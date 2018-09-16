Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


American Eating Habits Are Changing Faster than Fast Food Can Keep Up

Posted by msmash
Home cooking would be making a comeback if it ever really went away. From a report: Restaurants are getting dinged by the convenience of Netflix, the advent of pre-made meals, the spread of online grocery delivery, plus crushing student debt and a focus on healthy eating. Eighty-two percent of American meals are prepared at home -- more than were cooked 10 years ago, according to researcher NPD Group. The latest peak in restaurant-going was in 2000, when the average American dined out 216 times a year. That figure fell to 185 for the year ended in February, NPD said.

Don't be fooled by reports of rising U.S. restaurant sales at big chains like McDonald's. Increases have been driven by price hikes, not more customers. Traffic for the industry was down 1.1 percent in July, the 29th straight month of declines, according to MillerPulse data. "It's counterintuitive because you see a lot of things in the press about restaurant sales increasing," said David Portalatin, a food-industry adviser at NPD. "America does still cook at home." The shift is weighing on the fast-food industry. Eateries already are struggling with higher labor and rent costs that they're passing along to customers, which in turn makes home cooking more economical. McDonald's, Jack in the Box, Shake Shack and Wendy's have all raised prices in the past year.

  • So... (Score:3)

    by silentbozo ( 542534 ) on Sunday September 16, 2018 @05:26PM (#57324588) Journal

    The whole article can be summed up in a single sentence... Americans are eating out less?

    Why is this on Slashdot?

  • or maybe less people can afford to eat out... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by xpiotr ( 521809 ) on Sunday September 16, 2018 @05:28PM (#57324594) Homepage
    because they are poor.
    Even when working 2 jobs.
    Somethings gotta give...

    • I'm now a poor slob. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 16, 2018 @06:00PM (#57324702)

      I now work white trash jobs. Yes, plural.

      All of my co-workers buy fast food because they are jumping from job to job and work too hard and too long to have enough time to cook for themselves. Yes, too hard. They work harder than any CEO who gets an eight figure salary and bonuses.

      Why am I stuck in those jobs? Because I was a good employee. I drank my employer's Kool-Aid, devoted myself to my company's "technology" and focused on my employer.

      When my employer decided that what we did can be done cheaper overseas, I lost my job. However, since my skills were very very specific to my employer - because I was so loyal - they weren't transferable: or so I'm told.

      I should have drank the Microsoft Kool-Aid years ago. I'd be OK now. Or better yet, never went into technology. I should have went into finance. Yeah sure, '08 -'10 sucked - but they're humming along again!

      Kids: your employer will cast you to the side on a heartbeat. Don't ever - EVER - think you're essential.

      • I'm sorry that happened to you. Sounds like it was, and is, pretty rough. I hope something like that never happens to you again.

        To avoid really bad things happening, it might be helpful to be very clear about the cause.

        Hurricanes happen. Businesses get destroyed. Laws like HIPPA and GDPR change industries so that some products and even companies no longer fit, or the changes give new competitors an opportunity. Technology changes, major contracts get cancelled. Any product or company can become infeasible a

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Calydor ( 739835 )

      And yet according to the summary, the average American eats non-home made dinner every other day.

    • because they are poor.

      Even when working 2 jobs.

      Somethings gotta give...

      Heck, I ain't poor but eating out 185 times a year is close to $1k for one person as cheap restaurants, even $2-3k isn't too nuts depending on where you eat at. That is a pretty fair amount of extra money to spend if you can avoid some of it.

  • What about spread of recipe sites? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Sunday September 16, 2018 @05:29PM (#57324604)

    We usually make food at our house, and have for years.

    But over time it's gotten easier and easier to just say something like "I feel like some dish that has apples and rice" and boom, within seconds have some recipes to choose from.

    It makes making food at home a lot easier when you don't need to do any work to dig up a recipe and can easily just bring together a few things you have on hand into a full meal.

    Also the other aspect I would think helps is that produce in grocery stores is better than it used to be, with more variety as well. There's honestly a lot of stuff I make at home I'd way rather eat than most restaurant food.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by mentil ( 1748130 )

      Indeed. My mom uses an Alexa app that lets her ask for a recipe for X, and it'll say recipes for that. Very convenient if your hands aren't clean.
      I agree that places like Whole Foods are encouraging people who can afford it to eat more at home. There are higher-quality prepared mixes nowadays that you can just throw in a skillet, heat, and eat. That said, brick and mortar retail sales are also going down steadily, so that raises the question of where people are buying their food (maybe grocery stores are bu

      • That said, brick and mortar retail sales are also going down steadily, so that raises the question of where people are buying their food (maybe grocery stores are bucking the trend?).

