicking Good.

  • I had switched to Chrome because Firefox was...slow. But a few months ago, Firefox started making dramatic improvements in performance. But the most important feature that brought me back was the setting that lets you prevent videos from automatically playing. I wish they would make it not even load the video, but at least stopping the playback will do, until then.

  • It's an ad blocker, and erases cookies and history when closed,
    https://play.google.com/store/... [google.com]

  • I use FF in private window, using DuckDuckGo as the search engine, and FF is loaded up with NoScript, uBlock Origin, AdBlock, Facebook Container, NoMiner.

    --

    I religiously perform the following steps before and after using FF:

    I run a batch file with the following commands ...

    --

    taskkill /f /im iexplore.exe
    taskkill /f /im firefox.exe
    taskkill /f /im chrome.exe
    taskkill /f /im MicrosoftEdge.exe
    taskkill /f /im MicrosoftEdgeCP.exe
    RunDll32.exe InetCpl.cpl,ClearMyTracksByProcess 4351
    cd\
    cd C:\Program Files\CCleaner
    ccle

  • > Firefox's "Facebook Container," which prevents Facebook from tracking you after you've left their site.

    Why is this only implemented for FB? Why aren;t they sandboxing everything by default?

