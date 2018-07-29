Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Mozilla Chrome Firefox Google The Internet Technology

Mozilla Is Working On a Chrome-Like 'Site Isolation' Feature For Firefox (bleepingcomputer.com) 55

Posted by BeauHD from the behind-the-scenes dept.
An anonymous reader writes: "The Mozilla Foundation, the organization behind the Firefox browser, is working on adding a new feature to its browser that is similar to the Site Isolation feature that Google rolled out to Chrome users this year," reports Bleeping Computer. "[Chrome's] Site Isolation works by opening a new browser process for any domain/site the user loads in a tab." The feature has been recently rolled out to 99% of the Chrome userbase. "But Chrome won't be the only browser with Site Isolation," adds Bleeping Computer. "Work on a similar feature also began at Mozilla headquarters back in April, in a plan dubbed Project Fission." Mozilla engineers say that before rolling out Project Fission (Site Isolation), they need to optimize Firefox's memory usage first. Work has now started on shaving off 7MB of RAM from each Firefox content process in order to bring down per-process RAM usage to around 10MB, a limit Mozilla deems sustainable for rolling out Site Isolation.

Mozilla Is Working On a Chrome-Like 'Site Isolation' Feature For Firefox More | Reply

Mozilla Is Working On a Chrome-Like 'Site Isolation' Feature For Firefox

Comments Filter:

  • Another way to save memory (Score:5, Interesting)

    by dicobalt ( 1536225 ) on Sunday July 29, 2018 @03:56PM (#57029440)
    Let users whitelist domains they trust and run those without this feature. Also run advertising domains for the same advertising companies in the same processes. Also kill advertising processes when they cause the browser to exceed a certain amount of performance. There are a lot of web sites out there that are slow because there are dozens upon dozens of advertising relating domains on them.

    • >"Let users whitelist domains they trust and run those without this feature. "

      And/or, allow users to turn off "Site Isolation" when it isn't wanted, so that it doesn't gobble up all your resources (RAM and CPU) doing it...

      I am all for features, but not all users and computers are the same. I know of several environments where "site isolation" is counter productive.

    • Use Ip Hole or similar where possible. It will be great on your (guest-)network. You can also installl it on your local linux portable.
      Or if you bind already, add the domains and point them to 0.0.0.0. Plenty of lists out there. I use http://winhelp2002.mvps.org/ho... [mvps.org]

  • Open to abuse? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Reading on this and the Chrome one, it seems this could be open to easy stealth-abuse by embedding several hundred iframes and slowing down everything.
    Correct me if I am wrong.
    I won't post a link to do it since I don't want to be responsible for some idiot potentially crashing their computer at work, but just duplicate <iframe src="google.tld"></iframe> and replace TLD with all of Googles ones. There's a few dozen of those.
    I'm 99% sure it wouldn't work if you just copy-pasted Google.com since i

  • SW Freedom makes Firefox better than Chrome (Score:5, Interesting)

    by jbn-o ( 555068 ) <mail@digitalcitizen.info> on Sunday July 29, 2018 @05:02PM (#57029680) Homepage

    Mozilla Is Working On a Chrome-Like 'Site Isolation' Feature For Firefox

    If Firefox's implementation will be free software (or something that can easily become free software), Firefox will continue to allow anyone to inspect, modify, and share the software even commercially. This leads those who do such work to personally trust the code because they know what's in that code and if they find something they don't like (no matter how that is defined) they can improve the code (or get someone they trust to do this for them) and then they can distribute the improved code to help the community (including non-programmers, the majority of computer users). This also helps explain why other browsers including the Tor Browser derive from free software browsers such as Firefox.

    Chrome, on the other hand, is nonfree software (proprietary, user-subjugating software); software which does not respect a user's software freedom. Therefore we can't determine all of what Chrome does, and if we find out it does something we don't like we have no permission to improve Chrome and distribute an improved version. Proprietary software developers are in a position of power over their users, which is an injustice to the users. So long as Chrome remains unvettable by its users Chrome remains untrustworthy by default. As the Free Software Foundation rightly points out [gnu.org], proprietary software is often malware: "the initial injustice of proprietary software often leads to further injustices: malicious functionalities". Any further assessment of Chrome means looking at proxies for its trustworthiness instead of going to the natural and logical place to make this determination—a program's source code. Then we get to the reputation of its developer—Google—a known participant in international mass surveillance (per Edward Snowden's leaks). It makes no sense to talk about the security and privacy benefits that come from a feature such as site isolation while relying on an inherently untrustworthy program to look out for your interests. You'll note that popularity of a program or its developer doesn't enter into any serious discussion of how much trust to place in these programs, or whether to recommend their use by others.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      While Chrome isn't open source, Chromium [wikipedia.org] is and is nearly identical [wikipedia.org]. Firefox is definitely a more user-friendly project, but they're both open-source projects.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      SW Freedom makes [mediocre OSS] better than [market leading proprietary product]

      Thanks RMS, we've heard that a few times. Unfortunately in the real world users also care about features, performance, stability, usability and a host of other metrics. I liked your promotion video [youtube.com] though.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Chromium is open source. It's a pretty good browser, basically Chrome without any Google services.

      Googleâ"a known participant in international mass surveillance (per Edward Snowden's leaks)

      That's now how you spell "victim".

      Seriously, this nonsense about Google being part of some NSA programme needs to stop. There is no evidence, in fact the evidence we have from Snowden shows that the NSA had actually intercepted data from Google from outside their network. And in the wake of that Google has done more than anyone to encrypt communications by default.

      When the Snowden leaks happened we had hardly a

  • ..or does Mozilla seem to wait for Google to do something in Chrome before the react accordingly for Firefox?
  • 32 Gb of RAM.

Slashdot Top Deals

Top Ten Things Overheard At The ANSI C Draft Committee Meetings: (2) Thank you for your generous donation, Mr. Wirth.

Close