        . . . homemade Soylent Green . . . ?

      • Re:What about spread of recipe sites? (Score:5, Informative)

        by viperidaenz ( 2515578 ) on Sunday September 16, 2018 @07:38PM (#57325008)

        The trend in New Zealand is weekly delivered food and recipes. No more meal planning, no more big grocery shops. People pay for convenience.
        Maybe that's happening elsewhere too?

        • That experience seems to be poor in the U.S. (Score:5, Interesting)

          by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Sunday September 16, 2018 @08:58PM (#57325278)

          The trend in New Zealand is weekly delivered food and recipes.

          I've seen that approach for a while in the U.S., in various forms.

          But it seems to stay niche. in part because you are at the mercy of what they decide you should eat, along with you not being the one picking out produce.

          The last aspect is what really has killed it for me every time, there's always something about the stuff that is delivered that I would have never picked that item at the store - like overly wilted lettuce, or especially bananas that are way, way to overripe for me.

          It's really 1000x better to go into a store and see what looks good, so it totally puts the balance away from delivery being convenient or useful if you can't rely on what is being delivered to be usable or good.

          • But it seems to stay niche. in part because you are at the mercy of what they decide you should eat, along with you not being the one picking out produce.

            From what I've seen it's also expensive as fuck. I got a $60 coupon in the mail from one of those companies once which encouraged me to look into it. Doing some math, my grocery budget would have to almost quadruple were I to use their service. Even with the "free" $60 I got from them, ordering the first weeks food would have been more expensive than what I normally spend in a week.

    • I would add that video cooking tutorials on various sites make it even easier, especially for novices. I've used some a few times when making foreign dishes when I'm not familiar with the cooking style or if the preparation seems a bit more complicated. Cooking can be quite enjoyable, especially if you have someone who's willing (or in the case of your offspring has no real choice in the matter) to do the dishes for you afterwards.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by indytx ( 825419 )

      But over time it's gotten easier and easier to just say something like "I feel like some dish that has apples and rice" and boom, within seconds have some recipes to choose from.

      This. Especially if you already know how to cook, getting some quick ideas based on ingredients, rather than reading a recipe, is almost too easy, and as a reference guide, it's hard to beat the internet. We have well over 100 cookbooks, but it's to the point where you can just pull up almost ANYTHING online. Need to know how long to smoke a pork shoulder? It's just as easy to do a quick search than to thumb through a barbecue cookbook. Beans in a pressure cooker? Why look it up in a cookbook?

  • It's the Economy, Stupid (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mentil ( 1748130 ) on Sunday September 16, 2018 @05:36PM (#57324632)

    Back during the Great Recession, I recall a survey that asked people what they'd cut back on in order to make ends meet. Right at the top of the list, people said they'd eat out less at restaurants. People are feeling the squeeze economically, so fewer people are eating out.

    • Even if they are doing well now. The Great Recession had made eating at home a habit.

      • Even if they are doing well now. The Great Recession had made eating at home a habit.

        Misconception. The economy is doing great ... for you and corporations. Jobs are here. The elephant in the room are 2 things. 1. Mellenials represent the biggest population size since the baby boomers. 2. Student loan debt is catistrophic! When you owe $60,000 and and pay $1000 a month while making only $45,000 for the privileged of not working at McDonalds it means you can't afford to eat there.

        Since this is the largest demographic sector it means production and lots of jobs but people too broke to spend i

      • Re:It's the Economy, Stupid (Score:4, Informative)

        by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Sunday September 16, 2018 @07:36PM (#57325004)
        I think it's also coinciding with more public consciousness regarding health. I started eating out a lot less after learning that carbs weren't as good for you as the FDA had been suggesting. Most restaurants are still offering low fat dishes that are loaded with carbs because that's what everyone thought they needed. That it's probably cheaper to make high carbohydrate dishes likely factors into it as well. Since I started cooking more at home and adjusted my diet, I lost about 30 lbs. and that was without having to be a gym rat or super active.

        • Most restaurants are still offering low fat dishes that are loaded with carbs because that's what everyone thought they needed.

          WTF? I thought America is the land of the big steak? Go to a restaurant and get yourself a 600g T-bone and skip on the fries and you won't need to worry about carbs.

          Seriously though have a look at a typical restaurant menu. There's plenty of low carb things on the menu, and most of the dishes you'll find the carbs are in some ignorable sides anyway. .... Unless you're at a Pizza Hut.

        • I am approaching my 6th year eating low carb / high fat. STILL feeling the best I have felt in my life, and I am in my late 40s. I know people like to call it a fad, but high-carb low-fat bullshit is the fad. We only eat huge amounts of grain/starch carbs in the absence of real food. We've only been farmers for 10k years, yet as a species we've been evolving for millions of years. We didn't get to where we are by accident. I've also been an avid home cook for 20+ years. Once you learn the basic princ

    • Re:It's the Economy, Stupid (Score:5, Insightful)

      by hey! ( 33014 ) on Sunday September 16, 2018 @08:39PM (#57325182) Homepage Journal

      If you visit a supermarket that caters to working class clientele, you'll find a vast ocean of convenience foods surrounded by a narrow fringe of regular food. For example if we call a foot wide section of one level of shelving a "shelf foot", my local supermarket has at least 75 shelf-feet dedicated to numerous variations on boxed macaroni and cheese. The same market only about ten or twelve shelf-feet dedicated to root vegetables.

      The reason this market is dominated by prepackaged convenience foods is government subsidies. Take all that pasta and cheese; it's just subsidized wheat and milk industrially converted into a highly palatable food that is cheap because it's largely already been paid for with tax dollars. It'd be easy and cheap to stock up on enough of this kind of food to get you through the week, but doing that all the time would be courting obesity, hypertension, heart disease and stroke.

      In other words, many home cooked meals are just crappy fast food, prepared at home. Vegetables, which are not subsidized, are surprisingly expensive when compared to this crap. On a per pound basis they're more expensive than meat, which is just subsidized grain converted into cows and chickens. Consequently it doesn't sell well, and it's not stocked well. I learned home cooking from my Cajun Mom back in the 1960s, but a lot of young people I know would have no idea how to prepare vegetables from raw.

      I obviously have to rely on a more distant upscale supermarket to get the stuff I need to cook, but surprisingly this market's ratio of prepared convenience food to ingredients isn't much higher. It's just the the market is vast. You may find yourself buying a yanagi ba knife for cutting your sushi fish. You're not likely to be eating enough sashimi to justify this, but the whole place is a engine designed to provoke impulse purchases.

      In the end this tells me wealthier people are eating a lot of junk prepared food too, but they're doing occasional stunt cooking where they reproduce stuff they've bought at restaurants or seen on TV.

      It's no wonder we have an obesity epidemic. It's our tax dollars at work.

      • Pick some better markets. All three of the ones I shop at have an entire fresh produce section.

      • The reason this market is dominated by prepackaged convenience foods is government subsidies. Take all that pasta and cheese; it's just subsidized wheat and milk industrially converted into a highly palatable food that is cheap because it's largely already been paid for with tax dollars.

        This is not correct. That same wheat and cheese in their "raw" form share the same government subsidies but people don't buy those. The reason processed foods are cheap is because they can be produced at massive economies of scale, they don't require special handling or storage or refrigeration, they can use artificial (read cheap) ingredients, packaging is standardized, and they don't perish on shelves. A large company can buy cheese FAR cheaper than you or I can because they buy more of it and they can

  • We are ditching the stupid Boomer Ways! (Score:5, Interesting)

    by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Sunday September 16, 2018 @05:40PM (#57324648)

    Eating out is suppose to be a special occasion thing, or for convince when you are not near a kitchen.
    However for the most part we just cook our own meals. Guess what for a basic meal it isn't that hard and you can cook for a family for about as much as one serving at a fast food restaurant.
    Heck when I was laid off back in 2008 I got a whole chicken for about $5.00 baked it. Then after we had our dinner, I shaved off the extras for sandwiches, and boiled it down with the bones to have chicken soup for a couple days. Yes by the end of the week I was sick of chicken, but it was a good idea that I had money to pay the mortgage and car payments. Granted I was lucky enough to get an other job in a couple of weeks, however I needed to save up.
    For those pesky millennials who are still trying to save up for this middle class life style, cooking at home vs wasting money on prepared food is a good plan.
    Even if you are not a chief of even a good cook you can normally make yourself a decent meal. Unlike the boomer time and before, we now can google how to cook nearly anything now.
    This is how our grandparents/great grandparents lived, very few went to a restaurant every day for their meals. It was a special thing, for every once in a while. The Boomer generation who didn't want to force women to cook, and were too manly for the men to do the cooking, had a generation who ate out more. And now in their 70's suffering from diabetes and demanding their Social Security Checks or are still working, because where did all their money go.

    • I am a boomer and I nearly always cook at home . . . . when I'm there. Right now home is about 300 miles north and I'm eating a microwave meal in a motel room. That's why I cook at home. I crave home cooking when I'm out of town.

      One of the best cooks I've ever known in my life was my dear grandmother (1906 - 1996), and she never, ever looked at a recipe and she never measured anything. I guess when you've cooked tens of thousands of meals it kinda becomes a real skill.

      • I will point out your grandmother almost certainly started with a recipe and measurements, even if those recipes were oral instructions from a relative, and the measurements were someone overseeing and correcting her eyeballing.

        • My wife would make baked goods by pouring a mound of flour on the counter, making a crater and adding the other ingredients by "feel". Once the dough was done (bread, cake, pie crust, biscotti; didn't matter - and neither did volume) the excess flour was swept back into the bag.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by skam240 ( 789197 )

      "Eating out is suppose to be a special occasion thing, or for convince when you are not near a kitchen."

      No, eating out is and has always been up to individual will. No one has ever opened a restaurant and said "this place is for special occasions only"

      Also, use your freezer and you don't have to eat everything you make from a chicken all at once.

  • I am as mystified as to why this is even here as the rest. But "crushing student loan debt" is influencing eating habits in a sigificant way? When it affects a tiny fraction of the population, and only those who did something really stupid?

    • Well, at least in the U.S. it's over 40 million with student loan debt. Not a tiny fraction of the population.

      • You left out "crushing". There's a difference between overall student loans being paid off and "crushing" ones. That 40M (44.2) is overall.

    • "Did something really stupid" means "trying to get an education because public education in the US has gradually become worthless?"

    • Re:Uh- what? (Score:5, Informative)

      by hey! ( 33014 ) on Sunday September 16, 2018 @08:53PM (#57325246) Homepage Journal

      Tiny? About 1/3 of adult Americans have college degrees, but here's the kicker: about 60% of adult Americans have attended college, but a large fraction of them never finish. If you include technical schools that don't grant degrees but which students take out loans to attend, the number goes up further.

      Americans owe over 1.3 trillion dollars in student loan debt -- more than they owe in credit card debt by a good margin. That's why cracking down on unscrupulous or misleading educational institutions is important. Education -- both college and trade -- is a huge industry with a big impact on the economy.

  • Americans going back to normal at home cooking? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It will be a golden time for Aldi.

    Here in Germany, simple home cooking and buying cheap food at Aldi/Lidl/... is the normal everyday routine for every student or poor person, and richer people also still prefer home-cooked meals, and only eat out if they have less time than money.

    To us, US culture is rather strange. You really go out to eat each day, every day? And if you "cook" at home, it’s ready-made convenience food? How do you even survive? Isn't that extremely expensive? Don't you miss real food

    • slaves work hard.

      If that were true, slave systems would be more productive than capitalist systems. They're not.

      Smart people's goal is to get as much done as necessary with as little effort as possible.

      Wise people understand that you get out of life what you put into it.

      You have no understanding of what most managers do and what they have to put up with.

    • You really go out to eat each day, every day? And if you "cook" at home, it’s ready-made convenience food? How do you even survive? Isn't that extremely expensive? Don't you miss real food?

      Dude or dudette, you need to talk with actual, average Americans more. Don't develop your world view from news clips.

  • Home cooked. Better food, cheaper. (Score:3)

    by GrBear ( 63712 ) on Sunday September 16, 2018 @08:36PM (#57325166)

    I just finished making lunches for the week.

    Grilled garlic and herb chicken breast sliced up over pasta tossed in roast garlic olive oil. Total cost, $13*, time spent, 20 minutes.

    Eating out at McDonalds or Wendys, processed food, fillers, tastes bland, high in fat. Total cost, $11-15*/meal, 15 minutes to drive and get it.

    So in the end, it's $50-75* a week to eat out, vs $13* for home cooked.. for better food, and substantially less time spent.

    * Prices are Canadian, YMMV.

  • I have noticed over the past 5 years that the fast food is tasting worse and worse. We have slowly stopped eating fast food because of this. Even my kids that LOVE fast food are telling me it is tastes worse than ever. In our household we now don't eat any fast food (McD, Wendy, BKing, Taco Bell, etc.) anymore. We do go to some good locally made food restaurants but that has come way down from once or twice a week to once a month, and are are not going to any of the sit down chains either, seems their price

    • I'm not from the west but I wonder if multiple gourmet foodstuff becoming "mainstream" take-outs (some also served in fast food like fashion) having some effect of people's perception.

      If one has eaten a good $13 lobster roll off the back of a Manhattan truck, or take-out steak salad or a decent Wagyu burger - the take-out from a shop counter during lunchtime not dissimilar to the Mac - which they view as fair comparison (as opposed to family restaurant) against the Mac, and one start to acknowledge cheap

  • An unknown number of people have special eating needs. Driven, I suspect,
    by the total revision of what and how food is grown and created
    over the last 100 years. By needs I mean not hospital,
    necessarily, but at least discomfort and immune system issues.

    The Gluten Free and Paleo Diet consumers are a symptom of this great
    change. Big Food prefers not to know about any of this as
    it reflects on *all* their current product lines. Very
    uncomfortable for grocery stores and more so for
    restaurants.

    it's not going

    • I suspect the number of "special eating needs" derives much more from the psychological than biological (see "gluten intolerance").

  • I need a Gyro... (Score:3)

    by Pezbian ( 1641885 ) on Sunday September 16, 2018 @11:56PM (#57325860)

    Arby's did a good thing by selling Gyros. The Lamb "traditional" Gyros are damn good and I hope they're permanent this time.

    Pretty solid nutrition, too, especially for fast food. I ate worse in my teen years.

  • My wife and I eat at home most of the time. We're each competent cooks, but not great. Even so, we find the experience of eating at home to be as good or better than most restaurants, especially where we live now. After all, the food we like is always on the menu at home, the ingredients are never poor quality, and we know the food has been handled and prepared safely. Eating out and ordering in, at this point, is mostly a fallback plan if something comes up. Even then -- with takeout in particular --

  • Bland repetitive chow-chow ... (Score:3)

    by Qbertino ( 265505 ) <moiraNO@SPAMmodparlor.com> on Monday September 17, 2018 @02:28AM (#57326314)

    ... loses its "flair" once it becomes commonplace. Who would've thunk? MD's always was about indulging in something generally regarded as unhealthy and not something to do every day. That was no different in the 70ies when I was a small kid and we'd go there to treat the family to some junk food.
    Perpetual fast food has turned the US population into a flock of land-whales and the growing counter movement are hipster foodies and minimalist Paleo and quantified self geeks.

    That sort of thing only works emotionally if you actually prepare your meals yourself and steer clear of junk food.

    By and large this is a good thing IMHO.

  • Tip - go electronic (Score:3)

    by zarmanto ( 884704 ) on Monday September 17, 2018 @11:52AM (#57328212) Journal

    One of the very best thing I've ever done was to start using Chick-fil-a's mobile app, rather than waiting in line... not because I have anything against the in-person ordering experience, nor even because of a time difference between the two experiences. (There is often little or no time advantage, actually.) Rather, the critical factor which makes ordering from my phone worth doing, is the digitally e-mailed receipt. With all of those receipts already in a digital format and handily sent to me automatically, I don't have to really think about things like historic price increases, until the moment that such a thing becomes important to me. Nor do I have to guess at how often I frequent a given restaurant/store; the answer to that question is a simple word search away.

    Obviously, you could also go with one of those apps that attempts to read your paper receipts and collates them for you... assuming that you're going to consistently remember to add your latest receipt to the app. But I'm not Sheldon; I'm not nearly obsessive enough to remember every single time. For those of us who are more Leonard and less Sheldon, letting the computer do a bit more of the work for us is, perhaps, a good thing.

    As an aside: Chick-fil-a doesn't seem to change their prices very often; that's vaguely interesting to me, especially in light of this particular article. (Not that I ever actually eat at McDonalds, anyway...)

